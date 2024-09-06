« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1205368 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16360 on: September 6, 2024, 12:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2024, 12:20:11 pm
I never said it wasn't accurate, or true. I just find it a very... antiseptic term to describe the wholesale waste of human life.
Agreed. Early on in the war, I recall taking issue with the glee by RAWKites at Russians soldiers being slaughtered. I received some strong push-back from some here. It is all too easy to rejoice these deaths from the UK, sat in your chair tapping away on a keyboard. I would imagine all those who do it would react differently if they saw it happen for real in front of them.

While I am happy for each and every Ukrainian victory over the Russians, I cannot rejoice in the inevitable deaths.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16361 on: September 6, 2024, 12:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2024, 12:40:21 pm
Agreed. Early on in the war, I recall taking issue with the glee by RAWKites at Russians soldiers being slaughtered. I received some strong push-back from some here. It is all too easy to rejoice these deaths from the UK, sat in your chair tapping away on a keyboard. I would imagine all those who do it would react differently if they saw it happen for real in front of them.

While I am happy for each and every Ukrainian victory over the Russians, I cannot rejoice in the inevitable deaths.
I felt the same right up until Bucha.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16362 on: September 6, 2024, 01:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2024, 12:40:21 pm
Agreed. Early on in the war, I recall taking issue with the glee by RAWKites at Russians soldiers being slaughtered. I received some strong push-back from some here. It is all too easy to rejoice these deaths from the UK, sat in your chair tapping away on a keyboard. I would imagine all those who do it would react differently if they saw it happen for real in front of them.

While I am happy for each and every Ukrainian victory over the Russians, I cannot rejoice in the inevitable deaths.

Russian soldiers are no better than the Nazis and deserve exactly the same fate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16363 on: September 6, 2024, 01:06:42 pm »
I dont think the glee was with the loss of lives. It was the Russian loss in general. The loss of lives were just collateral.

That said, these people are being stuffed in from the back to go front. They are going to be killed without any combat experience or awareness. They are going to be killed if they decide to go back. Rinse and repeat. Like a meat grinder.

My opinion is that I dont think its insensitive to use it for whats happening in Ukraine. They are sending in people from the back to the front lines to fight Putin's war. So involuntarily, they are a part of this. It is whats happening. Thats the sad depressing hard brutal truth.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16364 on: September 6, 2024, 01:18:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  6, 2024, 01:05:13 pm
Russian soldiers are no better than the Nazis and deserve exactly the same fate.
I've always felt that there's very little, if any, free will in being a foot soldier.  Either you toe the line and do whatever awful things you're told to do or you get shot by your own side.  I expect Russian soldiers that have surrendered and were then exchanged in prisoner swaps get given the worst assignments on their return to the Russian army (likely with a Chechen goon not far behind them).

That said, some of the stories that came out about the behaviour of Russian soldiers when they were looting Ukrainian settlements does make it very hard to have any sympathy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16365 on: September 6, 2024, 01:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2024, 12:40:21 pm
Agreed. Early on in the war, I recall taking issue with the glee by RAWKites at Russians soldiers being slaughtered. I received some strong push-back from some here. It is all too easy to rejoice these deaths from the UK, sat in your chair tapping away on a keyboard. I would imagine all those who do it would react differently if they saw it happen for real in front of them.

While I am happy for each and every Ukrainian victory over the Russians, I cannot rejoice in the inevitable deaths.

And I must make it clear: I am by no means suggesting the Russian troops are a bunch of innocent, helpless farmboys swept up in events. Russians soldiers have been looting their OWN settlements as they retreated in Kursk; that's endemic of a corrupt military with lax discipline and a no fucks given attitude.

But when I see an uninjured Russian soldier put a bullet in his own head because of the noise of drones overhead, I can't take any pleasure in that.

I can hate the monolithic Russian Army and still recognise it's made up of individuals.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16366 on: September 6, 2024, 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  6, 2024, 01:18:06 pm
I've always felt that there's very little, if any, free will in being a foot soldier.  Either you toe the line and do whatever awful things you're told to do or you get shot by your own side.  I expect Russian soldiers that have surrendered and were then exchanged in prisoner swaps get given the worst assignments on their return to the Russian army (likely with a Chechen goon not far behind them).

That said, some of the stories that came out about the behaviour of Russian soldiers when they were looting Ukrainian settlements does make it very hard to have any sympathy.

Its a very tricky moral dilemma Ill give you that, but it was pretty firmly established after WW2 that being a foot soldier and saying I was only following orders doesnt give you a pass.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16367 on: September 6, 2024, 09:57:14 pm »
Some other updates and, I believe, a balanced view from Ukraine:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgS-5fzE-iI

Interesting take on the usefullness of the ATACMS if the US allowed it - to little too late now... Russia moved most of the aircraft carrying glide boms out of their range anticipating the move.

Red lines, anyone?...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16368 on: September 7, 2024, 02:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2024, 12:40:21 pm
Agreed. Early on in the war, I recall taking issue with the glee by RAWKites at Russians soldiers being slaughtered. I received some strong push-back from some here. It is all too easy to rejoice these deaths from the UK, sat in your chair tapping away on a keyboard. I would imagine all those who do it would react differently if they saw it happen for real in front of them.

