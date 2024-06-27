^^^ thanks for that. It's important to remember that regardless of the condition of a tank or how long it might take to restore - it only takes one well placed shot to leave it a write off. And from the videos I've seen, there does seem to be an increasing shortage of armour across the Russian front.



Also, Russia seems to be frantically trying to switch back to a defensive posture in some critical areas of the front, as Ukraine makes the most of the latest influx of new weapons. If Ukraine can get in ahead of them, there's a chance they might be able to roll up the lines in a few places.