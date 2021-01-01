This is a a football forum run by volunteers, its not a democracy. The mods have been very clear why its not something they want to deal with, and yes its slightly annoying Ive also seen how threads on that topic have gone in the past and its generally not pretty.



Exactly this..... and speaking as someone who used to be one of those volunteers I have to say it was one of the hardest things I've ever done. And the sheer volume of handwringing, footstomping, and bedwetting eventually made me fuck it off cos it's relentless and frankly UNGRATEFUL of people who keep insisting on it being treated like a democracy when it isn't. And everyone signed up for that when they made their profile.And I even seriously advocated that we sack off the non football parts of the forum and remain exactly what's been said..... a football forum...... but the other mods wanted to keep it so we did..... even though it's a fucking nightmare to do.So no. It is not a fucking democracy, it's a MODERATED site where the mods determine what's best for the site.People not liking that are free to fuck off to X or FB or any other number of venomous snake pits. And I wish some would.