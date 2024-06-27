« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 27, 2024, 12:24:54 am
Quote from: Red Beret on June 26, 2024, 10:51:24 pm
I heard this about NK troops. It's a potentially dangerous escalation. That said, there are international battalions of various nationalities fighting on behalf of Ukraine; we know there are NATO troops behind the lines aiding Ukraine, and Russia is short on allies.

My main concern is NK looking to get their troops some combat experience. That's potential trouble down the line in a completely different part of the world.

They'd have to survive to gain experience, and being sent running at defensive strongholds with an AK doesn't give much opportunity for either learning or survival.

I don't think NK will send troops, at least not in significant numbers, as they have their own population issues already and it would almost certainly lead to South Korea providing arms to Ukraine more directly. South Korea from what I've read are great at building cheap yet highly effective hardware, and they have plenty of stockpiles. An escalation like this would also likely mean escalation from NATO.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 27, 2024, 09:33:05 am
Quote from: Schmidt on June 27, 2024, 12:24:54 am
They'd have to survive to gain experience, and being sent running at defensive strongholds with an AK doesn't give much opportunity for either learning or survival.

I don't think NK will send troops, at least not in significant numbers, as they have their own population issues already and it would almost certainly lead to South Korea providing arms to Ukraine more directly. South Korea from what I've read are great at building cheap yet highly effective hardware, and they have plenty of stockpiles. An escalation like this would also likely mean escalation from NATO.

Didn't South Korea recently say they would step up support for Ukraine, now that NK is supplying ammunition to Russia? It may just be a tit for tat propaganda response by Putin and Kimmy.

During this war, Putin has been very big on implying or threatening escalation that never happens. But the truth is his options for escalation are limited.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 27, 2024, 02:25:27 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 27, 2024, 09:33:05 am
Didn't South Korea recently say they would step up support for Ukraine, now that NK is supplying ammunition to Russia? It may just be a tit for tat propaganda response by Putin and Kimmy.

During this war, Putin has been very big on implying or threatening escalation that never happens. But the truth is his options for escalation are limited.

I think South Korea have said support for Ukraine is a possibility if Russia supply North Korea with military tech, but I don't think anything official has happened.

It does seem like rumour of NK soldiers isn't going away. I'd be surprised if it's more than a small number of expendable people, but it would be such an own goal to provoke NATO and South Korea with this.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 28, 2024, 04:31:21 pm
Early reports that the S-500 radar in Crimea, the only one Russia has, was hit.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 29, 2024, 10:38:31 pm
Wut?  :o

Quote
In the latest episode of deluded Z-channels.

"Military correspondents report that Ukraine is moving troops to the border with Belarus and is preparing for an invasion in several directions. The plan to seize the territory of Belarus by collaborators was approved by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson."

Via Noel Reports. Probably just propaganda bluster, but you never know with this lot.
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 29, 2024, 11:00:15 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 29, 2024, 10:38:31 pm
Wut?  :o

Via Noel Reports. Probably just propaganda bluster, but you never know with this lot.

How can Johnson approve anything these days? The idiots can't even get their propaganda right.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 29, 2024, 11:09:19 pm
Quote from: stoa on June 29, 2024, 11:00:15 pm
How can Johnson approve anything these days? The idiots can't even get their propaganda right.

Exactly! But then it only has to convince idiots.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 6, 2024, 09:11:48 pm
Covert Cabal just dropped another video analysing Russian tank stocks using satellite imagery. They seem to be down to the last few thousand now, with a good proportion of them unusable or close to it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xWCEZUQtUwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xWCEZUQtUwE</a>

None of this means they'll run out, but it does mean the quality and quantity of tanks they're fielding will be steadily declining.

Hopefully an artillery video follows as there hasn't been an update on those for a while, and Russia are using a lot more artillery than they are tanks.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 6, 2024, 09:34:42 pm
^^^ thanks for that. It's important to remember that regardless of the condition of a tank or how long it might take to restore - it only takes one well placed shot to leave it a write off. And from the videos I've seen, there does seem to be an increasing shortage of armour across the Russian front.

