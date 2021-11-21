« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm
Hope I'm wrong but I don't see anyway the orange skinned idiot continues support for Ukraine. He'll tell them there's no more dollars and  to give Russia what it wants, then claim he was the masterful one who ended the war.

Europe has the money to fill the gap, but it doesn't appear it has the will unfortunately. The Baltic states would but they don't have the financial muscle.

Hard to stay positive for Ukraine after the US election results, which is a real shame as they have fought and sacrificed so much and were gradually decimating the Russian army, another 18-24 months and the orcs would have faced serious heavy equipment problems.

I can't help but feel they will be almost forced into ceding to Russia though, now that thing is back in office. He's well in with Putin.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:25:09 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm

Hard to stay positive for Ukraine after the US election results, which is a real shame as they have fought and sacrificed so much and were gradually decimating the Russian army, another 18-24 months and the orcs would have faced serious heavy equipment problems.


Weve been hearing this for the last 2 years and somehow (probably with the help of China) the Russians are still going, and where they have faced shortages they have adapted by using drones and glide bombs instead.
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:30:28 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:43:19 am
I would love an end to the conflict but I don't see a scenario where the Ukrainians get a deal that they are happy with. I don't see Russia weakened enough where they will agree to a deal where territory they have taken they will surrender back. So the conflict goes on and more young men die on both sides it's very sad.
So what's your solution?
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
Musk joined Trump's call with Zelenskyy - report

Quote
In yet another sign of Elon Musks clout with the second Trump administration, Axios reports that he was on the line when Donald Trump called Ukraines president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his election win.

Two sources knowledgable about the call said Zelenskyy was somewhat reassured by what Trump told him. On the campaign trail, the president-elect promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours after taking office, which raised concerns he would broker a deal that would benefit Russia.

According to Axios, the call between Trump and Zelensky lasted about 25 minutes, and the president-elect said he will support Ukraine, but didnt go into details.

Three sources briefed on the call all told Axios that Zelensky felt the call went well and that it did not increase his anxiety about Trumps victory. One source said it didnt leave Zelensky with a feeling of despair, Axio said.

As for Musk, Axios said he weighed in during the call to say he will continue supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellites, the sources said. Musk did not respond to a request for comment.
Alvador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:51:26 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
Musk joined Trump's call with Zelenskyy - report

That narcissistic creep thinks he's also the president, I wouldn't trust Musk as far as you can throw the fat c*nt. Dozens of secret calls with Putin and has been essentially been telling Ukraine to give up, not to arm them so they can fight back and defend themselves plus has almost absolved Russia of any blame for the invasion.
Buster Gonad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:22:53 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 05:51:26 pm
That narcissistic creep thinks he's also the president, I wouldn't trust Musk as far as you can throw the fat c*nt. Dozens of secret calls with Putin and has been essentially been telling Ukraine to give up, not to arm them so they can fight back and defend themselves plus has almost absolved Russia of any blame for the invasion.

Musk and fellow creep Jordan Peterson have been spreading Kremlin propaganda for some time now along with all the maga loons. Ukraine will be fucked over for sure. Any pseudo deal with Putin will be a farce and just a pause to rebuild his military. 
Putin never honours any deal.
rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:37:19 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:25:09 pm
Weve been hearing this for the last 2 years and somehow (probably with the help of China) the Russians are still going, and where they have faced shortages they have adapted by using drones and glide bombs instead.

They haven't got through the monolithic numbers of tanks and ifv's they had stored from the cold War decades yet.

But at the rate they are going they will within 2 years.

They will never completely run out as they build more, but the supply of these machines is not infinite and they will have to scale back.

Men they don't care though, there's plenty of prisoners and peasants to get through yet.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:50:32 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 05:51:26 pm
That narcissistic creep thinks he's also the president, I wouldn't trust Musk as far as you can throw the fat c*nt. Dozens of secret calls with Putin and has been essentially been telling Ukraine to give up, not to arm them so they can fight back and defend themselves plus has almost absolved Russia of any blame for the invasion.

With our society, it was only a matter of time, before the rcihest man in the world, was at the helm of the most pwerful (and richest) country, in the world.
DiggerJohn

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:45:57 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:30:28 pm
So what's your solution?

