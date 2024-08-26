« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 404 405 406 407 408 [409]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1192681 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,834
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16320 on: August 26, 2024, 11:43:20 am »
A massive drone/missile strike was launched by Russia against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. There's been a lot of damage, with power outages. Casualties reported also. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,250
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16321 on: August 27, 2024, 04:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 26, 2024, 11:43:20 am
A massive drone/missile strike was launched by Russia against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. There's been a lot of damage, with power outages. Casualties reported also. :(

Reportedly 100 drones and 100 missiles, clearly they were saving up for a while. Putin being Putin they launched the strike during early morning rush hour, meaning missiles/drones were easier to spot on their way to their targets but the potential for civilian casualties was higher.

They followed it up with another 60 drones the following day, I haven't seen much indication of success on that one.


Ukraine have unveiled a new jet powered drone they've named Palianytsia. It's apparently already been used to strike targets in Russia, is much smaller and cheaper than a missile and has a small, cluster warhead that's ideal for hitting things like jets sitting in an airfield. Ukraine have the benefit of knowing exactly how effective Russian AA is and so they've seemingly been able to create something just good enough to do its job without costing a fortune. Hopefully we see them being deployed in decent numbers, there's already been a recent uptick in strikes on refineries and airfield but it's unclear what weapons were used.

They've also tested their first ballistic missile since the invasion. Given restrictions placed on western missiles it seems like a good idea to develop their own that can be deployed anywhere they want, though little has been released about it.

The oil depot Ukraine struck 10 days ago seems to still be burning too.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,834
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16322 on: August 27, 2024, 05:35:05 pm »
Yes, the new Ukrainian missile/drone seems to be a very potent weapon; it looks like it could be especially effective against  troop formations, so I hope they can be deployed in large numbers against the Russian advance in Ukraine.

Ballistic missiles seem nigh near impossible to stop when compared to drones, or even cruise missiles. Can't help but wonder if some of the missiles provided to Ukraine have been analysed so they could produce their own versions free of Allied restrictions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,250
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16323 on: August 27, 2024, 06:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 27, 2024, 05:35:05 pm
Yes, the new Ukrainian missile/drone seems to be a very potent weapon; it looks like it could be especially effective against  troop formations, so I hope they can be deployed in large numbers against the Russian advance in Ukraine.

Ballistic missiles seem nigh near impossible to stop when compared to drones, or even cruise missiles. Can't help but wonder if some of the missiles provided to Ukraine have been analysed so they could produce their own versions free of Allied restrictions.

I'd imagine one or more countries have given them a lot of help building these things, though Ukraine do have a pretty solid history when it comes to this stuff too. Hopefully if these things are simpler and cheaper than their western counterparts they can get decent production levels going.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,055
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16324 on: August 27, 2024, 07:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 27, 2024, 05:35:05 pm
Yes, the new Ukrainian missile/drone seems to be a very potent weapon; it looks like it could be especially effective against  troop formations, so I hope they can be deployed in large numbers against the Russian advance in Ukraine.

Ballistic missiles seem nigh near impossible to stop when compared to drones, or even cruise missiles. Can't help but wonder if some of the missiles provided to Ukraine have been analysed so they could produce their own versions free of Allied restrictions.

Its worth remembering that Ukraine was home to a lot of Soviet weapons factories and defence industry, obviously its been a long time since the Soviet Union collapsed but theres probably still a fair amount of domestic knowledge available to the Ukrainians when it comes to things like missile technology, rockets etc
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,250
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16325 on: August 27, 2024, 07:34:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 27, 2024, 07:13:42 pm
Its worth remembering that Ukraine was home to a lot of Soviet weapons factories and defence industry, obviously its been a long time since the Soviet Union collapsed but theres probably still a fair amount of domestic knowledge available to the Ukrainians when it comes to things like missile technology, rockets etc

They were developing their own missile prior to the invasion but development seemingly stopped due to lack of funding.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hrim-2
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,834
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16326 on: August 27, 2024, 09:27:58 pm »
Aye. Russia's Black Sea Fleet was effectively built in Ukraine. Appropriate they're the ones sinking it!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16327 on: August 28, 2024, 12:08:54 am »
Quote
But the new weapon has been a long-term goal of Ukraine.