Also, Russia seems to be frantically trying to switch back to a defensive posture in some critical areas of the front, as Ukraine makes the most of the latest influx of new weapons. If Ukraine can get in ahead of them, there's a chance they might be able to roll up the lines in a few places.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 6, 2024, 09:41:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July  6, 2024, 09:34:42 pm
^^^ thanks for that. It's important to remember that regardless of the condition of a tank or how long it might take to restore - it only takes one well placed shot to leave it a write off. And from the videos I've seen, there does seem to be an increasing shortage of armour across the Russian front.

Also, Russia seems to be frantically trying to switch back to a defensive posture in some critical areas of the front, as Ukraine makes the most of the latest influx of new weapons. If Ukraine can get in ahead of them, there's a chance they might be able to roll up the lines in a few places.


WTF you on about, they've tonnes of this stuff




Stick it on their Ladas & they've another million pieces of battle ready armour.
baltic out here

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 7, 2024, 01:55:26 pm
It was already looking like tanks won't play a big role in that type of modern warfare anyway. Infantry can make their breakthroughs with APC's, drones, artillery and strategic bombing, helicopters and a combination of all of these makes for more mobile options. No matter that, the orks have an unlimited supply of most things, in addition to the likes of lil kim, chinese and others supplying them with whatever they need. The west, more and more divided, is at least still putting resources in Ukraine, but how long will this last? No one is backing down and in the end, Ukraine will simply be in nothing more than charred ruins.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 7, 2024, 02:57:44 pm
Quote from: baltic out here on July  7, 2024, 01:55:26 pm
It was already looking like tanks won't play a big role in that type of modern warfare anyway. Infantry can make their breakthroughs with APC's, drones, artillery and strategic bombing, helicopters and a combination of all of these makes for more mobile options. No matter that, the orks have an unlimited supply of most things, in addition to the likes of lil kim, chinese and others supplying them with whatever they need. The west, more and more divided, is at least still putting resources in Ukraine, but how long will this last? No one is backing down and in the end, Ukraine will simply be in nothing more than charred ruins.

Tanks are still used by both sides, often to attack fortified positions and provide covering fire while those APC's try to reach their drop off points.

China isn't supplying Russia with whatever it needs, certainly not military tech, for fear of sanctions destroying their economy.

North Korea has largely provided low quality artillery shells until now, and it comes at the expense of Russian military tech. Furthermore, South Korea has started to talk about supplying Ukraine directly in response to Russia trading with NK. They have huge stockpiles of shells that could be used by Ukraine, and are known for producing military hardware that is much cheaper than Western tech but built to a high enough standard to be used against Russia.

The west has largely provided long term guarantees to Ukraine in regards to support, there's no politic pressure to abandon support of Ukraine and production of necessary material is steadily increasing. Whether production is high enough to deal with the potential of Trump coming into power and ceasing all support is another question, and one we might not like the answer to, but to imply Russia has better support than Ukraine is absurd.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 7, 2024, 05:52:38 pm
^^^ Quite true. But the nature of the support on both sides is different. Iran and N Korea are not telling the Russians how to use their drones and shells, not putting red lines against civilian objects and infrastructure (never mind the location because its all in Ukraine), whereas the west is like "you can look, but you can't touch", "you can touch, but you cant taste", "you can taste, but you can't swallow"... If there was unity in the West, we'd all go with the position of Poland and the Baltic states; they've been there before. I think that's what the poster was implying.
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 7, 2024, 06:55:53 pm
Good start by the new Labour government (not surprising).

Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 7, 2024, 08:18:38 pm
One of Labour's tasks is the complete overhaul of military procurement. Indeed, some of these "gigafactories" that Starmer has talked about might best be employed producing ammunition.

