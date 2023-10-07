It's hard to fathom really. It seems pretty clear that Russia/NK/Iran are all intent on provoking the west, attacking allies and trying to see how far they can push their luck, while both sides seem well aware that the collective west is militarily way ahead. If we had just given Ukraine full support from the start I doubt Russia would be pouring so many resources into destabilising the planet, yet here we are still allowing support to slowly trickle through while the problems seem to continue to escalate.