One of the specialists involved in the long-range missile project said it was a completely new development, from scratch that began about 18 months ago.

This is not an extension of an old Soviet project, said the specialist, speaking on condition of anonymity to safeguard the projects secrecy. The missile has a solid-fuel booster that accelerates it, followed by a jet engine, the specialist said.

Ukraine says its inability to fight back against Russian long-range weapons has deadly consequences. Ukraines Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russia has launched 9,627 long-range missiles and Ukraines defense shot down only a quarter of them, and that more than half the Russian targets were civilian.

The specialist and Fedorov said each missile costs less than $1 million, and the military is turning to the private sector to bring down production costs further. The private market generates solutions incredibly quickly, the minister said.

As of this year, private companies have become the main suppliers of drones for the Ukrainian army, including those now striking inside Russia and the underwater ones that have repeatedly struck the Russian Black Sea fleet, said Fedorov.

All types of missiles will be available in Ukraine, he said. If we have our own weapons like this, we will feel more independent and confident.

Fedorov added that he believed Russias vast size could also be its vulnerability.

Its impossible to produce enough air defense systems to protect such a large territory, he said. For us, this opens up the possibility of operating deep behind enemy lines.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,255
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16328 on: August 28, 2024, 12:11:57 am »
After the huge rocket and drone barrage that Russia did against civilian structures, why on Earth wouldn't the West lift restrictions on the use of their long range weapons inside Russia?!...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16329 on: August 28, 2024, 12:14:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 12:11:57 am
After the huge rocket and drone barrage that Russia did against civilian structures, why on Earth wouldn't the West lift restrictions on the use of their long range weapons inside Russia?!...

WWIII
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,255
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16330 on: August 28, 2024, 12:29:37 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 28, 2024, 12:14:07 am
WWIII
Yea, right. Like all the other red lines...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16331 on: August 28, 2024, 12:47:09 am »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 12:29:37 am
Yea, right. Like all the other red lines...

Much better if they build their own though eh.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,255
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16332 on: August 28, 2024, 12:58:49 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 28, 2024, 12:47:09 am
Much better if they build their own though eh.
At the expence of war time in which soldiers and civilians are dying? Making a prototype and producing large aounts are very different propositions. Ukraine will have any meaningful amount by next spring, not now. What happens in the mean time?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,834
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16333 on: August 28, 2024, 04:02:35 pm »
Lazpig recently visited Ukraine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDyq95F49BQ

EDIT: I'm still watching it, so I don't know if there's any harrowing scenes ahead, but I'm putting this advisory in just in case.
« Last Edit: August 28, 2024, 04:06:08 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16334 on: August 28, 2024, 04:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 28, 2024, 04:02:35 pm
Lazpig recently visited Ukraine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDyq95F49BQ

EDIT: I'm still watching it, so I don't know if there's any harrowing scenes ahead, but I'm putting this advisory in just in case.
I watched the first two minutes - I found it a pretty harrowing experience. :-X

I generally don't mind threads wandering off a topic a bit. But what's its point of that video? And how does it relate to this thread?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16335 on: August 28, 2024, 05:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 28, 2024, 04:13:59 pm
I watched the first two minutes - I found it a pretty harrowing experience. :-X

I generally don't mind threads wandering off a topic a bit. But what's its point of that video? And how does it relate to this thread?

