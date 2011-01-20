« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 402 403 404 405 406 [407]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1118243 times)

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,197
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16240 on: August 16, 2024, 07:07:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 16, 2024, 06:35:13 pm
Almost all Chinese banks apparently have been refusing to process payments from Russia. It sounds like Russia wasn't given a heads-up either. There's your potential endgame
https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-economy-all-china-banks-refuse-yuan-ruble-transfers-sanctions-2024-8

Also

This really hasnt changed too much, the big Chinese banks are more afraid of breaking American sanctions than making a pittance over the rubble trade.

In effect, the Chinese support for Russia is lukewarm at best. The only actors in this war that have provided more support to Russia is more like NK and Iran with outright weapon system deliveries.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,122
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16241 on: August 16, 2024, 07:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 16, 2024, 03:09:20 pm
Oh I'm not disputing the facts of the case. As you say, it's Murdoch being Murdoch.

Is such a story in the public interest? I realise the story points out the operation was supposedly cancelled and the instigator of it was removed after the operation was concluded. This seems to have satisfied the coalition of support behind Ukraine. As usual, it just seems to be a Murdoch media outlet coveting publicity, regardless of the potential damage it might do in terms of public support and or diplomatic relations.

Can you imagine a guy like Murdoch controlling huge chunks of the media during WW2? "Fuck state secrets, the people have a right to know the truth about Dunkirk and screw the effect on the morale of the nation!" Even the Hitler loving editor of the Hate Mail back then knew better not to rock the boat in wartime.
I'd comment on the bits in bold. First, I do think the truth is always in the interest of the public. It haleps calibrate expectations and opinions. At the moment, the narrative in the media of the countries supporting Ukraine in the war is very one-sided - the Ukraininas are painted as angels regardless of what they do. They have the same type of olygarchs as Russia does, but no one talks about it. Those who have means escaped all over the world to avoid taking part of the war, and took significant resources with them. Drafting has been marred by corruption, which led to so many officers being fired. Etc., etc. What I'm trying to say is that similar acts are happening in Russia and we hear a lot about them, but you hear crickets in the Western media when it comes to Ukraine. Polarization is not in the interest of the people on the either side, and the truth is of critical importance to reduce polarization. That's an opinion I hold dear, and that's why I would give voice to the opposite side even if I deeply disagree.

On the second bit in bold, things like that happened throughout history. Everyone has heard of the "Spanish influenza", right? It is as much Spanish as anyone else's. Spain got the "honor" because in the UK, France, and Germany it was taboo to write about it. All the news came from Spain, and the name of the country was attached to the pandemic... OK, it wasn't Murdoch, but it were a few like him who had control over the narrative.

(By the way, in the last couple of years, the "Spanish influenza" is being actively replaced by the "Pandemic of 1918" in history books and museums, which is nice.)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,656
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16242 on: August 16, 2024, 07:42:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 16, 2024, 07:16:02 pm
I'd comment on the bits in bold. First, I do think the truth is always in the interest of the public. It haleps calibrate expectations and opinions. At the moment, the narrative in the media of the countries supporting Ukraine in the war is very one-sided - the Ukraininas are painted as angels regardless of what they do. They have the same type of olygarchs as Russia does, but no one talks about it. Those who have means escaped all over the world to avoid taking part of the war, and took significant resources with them. Drafting has been marred by corruption, which led to so many officers being fired. Etc., etc. What I'm trying to say is that similar acts are happening in Russia and we hear a lot about them, but you hear crickets in the Western media when it comes to Ukraine. Polarization is not in the interest of the people on the either side, and the truth is of critical importance to reduce polarization. That's an opinion I hold dear, and that's why I would give voice to the opposite side even if I deeply disagree.

On the second bit in bold, things like that happened throughout history. Everyone has heard of the "Spanish influenza", right? It is as much Spanish as anyone else's. Spain got the "honor" because in the UK, France, and Germany it was taboo to write about it. All the news came from Spain, and the name of the country was attached to the pandemic... OK, it wasn't Murdoch, but it were a few like him who had control over the narrative.

(By the way, in the last couple of years, the "Spanish influenza" is being actively replaced by the "Pandemic of 1918" in history books and museums, which is nice.)

I get what you're saying, and yes I'm well aware of the background to the 1918 Pandemic. But like I said, it's the WSJ and it shares the same stable as the Scum. Whatever public interest they might have had in publishing this article it will have been secondary to shit stirring for the right. Nutjobs like MTG look for articles like this to support their belief that Ukraine should not be backed.

