That letter in the Guardian, Jesus. In the early days of the invasion, a longstanding interest in Russian culture and a stupid, childish sense of mischief combined to make me dismissive of the warning signs to the point that I would probably have lapped up that interpretation. I'd say I wasn't alone in my generation in not having any real experience of how to properly analyse that part of the world and how to be properly wary of the threat, but even given that I was shamefully flippant about the prospects. However, I happened over the course of the next year or so to go on a series of visits to Central and Eastern Europe, returning to countries I hadn't been to in many years and picking up some sense, albeit superficial, of the new situation as seen through the eyes of people who had known blood spilt in repelling the same menace. Unsurprisingly this gave my head a much-needed wobble. The argument put forward in that letter -- from academics, no less -- is like something written in the very earliest days by innocent, untravelled, unwobbled heads.