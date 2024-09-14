« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16400 on: September 14, 2024, 12:18:08 am »
Putin doesnt have the minerals to finish this.. what a stupid pointless war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16401 on: September 15, 2024, 12:04:18 am »
I do wish just once someone from the UK government would remind Dmitry Medvedev that Russia is not the only country with nuclear weapons.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16402 on: September 15, 2024, 08:44:11 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September 13, 2024, 03:51:44 pm
Oh, no! Putin drew another red line Shock and horror! Be afraid, be very afraid!
I get what youre saying. His previous red lines have proved to be just lines, invisible or bendy lines at best.

But I also get the caution. There may come a point (and it may have been these rockets) where suddenly his red lines were indeed red and a line. And once things start unraveling in that direction, are they difficult to stop?

Hes both predictable and unpredictable at the same time. The latter being a dangerous trait that the West are right to be cautious about imho.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16403 on: September 15, 2024, 09:33:14 am »
Red lines or not it seems Putin's latest comments have given the west pause for thought. I do wonder what's been said in the back channels between Moscow and Washington that we aren't seeing aired in public,

Also does Ukraine say fcuk it and just do as they please now or wait and take the risk of Trump getting back into the White House and it turning into a disaster for them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16404 on: October 3, 2024, 09:06:31 pm »
I've cleaned the thread after it was locked earlier.
I mean wtaf.

We've tried several threads on the Gaza situation and it inevitably becomes absolutely toxic.
Then to invade this thread (again) is a pain in the fucking arse to be honest.

A-Bomb - as a self confessed previously banned poster, you're only on here because 24/7 talked us round agreeing for you to return.
And it doesn't matter if you're a RAWK supporter or not, you don't get enhanced posting rights for contributing.

Very few Mods have an appetite for even having any sort of news section on the site anymore.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16405 on: Yesterday at 01:00:23 pm »
Russia have shot down one of their own S-70 drones, estimated to cost around 1.5 billion rubles, after they lost control of it and it started flying into Ukrainian held territory.

https://defence-blog.com/new-details-emerge-on-russias-s-70-drone-loss-over-ukraine/

Sounds like it's not super high tech (shocker) but the wreckage could give some decent insights into the latest Russian capabilities, which is presumably why they shot it down.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16406 on: Yesterday at 01:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:00:23 pm
Russia have shot down one of their own S-70 drones, estimated to cost around 1.5 billion rubles, after they lost control of it and it started flying into Ukrainian held territory.

https://defence-blog.com/new-details-emerge-on-russias-s-70-drone-loss-over-ukraine/

Sounds like it's not super high tech (shocker) but the wreckage could give some decent insights into the latest Russian capabilities, which is presumably why they shot it down.

And in other news, all is well in the world.

Seriously though, I wonder if the Ukrainians managed to hack it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16407 on: Yesterday at 05:20:16 pm »
I got excited by the drone value, but by current rate that's like ~$10k... I know that's a lot of dough for Russia, but still. The important question is can they make more, do they have the necessary electronic components?

Has anyone come across relevant reports on Russia's rocket / drone production capability connected to imported electronics?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16408 on: Yesterday at 05:47:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:20:16 pm
I got excited by the drone value, but by current rate that's like ~$10k... I know that's a lot of dough for Russia, but still. The important question is can they make more, do they have the necessary electronic components?

Has anyone come across relevant reports on Russia's rocket / drone production capability connected to imported electronics?

I believe the ruble value is how much it cost when it was made, not necessarily what it would cost now. It's also one of only 4 prototypes despite being developed for 7 years now, so I'd be surprised if they could produce them at a decent rate, especially as it's supposed to have stealth capabilities and so is likely far more expensive and complex than the majority of drones in use already.

I think the import stuff is hard to gauge. Low tech drones like Shahed's won't be affected much by sanctions and Russia are now producing a lot of them. For production that is affected by sanctions, it might simply make the components more expensive rather than not available, which speeds the decline of their economy but in the short term may appear to be having no effect.

They can also afford to take lower tech approaches with things like guided bombs and rockets simply because they launch them at such a high quantity that even if they miss a lot, they'll eventually hit what the want through sheer probability.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16409 on: Yesterday at 07:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:47:27 pm
I believe the ruble value is how much it cost when it was made, not necessarily what it would cost now. It's also one of only 4 prototypes despite being developed for 7 years now, so I'd be surprised if they could produce them at a decent rate, especially as it's supposed to have stealth capabilities and so is likely far more expensive and complex than the majority of drones in use already.

I think the import stuff is hard to gauge. Low tech drones like Shahed's won't be affected much by sanctions and Russia are now producing a lot of them. For production that is affected by sanctions, it might simply make the components more expensive rather than not available, which speeds the decline of their economy but in the short term may appear to be having no effect.

They can also afford to take lower tech approaches with things like guided bombs and rockets simply because they launch them at such a high quantity that even if they miss a lot, they'll eventually hit what the want through sheer probability.
Yeah, I agree with all of that. They can also buy from Iran whatever they need at a very reasonable for them price. Interestingly, the economies of all these countries in this new alliance do not adhere to normal standards. Autocratic regimes (Russia, China, Iran, North Korea) can all divert funds in pursuit of a political goal as they find fit regardless of whether it makes economic sense.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 09:40:22 pm »
