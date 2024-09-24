« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1280239 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16440 on: September 24, 2024, 09:55:23 am »
Following up on recent discussions, it seems that Ukraine obliterated several large strategic ammunition storage depots deep within Russian territory. Estimates stockpiles for up to six months' worth of fighting were destroyed.  Mostly missiles by the looks of things.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRY8SANx7AM
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16441 on: September 24, 2024, 03:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 24, 2024, 09:55:23 am
Following up on recent discussions, it seems that Ukraine obliterated several large strategic ammunition storage depots deep within Russian territory. Estimates stockpiles for up to six months' worth of fighting were destroyed.  Mostly missiles by the looks of things.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRY8SANx7AM
Ukrainian drones are highly ineffective and are easily shot down by Russian air defenses. Those falling debris though...

;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16442 on: September 26, 2024, 01:54:20 pm »
Putin is apparently stepping up his nuclear threats in response to the possibility of long-range Ukrainian missile strikes being sanctioned on Russian territory.

Problem is, he already blew his rhetorical load within the first two months of the invasion. In fact, wasn't the entire first year of the war marked by Russian State TV wet dreams of Russian nuclear strikes?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16443 on: September 26, 2024, 04:24:17 pm »
Biden needs to green light the deep strikes before there's a chance the election throws a spanner in the works.

Unfortunately, both the US and UK have seemingly been unimpressed by Zelenskys battle plan, saying it's short on detail and doesn't really have much strategy about it. That said, they're seemingly expecting the kind of assaults from the Ukrainian military with only a fraction of the resources a NATO nation would be expected to conduct such operations with.

As for nukes, I'm not sure Putin's arsenal is reliable enough. If it's anything like the rest of his military, I imagine most of the nukes could be duds.

If Putin thought they were reliable I think he would have used one already. Use one to flatten Kyiv and give Ukraine 24 hours to surrender before the next one. For all NATO's talk, i don't think they would risk open war with a Russia that's already used a nuke.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16444 on: September 26, 2024, 04:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 26, 2024, 04:24:17 pm
Biden needs to green light the deep strikes before there's a chance the election throws a spanner in the works.

Unfortunately, both the US and UK have seemingly been unimpressed by Zelenskys battle plan, saying it's short on detail and doesn't really have much strategy about it. That said, they're seemingly expecting the kind of assaults from the Ukrainian military with only a fraction of the resources a NATO nation would be expected to conduct such operations with.

As for nukes, I'm not sure Putin's arsenal is reliable enough. If it's anything like the rest of his military, I imagine most of the nukes could be duds.

If Putin thought they were reliable I think he would have used one already. Use one to flatten Kyiv and give Ukraine 24 hours to surrender before the next one. For all NATO's talk, i don't think they would risk open war with a Russia that's already used a nuke.

Probably because the simpliest way to win the war is to attack Russia in Russia, take out their planes dropping the glide bombs and Russia is done.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16445 on: September 26, 2024, 07:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 26, 2024, 04:24:17 pm
Biden needs to green light the deep strikes before there's a chance the election throws a spanner in the works.

Unfortunately, both the US and UK have seemingly been unimpressed by Zelenskys battle plan, saying it's short on detail and doesn't really have much strategy about it. That said, they're seemingly expecting the kind of assaults from the Ukrainian military with only a fraction of the resources a NATO nation would be expected to conduct such operations with.

As for nukes, I'm not sure Putin's arsenal is reliable enough. If it's anything like the rest of his military, I imagine most of the nukes could be duds.

If Putin thought they were reliable I think he would have used one already. Use one to flatten Kyiv and give Ukraine 24 hours to surrender before the next one. For all NATO's talk, i don't think they would risk open war with a Russia that's already used a nuke.
I've said this in the early months of the conflict, and I still think the same way - Putin is prepared to use a tactical nuke. When I was in the army long time ago (1989), we we trained for the Russian military doctrine which includes plan for the army to drop a nuke and bring people were the nuke went off in 24 hours... Nuts! My background is in nuclear physics, and I ain't going there if it was me. :) But that was the word of the day, which I don't think have changed much.

The issue with the nukes is Belarus. I don't think Lukashenko would be very happy with Putin if he used a nuke on Ukrainian territory. Remember Chernobyl's cloud went right over Belarus, and lots of ground was contaminated. So, imagine being an ally of Putin, and he does that to you on purpose, knowing what will happen. Not only Lukashenko can lose his grip on the country, but imagine (humor me for a moment) that post-Lukashenko Belarus takes the Ukrainian path, or worse yet for Putin, the Finish path...

