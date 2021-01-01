« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 976146 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15960 on: Today at 02:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:02:17 am
People aren't gonna turn on Putin. He has that country locked down tight. It'll have to be someone in his inner circle. The man is as paranoid as Stalin and people are too scared to tell him anything other than what he wants to hear.

Snipers also cover his every move.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,515
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15961 on: Today at 03:01:11 pm »
Did anybody see the video of the Russian soldier who narrowly avoided being killed by a dud Ukrainian drone? He started hitting it with a stick until it blew up in his face.  :duh
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15962 on: Today at 03:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:01:11 pm
Did anybody see the video of the Russian soldier who narrowly avoided being killed by a dud Ukrainian drone? He started hitting it with a stick until it blew up in his face.  :duh


 :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,483
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15963 on: Today at 03:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:01:11 pm
Did anybody see the video of the Russian soldier who narrowly avoided being killed by a dud Ukrainian drone? He started hitting it with a stick until it blew up in his face.  :duh

Are Russians allowed to win the Darwin award?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15964 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:17:48 pm
Are Russians allowed to win the Darwin award?

He kinda looked Russian.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,933
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 06:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:50:38 am
If that were true Putin wouldn't be trying to hard to shield the main population centres from the effects of the invasion, we have yet to see any mobilisation from St Petersburg or Moscow for example. I don't see people turning on him easily, but we've also seen with Prighozin just how fragile Putin's situation is, and since then their military has been degraded even further.
I'm by no means expert on Russian politics, but I think that Putin's situation is much more stable now than during Prigozhin's revolt. Shoigu was never respected by the military; his general title was a joke as he's never seen combat. The actual generals were doing the work on the field in Ukraine, Georgia, Syria, and all over Africa, getting quenched in battles. Prigozhin was the most respected out of them, having Africa and Ukraine as his realm. His disagreement was with Shoigu, not Putin, but Putin stood on Shoigu's side, which fucked Prigozhin (surely he didn't count on that). But Putin is not dumb. Shoigu is no longer there and a "real" general is on his place. One could argue that he saw Prigozhin's point. And once you have the military on your side, there is little the population could do. Keeping the temperature in Moscow and St Petersburg below the boiling point surely helps him.
 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Up
« previous next »
 