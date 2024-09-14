« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

gamble

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 14, 2024, 12:18:08 am
Putin doesnt have the minerals to finish this.. what a stupid pointless war.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:04:18 am
I do wish just once someone from the UK government would remind Dmitry Medvedev that Russia is not the only country with nuclear weapons.
Red_Mist

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:44:11 am
Quote from: farawayred on September 13, 2024, 03:51:44 pm
Oh, no! Putin drew another red line Shock and horror! Be afraid, be very afraid!
I get what youre saying. His previous red lines have proved to be just lines, invisible or bendy lines at best.

But I also get the caution. There may come a point (and it may have been these rockets) where suddenly his red lines were indeed red and a line. And once things start unraveling in that direction, are they difficult to stop?

Hes both predictable and unpredictable at the same time. The latter being a dangerous trait that the West are right to be cautious about imho.
A Complete Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:33:14 am
Red lines or not it seems Putin's latest comments have given the west pause for thought. I do wonder what's been said in the back channels between Moscow and Washington that we aren't seeing aired in public,

Also does Ukraine say fcuk it and just do as they please now or wait and take the risk of Trump getting back into the White House and it turning into a disaster for them.
A Complete Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:41:02 am
Quote from: gamble on September 14, 2024, 12:18:08 am
Putin doesnt have the minerals to finish this.. what a stupid pointless war.

Speaking of minerals.


https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GXYvSm4XEAA0R_r?format=jpg&name=900x900


True allies not worried about geopolitics.

Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:15:17 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 08:44:11 am
I get what youre saying. His previous red lines have proved to be just lines, invisible or bendy lines at best.

But I also get the caution. There may come a point (and it may have been these rockets) where suddenly his red lines were indeed red and a line. And once things start unraveling in that direction, are they difficult to stop?

Hes both predictable and unpredictable at the same time. The latter being a dangerous trait that the West are right to be cautious about imho.

The only thing Russia has left when it comes to leverage is nukes. And given the state of Putin's military, the state of his country's nukes are likely questionable. But as you suggest, only one of them needs to work for all hell to break loose - and Putin has thousands of them.

Cornered dictators will end up dead or on the run. Putin has to be gradually hemmed in so he gradually realises he has nothing left to play for. Do it too fast and he might end up giving an order that even he ends up regretting.

The method of gradually eroding these red lines seems to be working. We all wish it could be done faster, but it's simply too dangerous.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:17:51 pm
@Schmidt

Did you watch the latest video by Icarus Project about the gradual collapse of Russian energy infrastructure? What did you make of it? It's a factor I hadn't really considered before, but it seems the brewing crisis on the Russian home front may soon become unmanageable.

What effect do you think this might have on Russian intentions? And their logistics? Is Russia likely to begin suffering from a fuel shortage?
Red_Mist

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:01:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:15:17 pm
The only thing Russia has left when it comes to leverage is nukes. 
Thats what is worrying (that and the fact that someone as stupid as Gavin Williamson is urging Lammy to allow Ukraine to fire these missiles at Russian territory).
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:15:25 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 01:01:19 pm
Thats what is worrying (that and the fact that someone as stupid as Gavin Williamson is urging Lammy to allow Ukraine to fire these missiles at Russian territory).

Well I do think it's time to cross this particular line. The screws need to be turned. Russia isn't just Putin; his cohorts and supporters need to realise how difficult it will be to recover from the long term damage without Western aid, and how it will hurt them personally and financially.
Red_Mist

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:40:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:15:25 pm
Well I do think it's time to cross this particular line. The screws need to be turned. Russia isn't just Putin; his cohorts and supporters need to realise how difficult it will be to recover from the long term damage without Western aid, and how it will hurt them personally and financially.
If its a risk v reward thing, my view is that the risk is on the heavy side of the scales. I think youll get your wish at some point though. Lets just hope it doesnt lead to our incineration.
A Complete Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:23:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:15:25 pm
Well I do think it's time to cross this particular line. The screws need to be turned. Russia isn't just Putin; his cohorts and supporters need to realise how difficult it will be to recover from the long term damage without Western aid, and how it will hurt them personally and financially.

Russia has pivoted away from the west because of sanctions forcing them into China's and the other Brics countries arms so yeah whilst they are suffering it's not as bad as some are making out. For the record i think that line should have been crossed a long time ago and i place the blame for that squarely at the door of the White House.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:36:22 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:17:51 pm
@Schmidt

Did you watch the latest video by Icarus Project about the gradual collapse of Russian energy infrastructure? What did you make of it? It's a factor I hadn't really considered before, but it seems the brewing crisis on the Russian home front may soon become unmanageable.