Anybody following the war with a modicum of common sense knows that Ukraine aren't angels - but Ukraine didn't unilaterally attack another country either. The best way for this kind of news to come out is released through the authorities and not left to some rag lookling for a headline.

We live in a freedom of disinformation age. But governments around the world need to be able to keep secrets, at least for a time. That's my view anyway. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,014
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16243 on: August 16, 2024, 08:14:25 pm »
Ukraine have blown up the bridge at Glushkovo, which makes it very difficult for Russia to reinforce or resupply that little chunk of territory west of the area they've invaded. It sounds like they might try to encircle it like we talked about yesterday.

They've also apparently achieved operational encirclement of Korenevo, a pretty big town north west of the area they've claimed control over.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,122
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16244 on: August 16, 2024, 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 16, 2024, 07:42:42 pm
I get what you're saying, and yes I'm well aware of the background to the 1918 Pandemic. But like I said, it's the WSJ and it shares the same stable as the Scum. Whatever public interest they might have had in publishing this article it will have been secondary to shit stirring for the right. Nutjobs like MTG look for articles like this to support their belief that Ukraine should not be backed.

Anybody following the war with a modicum of common sense knows that Ukraine aren't angels - but Ukraine didn't unilaterally attack another country either. The best way for this kind of news to come out is released through the authorities and not left to some rag lookling for a headline.

We live in a freedom of disinformation age. But governments around the world need to be able to keep secrets, at least for a time. That's my view anyway. :)
I know about Murdoch and the Scum. I don't think the WSJ broke the story (DW did, I though), but here is a question. If the WSJ is the only paper in the Western world coming with that story, knowing all about him, the Scum, and all that, would you rather have that story published or not?

I absolutely agree that the best way was for the authorities to come up with that, or mainstream media, but I don't think the latter exists anymore. Media nowadays shall not use that word to describe themselves, and there is nothing in the middle. Each joiurnal / journalist has their alegeance, and don't do journalism anymore, put propaganda. I remember the time when Bill Mahr had a very balanced panel on his show, two people representing each party's political opinion, and look at the facre of a show in his later years... I've cut all my TV subscriptions for years, and I try to find my news in less biased sources. But it's very hard...

And I agree 100% with your last sentence, absolutely! But when it serves state interests, to be clearly distinguished from political interests of any given party.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,656
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16245 on: August 16, 2024, 09:08:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 16, 2024, 09:00:31 pm
I know about Murdoch and the Scum. I don't think the WSJ broke the story (DW did, I though), but here is a question. If the WSJ is the only paper in the Western world coming with that story, knowing all about him, the Scum, and all that, would you rather have that story published or not?

I absolutely agree that the best way was for the authorities to come up with that, or mainstream media, but I don't think the latter exists anymore. Media nowadays shall not use that word to describe themselves, and there is nothing in the middle. Each joiurnal / journalist has their alegeance, and don't do journalism anymore, put propaganda. I remember the time when Bill Mahr had a very balanced panel on his show, two people representing each party's political opinion, and look at the facre of a show in his later years... I've cut all my TV subscriptions for years, and I try to find my news in less biased sources. But it's very hard...

And I agree 100% with your last sentence, absolutely! But when it serves state interests, to be clearly distinguished from political interests of any given party.

No I wouldn't. The story would come out eventually, but who releases the story determines how it is told. I really don't think regular people need to know about something like this - at this stage.

I see it as a distraction from the fight. It's not as if any long term damage was done, so I don't understand the urge to throw the story into the light, other than to jump the gun on investigations and score a scoop. And yes, many will say scoops are a media outlet's bread and butter - but when only one media outlet is looking for said scoop, and it's owned my Murdoch, then that's a red flag to me.

It's not as if the story hasn't already been covered, but if other outlets broke this particular story ahead of the WSJ then obviously what I've said above is just bollocks and I apologise for it. :)

PS: And I agree with you about Bill Maher. He seems to have turned into a Liberal version of Steve Bannon - he just seems to want to agitate and cause chaos these days. He's become a troll and he's never happy about anything from the left.
« Last Edit: August 16, 2024, 09:12:41 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16246 on: August 16, 2024, 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 16, 2024, 07:42:42 pm
I get what you're saying, and yes I'm well aware of the background to the 1918 Pandemic. But like I said, it's the WSJ and it shares the same stable as the Scum. Whatever public interest they might have had in publishing this article it will have been secondary to shit stirring for the right. Nutjobs like MTG look for articles like this to support their belief that Ukraine should not be backed.

