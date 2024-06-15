I said a few pages back, with Russia on the offensive (well, what passes for an offensive with that shower anyway) in several areas, would it be possible that successful counter attacks by Ukraine allow them to exploit gaps in the Russian lines?



I mean, you can't be defensive and offensive at the same time, right? You need gaps in your own lines to feed your troops and equipment through. It's not like being able to dig in with defensive layers waiting for the enemy to attack. Or is that too simplistic?



There'll be tiny opportunities for counter attacks and Ukraine have been doing that and regaining some ground, but being on the offensive tends to incur more losses than being defensive, so beyond recapturing recently lost strategic positions I don't think they'll retake a huge amount any time soon. The territory lost in Kharkiv isn't vast and is too close to the border anyway.I think the plan for Ukraine will be to hold the line and use their range advantage to keep picking away at Russia's rear until something breaks. Whether it's the front that breaks, the economy, Putin's stranglehold on the country, or something else entirely I have no idea.