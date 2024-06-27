Tanks are still used by both sides, often to attack fortified positions and provide covering fire while those APC's try to reach their drop off points.



China isn't supplying Russia with whatever it needs, certainly not military tech, for fear of sanctions destroying their economy.



North Korea has largely provided low quality artillery shells until now, and it comes at the expense of Russian military tech. Furthermore, South Korea has started to talk about supplying Ukraine directly in response to Russia trading with NK. They have huge stockpiles of shells that could be used by Ukraine, and are known for producing military hardware that is much cheaper than Western tech but built to a high enough standard to be used against Russia.



The west has largely provided long term guarantees to Ukraine in regards to support, there's no politic pressure to abandon support of Ukraine and production of necessary material is steadily increasing. Whether production is high enough to deal with the potential of Trump coming into power and ceasing all support is another question, and one we might not like the answer to, but to imply Russia has better support than Ukraine is absurd.



Seemingly so, but don't think it quite so absurd, that they are supplied with a lot more than we see/hear. One thing we here in this part of the world have known since fuck knows... nothing ever is transparent with these, nothing. If their strategy is to spread lies and even manipulate elections and local governments all over the world (especially their neighbours), why would we get the truth about what goes on across the Asian borders? I would not be surprised if China, for example, has been supplying their friends in the north with ample supplies already - it may not be ready-made military gear (i.e. you won't see chinese-model tank in Ukraine), but raw materials and equipment used to produce everything from shells to high-end gear. For example, what Libertine just posted about the Labour government's package - very detailed and immediately laid out for all news channels to read. But over there things work completely differently - their own news channels obviously lie incessantly, but shadowy deals are something they trade in already by nature. It's the norm there.Sadly, there have been reports of russians even getting hold of western supplies like computer chips etc simply through second and third hand trade. Western sanctions have blocked trade only directly, but not indirectly. Think it was Kyrgyzstan, whose import trade from Germany suddenly increased manyfold... wonder why.All in all, they have enough resources on their own to keep this war going endlessly, just hope the scales won't be tipped the more the little plastic-faced warlord keeps meeting other world leaders or making silent trade.