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16446 on: September 26, 2024, 08:29:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 26, 2024, 07:29:40 pm
I've said this in the early months of the conflict, and I still think the same way - Putin is prepared to use a tactical nuke. When I was in the army long time ago (1989), we we trained for the Russian military doctrine which includes plan for the army to drop a nuke and bring people were the nuke went off in 24 hours... Nuts! My background is in nuclear physics, and I ain't going there if it was me. :) But that was the word of the day, which I don't think have changed much.

The issue with the nukes is Belarus. I don't think Lukashenko would be very happy with Putin if he used a nuke on Ukrainian territory. Remember Chernobyl's cloud went right over Belarus, and lots of ground was contaminated. So, imagine being an ally of Putin, and he does that to you on purpose, knowing what will happen. Not only Lukashenko can lose his grip on the country, but imagine (humor me for a moment) that post-Lukashenko Belarus takes the Ukrainian path, or worse yet for Putin, the Finish path...

As if Putin gives a fuck what Lukashenko thinks! ;D

I get what you're saying about the long term  affects on Belarus politics, but if Putin uses a nuke in Ukraine, he can easily threaten to use one in Balarus as well. Lukashenko is not a well man, and whoever his successor might be I doubt they will be up for protesting much in case they're next.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16447 on: September 26, 2024, 08:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 26, 2024, 08:29:34 pm
As if Putin gives a fuck what Lukashenko thinks! ;D

I get what you're saying about the long term  affects on Belarus politics, but if Putin uses a nuke in Ukraine, he can easily threaten to use one in Balarus as well. Lukashenko is not a well man, and whoever his successor might be I doubt they will be up for protesting much in case they're next.
Who knows, I'm talking out of my... (wisdom and knowledge is what I mean ;D)

But if Putin puts tactical nukes in Belarus (he transferred some, didn't he?), might he be sure they won't be pointed at Moscow at an unfortunate time? I know Russia holds the codes, but still, with that 60s-70s technology they can't be that safe. Maybe a highschool kid can crack them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16448 on: September 26, 2024, 08:49:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 26, 2024, 08:37:40 pm
Who knows, I'm talking out of my... (wisdom and knowledge is what I mean ;D)

But if Putin puts tactical nukes in Belarus (he transferred some, didn't he?), might he be sure they won't be pointed at Moscow at an unfortunate time? I know Russia holds the codes, but still, with that 60s-70s technology they can't be that safe. Maybe a highschool kid can crack them.

If NATO doesn't have the balls to nuke Russia if they drop one on Ukraine then I doubt Belarus would!

I admit I have no education in this field, but I think if a nuke goes off in Ukraine, everyone's first thought would be de-escalation, not making things worse. Yes, it would be an act of nuclear terrorism and Russia would be branded a rogue state - any waverers on sanctions would probably be pulled into line within hours, apart from a few of the most obvious usual suspects. But Belarus would be too busy shitting itself at the prospect of being the next target to do much more than register a weak protest I think.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16449 on: September 26, 2024, 08:58:59 pm »
The Russians think that they should be able to get away with the same shit that the Israelis do.

They shouldn't, but then neither should the other twats.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16450 on: September 26, 2024, 08:59:51 pm »
Putin isn't going to use nuclear weapons ffs. Even he gave the order he'd be thrown out a window by those with any sense in the Kremlin as they all know it would be the end of Russia and possibly life on earth for us all. The lack of balls shown by the west in the face of his threats are pathetic.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16451 on: September 26, 2024, 09:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 26, 2024, 08:49:37 pm
If NATO doesn't have the balls to nuke Russia if they drop one on Ukraine then I doubt Belarus would!

I admit I have no education in this field, but I think if a nuke goes off in Ukraine, everyone's first thought would be de-escalation, not making things worse. Yes, it would be an act of nuclear terrorism and Russia would be branded a rogue state - any waverers on sanctions would probably be pulled into line within hours, apart from a few of the most obvious usual suspects. But Belarus would be too busy shitting itself at the prospect of being the next target to do much more than register a weak protest I think.
Yeah, I agree. Deescalation should be the first goal. Even at this very moment. But in this world of knee-jerk reactions or overreactions, who knows...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16452 on: September 26, 2024, 09:27:00 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 26, 2024, 08:59:51 pm
Putin isn't going to use nuclear weapons ffs. Even he gave the order he'd be thrown out a window by those with any sense in the Kremlin as they all know it would be the end of Russia and possibly life on earth for us all. The lack of balls shown by the west in the face of his threats are pathetic.
Can you name one?  ;D

Just yanking your chain, mate...