It's someone going to Ukraine, showing what the war means to the country and in the end speaking about their own feelings about the journey. I saw the video two days ago, but didn't post a link to it, as opinions about Lazerpig seem to be a bit controversial. The first time I saw one of his videos (it might have been the one about the T14 or one about the war), I was kind of put off at first, but watching more of that video and his stuff, I really like his style. Even in this video about their trip to Ukraine he's going from serious to his over the top stuff in seconds, but it's worth watching the whole video, because he makes a very good point in the end that kind of explains a lot of what he's talking about before. I have to say, I skipped some of the Chernobyl footage, because it was a bit too much of just wandering around in empty buildings.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,834
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16336 on: August 28, 2024, 05:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 28, 2024, 04:13:59 pm
I watched the first two minutes - I found it a pretty harrowing experience. :-X

I generally don't mind threads wandering off a topic a bit. But what's its point of that video? And how does it relate to this thread?

Quote from: stoa on August 28, 2024, 05:32:25 pm
It's someone going to Ukraine, showing what the war means to the country and in the end speaking about their own feelings about the journey. I saw the video two days ago, but didn't post a link to it, as opinions about Lazerpig seem to be a bit controversial. The first time I saw one of his videos (it might have been the one about the T14 or one about the war), I was kind of put off at first, but watching more of that video and his stuff, I really like his style. Even in this video about their trip to Ukraine he's going from serious to his over the top stuff in seconds, but it's worth watching the whole video, because he makes a very good point in the end that kind of explains a lot of what he's talking about before. I have to say, I skipped some of the Chernobyl footage, because it was a bit too much of just wandering around in empty buildings.

Yeah. Lazerpig is a war historian who has produced some excellent videos on current Russian battle equipment, as well as the socio-economic-political situation in Russia and what might be driving this whole mess.

About 10 minutes into the video were you see (and hear) the drones being tested - I've not really had an idea of what soldiers might experience from a drone attack until watching that segment, and both sides have thousands of the things. Being a Russian conscript in a trench and hearing that overhead must be absolutely terrifying.

And the part were the Russian conscripts went digging around for "radiation suits" at Chernobyl chilled my bones.

Some will say LP goes OTT with his humour but I think in a video like this you need something to break it up. I've always found him very engaging and knowledgable and his stuff appears to be well researched.
« Last Edit: August 28, 2024, 05:51:46 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16337 on: August 28, 2024, 07:02:19 pm »
Quote from: stoa on August 28, 2024, 05:32:25 pm
It's someone going to Ukraine, showing what the war means to the country and in the end speaking about their own feelings about the journey. I saw the video two days ago, but didn't post a link to it, as opinions about Lazerpig seem to be a bit controversial. The first time I saw one of his videos (it might have been the one about the T14 or one about the war), I was kind of put off at first, but watching more of that video and his stuff, I really like his style. Even in this video about their trip to Ukraine he's going from serious to his over the top stuff in seconds, but it's worth watching the whole video, because he makes a very good point in the end that kind of explains a lot of what he's talking about before. I have to say, I skipped some of the Chernobyl footage, because it was a bit too much of just wandering around in empty buildings.
Quote from: Red Beret on August 28, 2024, 05:50:02 pm
Yeah. Lazerpig is a war historian who has produced some excellent videos on current Russian battle equipment, as well as the socio-economic-political situation in Russia and what might be driving this whole mess.

About 10 minutes into the video were you see (and hear) the drones being tested - I've not really had an idea of what soldiers might experience from a drone attack until watching that segment, and both sides have thousands of the things. Being a Russian conscript in a trench and hearing that overhead must be absolutely terrifying.

And the part were the Russian conscripts went digging around for "radiation suits" at Chernobyl chilled my bones.