What effect do you think this might have on Russian intentions? And their logistics? Is Russia likely to begin suffering from a fuel shortage?

That's not something I've been keeping up with so I have no idea unfortunately. I knew Ukraine had been targeting Russian refineries a lot and it had resulted in fuel shortages for the general population due to the military getting priority, but that's about the extent of my knowledge.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:00:29 pm
The "red lines" are just a term that is ment to define the positions on either side. Although they are "drawn" by one side, both sides affect those lines. It is quite possible that both sides work together to shift those lines not necessarily by agreement, but by necessity as a game of chess. First of all, the most recent of Putin's red line worked. As a post above said, it put the West on pause. Secondly, the effect of using long range weapons on Russian territory is no longer the same. Ukraine can strike many more Russian targetsindeed, but 90% of the Russian aircraft that carries the glide bomb attacks were moved behind their reach. The Russians are anticipating that the long range weapons will be allowed and have already adjusted. The US-Russia back channels have certainly clarified that. In that sense, the Russians reduced the rewards, so is the risk worth it? Thirdly, it makes me think why the US opposed this for the longest time... We didn't know about the ATACMS in Ukraine before they were used. That's hardware that is far more difficult to transfer under veil than a decision concerning weapons that are already there. If the US wanted it, those Russian airbases launching glide bomb attacks would have been blown to smitherines before we heard of any decision. It is concievable to think that the US is playing into Putin's hands giving him a way out with the hope to makin him halt such attacks. I don't know, I'm speculating. Fourthly,  all the countries that state that they will not limit Ukraine's use of weapons delivered by them carry limited meaning. Those weapons that have critical US-made component, or rely on US GPS system to hit a target need US permission under ITAR. If country X says "we won't stop Ukraine" does not mean that Ukraine can use the weapons before the US states the same. These statements are just a show of political position. 

I think the red line should have been crossed long time ago. The risk of doing it now is that it will definitely show that Putin doesn't have a concept of red lines, he's just talk, and that can escalate the situation to where he would need to demonstrate that he indeed understand red lines, but will make the world guess. That will come to the use of a tactical nuke. (Which I anticipated for a long time and posted so here last year.) That's the risk; what is the reward?

In my limited mind, withoiut knowing anything about warcraft, I would have preconditioned the use of long range weapons - next time Putin hits a civilian infrastructure, the decision comes automatically in place. Put the pressure on him. And mean it.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:04:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:17:51 pm
@Schmidt

Did you watch the latest video by Icarus Project about the gradual collapse of Russian energy infrastructure? What did you make of it? It's a factor I hadn't really considered before, but it seems the brewing crisis on the Russian home front may soon become unmanageable.

What effect do you think this might have on Russian intentions? And their logistics? Is Russia likely to begin suffering from a fuel shortage?
This is not addressed to me, but I just wanted to say that stories like this have been going on for a very long time. Russia will run out of tanks, out of man, out of materials to make weapons, out of critical rocket components, out of men even... There was an article here not long ago that their railroad system is collapsign and it can happen in 3-4 days to a week. Months later - nothing. Sure they will have fuel shortages but they will find a way to navigate around the issues whether by themselves or with the help of China, Iran, North Korea, India...
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:24:05 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:04:42 pm
This is not addressed to me, but I just wanted to say that stories like this have been going on for a very long time. Russia will run out of tanks, out of man, out of materials to make weapons, out of critical rocket components, out of men even... There was an article here not long ago that their railroad system is collapsign and it can happen in 3-4 days to a week. Months later - nothing. Sure they will have fuel shortages but they will find a way to navigate around the issues whether by themselves or with the help of China, Iran, North Korea, India...

I hear both sides of this and I'm neither for optimism nor pessimism on the issue. I think you should watch the video as it's about Russia's actual oil producing infrastructure and draw your own conclusions :)
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:59:25 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:24:05 pm
I hear both sides of this and I'm neither for optimism nor pessimism on the issue. I think you should watch the video as it's about Russia's actual oil producing infrastructure and draw your own conclusions :)
Interesting video, just checked it; thanks!