I think that the perceptions of what nuclear weapons are for, what they are capable of, and when they should be used are very different on the two sides of the Iron Curtain. At least that's the perception I get after living virtually my whole adult life in the U.S. The final goal is deterrent on both sides, MAD was it's culmination; that is common for both sides. But what the weapons were capable of was downplayed in the East and, in fairness, limited knowledge exists from tests in remote unpopulated areas. The only real test involving real people are the poor souls of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Mind, these are the tactical nukes we are talking about today. What Tzar Bomba can do one can project, but no one really knows. The other aspect is the readiness to use it. I don't know about the West, but in the Soviet Block countries the armies had a plan of what happens and when measured from T0. I'm not kidding, T0+24h soldiers are on the ground in the epicenter (if they are let, of course). Tactical nukes were considered just as a bigger gun, or a better tank, or whatever. From my perception now (and I could be wrong), the West is far more inclined to think before deciding to use a nuke. Not so with Russia, and even less so with Putin. They are more likely to deal the first blow.

I think your judgement may be influenced by the way the West thinks about nukes; I wouldn't discard the use of one by Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16453 on: September 26, 2024, 10:21:59 pm »
Russia recently tried to run an ICBM test, likely as part of their nuclear sabre rattling. The missile accidentally detonated underground, cratering the test site in the process.

I don't think he'll be launching nukes anytime soon and if he does the most likely outcome is it gets shot down and NATO systematically destroys their launch sites.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16454 on: September 27, 2024, 03:43:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 26, 2024, 07:29:40 pm
I've said this in the early months of the conflict, and I still think the same way - Putin is prepared to use a tactical nuke. When I was in the army long time ago (1989), we we trained for the Russian military doctrine which includes plan for the army to drop a nuke and bring people were the nuke went off in 24 hours... Nuts! My background is in nuclear physics, and I ain't going there if it was me. :) But that was the word of the day, which I don't think have changed much.

The issue with the nukes is Belarus. I don't think Lukashenko would be very happy with Putin if he used a nuke on Ukrainian territory. Remember Chernobyl's cloud went right over Belarus, and lots of ground was contaminated. So, imagine being an ally of Putin, and he does that to you on purpose, knowing what will happen. Not only Lukashenko can lose his grip on the country, but imagine (humor me for a moment) that post-Lukashenko Belarus takes the Ukrainian path, or worse yet for Putin, the Finish path...

I'm assuming a typo , but what does this mean? "includes plan for the army to drop a nuke and bring people were the nuke went off in 24 hours... Nuts! " 

Also isn't there little to zero fallout from tactical/battlefield nukes? 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16455 on: September 27, 2024, 03:57:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 27, 2024, 03:43:08 pm
Also isn't there little to zero fallout from tactical/battlefield nukes? 
Not according to this article: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/limited-tactical-nuclear-weapons-would-be-catastrophic/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16456 on: September 27, 2024, 04:31:43 pm »
The past 2 years has shown the ridiculousness of possessing nuclear weapons when you're up against a murderous tyrant with his own nuclear arsenal, who can bend and bully the world to his wishes on a whim, with regular veiled threats of nukes.

Nuclear powers have now seen that you may break any international norm or convention and invade and bomb others at will, safe in the knowledge you will never be fully restrained or feel the full force of retaliation as you can so easily hold the world hostage.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16457 on: September 27, 2024, 04:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on September 27, 2024, 04:31:43 pm
The past 2 years has shown the ridiculousness of possessing nuclear weapons when you're up against a murderous tyrant with his own nuclear arsenal, who can bend and bully the world to his wishes on a whim, with regular veiled threats of nukes.

Nuclear powers have now seen that you may break any international norm or convention and invade and bomb others at will, safe in the knowledge you will never be fully restrained or feel the full force of retaliation as you can so easily hold the world hostage.


