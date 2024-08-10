« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 10, 2024, 02:15:58 pm
Either way this Ukrainian incursion has to be good news, even if the Ukrainians dont have any kind of wider objective in mind, the Russians will have to bolster their defences across more of the border to stop a repeat of this incursion, and the more they have to do that the less troops and resources the Russians have to launch attacks across the rest of the front.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 10, 2024, 03:18:49 pm
Yeah. Ukraine assembled a relatively small force of around 1000 troops plus vehicles right under Russia's nose and punched clean through the border. It's a toss up as to which side is more surprised at Ukraine's progress.

If Ukraine can do it once, they can do it again. Russia will be forced to fortify the entire border. This has been easier than assaulting Russian held Ukrainian territory.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 10, 2024, 04:15:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 10, 2024, 03:18:49 pm
Yeah. Ukraine assembled a relatively small force of around 1000 troops plus vehicles right under Russia's nose and punched clean through the border. It's a toss up as to which side is more surprised at Ukraine's progress.

If Ukraine can do it once, they can do it again. Russia will be forced to fortify the entire border. This has been easier than assaulting Russian held Ukrainian territory.
and Russia say they've killed 945 of those troops..

..if anyone is clinical enough to believe that, it only adds to your conclusion - look what 55 guys have managed to do!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 10, 2024, 04:33:05 pm
Quote from: classycarra on August 10, 2024, 04:15:21 pm
and Russia say they've killed 945 of those troops..

..if anyone is clinical enough to believe that, it only adds to your conclusion - look what 55 guys have managed to do!

;D

And the Russians will likely claim they've killed those 945 troops three or four times!
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 10, 2024, 04:52:26 pm
Quote from: classycarra on August 10, 2024, 04:15:21 pm
and Russia say they've killed 945 of those troops..

..if anyone is clinical enough to believe that, it only adds to your conclusion - look what 55 guys have managed to do!
And that was by the second day, when the Russians thwarted the Ukrainian provocation and eliminated the threat; it was all over back then.

The news from ISW is a bit perplexing:
- The Russian military command appears to be relying on existing units deployed to the international border area and readily available forces in the rear, most of which are units staffed with conscripts and irregular forces, to address the ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast.
- These units would likely be the first to respond even if the Russian military command has decided to transfer additional, more experienced units from elsewhere in the theater.
- The Russian military command may currently be resisting operational pressures to redeploy forces from other operational directions to prevent the Ukrainian incursion from disrupting Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.
- The Russian military command may, nonetheless, currently be transferring more experienced and better-provisioned frontline units from eastern or southern Ukraine to Kursk Oblast, but it would likely take additional time for such units to arrive in Kursk Oblast.

So, is it:
(1) The Russians still don't know what to do that's enough to prevent further losses
(2) Transferring forces takes days
(3) Afraid of losing the initiative around Chasiv Yar.
« Last Edit: August 10, 2024, 04:58:03 pm by farawayred »
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 10, 2024, 05:23:53 pm
Just found out about Poroz, which was happening when I went to bed last night...

"#Ukraine 🇺🇦 and hashtag#Georgia 🇬🇪 fighters entered the village of Poroz in Russias Belgorod Oblast."



Russia may not find a safe place for their Black Sea fleet in Abkhazia either if that develops into something serious...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 10, 2024, 06:24:10 pm
I wonder if occupation of Russian territory gives them a bargaining chip for continuing arms supplies if trump wins.  Seems far fetched now ive typed it
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 10, 2024, 06:27:45 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August 10, 2024, 06:24:10 pm
I wonder if occupation of Russian territory gives them a bargaining chip for continuing arms supplies if trump wins.  Seems far fetched now ive typed it


Just wanted to quote you  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 11, 2024, 01:39:17 pm
Doesn't look like Ukraine are planning to withdraw from Russian territory anytime soon. Heavy fighting going on for some of the Russian settlements, which seem to have changed hands a few times. I hope Ukrainian logistics are up to the challenge.

I see from Noel Reports that Belarusian forces are mobilising to the Ukrainian border.

Quote
A Ukrainian serviceman already commented:

"I looked at the deployment of Belarusian tank units to our borders... What can I say, there is no EW or barbecues on the tanks, the crews have 100% no combat experience. Just a couple of hours work for us."

If Belarus are stupid enough to get involved in this then dominoes may start falling. 
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 11, 2024, 02:09:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 11, 2024, 01:39:17 pm

If Belarus are stupid enough to get involved in this then dominoes may start falling. 

