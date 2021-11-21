« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1223723 times)

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16400 on: Yesterday at 12:18:08 am »
Putin doesnt have the minerals to finish this.. what a stupid pointless war.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,091
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 12:04:18 am »
I do wish just once someone from the UK government would remind Dmitry Medvedev that Russia is not the only country with nuclear weapons.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,832
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 08:44:11 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September 13, 2024, 03:51:44 pm
Oh, no! Putin drew another red line Shock and horror! Be afraid, be very afraid!
I get what youre saying. His previous red lines have proved to be just lines, invisible or bendy lines at best.

But I also get the caution. There may come a point (and it may have been these rockets) where suddenly his red lines were indeed red and a line. And once things start unraveling in that direction, are they difficult to stop?

Hes both predictable and unpredictable at the same time. The latter being a dangerous trait that the West are right to be cautious about imho.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 09:33:14 am »
Red lines or not it seems Putin's latest comments have given the west pause for thought. I do wonder what's been said in the back channels between Moscow and Washington that we aren't seeing aired in public,

Also does Ukraine say fcuk it and just do as they please now or wait and take the risk of Trump getting back into the White House and it turning into a disaster for them.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:46 am by A Complete Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 09:41:02 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 12:18:08 am
Putin doesnt have the minerals to finish this.. what a stupid pointless war.

Speaking of minerals.


https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GXYvSm4XEAA0R_r?format=jpg&name=900x900


True allies not worried about geopolitics.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:23 am by A Complete Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,893
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 12:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:44:11 am
I get what youre saying. His previous red lines have proved to be just lines, invisible or bendy lines at best.

But I also get the caution. There may come a point (and it may have been these rockets) where suddenly his red lines were indeed red and a line. And once things start unraveling in that direction, are they difficult to stop?

Hes both predictable and unpredictable at the same time. The latter being a dangerous trait that the West are right to be cautious about imho.

The only thing Russia has left when it comes to leverage is nukes. And given the state of Putin's military, the state of his country's nukes are likely questionable. But as you suggest, only one of them needs to work for all hell to break loose - and Putin has thousands of them.

Cornered dictators will end up dead or on the run. Putin has to be gradually hemmed in so he gradually realises he has nothing left to play for. Do it too fast and he might end up giving an order that even he ends up regretting.

The method of gradually eroding these red lines seems to be working. We all wish it could be done faster, but it's simply too dangerous.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,893
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 12:17:51 pm »
@Schmidt

Did you watch the latest video by Icarus Project about the gradual collapse of Russian energy infrastructure? What did you make of it? It's a factor I hadn't really considered before, but it seems the brewing crisis on the Russian home front may soon become unmanageable.

What effect do you think this might have on Russian intentions? And their logistics? Is Russia likely to begin suffering from a fuel shortage?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 