Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16200 on: Yesterday at 02:16:19 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:57:48 pm
The way this is described sounds more like orcs or someting from LOTR :(.

The bit about having enough munitions. Do you think that's because the supplies have ramped up, or because Ukraine diverted them from elsewhere?

It's definitely because supplies have ramped up. I saw a video from Reporting from Ukraine the other day that explained how Ukraine were able to mince multiple meat waves because they finally had the artillery to cut loose on them. The incremental gains Russia have made this year is definitely the fault of Ukraine's allies not pulling their finger out sooner.

Collectively, we (almost) handed the initiative to Putin - and then we have the nerve to get stroppy when Ukraine wants to hit targets with our weapons on the Russian side of the border. Just let them fight the war as they see best ffs!
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16201 on: Yesterday at 02:22:26 pm
Saw a video on Twitter of a Russian transport vehicle dropping troops off mere metres away from a Ukrainian trench. Lets just say they didn't last very long.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16202 on: Yesterday at 02:46:47 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:22:26 pm
Saw a video on Twitter of a Russian transport vehicle dropping troops off mere metres away from a Ukrainian trench. Lets just say they didn't last very long.

Saw that. Insane "tactics".
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16203 on: Yesterday at 02:58:18 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 12:37:06 pm
Just shows what could have been achieved and the lives saved if the west had properly armed and supported Ukraine from day one instead of the drip drip approach. The Russian army seems to be falling to pieces.
From day one was never going to happen as the rest of the world could not have total confidence that Zelensky and Ukraine would try to resist, even loss so that they would manage to.  Stockpiling weapons into Ukraine only for Ukraine to surrender and those weapons be seized and paraded by Russia would have been disastrous.

The aid was fairly quick to flow though with 4.68bn in Feb '22, 12.02bn in Mar '22, 15.49bn in Apr '22 and 11.89bn in May '22.  Since then there have been peaks and troughs in the total aid with three months of 30bn+ and the same amount of <1bn.

There was also the argument that Ukraine's military were not trained in using many of the war machines owned by the West.  That would have meant either tasking Ukrainian forces with learning on the job or piloting that machinery with overseas forces (the latter would have effectively started WWIII!).

From the outside looking in it feels like the momentum shifted when the US tied itself in knots and went from being a dependable aid provider - averaging over 3bn/month across 18 months - to being almost non-existent - providing a total of 1.7bn between Oct '23 and Mar '24.  Despite the rhetoric the aid from Europe has consistently been higher than the aid from the US (with the obvious caveat that it's coming from 30+ countries compared to just one!) but the amounts provided by the US are effectively the difference between Ukraine being on the front or back foot.

(All figures are taken from the Kiel Institute: https://www.ifw-kiel.de/publications/ukraine-support-tracker-data-20758/)
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16204 on: Yesterday at 03:09:51 pm
https://x.com/wartranslated/status/1823695408855404939

Some young, fresh faces involved it has to be said. The guy with the black beard is a dead ringer for an old friend of mine, when he looks up and grins it really hit me.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16205 on: Today at 10:31:31 am
Reporting from Ukraine said in their latest video that Ukrainians telephones Russian villages and, speaking in faultless Russian, warned residents to evacuate. It seems none of these settlements were in imminent danger, but the stream of evacuees clogged the roads and held up the Russian re-enforcements.

I seem to remember back in WW2 during the Battle for France that the Germans capitalised on refugees in a similar manner, but they employed terror, death and destruction by actively attacking those who were fleeing to drive them on. The Ukrainian tactic seems to be far more painless, and actually perhaps sensible - given how slow Russians have been to react to the situation. Unlike Putin, Ukraine are mindful of civilian casualties, seeing as they're dependent on Western weapons.

The Guardian newsfeed today suggests no sign of the offensive letting up and Russia's response seems to be haphazard at best. Interestingly though, looking at Noel Reports, Russian losses as reported by Ukrainian general staff haven't shown a significant uptick - you would think launching a counter offensive into an invading country that's struggling to contain your forces would increase your attrition rate.
dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16206 on: Today at 11:56:44 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:31:31 am
Reporting from Ukraine said in their latest video that Ukrainians telephones Russian villages and, speaking in faultless Russian, warned residents to evacuate. It seems none of these settlements were in imminent danger, but the stream of evacuees clogged the roads and held up the Russian re-enforcements.

