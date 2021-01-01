If that were true Putin wouldn't be trying to hard to shield the main population centres from the effects of the invasion, we have yet to see any mobilisation from St Petersburg or Moscow for example. I don't see people turning on him easily, but we've also seen with Prighozin just how fragile Putin's situation is, and since then their military has been degraded even further.



I'm by no means expert on Russian politics, but I think that Putin's situation is much more stable now than during Prigozhin's revolt. Shoigu was never respected by the military; his general title was a joke as he's never seen combat. The actual generals were doing the work on the field in Ukraine, Georgia, Syria, and all over Africa, getting quenched in battles. Prigozhin was the most respected out of them, having Africa and Ukraine as his realm. His disagreement was with Shoigu, not Putin, but Putin stood on Shoigu's side, which fucked Prigozhin (surely he didn't count on that). But Putin is not dumb. Shoigu is no longer there and a "real" general is on his place. One could argue that he saw Prigozhin's point. And once you have the military on your side, there is little the population could do. Keeping the temperature in Moscow and St Petersburg below the boiling point surely helps him.