Some will say LP goes OTT with his humour but I think in a video like this you need something to break it up. I've always found him very engaging and knowledgable and his stuff appears to be well researched.
Well - genuinely - thank you for the replies and explanations. But I don't think I could get past the presentation style.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,255
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16338 on: August 28, 2024, 09:22:25 pm »
Last night (Pacific time) I watched a documentary on BBC about a guy who wrote a book on Chernobyl about the 1986 accident. Forgot his name. He has now written a second book related to the war and the Russian occupation of the exclusion zone. He was saying that the same mentality that led to the 1986 accident was still presently thriving in Russian society, and was pointing out to the stupid mistakes they made after occupying a highly radioactive zone. It was an interesting listen (especially considering that my MS thesis was on Chernobyl hot particles).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16339 on: August 29, 2024, 05:45:36 am »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 12:58:49 am
At the expence of war time in which soldiers and civilians are dying? Making a prototype and producing large aounts are very different propositions. Ukraine will have any meaningful amount by next spring, not now. What happens in the mean time?

Good point.
 I did wonder if 'the west' might leak designs or components to speed this up. But like you say, not nearly enough compared to just supplying them.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16340 on: August 29, 2024, 05:46:27 am »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 09:22:25 pm
Last night (Pacific time) I watched a documentary on BBC about a guy who wrote a book on Chernobyl about the 1986 accident. Forgot his name. He has now written a second book related to the war and the Russian occupation of the exclusion zone. He was saying that the same mentality that led to the 1986 accident was still presently thriving in Russian society, and was pointing out to the stupid mistakes they made after occupying a highly radioactive zone. It was an interesting listen (especially considering that my MS thesis was on Chernobyl hot particles).

Pedant alert, watched or listened to? Asking as I rarely sit to watch telly, audio stuff is a different kettle of fish.  I could , at a push , pop it on Iplayer and listen even if it telly i suppose.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,255
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16341 on: August 29, 2024, 05:54:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August 29, 2024, 05:46:27 am
Pedant alert, watched or listened to? Asking as I rarely sit to watch telly, audio stuff is a different kettle of fish.  I could , at a push , pop it on Iplayer and listen even if it telly i suppose.
Watched. It was an interview with the author on the BBC channel I get over across the pond (don't know if it's different from those in the UK). The BBC is one of the streaming services I use to get my news from to get to an unbiased opinion (as much as possible). They were showing images of Russian soldiers digging trenches there and other such stuff...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,834
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16342 on: August 29, 2024, 10:30:29 am »
Watched the latest RfU video. Seems Ukrainian troops are opting to bypass and encircle Russian hard points, cutting their supply lines to starve them out. It also seems that Russia is opting to send mostly conscripts to the Kursk area, rather than pull troops from the occupied regions.

I think the bottom line of that is that whilst Ukraine are now fighting for ground rather than simply advancing, they are still gaining. Russia seem to be struggling to contain them, or put in any kind of meaningful defence lines.

The only thing I can think of now is that Ukraine aim to advance on Kursk itself. They need to panic the Russians. Ukraine are gaining territory, but it's small potatoes compared to what Russia occupies, so Ukraine need a big big target, a real scalp.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,434
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16343 on: August 29, 2024, 10:04:59 pm »
What a massive cock end Biden is. Maybe if the Ukrainians put some Israeli flags on their uniforms he'd be more eager to help.

https://x.com/ukraine_map/status/1829034402376011884?t=MbLJ_FpEWUXonYO7Cb4elQ&s=19

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Alvador

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16344 on: August 30, 2024, 06:20:07 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on August 29, 2024, 10:04:59 pm
What a massive cock end Biden is. Maybe if the Ukrainians put some Israeli flags on their uniforms he'd be more eager to help.

https://x.com/ukraine_map/status/1829034402376011884?t=MbLJ_FpEWUXonYO7Cb4elQ&s=19



Its amazing how these red lines are non-existent for missiles and bombs dropped on civilian infrastructure and dense population centres causing thousands of civilian casualties when it comes to the Middle East but the US have numerous times wont even sanction legitimate strikes on Russian military targets ffs. Unbelievable.

The US have always wanted to micro-manage the UKR/RUS conflict and have pretty much continually tied one of Ukraines hands behind their back for 2 years.