I wonder if it's possible to design and build a basic, rugged, reliable armoured vehicle that could be produced quickly and relatively cheaply?
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 7, 2024, 10:52:16 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July  7, 2024, 08:18:38 pm
One of Labour's tasks is the complete overhaul of military procurement. Indeed, some of these "gigafactories" that Starmer has talked about might best be employed producing ammunition.

I wonder if it's possible to design and build a basic, rugged, reliable armoured vehicle that could be produced quickly and relatively cheaply?
Given how long it's taken to upgrade our tanks. I don't think so. I know they are fat more complex. Maybe if we think of it as more disposable we could. But nobody wants to man a disposable vehicle.
Maybe chuck armour on land rovers.  Apologies that this post reads more negative than I want  . I can see what you mean and it seems a good idea, but I'd have thought the Russians would be better at it!
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 7, 2024, 11:06:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July  7, 2024, 10:52:16 pm
Given how long it's taken to upgrade our tanks. I don't think so. I know they are fat more complex. Maybe if we think of it as more disposable we could. But nobody wants to man a disposable vehicle.
Maybe chuck armour on land rovers.  Apologies that this post reads more negative than I want  . I can see what you mean and it seems a good idea, but I'd have thought the Russians would be better at it!

I'm thinking in terms of using currently available tried and tested technology that's capable of mass production, yet is still likely superior to most battlefield available material for Russia. As I recall on a Lazerpig video regarding the Russian Armata tank, they were using French generation out of date optical/thermal sights (just as an example). And I've recently seen a video on the Ukrainian Bohdana, which has great potential as an easy to produce, high quality piece of mobile artillery with long range and is NATO compatible.

So not so much tanks, but mid range vehicles that can carry troops, decent armour, with a good anti-tank weapon.
baltic out here

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:17:22 am
Quote from: Schmidt on July  7, 2024, 02:57:44 pm
Tanks are still used by both sides, often to attack fortified positions and provide covering fire while those APC's try to reach their drop off points.

China isn't supplying Russia with whatever it needs, certainly not military tech, for fear of sanctions destroying their economy.

North Korea has largely provided low quality artillery shells until now, and it comes at the expense of Russian military tech. Furthermore, South Korea has started to talk about supplying Ukraine directly in response to Russia trading with NK. They have huge stockpiles of shells that could be used by Ukraine, and are known for producing military hardware that is much cheaper than Western tech but built to a high enough standard to be used against Russia.

The west has largely provided long term guarantees to Ukraine in regards to support, there's no politic pressure to abandon support of Ukraine and production of necessary material is steadily increasing. Whether production is high enough to deal with the potential of Trump coming into power and ceasing all support is another question, and one we might not like the answer to, but to imply Russia has better support than Ukraine is absurd.

