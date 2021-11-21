Musk joined Trump's call with Zelenskyy - report





I couldn't care less how rich Musk is, but it is scary how much the world depends on a single man... Both Trump and Putin have the infamous red nuclear buttons (Kim is not tall enough to reach his), but they won't use it. Musk has / will have a bigger role to play in that war than any man just with Starlink. He can chose to give information to the Russians and can blackout Ukraine, or the other way around, or chose the American way (think Iran-Iraq) and support both sides in a war... And there is no regulation that can force him to go either way; at least I can't think of one...Starlink has already had unpredictable negative effects to the US military capabilities that no one expected... Because there are so many satellites, their constant communication creates a sea of microwaves all around the Earth. And it turns out that the stealth airplanes are no longer that stealth in this environment... Who'd have thunked it...