Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

CheshireDave

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16520 on: Today at 07:52:07 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:22:23 am
We should be allowed to discuss what is happening in Israel.
Lets run a poll and get the view of RAWK.

https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelPalestine/

Knock yourself out.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Red_Mist

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16521 on: Today at 08:31:10 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:28 am
This is a a football forum run by volunteers, its not a democracy. The mods have been very clear why its not something they want to deal with, and yes its slightly annoying Ive also seen how threads on that topic have gone in the past and its generally not pretty.
Yep. The war in Ukraine is good vs evil. Whereas the war in the Middle East is complicated and nuanced and a complete human tragedy/disaster on both sides; and if those who wanted to discuss it without being partisan were allowed to do so, then there would be some very interesting discussions. But, unlike Ukraine/Russia, theres c*nts (leadership) on both sides. And people somehow (fuck knows how) seem to need to pick sides, which means whichever side they pick, they are siding with c*nts. It gets toxic within two or three posts and its not worth the time or effort to moderate.
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16522 on: Today at 08:45:20 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:22:23 am
We should be allowed to discuss what is happening in Israel.
Lets run a poll and get the view of RAWK.
Actually no, we shouldn't. Don't like that? Them use another forum. Simple.
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16523 on: Today at 08:51:21 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:28 am
This is a a football forum run by volunteers, its not a democracy. The mods have been very clear why its not something they want to deal with, and yes its slightly annoying Ive also seen how threads on that topic have gone in the past and its generally not pretty.
Exactly this..... and speaking as someone who used to be one of those volunteers I have to say it was one of the hardest things I've ever done. And the sheer volume of handwringing, footstomping, and bedwetting eventually made me fuck it off cos it's relentless and frankly UNGRATEFUL of people who keep insisting on it being treated like a democracy when it isn't. And everyone signed up for that when they made their profile.

And I even seriously advocated that we sack off the non football parts of the forum and remain exactly what's been said..... a football forum...... but the other mods wanted to keep it so we did..... even though it's a fucking nightmare to do.

So no. It is not a fucking democracy, it's a MODERATED site where the mods determine what's best for the site.

People not liking that are free to fuck off to X or FB or any other number of venomous snake pits. And I wish some would.
So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16524 on: Today at 08:53:39 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:28 am
This is a a football forum run by volunteers, its not a democracy. The mods have been very clear why its not something they want to deal with, and yes its slightly annoying Ive also seen how threads on that topic have gone in the past and its generally not pretty.

I agree, its a football forum.

There are a multitude of sites to contribute views about the Middle East and if I knew more about the issues thats where Id be posting rather than on a site which concentrates on football.
PatriotScouser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16525 on: Today at 09:17:48 am
Concur with the last few comments.

Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16526 on: Today at 09:47:23 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:22:23 am
We should be allowed to discuss what is happening in Israel.
Lets run a poll and get the view of RAWK.

What WLR said.

There are many places on the Internet where people can discuss this matter freely. Yet a handful of people are stamping their feet throwing tantrums because they demand to talk about it HERE.

Personally I'm made up it's an off limits issue. This is the one safe haven of my limited social media browsing where I can safely avoid the vitriol.
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16527 on: Today at 09:56:19 am
Poll closed it seems  :-*
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16528 on: Today at 12:57:49 pm
We talk about everything on RAWK, it's not just a football forum. But I understand this decision. Opening this up for debate would be like stacking ten transfer window topics on top of another, pouring gasoline on it, lighting the match and expecting someone to deal with the aftermath. It's not worth it.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16529 on: Today at 01:00:15 pm
That subject isnt even debatable. Its a cluster fuck that brings out the worst in people. Its the subject i would avoid most if it ever came up in a debate with friends.
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16530 on: Today at 01:31:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:00:15 pm
That subject isnt even debatable. Its a cluster fuck that brings out the worst in people. Its the subject i would avoid most if it ever came up in a debate with friends.
Thus nicely encapsulating how sometimes RAWK reality imitates nicely the reality "out there".
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16531 on: Today at 01:40:08 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 01:31:54 pm
Thus nicely encapsulating how sometimes RAWK reality imitates nicely the reality "out there".

Agreed. It's a topic that's been banned in chats in my friendship group as well, it just causes too many arguments
A-Bomb

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16532 on: Today at 03:04:42 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 08:51:21 am
Exactly this..... and speaking as someone who used to be one of those volunteers I have to say it was one of the hardest things I've ever done. And the sheer volume of handwringing, footstomping, and bedwetting eventually made me fuck it off cos it's relentless and frankly UNGRATEFUL of people who keep insisting on it being treated like a democracy when it isn't. And everyone signed up for that when they made their profile.

And I even seriously advocated that we sack off the non football parts of the forum and remain exactly what's been said..... a football forum...... but the other mods wanted to keep it so we did..... even though it's a fucking nightmare to do.

So no. It is not a fucking democracy, it's a MODERATED site where the mods determine what's best for the site.

People not liking that are free to fuck off to X or FB or any other number of venomous snake pits. And I wish some would.

Whilst all of this true, the site would not exist but for its members and as a former moderator you understand better than most it wouldnt exist without the financial contributions of the users (someone has to pay for the server)

So whilst it is a private site, RAWK depends upon its users to enable it to continue. In my world those that have contributed to that, are entitled to at very least, a say.

Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16533 on: Today at 03:10:28 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:04:42 pm
Whilst all of this true, the site would not exist but for its members and as a former moderator you understand better than most it wouldnt exist without the financial contributions of the users (someone has to pay for the server)

So whilst it is a private site, RAWK depends upon its users to enable it to continue. In my world those that have contributed to that, are entitled to at very least, a say.

And are everyone who has asked for this topic supporters? A quick check tells me most aren't, including yourself (unless there is an error on your supporter tag).

It's a free site ultimately, any topic allowed here you can contribute to for free, so on that basis I really don't see the need for any discussion about it.