Seemingly so, but don't think it quite so absurd, that they are supplied with a lot more than we see/hear. One thing we here in this part of the world have known since fuck knows... nothing ever is transparent with these, nothing. If their strategy is to spread lies and even manipulate elections and local governments all over the world (especially their neighbours), why would we get the truth about what goes on across the Asian borders? I would not be surprised if China, for example, has been supplying their friends in the north with ample supplies already - it may not be ready-made military gear (i.e. you won't see chinese-model tank in Ukraine), but raw materials and equipment used to produce everything from shells to high-end gear. For example, what Libertine just posted about the Labour government's package - very detailed and immediately laid out for all news channels to read. But over there things work completely differently - their own news channels obviously lie incessantly, but shadowy deals are something they trade in already by nature. It's the norm there.
Sadly, there have been reports of russians even getting hold of western supplies like computer chips etc simply through second and third hand trade. Western sanctions have blocked trade only directly, but not indirectly. Think it was Kyrgyzstan, whose import trade from Germany suddenly increased manyfold... wonder why.
All in all, they have enough resources on their own to keep this war going endlessly, just hope the scales won't be tipped the more the little plastic-faced warlord keeps meeting other world leaders or making silent trade.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:45:08 am
Quote from: baltic out here on Yesterday at 09:17:22 am
Seemingly so, but don't think it quite so absurd, that they are supplied with a lot more than we see/hear. One thing we here in this part of the world have known since fuck knows... nothing ever is transparent with these, nothing. If their strategy is to spread lies and even manipulate elections and local governments all over the world (especially their neighbours), why would we get the truth about what goes on across the Asian borders? I would not be surprised if China, for example, has been supplying their friends in the north with ample supplies already - it may not be ready-made military gear (i.e. you won't see chinese-model tank in Ukraine), but raw materials and equipment used to produce everything from shells to high-end gear. For example, what Libertine just posted about the Labour government's package - very detailed and immediately laid out for all news channels to read. But over there things work completely differently - their own news channels obviously lie incessantly, but shadowy deals are something they trade in already by nature. It's the norm there.
Sadly, there have been reports of russians even getting hold of western supplies like computer chips etc simply through second and third hand trade. Western sanctions have blocked trade only directly, but not indirectly. Think it was Kyrgyzstan, whose import trade from Germany suddenly increased manyfold... wonder why.
All in all, they have enough resources on their own to keep this war going endlessly, just hope the scales won't be tipped the more the little plastic-faced warlord keeps meeting other world leaders or making silent trade.

This isn't a secret. Russia are still having to construct their own tanks/artillery/aircraft and they're doing it at a much slower rate than they're being destroyed. Yes they are finding ways around sanctions, however that doesn't mean that sanctions aren't still reducing the quantity and increasing the cost of materials. The fact that Putin is having to go to NK to ask for artillery shells that are inaccurate and have been blowing up their fair share of artillery barrels proves that they can't produce everything they need.

I do think more sanctions are needed, particularly for those countries that are acting as intermediaries, but the idea that Russia can endlessly supply the invasion is inaccurate and it's one of the propaganda angles used by Russia to discourage continued western support.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:59:52 pm
Bombed a specialist childrens hospital, evil bastards.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:10:22 pm
That Putin c*nt needs fucking slaughtered, declare war on him alone and be done with it. End him.

Utterly fucking shameful bastards as is anyone who stands with, or is an apologist for, them.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:55:26 pm
At this time I feel they are just waiting for Russia to call a truce. Accept all casualities until then.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:46:12 pm
A disgraceful letter to the Guardian from a number of American academics who believe that Putin's aggression should be rewarded and Russian imperialism should be appeased.

They somehow manage to write this without guffawing:

Dangling Nato membership for Ukraine does a disservice to Ukrainians who are bravely fighting for their independence. The closer Nato comes to promising that Ukraine will join the alliance once the war ends, the greater the incentive for Russia to keep fighting the war and killing Ukrainians so as to forestall Ukraines integration into Nato.

 https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/08/nato-alliance-ukraine-member

Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm
They're an absolute gang of pricks.

It's long past time for further punishments. Countries being used as third parties for Russian trade should be heavily sanctioned, they should be banned from sporting events and new support packages should be declared. Unfortunately we seem to have hit a steady state where support packages are consistent but not much else is happening.

I'm past due for another donation anyway so this seems like as good a reason as any.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:15:00 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 02:10:22 pm
That Putin c*nt needs fucking slaughtered, declare war on him alone and be done with it. End him.

Utterly fucking shameful bastards as is anyone who stands with, or is an apologist for, them.

At this point, Id be very surprised if there are not at least some plans being put together to ahem take him out.

Plausible deniability and all that.
rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:23:54 pm
I don't know what more these Russian bastards have to do before the West takes the gloves off.

Utter pieces of shit. Appeasement does not work.

Blast them out of Ukraine for god's sake. It's attempted genocide what they are doing.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:41:12 pm
Putin isn't going to stop. He can't. He can't do all this and come away with nothing, that's why he keeps demanding Ukraine withdraws from contended areas.