I still think that most of the implied conclusions are more of a wishful thinking than reality. There are holes in teh arguments, especially when it comes to finances. The government finances in Russia, as understood in Western terms (from taxes) are peanuts compared to the financing by oligarchs, which Putin can just "request". Oligarchs work with a lot of money that are theirs on paper, "earned" through privatisation of Soviet state assets, but in reality they are still state money. Those who think otherwise seem to develop a knack for falling off high floors...  Or pay billions to be able to go back to Russia. The war mchine also uses the military complex, which is in the hands of oligarchs, and I'm sure they will "donate" their production as needed.

Regarding the oil, Russia indeed lost a lot of leverage with the West and globally in the world. But I don't perceive it as critical as they wanted to redefine the world order anyway and were willing to shift to China and India even before the war started (they just wanted to keep a hold of Europe too). The video says that India is getting oil at 50% discount, but no one knows if deals with workers are part of that; are they? During communist times, countries paid their debt with workforce (Vietnam in particular). Regarding China, they are never going to get the Russian gas at the citizens' price; that's wishful thinking. My best friend's wife is from Luhanks, her mother lives in the Russian occupied territory sice 2014. She pays a monthly bill of <$1 for gas (cooking only, heating is centralized). Not a chance in hell the Chinese will get that! Also, who need the pipeline more, the Russians or the Chinese? The impact of cheap fuel on the Chinese economy would be humongous! And building pipelines before tade deals are in place is normal; that's how the pipelines to Europe and even some in Europe (South Stream) were built too (at least the part in Bulgaria for sure).
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:04:42 pm
This is not addressed to me, but I just wanted to say that stories like this have been going on for a very long time. Russia will run out of tanks, out of man, out of materials to make weapons, out of critical rocket components, out of men even... There was an article here not long ago that their railroad system is collapsign and it can happen in 3-4 days to a week. Months later - nothing. Sure they will have fuel shortages but they will find a way to navigate around the issues whether by themselves or with the help of China, Iran, North Korea, India...

Russia did run out of missiles though, hence them not launching major attacks with them for months so they could build a stockpile. The recent attacks were due to them receiving missiles from Iran. If Russia hadn't run out as predicted then Ukraine would be in much worse shape and their energy infrastructure would be long gone.

Nobody credible has claimed Russia should be out of tanks by now either, optimistic estimates say mid-2025. That said, their use on the battlefield has decreased drastically, possibly due to the rate at which they can be refurbished slowing down as they'll have likely refurbished their best stocks first.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:01:32 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm
Russia did run out of missiles though, hence them not launching major attacks with them for months so they could build a stockpile. The recent attacks were due to them receiving missiles from Iran. If Russia hadn't run out as predicted then Ukraine would be in much worse shape and their energy infrastructure would be long gone.

Nobody credible has claimed Russia should be out of tanks by now either, optimistic estimates say mid-2025. That said, their use on the battlefield has decreased drastically, possibly due to the rate at which they can be refurbished slowing down as they'll have likely refurbished their best stocks first.
I'm not sure about the status of the short range ballistic missiles. Russia never had many of them, becase their doctrine was to oppose the US and Wester Europe. As well as China had a share after the 1970's conflict. Short range could be used against neighbors, but they were always in cahoots with Iran and Turkey. I don't think Eastern Europe had them deployed on their terriotry. I don't know what inventory Russia had, but it couldn't have been big. Iran has plenty though, so they might be getting them as a part of nuclear technology exchange deal. Might be cheaper for the Russians to do that rather than to put additional stress on their military complex that's trying to crank up tanks and armed transportation vehicles. 

I'm trying to say that Russia is not under such economic stress as the West portrays it. If push comes to shove, they can mobilize their population to work in the military complex by and large. They can produce the rockets if really needed. For now, Putin prefers to leave the population thinking that this "special military action" is creating just a temporary inconvenience. most of the population is not affected bby the war. The whole issue comes to the capacity of their productiong facilities, which I don't know much about.

There is no argument that Russia is bled through this war, but the extent of which is often largely exaggerated in the West. I think that's counterproductive. People expect the collapse of Russian capabilities, and the prolonged wait leads to loss of interest among the population. That is playing a role at least in the US. And Ukraine doesn't have all the time in the world. It is running out of its most precious resource - its soldiers. Our help has been very slow and largely ineffective. just my take on the situation.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:36:56 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:01:32 am
I'm not sure about the status of the short range ballistic missiles. Russia never had many of them, becase their doctrine was to oppose the US and Wester Europe. As well as China had a share after the 1970's conflict. Short range could be used against neighbors, but they were always in cahoots with Iran and Turkey. I don't think Eastern Europe had them deployed on their terriotry. I don't know what inventory Russia had, but it couldn't have been big. Iran has plenty though, so they might be getting them as a part of nuclear technology exchange deal. Might be cheaper for the Russians to do that rather than to put additional stress on their military complex that's trying to crank up tanks and armed transportation vehicles. 