I seem to remember back in WW2 during the Battle for France that the Germans capitalised on refugees in a similar manner, but they employed terror, death and destruction by actively attacking those who were fleeing to drive them on. The Ukrainian tactic seems to be far more painless, and actually perhaps sensible - given how slow Russians have been to react to the situation. Unlike Putin, Ukraine are mindful of civilian casualties, seeing as they're dependent on Western weapons.

The Guardian newsfeed today suggests no sign of the offensive letting up and Russia's response seems to be haphazard at best. Interestingly though, looking at Noel Reports, Russian losses as reported by Ukrainian general staff haven't shown a significant uptick - you would think launching a counter offensive into an invading country that's struggling to contain your forces would increase your attrition rate.

great point on the refugees blocking up the roads to hinder Russians.

I think that the fatalities #s are deceptive in that Ukraine do not share numbers of prisoners captured. I think there are probably 5 to 10X the number of prisoners captured ... and this will only increase..

I think this is part of strategy.. take hundreds of km's , send 100's of thousands Russian civilians all over Russia spreading  this news of Ukraines taking over their villages and land and taking thousands of prisioners which they can use to exchange to get thousands of Ukrainians back

I am very interested to see what the Ukrainians end up doing here.. if they can cut off major supply lines, take over the gas distribution pipeline infrastructure  & a big area of Russia.. maybe this is the final part of the war..

Putin and Russia need to feel a lot of pain to come to negotiation table. Maybe this is part of it.

Ukraine may realise that just trying to hang on to their land while Russia just throw conscripts into battle to die to win m of land is a no win war.

I am hoping that they take out a huge part of Russia  and some down south east and circle a lot of Russia to East and South of where Russia is in Ukraine.

who knows what it will take to get Putin to negotiate and give up on Ukraine... we will see !

dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16207 on: Today at 12:13:37 pm
A great report on Ukraine  -  Russia didn't 'put up any defence at all' to Ukraine's 'masterstroke' Kursk incursion | Sean Bell

https://youtu.be/Zw8ICAgE-uE?si=PFIV2j_rkek0N9BA

Does anybody know this TimeS radio

Its pretty obvious that theyve met minimal resistance and theyve just carried on pushing.

Ukraines incursion into Russias Kursk region is a masterstroke, says military analyst Sean Bell.

📻 Listen to Times Radio - https://www.thetimes.co.uk/radio
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16208 on: Today at 12:15:36 pm
It's also important to remember that one Ukrainian soldier is worth at least 20 Russian conscripts. There's a reason Russia sends back Ukrainian POWs as skin and bones - it significantly delays their ability to return to the front lines as they've suffered mental and physical abuse; and they, too, will spread talk of Russian barbarism to Ukrainian conscripts who will then become fearful of death or capture.

The amount of territory Ukraine has occupied is a drop in the ocean compared to the huge tracts of Ukrainian land Russia currently holds, and there's a big question mark over just how much territory Ukraine can successfully occupy. I saw a video recently that made an excellent point - NATO wants Ukraine to take offensive action using just a fraction of the resources, vehicles, manpower and firepower that NATO itself would deem inadequate were its own forces expected to undertake similar operations.

But yes, it's true - this war might be being fought in Ukraine and Russia, but it won't be won or lost there. Russian civilians spreading tales of Ukrainians taking their land will quickly lead to Putin losing control of the propaganda narrative of an operation that was supposed to be over in 2 weeks. It may prove to be less about the amount of land Ukraine takes and more about the fact they've taken any at all that drives Putin to negotiate.