« Last Edit: August 30, 2024, 06:34:11 pm by Alvador »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16345 on: August 30, 2024, 06:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on August 30, 2024, 06:20:07 pm
Its amazing how these red lines are non-existent for missiles and bombs dropped on civilian infrastructure and dense population centres causing thousands of civilian casualties when it comes to the Middle East but the US have numerous times vetod legitimate strikes on Russian military targets. Unbelievable.

The US have always wanted to micro-manage the UKR/RUS conflict and have pretty much continually tied one of Ukraines hands behind their back for 2 years.

Yeah, Schools, Hospitals, Ambulances, refugee camps, private cars and using a toddler girl as bait to murder ambulance workers and then murdering her, well they're all legit targets.  :thumbup
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Alvador

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16346 on: August 30, 2024, 06:42:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 30, 2024, 06:29:44 pm
Yeah, Schools, Hospitals, Ambulances, refugee camps, private cars and using a toddler girl as bait to murder ambulance workers and then murdering her, well they're all legit targets.  :thumbup

Well if they say so, Im sure theyve been very careful and not scattergun at all. I mean whats killing a few hundred babies or children as collateral damage if you hear you might get a few baddies hiding somewhere in the vicinity.

Maybe I cant fathom sinking to the same levels of callous indifference of a depraved enemy and will never see thousands of innocent children as a worthy sacrifice.

How many of your family would you sacrifice to kill some terrorists?
« Last Edit: August 30, 2024, 06:51:21 pm by Alvador »
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16347 on: August 30, 2024, 09:57:23 pm »
17,000 children dead in a certain region of the world since last October. Fucking despicable evil. >:( >:(
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,569
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16348 on: Yesterday at 01:09:11 pm »
Anyone watching the three part documentary the BBC have made on Zelenskyy? It's very good, saw the first episode yesterday and they have interviews with him, his wife and associates. It's also fascinating for the bits of Putin, what a dick he comes across as. A real small man way about him. I recommend this for anyone wanting to have some background information of both him and the war and how he came across becoming President. One of the fascinating aspects for me was he never discussed with his wife when he decided to go for President. Needless to say that caused waves with her, but I love the fact they are being very honest as they talk about their life. If you want to watch all three episodes you can catch them on Iplayer. Otherwise, it's every Wednesday on BBC2.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,524
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16349 on: Yesterday at 03:27:43 pm »
Ukraine have developed thermite dropping drones..

https://x.com/i/status/1831323867308085593

Impressive stuff.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,792
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16350 on: Yesterday at 03:33:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:09:11 pm
Anyone watching the three part documentary the BBC have made on Zelenskyy? It's very good, saw the first episode yesterday and they have interviews with him, his wife and associates. It's also fascinating for the bits of Putin, what a dick he comes across as. A real small man way about him. I recommend this for anyone wanting to have some background information of both him and the war and how he came across becoming President. One of the fascinating aspects for me was he never discussed with his wife when he decided to go for President. Needless to say that caused waves with her, but I love the fact they are being very honest as they talk about their life. If you want to watch all three episodes you can catch them on Iplayer. Otherwise, it's every Wednesday on BBC2.

This piece from the BBC gives a real insight into Putins cowardice when he didnt have the courage to face the Kursk sailors families or the survivors of the Beslan atrocity.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c86ld5z2ll7o
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,569
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16351 on: Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:33:43 pm
This piece from the BBC gives a real insight into Putins cowardice when he didnt have the courage to face the Kursk sailors families or the survivors of the Beslan atrocity.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c86ld5z2ll7o

Nothing surprises me about Putin he is  such a sniveling coward. Looking forward to seeing the next episode.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,055
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16352 on: Yesterday at 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:09:11 pm
Anyone watching the three part documentary the BBC have made on Zelenskyy? It's very good, saw the first episode yesterday and they have interviews with him, his wife and associates. It's also fascinating for the bits of Putin, what a dick he comes across as. A real small man way about him. I recommend this for anyone wanting to have some background information of both him and the war and how he came across becoming President. One of the fascinating aspects for me was he never discussed with his wife when he decided to go for President. Needless to say that caused waves with her, but I love the fact they are being very honest as they talk about their life. If you want to watch all three episodes you can catch them on Iplayer. Otherwise, it's every Wednesday on BBC2.

