Oh I'm not disputing the facts of the case. As you say, it's Murdoch being Murdoch.



Is such a story in the public interest? I realise the story points out the operation was supposedly cancelled and the instigator of it was removed after the operation was concluded. This seems to have satisfied the coalition of support behind Ukraine. As usual, it just seems to be a Murdoch media outlet coveting publicity, regardless of the potential damage it might do in terms of public support and or diplomatic relations.



Can you imagine a guy like Murdoch controlling huge chunks of the media during WW2? "Fuck state secrets, the people have a right to know the truth about Dunkirk and screw the effect on the morale of the nation!" Even the Hitler loving editor of the Hate Mail back then knew better not to rock the boat in wartime.



I'd comment on the bits in bold. First, I do think the truth is always in the interest of the public. It haleps calibrate expectations and opinions. At the moment, the narrative in the media of the countries supporting Ukraine in the war is very one-sided - the Ukraininas are painted as angels regardless of what they do. They have the same type of olygarchs as Russia does, but no one talks about it. Those who have means escaped all over the world to avoid taking part of the war, and took significant resources with them. Drafting has been marred by corruption, which led to so many officers being fired. Etc., etc. What I'm trying to say is that similar acts are happening in Russia and we hear a lot about them, but you hear crickets in the Western media when it comes to Ukraine. Polarization is not in the interest of the people on the either side, and the truth is of critical importance to reduce polarization. That's an opinion I hold dear, and that's why I would give voice to the opposite side even if I deeply disagree.On the second bit in bold, things like that happened throughout history. Everyone has heard of the "Spanish influenza", right? It is as much Spanish as anyone else's. Spain got the "honor" because in the UK, France, and Germany it was taboo to write about it. All the news came from Spain, and the name of the country was attached to the pandemic... OK, it wasn't Murdoch, but it were a few like him who had control over the narrative.(By the way, in the last couple of years, the "Spanish influenza" is being actively replaced by the "Pandemic of 1918" in history books and museums, which is nice.)