Hopefully he'll be arrested soon, Netanyahu can't keep getting away with it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16458 on: September 27, 2024, 05:59:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 27, 2024, 04:51:00 pm

Hopefully he'll be arrested soon, Netanyahu can't keep getting away with it.

Treading on thin ice
 Please don't get this locked.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16459 on: September 27, 2024, 06:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on September 27, 2024, 03:57:30 pm
Not according to this article: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/limited-tactical-nuclear-weapons-would-be-catastrophic/

Interesting article on general, but barely a paragraph on fallout. Though it is specific that fallout is an issue.
I think the 'amount' really depends on how high up the thing is detonates. And tactical is a very wide spread of explosive power. With the bottom end still essentially wiping out a whole battlefield.
That said , I think the Russians 'could' use them in Ukraine without significant fallout over Belarus.  Fucking up the food chain might be a more direct consequence than clouds of radioactivity .

Paulf . Def not a PhD in nuclear or chemical radiation stuff
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16460 on: September 27, 2024, 07:15:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 27, 2024, 05:59:39 pm
Treading on thin ice
 Please don't get this locked.


I'm going to call it out every opportunity I get Paul.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16461 on: September 27, 2024, 08:06:00 pm »
By modern standards, the WW2 atom bombs would probably be considered tactical devices. There are far too many variables involved to really know what kind of weapons might be used in Ukraine, the potential targets, and the consequences of their use, both the physical effects and the political/diplomatic reaction.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16462 on: September 27, 2024, 08:38:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 27, 2024, 05:59:39 pm
Treading on thin ice
 Please don't get this locked.

Why is Netanyahu out of bounds? He's a tyrant. Self evident.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16463 on: September 27, 2024, 08:42:16 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16464 on: September 27, 2024, 08:48:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 27, 2024, 03:43:08 pm
I'm assuming a typo , but what does this mean? "includes plan for the army to drop a nuke and bring people were the nuke went off in 24 hours... Nuts! " 

Also isn't there little to zero fallout from tactical/battlefield nukes? 
Not a typo, but maybe I didn't say it right. Supose a nuke is dropped regardless of which side does it. The Eastern block armies were trained to go at the location only 24 hours after the explosion. My understanding was that this was done because Europe is rather small and advances had to be fast. Blitzkrieg, sort of.

Tactical nukes have less fallout, but they are not harmless after the explosion. But then again, you've seen how much Putin values his troops; same was the thinking during the Cold War. Cannon fodder, food for the meat grinder, whatever you wanna call it.

Quote from: PaulF on September 27, 2024, 06:06:12 pm
Interesting article on general, but barely a paragraph on fallout. Though it is specific that fallout is an issue.
I think the 'amount' really depends on how high up the thing is detonates. And tactical is a very wide spread of explosive power. With the bottom end still essentially wiping out a whole battlefield.
That said , I think the Russians 'could' use them in Ukraine without significant fallout over Belarus.  Fucking up the food chain might be a more direct consequence than clouds of radioactivity .

Paulf . Def not a PhD in nuclear or chemical radiation stuff
That's 100% true. Because of that, the population of Bulgaria was the most contaminated from Chernobyl even though Belarus, Switzerland, and Austria had more contamination on the ground.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16465 on: September 27, 2024, 08:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 27, 2024, 08:38:35 pm
Why is Netanyahu out of bounds? He's a tyrant. Self evident.
Maybe cos it's off-topic in a starred thread and deals with a subject already clearly stated by the mods that is not up for discussion, no matter how correct the observation might be.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16466 on: September 28, 2024, 01:25:12 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16467 on: September 28, 2024, 01:50:21 am »
What an absolute embarrassment of a meeting - Zelenskyy and trump.

I have a feeling we already are in world war 3.. full of proxy wars. With Zelensky having to get approval from the US to defend his own country, to have to wait for the November election before he can try deal with putin.

Is this a real war guys? Come on.

And the real reason Israel is getting away with bombing the shit out of everyone is to draw Iran into it. Thats the politique of it all.

Be prepared to keep sending your taxes and kids to fight these endless pointless futile wars.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16468 on: September 28, 2024, 01:54:06 am »
Quote from: gamble on September 28, 2024, 01:50:21 am
What an absolute embarrassment of a meeting - Zelenskyy and trump.

I have a feeling we already are in world war 3.. full of proxy wars. With Zelensky having to get approval from the US to defend his own country, to have to wait for the November election before he can try deal with putin.

