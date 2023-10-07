« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1284519 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16480 on: Today at 07:03:19 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:39:54 am
Interesting that a top Russian official landed in Tehran Tuesday afternoon to meet with the Iranian President.

New Cold War is last thing we need, and you also have Brics going against the status quo of USA and western Europe's hegemony.

Satanyahu gets the war he wants, you feel Russia wants it to happen as well, USA would get entrenched if it came to an Iraq style regime change invasion if an Air and Sea attack on Iran doesn't work.
The USA probably want that war as well. Will cost Ukraine though because the worlds main power will give less of a shit about them. Obviously in all this we in Britain will follow the States main priority, because it doesnt matter if the Tories or Labour are in power, thats what we do.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16481 on: Today at 07:26:33 am »
And the really sad thing is young men will die for these leaders egos and pride
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16482 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:01:50 am
We already are in a new Cold War situation, I'm afraid. There are so many similarities...


Considering everything going on in Ukraine and the Middle East it doesnt feel like a very 'Cold' war, between Putin and Netanyahu they seem determined to set the whole world on fire.
Online Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16483 on: Today at 08:18:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:12:12 am
Considering everything going on in Ukraine and the Middle East it doesnt feel like a very 'Cold' war, between Putin and Netanyahu they seem determined to set the whole world on fire.

And the West appear to want to help it spread.

What is the point of the UN anymore?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16484 on: Today at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:12:12 am
Considering everything going on in Ukraine and the Middle East it doesnt feel like a very 'Cold' war, between Putin and Netanyahu they seem determined to set the whole world on fire.

You can add Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran into that mixture as well. Missiles raining down all over the place and it just seems like a very, very hot war is inevitable as its already pretty warm right now.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16485 on: Today at 11:18:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:18:17 am
And the West appear to want to help it spread.

What is the point of the UN anymore?

https://apnews.com/article/lebanon-hamas-commander-killed-unwra-employee-israel-999ec22c1fef953f4f1b8b40a4c95b35

Employing leaders of anti-semitic terrorist regimes seems to be one of its points at the moment unfortunately
Offline 24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16486 on: Today at 11:20:32 am »
Kinell, can we keep this on topic please, or it's gonna get locked. Again!  :butt
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16487 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm »
It's hard to fathom really. It seems pretty clear that Russia/NK/Iran are all intent on provoking the west, attacking allies and trying to see how far they can push their luck, while both sides seem well aware that the collective west is militarily way ahead. If we had just given Ukraine full support from the start I doubt Russia would be pouring so many resources into destabilising the planet, yet here we are still allowing support to slowly trickle through while the problems seem to continue to escalate.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16488 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Yeah let's all avoid the elephant in the room. How come we can rightfully call Putin out for the utter genocidal cnut that he is but Netanyahu gets a free pass?  The similarities are obvious.
Offline rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16489 on: Today at 12:04:58 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:02:46 pm
Yeah let's all avoid the elephant in the room. How come we can rightfully call Putin out for the utter genocidal cnut that he is but Netanyahu gets a free pass?  The similarities are obvious.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. Ukraine did not attack Russia.

I'm not pro-Israel by any means and I think they go too far, but there are enormous differences.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16490 on: Today at 12:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:01:20 pm
It's hard to fathom really. It seems pretty clear that Russia/NK/Iran are all intent on provoking the west, attacking allies and trying to see how far they can push their luck, while both sides seem well aware that the collective west is militarily way ahead. If we had just given Ukraine full support from the start I doubt Russia would be pouring so many resources into destabilising the planet, yet here we are still allowing support to slowly trickle through while the problems seem to continue to escalate.

The wests approach has been utterly cowardly. They are more interested in degrading Russia's army over a period of time than helping Ukraine win. It's been piss poor from day one and continues to be.
Online RedSince86

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16491 on: Today at 12:32:37 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:04:58 pm
Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. Ukraine did not attack Russia.

I'm not pro-Israel by any means and I think they go too far, but there are enormous differences.
May 14th 1948 - October 7th 2023.

76 years, those poor innocent international law abiding Israelis.

My heart fucking bleeds.

Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16492 on: Today at 12:34:27 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 11:20:32 am
Kinell, can we keep this on topic please, or it's gonna get locked. Again!  :butt

Apparently not.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16493 on: Today at 01:05:12 pm »
Ukraine have successfully tested their new in-house ballistic missile.

https://united24media.com/latest-news/ukraine-successfully-tests-new-self-made-ballistic-missile-says-zelenskyy-2730

Hopefully production of this missile is the reason the US has been unwilling to allow strikes with their missiles on Russian territory outside of Kursk/Kharkiv. If Ukraine can mass produce a missile just good enough to strike Russian targets while remaining relatively cheap and easy to make, it'll make a huge difference. We've already seen a big impact from their rocket drones (no pun intended).