I'm trying to say that Russia is not under such economic stress as the West portrays it. If push comes to shove, they can mobilize their population to work in the military complex by and large. They can produce the rockets if really needed. For now, Putin prefers to leave the population thinking that this "special military action" is creating just a temporary inconvenience. most of the population is not affected bby the war. The whole issue comes to the capacity of their productiong facilities, which I don't know much about.

There is no argument that Russia is bled through this war, but the extent of which is often largely exaggerated in the West. I think that's counterproductive. People expect the collapse of Russian capabilities, and the prolonged wait leads to loss of interest among the population. That is playing a role at least in the US. And Ukraine doesn't have all the time in the world. It is running out of its most precious resource - its soldiers. Our help has been very slow and largely ineffective. just my take on the situation.

Can they? How?

How do they do this without sacrificing other areas of their economy? What do they do when living standards of those expected to do this work fall below a critical threshold? At what point does domestic law enforcement and the military degrade to a point that it couldn't contain mass civil unrest if Russia needs to make extreme demands of its people?

What makes you think Ukraine is running out of soldiers? Their new recruits are being trained in the West, and it seems they are being seeded in combat units full of veterans so they can learn the hard won lessons of war - as opposed to the meat wave tactics of Russia throwing thousands of ill equipped, barely trained raw recruits to their almost immediate demise.

I agree that the West has exaggerated Russia's predicament to a degree, but I think the only thing that has been overestimated is the attrition rate of their military hardware. Overestimating your opponent can be as harmful as underestimating them, and Russia has clearly worked hard over the past 12 years for NATO to overestimate their capabilities.

The long term damage being done to Russia is likely going to be catastrophic. It will take decades to recover from, and will leave Russia as China's bitch.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:59:19 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:36:56 am
Can they? How?

How do they do this without sacrificing other areas of their economy? What do they do when living standards of those expected to do this work fall below a critical threshold? At what point does domestic law enforcement and the military degrade to a point that it couldn't contain mass civil unrest if Russia needs to make extreme demands of its people?

What makes you think Ukraine is running out of soldiers? Their new recruits are being trained in the West, and it seems they are being seeded in combat units full of veterans so they can learn the hard won lessons of war - as opposed to the meat wave tactics of Russia throwing thousands of ill equipped, barely trained raw recruits to their almost immediate demise.

I agree that the West has exaggerated Russia's predicament to a degree, but I think the only thing that has been overestimated is the attrition rate of their military hardware. Overestimating your opponent can be as harmful as underestimating them, and Russia has clearly worked hard over the past 12 years for NATO to overestimate their capabilities.

The long term damage being done to Russia is likely going to be catastrophic. It will take decades to recover from, and will leave Russia as China's bitch.
The Russian mentality is such that they are used to hard life and suffering. They never built a capitalist system; went from feudal to communist and adapted communism to the feudal system, except the ruling clique was the party. I'd say the same happened after the collapse of the Iron Curtain. There was no real capitalism, just new tzars in different industrues and "one ring to rule them all". The average people may have enjoyed McNasty's and KFC, but that's about it. Those in the new tzars circles drove the Range Rovers and drank Dom Perignon with caviar. How much do you think the standard of the average person has increased since 1989 and is it damatically higher than it would have been due to natural progress despite communism if the wall hasn't come down? These are the working people, the ones who would produce the necessary rockets. There is a certain level of fanaticism when it comes to Mother Russia even among the young people. You are asking how they will produce the hardware? I wasn't around that time, but I bet the same questions were asked during WWII. Yet they produced an astonishing amount of T-34s that no one expected and that (it could be argued) turned the outcome of the war. I don't know how, but they had done it.

As for Ukraine running out of soldiers, they have a much smaller population than Russia. Even if they lose soldiers 1-to-5, it's still too much.

Yes, the Russian economy will suffer on the long run. No question. But catastrophic? I'm not sure. And pretty soon we will all be Chinese bitches; is the US any different? ;)
