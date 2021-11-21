I wouldn't say western support is slowing. Aid packages aren't really big news any more, Germany for example announced them regularly but they barely make the news. Zelensky also recently reported that artillery supplied by Europe had grown recently, likely a result of production slowly ramping up.
While Europe is limited in terms of what equipment it can provide there has been plenty of financial support for Ukraine's long range weapon development, with their rocket drones proving very successful recently and their own long range missiles close to testing. Ukraine are also slowly improving their aerial capabilities as more pilots complete their F-16 training and start getting experience in the field.
I think Europe has been gearing up for a long war of attrition, which feels unavoidable at this stage. That's not to say the west has done everything right, the US has been a surprisingly awful barrier to a lot of important requests, but I think there's a plan there and their support isn't waning.