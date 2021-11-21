I get what youre saying. His previous red lines have proved to be just lines, invisible or bendy lines at best.



But I also get the caution. There may come a point (and it may have been these rockets) where suddenly his red lines were indeed red and a line. And once things start unraveling in that direction, are they difficult to stop?



Hes both predictable and unpredictable at the same time. The latter being a dangerous trait that the West are right to be cautious about imho.



The only thing Russia has left when it comes to leverage is nukes. And given the state of Putin's military, the state of his country's nukes are likely questionable. But as you suggest, only one of them needs to work for all hell to break loose - and Putin has thousands of them.Cornered dictators will end up dead or on the run. Putin has to be gradually hemmed in so he gradually realises he has nothing left to play for. Do it too fast and he might end up giving an order that even he ends up regretting.The method of gradually eroding these red lines seems to be working. We all wish it could be done faster, but it's simply too dangerous.