Is this a real war guys? Come on.

And the real reason Israel is getting away with bombing the shit out of everyone is to draw Iran into it. Thats the politique of it all.

Be prepared to keep sending your taxes and kids to fight these endless pointless futile wars.

Zelensky has no choice really. He has to play both sides. It's the same with Starmer meeting Trump. What's the alternative?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16469 on: September 28, 2024, 02:04:36 am »
A tyrant repeatedly elected in free and fair elections in a bastion of democracy?! Delicate subject! Move on.

Anyway, back to this thread, where the consensus is that the Russian people simply get the tyrants they deserve/need/want/are too pissed on vodka to notice.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16470 on: September 28, 2024, 02:10:49 am »
Quote from: Coyler on September 28, 2024, 02:04:36 am
A tyrant repeatedly elected in free and fair elections in a bastion of democracy?! Delicate subject! Move on.

Anyway, back to this thread, where the consensus is that the Russian people simply get the tyrants they deserve/need/want/are too pissed on vodka to notice.

Prejudice involved for sure. I've a few Russian mates from back in my uni days. Some of them can't even drink as much vodka as me...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16471 on: September 28, 2024, 02:44:03 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on September 27, 2024, 08:50:35 pm
Maybe cos it's off-topic in a starred thread and deals with a subject already clearly stated by the mods that is not up for discussion, no matter how correct the observation might be.

We can't discuss one of the most (maybe the most) talked about conflicts in the world. A conflict that affects all our lives. Pourquoi?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16472 on: September 28, 2024, 07:18:52 am »
Thanks faraway red. Now I understand.
Id guess the troops heading into the areas shortly after nuclear weapons had been used might be in full hazmat gear, not just combat gear.
Definitely there seems to be more fear around rapid escalation than the actual initial deployment of a 'small' nuke.

War is horrific.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16473 on: September 28, 2024, 07:24:11 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 27, 2024, 08:42:16 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356073.0

Since that thread was started a lot's changed, I know I don't hold the same opinion now as I did back then.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16474 on: September 28, 2024, 08:12:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 28, 2024, 02:44:03 am
We can't discuss one of the most (maybe the most) talked about conflicts in the world. A conflict that affects all our lives. Pourquoi?
Not sure. Not read it all. Not a mod. Read the other link in the other post. Maybe something to do with the complexities of the topic and this place is run by volunteer football fans and not the UN...there's another thread called questions for a mod. Try there. This thread's for Ukraine. Slava Ukraini! Heroyam Slava!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16475 on: September 28, 2024, 08:17:28 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 28, 2024, 02:44:03 am
We can't discuss one of the most (maybe the most) talked about conflicts in the world. A conflict that affects all our lives. Pourquoi?

If it makes you feel any better then we will all be dead soon anyway in the upcoming wars, so all the discussion will be futile.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16476 on: September 28, 2024, 09:50:02 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 28, 2024, 02:44:03 am
We can't discuss one of the most (maybe the most) talked about conflicts in the world. A conflict that affects all our lives. Pourquoi?
Most people will agree Netanyahu is absolute pernicious scum who should be locked up, but RAWK ain't gonna put him in jail and neither are we going to provide the most up to date news. You can get that from the channel the tyrant has banned. We've asked respectfully for it not to be discussed in detail on here.

I'll open this later.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16477 on: Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm »
Vuhledar now fallen. 😥
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16478 on: Today at 01:39:54 am »
Interesting that a top Russian official landed in Tehran Tuesday afternoon to meet with the Iranian President.

New Cold War is last thing we need, and you also have Brics going against the status quo of USA and western Europe's hegemony.

Satanyahu gets the war he wants, you feel Russia wants it to happen as well, USA would get entrenched if it came to an Iraq style regime change invasion if an Air and Sea attack on Iran doesn't work.
.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16479 on: Today at 02:01:50 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:39:54 am
Interesting that a top Russian official landed in Tehran Tuesday afternoon to meet with the Iranian President.

New Cold War is last thing we need, and you also have Brics going against the status quo of USA and western Europe's hegemony.

Satanyahu gets the war he wants, you feel Russia wants it to happen as well, USA would get entrenched if it came to an Iraq style regime change invasion if an Air and Sea attack on Iran doesn't work.

We already are in a new Cold War situation, I'm afraid. There are so many similarities...