Don't think it's much of a choice for Lukashenko whether he wants to get involved or not. If he doesn't do what Putin wants him to do, there's a window with his name on already. The question would be, what the response in Belarus would be, if their military actually got directly involved in the war. Internal pressure on Lukashenko might increase and I'm not sure how motivated their soldiers would be to actually fight for a cause they don't care about.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 11, 2024, 03:27:45 pm
Quote from: stoa on August 11, 2024, 02:09:29 pm
Don't think it's much of a choice for Lukashenko whether he wants to get involved or not. If he doesn't do what Putin wants him to do, there's a window with his name on already. The question would be, what the response in Belarus would be, if their military actually got directly involved in the war. Internal pressure on Lukashenko might increase and I'm not sure how motivated their soldiers would be to actually fight for a cause they don't care about.

Well obviously Putin doesn't give a hoot about Lukashenko, but if Belarus goes to war against Ukraine and gets minced it could prove to be his downfall. The last thing Putin needs is his one remaining solid European ally getting strung up from a lamp post. All Hungary can do is run interference for him.

I read a bit of this and it's quite interesting. Definitely gives the impression that the Western Allies knew exactly what Ukraine had planned and gave it the green light.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/11/thousands-of-ukrainian-troops-aim-to-destabilise-russia-with-kursk-incursion
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 11, 2024, 05:22:57 pm
One aspect of the Ukraininan incursion into Russia is what worries me a bit - the response in the frame of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Doesn't matter how you look at it, crossing of the Russian border could be presented into an equivalent scenario that will trigger NATO Article 5 on this side of the line. The Russians may now demand that Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan (Armenia left, I think) come to their defense. The first country on that list is Belarus. Lukashenko is between a rock and a hard place that are brought closer together with a mighty vice...

I'm sure Ukraine had many reasons to bring the fight on Russian land, but I wonder if this is one of them - escalate the war to multi-nations level?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 11, 2024, 08:40:13 pm
Quote from: farawayred on August 11, 2024, 05:22:57 pm
One aspect of the Ukraininan incursion into Russia is what worries me a bit - the response in the frame of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Doesn't matter how you look at it, crossing of the Russian border could be presented into an equivalent scenario that will trigger NATO Article 5 on this side of the line. The Russians may now demand that Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan (Armenia left, I think) come to their defense. The first country on that list is Belarus. Lukashenko is between a rock and a hard place that are brought closer together with a mighty vice...

I'm sure Ukraine had many reasons to bring the fight on Russian land, but I wonder if this is one of them - escalate the war to multi-nations level?

I wouldnt worry, just a quick Google search shows that the armed forces of those other members are pretty small and poorly equipped. As for Belarus, as Red Beret says, Lukashenkos position is pretty weak he risks being ousted if Belarus and if that happens Russia either sits on its hand and watches its only European ally slip away or they invade and prop up Lukashenko expending manpower they can ill afford.

The positives of Ukraines invasion of Russia far exceed the potential negatives.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 11, 2024, 09:56:34 pm
Ukraine troops are 30km inside Russia now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crkm08rv5m0o
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 11, 2024, 11:43:19 pm
Quote from: farawayred on August 11, 2024, 05:22:57 pm
One aspect of the Ukraininan incursion into Russia is what worries me a bit - the response in the frame of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Doesn't matter how you look at it, crossing of the Russian border could be presented into an equivalent scenario that will trigger NATO Article 5 on this side of the line. The Russians may now demand that Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan (Armenia left, I think) come to their defense. The first country on that list is Belarus. Lukashenko is between a rock and a hard place that are brought closer together with a mighty vice...

I'm sure Ukraine had many reasons to bring the fight on Russian land, but I wonder if this is one of them - escalate the war to multi-nations level?

The Guardian article link I posted suggests that Ukraine was liaising with Western allies before the attack. There's clearly more to this than we know.

Might be a stretch, but maybe they've had intel on the state of Russia politically and militarily? Perhaps Putin's situation is more critical than we realise?
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 12, 2024, 04:07:09 am
With all the pro-Ukrainian bias here no one is mentioning that the Russians are taking over New York...



(I had to check Google maps... ;D)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 12, 2024, 06:55:09 am
Quote from: farawayred on August 12, 2024, 04:07:09 am
With all the pro-Ukrainian bias here no one is mentioning that the Russians are taking over New York...

Ukraine's strategy is to inflict maximum losses on Russia and then fall back to stronger positions to avoid any risk of major losses of their own. Unfortunately this means trading territory for lives, and while it is part of their strategy it's also horrible to see Russia's tactic of meat waves and levelling towns bear fruit.

The belief/hope is that Russian losses are unsustainable but until they reach a certain point of degradation it'll look like they're winning.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 12, 2024, 11:11:58 am
Let's remember too, that this isn't a war between nations. It's a war between one nation and a man who commands a nation.

Putin isn't daft enough to divert troops from his current offensives to chase down the Kursk incursion, but he can't ignore it either. And meat wave attacks on Russian soil isn't a good look, either.

