« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1373334 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16520 on: October 26, 2024, 07:58:25 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,916
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16521 on: October 26, 2024, 08:09:04 am »
It's being very generous to Trump to assume that he has a coherent or consistent philosophy on any foreign relation, particularly one that remains consistent over a thirty year period and generational leadership transfer. What we do know about Trump is that he will favour those who flatter him or are "nice" to him. Kim Jong-Un was an enemy of Trump's when he called him a dotard, but was clever enough to secure one-on-one talks and say all the right things. You can't put any stock in anything Trump said or thought before that time.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,244
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16522 on: October 26, 2024, 03:25:05 pm »
Trump has no strong feelings toward NK beyond its potential for making him look good. He goes in and negotiates with Kim, and no matter what the result, hell call it a huge victory and hail himself as a hero. Plenty of people will believe it just because the simple act of talking to Kim at all is so bold.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,454
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16523 on: October 26, 2024, 05:32:44 pm »
You, youg 'uns... Nothing in the 1900s ever existed... :)
I can't find the Barbara Walters interview, but here is one with Wolf from 1999
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-1WE-ivtO4
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,393
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16524 on: October 26, 2024, 07:58:32 pm »
I think we just have to put it out there that NK leader hits more holes in one than trump and we'll see trump turn on him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16525 on: October 27, 2024, 02:03:27 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October 26, 2024, 05:32:44 pm
You, youg 'uns... Nothing in the 1900s ever existed... :)
I can't find the Barbara Walters interview, but here is one with Wolf from 1999
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-1WE-ivtO4


That's just doesn't fit with how glowing he has been talking in recent times about Kim Jong Un and the letters they've exchanged. It also doesn't fit the fact, that he saluted a North Korean soldier (maybe some general). He might have had "issues" with North Korea in the past (probably because he couldn't do business there and not so much, because he was interested in politics), but from his most recent behaviour, he's very much a fan of their dear leader. Mainly, because Kim Jong Un is one of the world's dictators and we know that Trump would like to be seen as "strong" as they are. If he actually gets into power, he'll maybe have some strong words for North Korea, but he won't do anything to fuck with his Russian pal.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16526 on: October 27, 2024, 03:52:57 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October 26, 2024, 05:32:44 pm
You, youg 'uns... Nothing in the 1900s ever existed... :)
I can't find the Barbara Walters interview, but here is one with Wolf from 1999
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-1WE-ivtO4

Mad how he could form coherent sentences then. Really highlights how far he's fallen mentally.  He's just babbling now.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,439
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16527 on: October 27, 2024, 03:50:56 pm »
Zelensky signs law allowing foreigners to server as officers for Ukraine. There's been some suggestion this is related to allowing volunteer fighter pilots, as pilots tend to be officers.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/10/26/7481524/
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16528 on: October 31, 2024, 04:17:03 pm »
Pay up google, it is but a minor fine.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cdxvnwkl5kgo
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,088
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16529 on: October 31, 2024, 04:18:12 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October 31, 2024, 04:17:03 pm
Pay up google, it is but a minor fine.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cdxvnwkl5kgo

thats .. a lot of money

I seem to remember that building a Death Star was only supposed to be a few quadrillion dollars
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,454
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16530 on: October 31, 2024, 04:20:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October 31, 2024, 04:17:03 pm
Pay up google, it is but a minor fine.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cdxvnwkl5kgo

The Russians have been very lenient. Google should pay up and move on.



On a second thought, Google should pay up in Monopoly money if, and only if, Putin can pronounce the number correctly.
« Last Edit: October 31, 2024, 04:24:42 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,041
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16531 on: Today at 04:30:41 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 31, 2024, 04:17:03 pm
Pay up google, it is but a minor fine.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cdxvnwkl5kgo

Embarassing. Putin will be tweeting Elon Musk for a handout soon.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Up
« previous next »
 