Either way, I don't think Ukraine has taken enough Russian land to significantly improve their bargaining position as yet. But they're clearly not going anywhere.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16209 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm
Looks like Ukraine are close to a bridge that's only 8-10km from Korenevo, which seems to be a major logistics hub for the Russians. It's quite deep inside the Kursk region.
dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16210 on: Today at 01:08:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:15:36 pm
It's also important to remember that one Ukrainian soldier is worth at least 20 Russian conscripts. There's a reason Russia sends back Ukrainian POWs as skin and bones - it significantly delays their ability to return to the front lines as they've suffered mental and physical abuse; and they, too, will spread talk of Russian barbarism to Ukrainian conscripts who will then become fearful of death or capture.

The amount of territory Ukraine has occupied is a drop in the ocean compared to the huge tracts of Ukrainian land Russia currently holds, and there's a big question mark over just how much territory Ukraine can successfully occupy. I saw a video recently that made an excellent point - NATO wants Ukraine to take offensive action using just a fraction of the resources, vehicles, manpower and firepower that NATO itself would deem inadequate were its own forces expected to undertake similar operations.

But yes, it's true - this war might be being fought in Ukraine and Russia, but it won't be won or lost there. Russian civilians spreading tales of Ukrainians taking their land will quickly lead to Putin losing control of the propaganda narrative of an operation that was supposed to be over in 2 weeks. It may prove to be less about the amount of land Ukraine takes and more about the fact they've taken any at all that drives Putin to negotiate.

Either way, I don't think Ukraine has taken enough Russian land to significantly improve their bargaining position as yet. But they're clearly not going anywhere.

 8)  - I concur!
dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16211 on: Today at 01:11:47 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:46:25 pm
Looks like Ukraine are close to a bridge that's only 8-10km from Korenevo, which seems to be a major logistics hub for the Russians. It's quite deep inside the Kursk region.

this is starting to get very interesting.

I think there could be a strategy to attack elsewhere if enough Russians are moved to cover this attack.

Syrskyi  is delivering surprise  attacks again - he was the general behind  Kharkiv attack  and now Kursk attack
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16212 on: Today at 01:45:19 pm
I'm a pessimist so I'm just hoping that Ukraine can get the vast majority of their soldiers and equipment out safely, whenever that moment may be.  The longer they can stay and the more chaos they can cause the better but they need to time it right as surely at some point Russia will throw the kitchen sink at them.

From what I can gather so far Russia are doing piecemeal attacks - presumably to satisfy Putin that they're doing something - and are losing a disproportionate number of soldiers/equipment because of it.  The Russian military don't seem overly competent at their bread-and-butter stuff, basically obliterating whatever is in front of them, so it's not a huge surprise that they're proving incompetent at something they've probably never done before.
dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16213 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:45:19 pm
I'm a pessimist so I'm just hoping that Ukraine can get the vast majority of their soldiers and equipment out safely, whenever that moment may be.  The longer they can stay and the more chaos they can cause the better but they need to time it right as surely at some point Russia will throw the kitchen sink at them.

From what I can gather so far Russia are doing piecemeal attacks - presumably to satisfy Putin that they're doing something - and are losing a disproportionate number of soldiers/equipment because of it.  The Russian military don't seem overly competent at their bread-and-butter stuff, basically obliterating whatever is in front of them, so it's not a huge surprise that they're proving incompetent at something they've probably never done before.

Agreed.. we want as much advance without loss of Ukrainian lives. i think they also need a morale boosting win and apparently they are also putting down defences and hitting airfields.

if they can get some air cover and stop drones and Russian aircraft then they can do some real damage and put Putin on the back foot.

I am sure they have some plans on what to do when - plus other surprises. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrzydTNDYHk  Ukraine launches its biggest drone attack on Russian airfields

this video gives more update of the strategy  - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CyP_RI5CF8 

AMERICAS TOP BRASS DEVELOPED THE ATTACK PLAN FOR KURSK?
Ukraine "Downs" $36 Million Su-34 Bomber Jet In Kursk Assault, Russia Builds Trenches 45km Deep
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:26 pm by dutchkop »
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16214 on: Today at 02:14:45 pm
Apparently pro Russian accounts have released videos of Russia destroying a whole convoy in the Kursk region. Only problem is it was a Russian convoy ;D