While I am happy for each and every Ukrainian victory over the Russians, I cannot rejoice in the inevitable deaths.

I just think that it is a pretty brutal civil(ish) war and I wondered what the bahaviour of the Ukrainians is.

The Ukranian troops have seen their own side and civilians executed and I have a feeling their reaction to Russian troops who are all but actively surrendering and harmless can't be very friendly. Seeing Russian troops shooting themselves suggests to me that the Russians expect very bad treatment if captured. Seeing individual unarmed Russian soldiers who appear to be headed to their own lines chased down with drones and grenades detonated them clearly shows a complete lack of giving any quarter by the Ukrainians. And who would blame them.

Telegram does bring the very reality of war to our screens a lot more than BBC or youtube ever have.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16369 on: September 7, 2024, 02:41:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on September  7, 2024, 02:03:47 pm
I just think that it is a pretty brutal civil(ish) war and I wondered what the bahaviour of the Ukrainians is.

The Ukranian troops have seen their own side and civilians executed and I have a feeling their reaction to Russian troops who are all but actively surrendering and harmless can't be very friendly. Seeing Russian troops shooting themselves suggests to me that the Russians expect very bad treatment if captured. Seeing individual unarmed Russian soldiers who appear to be headed to their own lines chased down with drones and grenades detonated them clearly shows a complete lack of giving any quarter by the Ukrainians. And who would blame them.

Telegram does bring the very reality of war to our screens a lot more than BBC or youtube ever have.

It's because they've seen how they treat Ukrainian captives.

Whenever I've seen pictures/videos of prisoner exchanges it's always the same. Russian prisoners are generally healthy looking while Ukrainians are emaciated and often injured, that's assuming the Ukrainian prisoners even make it as far as an exchange without being executed.

Ukraine have provided humanitarian aid to the Russian civilians left behind in Kursk while Russia raped, tortured and executed people in the territories they took. Ukraine have complained that Russia didn't provide an evacuation corridor for civilians in Kursk while Russia used artillery on fleeing civilians in Ukraine. Russians have even been caught on video stealing from other Russians in the Kursk territory.

I have little issue with Ukrainians chasing down fleeing soldiers with drones when those same soldiers signed up to enter another country and murder its people. Ukraine are fighting for survival, and those same fleeing soldiers will be back in the next assault if they get away.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16370 on: September 7, 2024, 03:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September  7, 2024, 02:41:42 pm
It's because they've seen how they treat Ukrainian captives.

Whenever I've seen pictures/videos of prisoner exchanges it's always the same. Russian prisoners are generally healthy looking while Ukrainians are emaciated and often injured, that's assuming the Ukrainian prisoners even make it as far as an exchange without being executed.

Ukraine have provided humanitarian aid to the Russian civilians left behind in Kursk while Russia raped, tortured and executed people in the territories they took. Ukraine have complained that Russia didn't provide an evacuation corridor for civilians in Kursk while Russia used artillery on fleeing civilians in Ukraine. Russians have even been caught on video stealing from other Russians in the Kursk territory.

I have little issue with Ukrainians chasing down fleeing soldiers with drones when those same soldiers signed up to enter another country and murder its people. Ukraine are fighting for survival, and those same fleeing soldiers will be back in the next assault if they get away.

Part of it will also be down to Russian propaganda. After all, Russians are going to Ukraine to fight Trans-Druggy-Zombie-Nazis, so that kind of stuff will also play a part in not wanting to be captured.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16371 on: September 7, 2024, 04:40:11 pm »
Quote from: stoa on September  7, 2024, 03:47:22 pm
Part of it will also be down to Russian propaganda. After all, Russians are going to Ukraine to fight Trans-Druggy-Zombie-Nazis, so that kind of stuff will also play a part in not wanting to be captured.

The bit I find hard to agree with with that idea is that Zelensky was well known to Russian people, most of his TV and film work was in Russian I believe rather than Ukrainian as the Russian language market is bigger, so they must have an idea that the government isnt led by a Jewish Nazi.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16372 on: September 7, 2024, 09:41:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  7, 2024, 04:40:11 pm
The bit I find hard to agree with with that idea is that Zelensky was well known to Russian people, most of his TV and film work was in Russian I believe rather than Ukrainian as the Russian language market is bigger, so they must have an idea that the government isnt led by a Jewish Nazi.

He's just a puppet for the West or the neonazis or he's whacked out of his mind on drugs or whatever. The Russian propaganda is saying that there are nazis in Ukraine and they are fighting them. And people interviewed in the streets about the Russian invasion of Ukraine are repeating it. The Neonazi narrative is definitely a thing in Russian propaganda. There's enough reporting on that from various sources. It's not the main line about Zelensky probably, but it's the picture they're painting of Ukrainians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16373 on: September 7, 2024, 10:04:49 pm »
Quote from: stoa on September  7, 2024, 09:41:06 pm
He's just a puppet for the West or the neonazis or he's whacked out of his mind on drugs or whatever. The Russian propaganda is saying that there are nazis in Ukraine and they are fighting them. And people interviewed in the streets about the Russian invasion of Ukraine are repeating it. The Neonazi narrative is definitely a thing in Russian propaganda. There's enough reporting on that from various sources. It's not the main line about Zelensky probably, but it's the picture they're painting of Ukrainians.