I don't have one
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:17:18 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
Musk joined Trump's call with Zelenskyy - report

I couldn't care less how rich Musk is, but it is scary how much the world depends on a single man... Both Trump and Putin have the infamous red nuclear buttons (Kim is not tall enough to reach his), but they won't use it. Musk has / will have a bigger role to play in that war than any man just with Starlink. He can chose to give information to the Russians and can blackout Ukraine, or the other way around, or chose the American way (think Iran-Iraq) and support both sides in a war... And there is no regulation that can force him to go either way; at least I can't think of one...

Starlink has already had unpredictable negative effects to the US military capabilities that no one expected... Because there are so many satellites, their constant communication creates a sea of microwaves all around the Earth. And it turns out that the stealth airplanes are no longer that stealth in this environment... Who'd have thunked it...
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 05:51:26 pm
That narcissistic creep thinks he's also the president, I wouldn't trust Musk as far as you can throw the fat c*nt. Dozens of secret calls with Putin and has been essentially been telling Ukraine to give up, not to arm them so they can fight back and defend themselves plus has almost absolved Russia of any blame for the invasion.

It makes you wonder if they are as caught up with the Russians as Johnson and his lot were. There's been a lot of money going into America in the same way it did London with rich Russians, once they start connecting with the slimy politicians it becomes a slippery slope. I know Biden was trying to freeze a lot of the money some time ago, but once it's there there will always be people who will take it. Trump and Musk are two such people.

In other news Russia have lost an eighth general yesterday. General Pavel Klimenko, a man who used to run a torture camp. He sounded despicable.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm
This is disappointing to read, Starmer needs to step up here.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/08/relationship-between-uk-and-ukraine-has-worsened-since-labour-won-election

Quote
Ukraines principal complaint with the UK is that it has not supplied any additional missiles from its reserves of Storm Shadow, even for use against targets in Crimea and other Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia since 2014.

The official said: It isnt happening. Starmer isnt giving us long-range weapons. The situation is not the same as when Rishi Sunak was prime minister. The relationship has got worse.

Sunak visited Kyiv in November 2022 within a month of becoming prime minister. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, his predecessor but one, enjoyed a close relationship with Zelenskyy and was considered by Ukraine a critical source of support shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Storm Shadow is a highly accurate cruise missile with a range of about 155 miles developed via an Anglo-French collaboration. Stocks are also held by Italy. Though expensive, at $1m (£800,000) a time, it is considered effective against static targets and has been used to strike at Russian naval assets in Crimea.

Britain and France said in 2023 they would supply Storm Shadow missiles, known by the French as Scalp, but the number of strikes has dwindled during 2024. You would know if the UK had provided us with new Storm Shadow missiles because we would be using them to hit Russian targets. We are not, the official added.

Probably tightening the purse strings.
stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm
The simple fact is this isn't Hollywood, Ukraine can't beat Russia, and rissia can't beat Ukraine. It was always going to come down to negotiations. The fact there has been zero talk of even starting negotiations and biden has left it to trump is a damning assessment.

We will now have the orange fuck who will most likely give better terms to Russia, instead of a better deal the Biden administration might have been able to do.

And if Ukraine refuse and America stop supplying weapons, the EU need to step up so Ukraine can still be in a position of strength to negotiate on their terms.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:50:07 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm
The simple fact is this isn't Hollywood, Ukraine can't beat Russia, and rissia can't beat Ukraine. It was always going to come down to negotiations. The fact there has been zero talk of even starting negotiations and biden has left it to trump is a damning assessment.

We will now have the orange fuck who will most likely give better terms to Russia, instead of a better deal the Biden administration might have been able to do.

And if Ukraine refuse and America stop supplying weapons, the EU need to step up so Ukraine can still be in a position of strength to negotiate on their terms.

They might have been able too had the west actually stood up and backed them properly. As for negotiating do you honestly believe that Putin will have any intention of keeping his word, he's a pathological liar. The first chance he gets he will be going into Ukraine once again.
stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:50:07 pm
They might have been able too had the west actually stood up and backed them properly. As for negotiating do you honestly believe that Putin will have any intention of keeping his word, he's a pathological liar. The first chance he gets he will be going into Ukraine once again.
well the simple fact is:

1.  Currently it's a stalemate, with Russia gaining small portions of land each month but not really getting anywhere.
2. Russia will never give up, putins life is on the line if he just gives up.
3. Thousands of ukrianians are dying each year this thing passes.
4. Western support is slowing, countries are broke and politically things are getting worse. The right are starting to gain power and those people are less likely to support the war.