You can recover lost territory. You can't recover lost men and the equipment they were trained to use.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 12, 2024, 02:02:33 pm
This is a proxy war... and we are going to have another one in the middle east very soon.

interesting to see how putin responds.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 12, 2024, 02:11:56 pm
Quote from: gamble on August 12, 2024, 02:02:33 pm
This is a proxy war... and we are going to have another one in the middle east very soon.

interesting to see how putin responds.

It's a war of aggression & it's all on that paranoid little midget
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 12, 2024, 03:38:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on August 12, 2024, 06:55:09 am
Ukraine's strategy is to inflict maximum losses on Russia and then fall back to stronger positions to avoid any risk of major losses of their own. Unfortunately this means trading territory for lives, and while it is part of their strategy it's also horrible to see Russia's tactic of meat waves and levelling towns bear fruit.

The belief/hope is that Russian losses are unsustainable but until they reach a certain point of degradation it'll look like they're winning.
My comment was tongue in cheek... On the posted map image I saw "Niu York" (twice transliterated New "York" to Cyrillic and then back to Latin) village near Nelipivka.

The Russians are taking NEW YORK!   ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:33:46 pm
If the Kursk group keeps moving northwest they could cut off a big chunk of Russian territory and shorten the frontline, while building a bit of a grey zone north east of Kyiv.

That would be a lot of ground to cover but would result in way more territory claimed than anything Russia have achieved since the early days of the invasion.

I bet a lot of saboteurs have slipped into Russia with all of the fleeing civilians too. Hopefully that means more unexplained fires in Russia in the coming months.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:46:54 pm
Quote from: gamble on August 12, 2024, 02:02:33 pm
This is a proxy war...

What do you mean?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:56:52 pm
I heard it suggested that it would likely take Russia a whole year to reclaim the lost land if Ukraine decide to dig in.  I guess if Russia throw the kitchen sink at it - which they may do to save face - then that could be reduced significantly.

Indiscriminate shelling and glide-bombing of Russian villages will surely not be as well received in Russia as it is when they do the same thing to Ukrainian settlements.
« Reply #16184 on: Yesterday at 02:56:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on August 11, 2024, 09:56:34 pm
Ukraine troops are 30km inside Russia now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crkm08rv5m0o

if Ukrainians are saying over 1000 sq km .. probably a lot more - war correspondents and bloggers are asking how did Ukraine hid e this large force and war game training to prepare for this offensive and no one knows what the objective is.

But it seems that Ukraine is also digging and has a secure logistical supply line so not a smash and grab!
How does Russia play 21/poker? stick ot twist
this is now in the face of average Russians in a large area near Ukraine - so difficult to hide on social and news Media.
 
https://x.com/Tendar/status/1823026881249132801?

(((Tendar)))
@Tendar
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian forces have taken more than 1,000 square kilometers in the Kursk Region.

This is almost double of what I have tracked so far. Reminder, my maps are adjusted primarily by visual confirmation and reflect the lower/conservative end of estimated Ukrainian gains. General Syrskyis statements are also in range with Russian claims.

Source:
@ZelenskyyUa
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:58:11 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:33:46 pm
If the Kursk group keeps moving northwest they could cut off a big chunk of Russian territory and shorten the frontline, while building a bit of a grey zone north east of Kyiv.

That would be a lot of ground to cover but would result in way more territory claimed than anything Russia have achieved since the early days of the invasion.

I bet a lot of saboteurs have slipped into Russia with all of the fleeing civilians too. Hopefully that means more unexplained fires in Russia in the coming months.

 I noted that Ukraine are tightening movement in areas bordering the troubles, to prevent Russian saboteur groups infiltrating Ukraine, so yeah it makes sense that Ukraine would be doing the same.

We still don't really know what the strategic objective is, other than occupy and secure as much Russian territory as possible before the autumn rains.

I said on the previous page with the video I posted that taking Rylsk and securing fire control of E38 road to the north, with the river Seym acting as a natural barrier to the east might be the goal, but we don't really know where the Ukrainian units are, and we still have no idea just how big a force was committed to this operation.

But if Rylsk and Sudzna are secured then I think Schmidt is right - there's a big salient in the Ukraine/Russian border there that could allow Ukraine to shorten the front line.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:30:07 pm
First time Russia invaded since WW2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKHn903rzcI&t=9s
Denys Davydov   -Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Takes more Ground | Humiliation of Putin


CNN Russian updates - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Kqu7UUU9uE
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm by dutchkop »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:34:59 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:30:07 pm
First time Russia invaded since WW2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKHn903rzcI&t=9s


Denys Davydov   -Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Takes more Ground | Humiliation of Putin


CNN Russian updates - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Kqu7UUU9uE

First time a nuclear power has been invaded by a non-nuclear power too right?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:01:43 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:30:07 pm
First time Russia invaded since WW2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKHn903rzcI&t=9s
Denys Davydov   -Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Takes more Ground | Humiliation of Putin


CNN Russian updates - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Kqu7UUU9uE

Well second if you include the Wagner invasion. Twice in a year. The midget is really securing things for his people. #Strongman..
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:57:25 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/13/russian-authorities-scramble-to-quell-ukraines-week-long-kursk-incursion

This image puts things into perspective. (Text seems to be a separate item, but I'm sure you can figure it out!)

