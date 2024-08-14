Challenger 2's have apparently been taking part in the Kursk offensive. It sounds like Ukraine have been saving those units that were supposed to take part in last summers offensive, the ones trained to use manoeuvre warfare, for this. It's perfect really, last summer they were bogged down by minefields and trenches, so this summer they went somewhere with no minefields and few trenches.



Russia have reportedly started talking about PoW exchanges again too, which suggests perhaps some important people were given comfortable military jobs in a "safe" place, only to find themselves in a Ukrainian prison.



The nice thing about this offensive is that there are so many potential objectives that it becomes incredibly difficult to know what Ukraine's next move is. They might not even know themselves, they could just be seeing how Russia respond and then adapting to the evolving situation. Whatever the goal is, it seems likely they'll want to hold that territory until winter and challenge Russia to come and take it back.



Russia don't seem to have abandoned their offensive in the east yet unfortunately, there's probably a fear on their part that if they do lose momentum they'll stop entirely, and perhaps even suffer counter-attacks in that region. It's also highly likely that if Russia were to try to redirect forces around a very long frontline, Ukraine would be waiting to target them with long range strikes and obliterate a lot of them before they even get there.



Ukraine have also been launching more and more long range strikes lately, targeting airfields storing glide bombs. Those glide bombs have been a huge issue for a while now so it makes sense, though I have no idea how many of the bombs themselves Russia have in storage.