Anybody following the war with a modicum of common sense knows that Ukraine aren't angels - but Ukraine didn't unilaterally attack another country either. The best way for this kind of news to come out is released through the authorities and not left to some rag lookling for a headline.

We live in a freedom of disinformation age. But governments around the world need to be able to keep secrets, at least for a time. That's my view anyway. :)

Honestly, who the fuck cares what MTG thinks?

And is the WSJ a rag these days?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16247 on: August 16, 2024, 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 16, 2024, 09:00:31 pm
I know about Murdoch and the Scum. I don't think the WSJ broke the story (DW did, I though), but here is a question. If the WSJ is the only paper in the Western world coming with that story, knowing all about him, the Scum, and all that, would you rather have that story published or not?


WSJ didn't break it. They added the bit with Selensky allegedly knowing about the plan and calling it off. The story about the Ukrainian bloke (and two other Ukranians) being a suspect was broken by three German publications: "Die Zeit", "Süddeutsche" and a third one I don't remember. They are all reputable papers and they did some proper research. I don't think that the facts should have been held back in any way, as the public deserve to know who blew up what could be seen as important infrastructure. Having said that, Germany didn't get any gas via those pipelines when they were blown up and it was questionable whether they would ever be used/needed again anyway. So, there wasn't really any harm done in that respect. There was harm done though in other ways and people should be held to account, if there is evidence that they were responsible for it. I don't really see it having a huge impact on official support for Ukraine from Germany and other European countries. It will be used by Russia-lapdogs to paint Ukraine in a bad light, but they were doing that all along.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16248 on: August 16, 2024, 09:49:16 pm »
Quote from: stoa on August 16, 2024, 09:26:37 pm
WSJ didn't break it. They added the bit with Selensky allegedly knowing about the plan and calling it off. The story about the Ukrainian bloke (and two other Ukranians) being a suspect was broken by three German publications: "Die Zeit", "Süddeutsche" and a third one I don't remember. They are all reputable papers and they did some proper research. I don't think that the facts should have been held back in any way, as the public deserve to know who blew up what could be seen as important infrastructure. Having said that, Germany didn't get any gas via those pipelines when they were blown up and it was questionable whether they would ever be used/needed again anyway. So, there wasn't really any harm done in that respect. There was harm done though in other ways and people should be held to account, if there is evidence that they were responsible for it. I don't really see it having a huge impact on official support for Ukraine from Germany and other European countries. It will be used by Russia-lapdogs to paint Ukraine in a bad light, but they were doing that all along.

Exactly. A complete nothing burger in terms of this affecting support for Ukraine or not.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,656
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16249 on: August 16, 2024, 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 16, 2024, 09:20:13 pm
Honestly, who the fuck cares what MTG thinks?

And is the WSJ a rag these days?

As far as I'm concerned, any paper owned by Murdoch is a rag. But then I rarely read anything beyond the Guardian, so what do I know? ;)

And unfortunately people in MTG's district clearly care what she thinks, because they keep re-electing the psychotic waste of skin and giving her a platform to spout BS in the media. She also gets a vote in congress and wielded undue influence along with her nutjob Freedom Caucus when it came to getting more military support for Ukraine through the chamber. In any case, I only use her as she's a prominent example. I could just as easily have said Matt Gaetz.
« Last Edit: August 16, 2024, 09:56:57 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,656
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16250 on: August 16, 2024, 09:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on August 16, 2024, 08:14:25 pm
Ukraine have blown up the bridge at Glushkovo, which makes it very difficult for Russia to reinforce or resupply that little chunk of territory west of the area they've invaded. It sounds like they might try to encircle it like we talked about yesterday.

They've also apparently achieved operational encirclement of Korenevo, a pretty big town north west of the area they've claimed control over.

Looks like Russia are deploying pontoon bridges further up the river, but they're still within AFU artillery range.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16251 on: August 16, 2024, 10:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 16, 2024, 09:54:12 pm
As far as I'm concerned, any paper owned by Murdoch is a rag. But then I rarely read anything beyond the Guardian, so what do I know? ;)

And unfortunately people in MTG's district clearly care what she thinks, because they keep re-electing the psychotic waste of skin and giving her a platform to spout BS in the media. She also gets a vote in congress and wielded undue influence along with her nutjob Freedom Caucus when it came to getting more military support for Ukraine through the chamber. In any case, I only use her as she's a prominent example. I could just as easily have said Matt Gaetz.