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm
I was thinking about this earlier and the map above highlights it, is it worth the Ukrainians heading at 10 oclock from where they are in Russia and trying to capture that whole area up to where theres Ukrainian territory again, not because its necessarily important bit of land but the more Russian land Ukraine can capture the stronger bargaining position it has in the future.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm
I was thinking about this earlier and the map above highlights it, is it worth the Ukrainians heading at 10 oclock from where they are in Russia and trying to capture that whole area up to where theres Ukrainian territory again, not because its necessarily important bit of land but the more Russian land Ukraine can capture the stronger bargaining position it has in the future.

That's pretty much what I've been saying. It would actually shorten the front line if Ukraine could manage that, but I'm not sure they have the manpower to do it.

The red line I drew on this map is what I think they might be aiming for, whereas the yellow line might be what they're actually aiming for.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:47:02 pm
I noticed earlier that the Austrian energy regulator had indicated that it is unclear who is control of a Russian town from where Gazprom delivers gas to Central Europe. Incredible to think that Russia may no longer be in control of a key piece of its energy infrastructure
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:47:02 pm
I noticed earlier that the Austrian energy regulator had indicated that it is unclear who is control of a Russian town from where Gazprom delivers gas to Central Europe. Incredible to think that Russia may no longer be in control of a key piece of its energy infrastructure

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
Quote from: farawayred on August 12, 2024, 03:38:36 pm
My comment was tongue in cheek... On the posted map image I saw "Niu York" (twice transliterated New "York" to Cyrillic and then back to Latin) village near Nelipivka.

The Russians are taking NEW YORK!   ;D

I got your joke.  Must have been double weetabix day for me.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:21:01 pm
Remember when Poland having patriot missile systems was a big red flag for Russia? They're only going to add 48, home built, systems. Times change, non-nuclear capable countries can invade nuclear countries now and post online reviews of restaurants they come across.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:37:06 pm
Just shows what could have been achieved and the lives saved if the west had properly armed and supported Ukraine from day one instead of the drip drip approach. The Russian army seems to be falling to pieces.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:41:58 pm
Olivia Kortas
@OliviaKortas
I was in #Sumy on Monday for
@zeit
 and spoke to soldiers from several brigades about their activities in #Kursk region. Here are some insights.

First of all: Commanders dont comment. Press officers reject requests. The soldiers I spoke to asked to only share limited information with the public. They themselves dont know the aims of this offensive or what they will be required to do in a week from now.

Their confidence was striking and stood in stark contrast to other parts of the frontline. I had been in Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia region just a week ago. The mood there has shifted, soldiers told me about new recruits going AWOL or dying within a few days.

The men I talked to in Sumy are part of mobile groups/units, experienced in offensive actions and quick maneuvers. Some of them arrived to prepare the offensive, without realising what they were doing. "Until the last moment, I was sure we were defending, one of them said.

This is only one of the many indications of how carefully this offense was planned.

Out of the 3 scenarios that military experts consider realistic (expanding further, holding, retreating completely), all men I spoke to were in clear favor of the 1st one: Expanding a bit more, then holding. One said: It is an amazing feeling to finally have enough munition.

Working on Russian territory brings new challenges, especially in the sphere of communication. Starlink doesnt work. The Ukrainians can use radios (or even Russian sim cards), but it makes them trackable. This leads to a limited knowledge of the territory ahead.

Now logistics is key. If the aim is to hold territory, Ukrainian soldiers need to set up supply lines and ensure safe ways for the evacuation of material & men. Currently, the problems with communication and surveillance are standing in the way.

The bit about new soldiers going AWOL/dying so quick is concerning
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:49:40 pm
There's talk from Russians, via Noel Reports, that Sudzna is turning into something of a logistical hub for Ukraine.

Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:41:58 pm

The bit about new soldiers going AWOL/dying so quick is concerning

Yeah, this is worrying. I think the Russian attritional tactics are probably having a psychological affect on front line troops because the meat waves barely stop. The Kursk offensive is probably as much about boosting the home front as anything else. Although Zelensky also said something about replenishing the POW pool so they can do prisoner swaps.

There are many levels to what's going on.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art
