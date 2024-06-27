« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 27, 2024, 12:24:54 am
Quote from: Red Beret on June 26, 2024, 10:51:24 pm
I heard this about NK troops. It's a potentially dangerous escalation. That said, there are international battalions of various nationalities fighting on behalf of Ukraine; we know there are NATO troops behind the lines aiding Ukraine, and Russia is short on allies.

My main concern is NK looking to get their troops some combat experience. That's potential trouble down the line in a completely different part of the world.

They'd have to survive to gain experience, and being sent running at defensive strongholds with an AK doesn't give much opportunity for either learning or survival.

I don't think NK will send troops, at least not in significant numbers, as they have their own population issues already and it would almost certainly lead to South Korea providing arms to Ukraine more directly. South Korea from what I've read are great at building cheap yet highly effective hardware, and they have plenty of stockpiles. An escalation like this would also likely mean escalation from NATO.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 27, 2024, 09:33:05 am
Quote from: Schmidt on June 27, 2024, 12:24:54 am
They'd have to survive to gain experience, and being sent running at defensive strongholds with an AK doesn't give much opportunity for either learning or survival.

I don't think NK will send troops, at least not in significant numbers, as they have their own population issues already and it would almost certainly lead to South Korea providing arms to Ukraine more directly. South Korea from what I've read are great at building cheap yet highly effective hardware, and they have plenty of stockpiles. An escalation like this would also likely mean escalation from NATO.

Didn't South Korea recently say they would step up support for Ukraine, now that NK is supplying ammunition to Russia? It may just be a tit for tat propaganda response by Putin and Kimmy.

During this war, Putin has been very big on implying or threatening escalation that never happens. But the truth is his options for escalation are limited.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 27, 2024, 02:25:27 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 27, 2024, 09:33:05 am
Didn't South Korea recently say they would step up support for Ukraine, now that NK is supplying ammunition to Russia? It may just be a tit for tat propaganda response by Putin and Kimmy.

During this war, Putin has been very big on implying or threatening escalation that never happens. But the truth is his options for escalation are limited.

I think South Korea have said support for Ukraine is a possibility if Russia supply North Korea with military tech, but I don't think anything official has happened.

It does seem like rumour of NK soldiers isn't going away. I'd be surprised if it's more than a small number of expendable people, but it would be such an own goal to provoke NATO and South Korea with this.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 28, 2024, 04:31:21 pm
Early reports that the S-500 radar in Crimea, the only one Russia has, was hit.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 29, 2024, 10:38:31 pm
Wut?  :o

Quote
In the latest episode of deluded Z-channels.

"Military correspondents report that Ukraine is moving troops to the border with Belarus and is preparing for an invasion in several directions. The plan to seize the territory of Belarus by collaborators was approved by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson."

Via Noel Reports. Probably just propaganda bluster, but you never know with this lot.
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 29, 2024, 11:00:15 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 29, 2024, 10:38:31 pm
Wut?  :o

Via Noel Reports. Probably just propaganda bluster, but you never know with this lot.

How can Johnson approve anything these days? The idiots can't even get their propaganda right.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
June 29, 2024, 11:09:19 pm
Quote from: stoa on June 29, 2024, 11:00:15 pm
How can Johnson approve anything these days? The idiots can't even get their propaganda right.

Exactly! But then it only has to convince idiots.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:11:48 pm
Covert Cabal just dropped another video analysing Russian tank stocks using satellite imagery. They seem to be down to the last few thousand now, with a good proportion of them unusable or close to it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xWCEZUQtUwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xWCEZUQtUwE</a>

None of this means they'll run out, but it does mean the quality and quantity of tanks they're fielding will be steadily declining.

Hopefully an artillery video follows as there hasn't been an update on those for a while, and Russia are using a lot more artillery than they are tanks.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm
^^^ thanks for that. It's important to remember that regardless of the condition of a tank or how long it might take to restore - it only takes one well placed shot to leave it a write off. And from the videos I've seen, there does seem to be an increasing shortage of armour across the Russian front.

Also, Russia seems to be frantically trying to switch back to a defensive posture in some critical areas of the front, as Ukraine makes the most of the latest influx of new weapons. If Ukraine can get in ahead of them, there's a chance they might be able to roll up the lines in a few places.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:41:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm
^^^ thanks for that. It's important to remember that regardless of the condition of a tank or how long it might take to restore - it only takes one well placed shot to leave it a write off. And from the videos I've seen, there does seem to be an increasing shortage of armour across the Russian front.

Also, Russia seems to be frantically trying to switch back to a defensive posture in some critical areas of the front, as Ukraine makes the most of the latest influx of new weapons. If Ukraine can get in ahead of them, there's a chance they might be able to roll up the lines in a few places.


WTF you on about, they've tonnes of this stuff




Stick it on their Ladas & they've another million pieces of battle ready armour.
baltic out here

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:55:26 pm
It was already looking like tanks won't play a big role in that type of modern warfare anyway. Infantry can make their breakthroughs with APC's, drones, artillery and strategic bombing, helicopters and a combination of all of these makes for more mobile options. No matter that, the orks have an unlimited supply of most things, in addition to the likes of lil kim, chinese and others supplying them with whatever they need. The west, more and more divided, is at least still putting resources in Ukraine, but how long will this last? No one is backing down and in the end, Ukraine will simply be in nothing more than charred ruins.