Theres 780,000 people in MTGs congressional district. Or in other words, .002% of the USs population. She was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus last summer.

So again I ask, who the fuck cares what MTG thinks?

She has a bigger platform than she does because of the terminally online, on both sides. Dont be terminally online.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16252 on: August 16, 2024, 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 16, 2024, 10:35:52 pm
Theres 780,000 people in MTGs congressional district. Or in other words, .002% of the USs population. She was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus last summer.

So again I ask, who the fuck cares what MTG thinks?

She has a bigger platform than she does because of the terminally online, on both sides. Dont be terminally online.


Don't be terminally online  :lmao  why didn't you just call him a c*nt and be done with it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16253 on: August 16, 2024, 10:52:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 16, 2024, 10:40:03 pm

Don't be terminally online  :lmao  why didn't you just call him a c*nt and be done with it.

Erm, no? Because I dont think he is?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,656
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16254 on: August 16, 2024, 11:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 16, 2024, 10:35:52 pm
Theres 780,000 people in MTGs congressional district. Or in other words, .002% of the USs population. She was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus last summer.

So again I ask, who the fuck cares what MTG thinks?

She has a bigger platform than she does because of the terminally online, on both sides. Dont be terminally online.

Again, read what I said. I just used her as she's a handy example.

And I'll do what I want with my time, thanks. I probably spend more time out and about than most on here as I don't work. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16255 on: August 16, 2024, 11:12:29 pm »
All the YT videos make more sense now.  ;)
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16256 on: August 16, 2024, 11:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 16, 2024, 10:52:55 pm
Erm, no? Because I dont think he is?


Passive aggressive, is what it was.


« Last Edit: August 16, 2024, 11:15:17 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,656
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16257 on: August 16, 2024, 11:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 16, 2024, 11:12:29 pm
All the YT videos make more sense now.  ;)

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16258 on: August 16, 2024, 11:17:05 pm »
I guess I just have a higher bar than you do when it comes to calling someone a c*nt.   ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16259 on: August 16, 2024, 11:17:53 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16260 on: August 16, 2024, 11:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 16, 2024, 10:35:52 pm
Theres 780,000 people in MTGs congressional district. Or in other words, .002% of the USs population. She was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus last summer.

So again I ask, who the fuck cares what MTG thinks?

She has a bigger platform than she does because of the terminally online, on both sides. Dont be terminally online.

Check your maths ;)
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16261 on: Yesterday at 12:17:16 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 16, 2024, 11:54:41 pm
Check your maths ;)

c*nt!  ;D

I thought that seemed low.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16262 on: Yesterday at 08:45:03 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 12:17:16 am
c*nt!  ;D

I thought that seemed low.

That means a lot coming from someone with such a high bar!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16263 on: Yesterday at 09:16:58 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 12:17:16 am
c*nt!  ;D

I thought that seemed low.

That's education in Republican Texas for you. Did they ban the maths textbooks?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16264 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 16, 2024, 11:17:05 pm
I guess I just have a higher bar than you do when it comes to calling someone a c*nt.   ;D


We're all c*nts to varying degrees.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,656
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16265 on: Yesterday at 11:29:24 am »
There's probably a Buzzfeed test you can take to find out your cnut level.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16266 on: Yesterday at 12:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 16, 2024, 11:16:28 pm


I can't believe he was cut from House of the Dragon. Still has a bit part in the Silmarillion though.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16267 on: Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm »
Kadyrov got a Cybertruck and claims it was given to him by his good friend Elon Musk. Hopefully there's a way that the c*nt can get the book thrown at him...

The bit about Kadyrov starts at 8:30.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EFbfhhQ0iBw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EFbfhhQ0iBw</a>
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16268 on: Today at 01:58:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
Kadyrov got a Cybertruck and claims it was given to him by his good friend Elon Musk. Hopefully there's a way that the c*nt can get the book thrown at him...

The bit about Kadyrov starts at 8:30.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EFbfhhQ0iBw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EFbfhhQ0iBw</a>

It's one liar making an allegation about another liar but hopefully real journalists can get to the bottom of it.  If true it would reveal a whole new level to the cuntiness of Musk.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 402 403 404 405 406 [407]   Go Up
« previous next »
 