His military is crumbling with unsustainable losses; even if Russia wins, their army will be shattered. Dreams of expansion against Poland and the Baltic States will be impossible, and Russia will face a host of hostile and rearmed nations on its borders. And the moment peace happens, Ukraine will be admitted to NATO, making further attacks extremely risky.

Now that new war materials are getting through to Ukraine, Russia's grinding advance has been halted in many areas. Even if Trump wins the election and pulls the plug on further military aid, victory for Putin will not be guaranteed. His only option for now is terror bombing. Putin would flatten entire cities if he were able, to try and drive Ukraine to the negotiating table.

I just hope he's not crazy enough to deploy chem weapons. That would probably kill his own troops as well, but it's not like Putin cares.
TSC

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm
They're an absolute gang of pricks.

It's long past time for further punishments. Countries being used as third parties for Russian trade should be heavily sanctioned, they should be banned from sporting events and new support packages should be declared. Unfortunately we seem to have hit a steady state where support packages are consistent but not much else is happening.

I'm past due for another donation anyway so this seems like as good a reason as any.

There was a report on panorama a week or so back about secretive uk shipping companies involved in Russian trade.  One of these companies had an office in Scotland and wouldnt let the reporter into the building.  The below is from last year but appears there were/are others involved.

https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2023/11/03/frontline-facilitators-how-secretive-uk-partnerships-supply-wartime-russia/
Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:41:57 pm
Feels like this is entering what happened to the nazis. Killing civilians because youre losing the war.

Fucking evil c*nt.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:03:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:41:57 pm
Feels like this is entering what happened to the nazis. Killing civilians because youre losing the war.

Fucking evil c*nt.

Hard for our Gov (previous) to say anything about the Russians & stay quiet about the other fuckers.
Coyler

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:37:18 am
That letter in the Guardian, Jesus. In the early days of the invasion, a longstanding interest in Russian culture and a stupid, childish sense of mischief combined to make me dismissive of the warning signs to the point that I would probably have lapped up that interpretation. I'd say I wasn't alone in my generation in not having any real experience of how to properly analyse that part of the world and how to be properly wary of the threat, but even given that I was shamefully flippant about the prospects. However, I happened over the course of the next year or so to go on a series of visits to Central and Eastern Europe, returning to countries I hadn't been to in many years and picking up some sense, albeit superficial, of the new situation as seen through the eyes of people who had known blood spilt in repelling the same menace. Unsurprisingly this gave my head a much-needed wobble. The argument put forward in that letter -- from academics, no less -- is like something written in the very earliest days by innocent, untravelled, unwobbled heads.
Buster Gonad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:52:31 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:46:12 pm
A disgraceful letter to the Guardian from a number of American academics who believe that Putin's aggression should be rewarded and Russian imperialism should be appeased.

They somehow manage to write this without guffawing:

Dangling Nato membership for Ukraine does a disservice to Ukrainians who are bravely fighting for their independence. The closer Nato comes to promising that Ukraine will join the alliance once the war ends, the greater the incentive for Russia to keep fighting the war and killing Ukrainians so as to forestall Ukraines integration into Nato.

 https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/08/nato-alliance-ukraine-member

As I keep saying to Russian apologists.  If this invasion was about stopping Ukraine from joining Nato, then why didn't Putin make an agreement with them not to join in return for not invading. It would have been  a no brainer for both sides .
The fact is he invaded without warning in 2014 and launched his current full scale invasion whilst denying his intent to invade. Nato is a massive misnomer. It's extraordinary that academics can't see it, although it seems to come from a hard left ideology in which anything or anyone anti nato is automatically worthy of appeasement.  Even the leader of the global hard right.....
Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:19:37 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:03:25 pm
Hard for our Gov (previous) to say anything about the Russians & stay quiet about the other fuckers.

To be fair to Starmer he has told the Israel Pm to call for an immediate ceasefire in their first call.