And if you dare say anything different, you end up in jail & family members start getting called up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16374 on: Yesterday at 03:42:24 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2024, 12:40:21 pm
Agreed. Early on in the war, I recall taking issue with the glee by RAWKites at Russians soldiers being slaughtered. I received some strong push-back from some here. It is all too easy to rejoice these deaths from the UK, sat in your chair tapping away on a keyboard. I would imagine all those who do it would react differently if they saw it happen for real in front of them.

While I am happy for each and every Ukrainian victory over the Russians, I cannot rejoice in the inevitable deaths.

I'm not rejoicing that the Russians are using meatwaves as 'tactics'. In WW1 it was the same. Upper class twit English officers sending poor boys and colonials "over the top"...what an antiseptic term for mass slaughter.

The last time Russian generals did this to their troops there was revolution. Let's hope there is again this time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16375 on: Yesterday at 03:46:41 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2024, 01:19:00 pm
And I must make it clear: I am by no means suggesting the Russian troops are a bunch of innocent, helpless farmboys swept up in events. Russians soldiers have been looting their OWN settlements as they retreated in Kursk; that's endemic of a corrupt military with lax discipline and a no fucks given attitude.

But when I see an uninjured Russian soldier put a bullet in his own head because of the noise of drones overhead, I can't take any pleasure in that.

I can hate the monolithic Russian Army and still recognise it's made up of individuals.

There will be a new term used in this war "drone fodder".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16376 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:42:24 am
I'm not rejoicing that the Russians are using meatwaves as 'tactics'. In WW1 it was the same. Upper class twit English officers sending poor boys and colonials "over the top"...what an antiseptic term for mass slaughter.

The last time Russian generals did this to their troops there was revolution. Let's hope there is again this time.

To be fair the upper class twits went over the top too armed only with a whistle and swagger stick.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 11:36:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September  6, 2024, 09:57:14 pm
Some other updates and, I believe, a balanced view from Ukraine:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgS-5fzE-iI

Interesting take on the usefullness of the ATACMS if the US allowed it - to little too late now... Russia moved most of the aircraft carrying glide boms out of their range anticipating the move.

Red lines, anyone?...

The West gives Ukraine enough not to lose, but not enough to win. Keeping Russia bogged down is arguably better for the West's longer term political interests than total Russian defeat and potential anarchy in the country.

Just compare Western support and rules for the murderous government of Israel and the ethical and righteous government of Ukraine to see the difference between full support and partial support.

It's pure cowardly behaviour from the likes of Biden, Macron, Starmer who've gone with the we are Ukraine's friends line for years now. Nations don't have friends, only interests.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16378 on: Today at 12:09:28 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:36:08 am
The West gives Ukraine enough not to lose, but not enough to win. Keeping Russia bogged down is arguably better for the West's longer term political interests than total Russian defeat and potential anarchy in the country.

Just compare Western support and rules for the murderous government of Israel and the ethical and righteous government of Ukraine to see the difference between full support and partial support.

It's pure cowardly behaviour from the likes of Biden, Macron, Starmer who've gone with the we are Ukraine's friends line for years now. Nations don't have friends, only interests.

Not sure why Starmer's name is in there. The biggest decision he's had to make regarding Ukraine has been whether to allow them to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory. He agreed to it but the US vetoed it as Storm Shadow contains US parts.

Ditto for the SCALP missiles provided by France, Macron permitted their use but the US vetoed that too. Macron has been in power a lot longer however so it's fair to argue he should have done more.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16379 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:09:28 pm
Not sure why Starmer's name is in there. The biggest decision he's had to make regarding Ukraine has been whether to allow them to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory. He agreed to it but the US vetoed it as Storm Shadow contains US parts.

Ditto for the SCALP missiles provided by France, Macron permitted their use but the US vetoed that too. Macron has been in power a lot longer however so it's fair to argue he should have done more.
Sadly, that's true. The US uses the same types of leverages for its interests like Russia with the gas and oil supply to Europe and China with its Belt and Road initiative. It all comes to "If you do this or don't do that, I'll turn the tap off." 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16380 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:36:08 am
The West gives Ukraine enough not to lose, but not enough to win. Keeping Russia bogged down is arguably better for the West's longer term political interests than total Russian defeat and potential anarchy in the country.

Just compare Western support and rules for the murderous government of Israel and the ethical and righteous government of Ukraine to see the difference between full support and partial support.

It's pure cowardly behaviour from the likes of Biden, Macron, Starmer who've gone with the we are Ukraine's friends line for years now. Nations don't have friends, only interests.

Agreed. The U.S. wants to bleed Russia out. I think the administration is hoping Russia eventually retreats after it damages its military and economy for decades to come. I think that's a naive strategy. They are probably right that Russia will severely damage itself. I think they underestimate how much suffering the Russians will take under Putin. He won't back down. He can't. Not for a long time yet. 