Knowing all the above, I would have much rather biden and pro Ukraine governments help start negotiating a year ago, as opposed to leaving it upto trump and less supportive governments going forward.

west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm
Probably tightening the purse strings.

I really hope not because even at £800k a pop in the grand scheme of things thats bugger all.
jepovic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:22:44 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
well the simple fact is:

1.  Currently it's a stalemate, with Russia gaining small portions of land each month but not really getting anywhere.
2. Russia will never give up, putins life is on the line if he just gives up.
3. Thousands of ukrianians are dying each year this thing passes.
4. Western support is slowing, countries are broke and politically things are getting worse. The right are starting to gain power and those people are less likely to support the war.

Knowing all the above, I would have much rather biden and pro Ukraine governments help start negotiating a year ago, as opposed to leaving it upto trump and less supportive governments going forward.
There's unfortunately no middle ground where an agreement can be met. Putin doesnt want peace, he wants all of Ukraine, and the mentions of peace talk are just media posturing that it meant to create confusion and disagreement in the west. The only peace that Putin will accept is a total surrender, which would be followed by further genocide and millions of refugees.
This video explains it well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pJ4JIoGnzc

Most likely Putin would execute all politicians and current military in Ukraine, so they have nothing to lose by continuing.
Alvador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:37:14 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
well the simple fact is:

1.  Currently it's a stalemate, with Russia gaining small portions of land each month but not really getting anywhere.
2. Russia will never give up, putins life is on the line if he just gives up.
3. Thousands of ukrianians are dying each year this thing passes.
4. Western support is slowing, countries are broke and politically things are getting worse. The right are starting to gain power and those people are less likely to support the war.

Knowing all the above, I would have much rather biden and pro Ukraine governments help start negotiating a year ago, as opposed to leaving it upto trump and less supportive governments going forward.

The situation is anything but "simple" and rewarding Putin with land by conquest just further emboldens him and those like him and likely is kicking a problem down the road for another few years after Russia re-arms and replenishes. Any agreement or treaty with him is not worth the paper it's written on.

Its a moot point now but the moment they went into Crimea in 2014 was when the West should have come down on him like a ton of bricks instead of appeasing him and pandering to him, despite the constant hybrid warfare, hacking of infrastructure systems, assassinations/chemical attacks on foreign soil and interfering in European elections.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:11:01 am
I wouldn't say western support is slowing. Aid packages aren't really big news any more, Germany for example announced them regularly but they barely make the news. Zelensky also recently reported that artillery supplied by Europe had grown recently, likely a result of production slowly ramping up.

While Europe is limited in terms of what equipment it can provide there has been plenty of financial support for Ukraine's long range weapon development, with their rocket drones proving very successful recently and their own long range missiles close to testing. Ukraine are also slowly improving their aerial capabilities as more pilots complete their F-16 training and start getting experience in the field.

I think Europe has been gearing up for a long war of attrition, which feels unavoidable at this stage. That's not to say the west has done everything right, the US has been a surprisingly awful barrier to a lot of important requests, but I think there's a plan there and their support isn't waning.
jepovic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:16:30 am
Even if the fighting would stop soon, which I dont think, the arming of Ukraine and Europe would have to continue for many years to prevent Putin from attacking again
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:08:49 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
well the simple fact is:

1.  Currently it's a stalemate, with Russia gaining small portions of land each month but not really getting anywhere.
2. Russia will never give up, putins life is on the line if he just gives up.
3. Thousands of ukrianians are dying each year this thing passes.
4. Western support is slowing, countries are broke and politically things are getting worse. The right are starting to gain power and those people are less likely to support the war.

Knowing all the above, I would have much rather biden and pro Ukraine governments help start negotiating a year ago, as opposed to leaving it upto trump and less supportive governments going forward.


The reality is that negotiations will have been going on for more than a year anyway. Just because you're not seeing them shaking hands on TV doesn't mean that there isn't an army of diplomats out there trying to find a landing zone.

The problem is that you can't find a diplomatic solution when one side denies the other side's right to exist.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:57:59 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:08:49 am
The reality is that negotiations will have been going on for more than a year anyway. Just because you're not seeing them shaking hands on TV doesn't mean that there isn't an army of diplomats out there trying to find a landing zone.

The problem is that you can't find a diplomatic solution when one side denies the other side's right to exist.

