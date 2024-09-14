I got excited by the drone value, but by current rate that's like ~$10k... I know that's a lot of dough for Russia, but still. The important question is can they make more, do they have the necessary electronic components?



Has anyone come across relevant reports on Russia's rocket / drone production capability connected to imported electronics?



I believe the ruble value is how much it cost when it was made, not necessarily what it would cost now. It's also one of only 4 prototypes despite being developed for 7 years now, so I'd be surprised if they could produce them at a decent rate, especially as it's supposed to have stealth capabilities and so is likely far more expensive and complex than the majority of drones in use already.I think the import stuff is hard to gauge. Low tech drones like Shahed's won't be affected much by sanctions and Russia are now producing a lot of them. For production that is affected by sanctions, it might simply make the components more expensive rather than not available, which speeds the decline of their economy but in the short term may appear to be having no effect.They can also afford to take lower tech approaches with things like guided bombs and rockets simply because they launch them at such a high quantity that even if they miss a lot, they'll eventually hit what the want through sheer probability.