I binge watched all three episodes last night, well worth watching. What really struck me (in a completely non-misogynistic way) was how his wife looked now compared to before the war, her skin was bad and she just looked a bit haggard compared to how she looked just two and a half years ago, you can see the toll of everything shes had to go through literally on her face, even sadder when you think she didnt ask for any of this, she didnt seem keen on her husband standing for President and obviously neither of them had any ideas of what was to come.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,569
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16353 on: Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:19:58 pm
I binge watched all three episodes last night, well worth watching. What really struck me (in a completely non-misogynistic way) was how his wife looked now compared to before the war, her skin was bad and she just looked a bit haggard compared to how she looked just two and a half years ago, you can see the toll of everything shes had to go through literally on her face, even sadder when you think she didnt ask for any of this, she didnt seem keen on her husband standing for President and obviously neither of them had any ideas of what was to come.

I have just finished watching it myself and yes, you can see the affect it has had on her and no wonder. As they said in the documentary the problem is who knows how many years this continues for, how can you dream, when there is no end in sight of the conflict. Ukraine has shown tremendous courage in it's endeavour but they have a limited number of people and as more losses are felt, it will have an affect overall. I wish the west could be more proactive in supporting them further, but I just see further division especially with the movement right across the globe. Putin has to be faced by everyone the way he rode shotgun over both the Ukraine and the other Baltic states is proof of this. I just feel for everyone at the moment, their past lives must feel like years ago now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,434
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16354 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm
I have just finished watching it myself and yes, you can see the affect it has had on her and no wonder. As they said in the documentary the problem is who knows how many years this continues for, how can you dream, when there is no end in sight of the conflict. Ukraine has shown tremendous courage in it's endeavour but they have a limited number of people and as more losses are felt, it will have an affect overall. I wish the west could be more proactive in supporting them further, but I just see further division especially with the movement right across the globe. Putin has to be faced by everyone the way he rode shotgun over both the Ukraine and the other Baltic states is proof of this. I just feel for everyone at the moment, their past lives must feel like years ago now.

The lack of support from the west has been a stain on us all. Neither the sanctions or military support has been anywhere near enough. It's been painfully pathetic seeing someone as amazing as Zelensky having to beg for support that never arrived.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,569
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16355 on: Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm
The lack of support from the west has been a stain on us all. Neither the sanctions or military support has been anywhere near enough. It's been painfully pathetic seeing someone as amazing as Zelensky having to beg for support that never arrived.

All too true, sadly. Considering the price of what a Russian victory would mean for Europe generally, it's been a disaster from all too many politicians across the world.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,834
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16356 on: Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm »
I feel for Zelensky. He's effectively trapped in the job at this point. Even if he wins this war, there will be those in the Russian government determined to exact vengeance for their humiliation. Poor sod will be looking over his shoulder the rest of his life - probably his entire family will too.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,834
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16357 on: Today at 10:39:10 am »
Looks like Russia has launched a series of massive assaults on the Eastern Front the past two days. Careful planning, or an act of desperation? RfU indicating a lot of *meat waves.


*I hate that term, no matter how apt it is. As much as I hate what Russia/Putin is doing, many of these conscripts are likely poor schmucks, young lads forced to advance at gunpoint, getting chopped down by drones and gunfire to gain 3cm. This is a catastrophic waste of life, although of course, it's happening all over the world right now :(

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkVF0qVyb1Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNegdlvR8Cc
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 404 405 406 407 408 [409]   Go Up
« previous next »
 