Something that we are seeing somewhere else, too.
TipTopKop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:01:12 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:57:59 am
Something that we are seeing somewhere else, too.
Yep and it's both those on the receiving end's luck that the incoming orange toad heavily favours the oppressor.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:05:05 pm
Well, they've not wasted any time in showing their true colours...

"Bryan Lanza, a Republican party strategist, told the BBC the Trump administration would ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his version of a "realistic vision for peace".

"And if President Zelensky comes to the table and says, well we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he shows to us that he's not serious," he said."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czxrwr078v7o

As far as I'm concerned, this is giving Putin the green light to take wherever he wants next and the US will do fuck all about it. Where next, the Baltic states? I've got family in Latvia and I am really concerned that he'll try something stupid there, knowing a seriously weakened NATO can't really stop him. But hey, at least those fucking Americans will have cheaper gas. Fucking c*nts.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:16:56 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 02:05:05 pm
Well, they've not wasted any time in showing their true colours...

"Bryan Lanza, a Republican party strategist, told the BBC the Trump administration would ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his version of a "realistic vision for peace".

"And if President Zelensky comes to the table and says, well we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he shows to us that he's not serious," he said."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czxrwr078v7o

As far as I'm concerned, this is giving Putin the green light to take wherever he wants next and the US will do fuck all about it. Where next, the Baltic states? I've got family in Latvia and I am really concerned that he'll try something stupid there, knowing a seriously weakened NATO can't really stop him. But hey, at least those fucking Americans will have cheaper gas. Fucking c*nts.

Quote
"When Zelensky says we will only stop this fighting, there will only be peace once Crimea is returned, we've got news for President Zelensky: Crimea is gone," he told the BBC World Services Weekend programme.

"And if that is your priority of getting Crimea back and having American soldiers fight to get Crimea back, you're on your own."
newterp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:21:38 pm
"Hey Putin - do what you gotta do".
rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:48:16 pm
The orange nutter is up Putin's ass.

He won't stop him doing anything, more so he'll undermine NATO to help him.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:02:16 pm
Trump admires any dictator/strong man.

He's in charge of the most powerful country in the world, but, he looks up to these people.
Shankly998

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:08:50 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 02:05:05 pm
Well, they've not wasted any time in showing their true colours...

"Bryan Lanza, a Republican party strategist, told the BBC the Trump administration would ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his version of a "realistic vision for peace".

"And if President Zelensky comes to the table and says, well we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he shows to us that he's not serious," he said."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czxrwr078v7o

As far as I'm concerned, this is giving Putin the green light to take wherever he wants next and the US will do fuck all about it. Where next, the Baltic states? I've got family in Latvia and I am really concerned that he'll try something stupid there, knowing a seriously weakened NATO can't really stop him. But hey, at least those fucking Americans will have cheaper gas. Fucking c*nts.

What deal would people accept? I'm not a military expert but it looks pretty unlikely without western boots on the ground that Ukraine can recapture all of its territory. Would people settle for current battle lines bit with a security guarantee for Ukraine post war?
Buster Gonad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:16:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:02:16 pm
Trump admires any dictator/strong man.

He's in charge of the most powerful country in the world, but, he looks up to these people.

The perfect target: Russia cultivated Trump as asset for 40 years  ex-KGB spy https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/29/trump-russia-asset-claims-former-kgb-spy-new-book?CMP=share_btn_url

This article gives you a rough idea how much he's tied/compromised by Russia.  It's no coincidence that fucker, perteson, rogan, musk etc are banging the pro Russia drum.
JP!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:50:19 pm
The wildcard in all of this is Trump could easily turn if he's told and ends up believing that he's caving to Putin and that makes Putin a bigger, stronger, leader than he is.

If he is indeed compromised or they have something on him, he's such a fucking narcissist he could actually try to burn them to the ground to protect himself.  Trump has no loyalties to anyone, which is both positive and negative for this particular thing. He'll go with whoever strokes his ego, and Congress and the House will follow him.
jepovic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:27:11 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 04:08:50 pm
What deal would people accept? I'm not a military expert but it looks pretty unlikely without western boots on the ground that Ukraine can recapture all of its territory. Would people settle for current battle lines bit with a security guarantee for Ukraine post war?
Putin wont accept the current borders anyway. He wants it all, everything else is just smoke screens
Ukraine will win or cease to exist
