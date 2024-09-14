The US have been extremely weak, they have so much hardware they could have sent such as Bradleys which Ukraine use to excellent effect, they seem more concerned with anything which will bolster their own economy rather than win the war. The whole election thing again is a cowardly response, as Ukraine have been asking for long range strikes for a long time.



I'm even more pissed off at Europe, we've really let Ukraine down, collectively Europe dwarfs Russia but it's allowing Hungary to basically block billions in aid. Get tough and fuck them off.



Think from the American perspective they don't have many cards left in their hand. Ultimately, there's no way the NATO powers will go as far as using nuclear strikes to thwart the Russians, so they don't have the nuclear deterrent working in their favour in case the Russians do use nukes in Ukraine. Ultimately, as long as the war stays on an equal footing as it is now, there really isn't much the Americans can do.The Ukrainians, for their part, refuse to use mass mobilization, which is also an issue that also defines what the other NATO countries are willing to give to them. As long as they aren't really serious about winning, then there is no point in giving all the weapons they are requesting. It is one of the few things that the Ukrainian boots on the ground are complaining about, that there are still many who sip their lattes in Kyiv while many of them are dying in places like Vuhledar.It's a chess match at the moment. If the Russians are serious about using NK soldiers on front line duty, then I can see the NATO powers responding in kind.