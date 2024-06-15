« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15920 on: June 15, 2024, 12:38:28 am
Quote from: Schmidt on June 14, 2024, 11:17:42 pm
Putin laying out his terms for a ceasefire; Ukraine have to give up all partially seized territories and agree to never join NATO.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c033eyyr20do

You'll be shocked to hear it's already been rejected.
That's what Zelenskiy and the whole world have been waiting for - peace! Guaranteed by Russia ::) Having the same weight as the pact under which Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons in exchange for guarantees for non-aggression and territorial integrity.

A historic quote worth a mention:
"Do not expect that once taking advantage of Russia's weakness, you will receive dividends forever. Russian has always come for their money. And when they come - do not rely on an agreement signed by you, you are supposed to justify. They are not worth the paper it is written. Therefore, with the Russian is to play fair, or do not play."
- Otto von Bismarck
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15921 on: June 15, 2024, 09:19:10 am
From Noel Reports:

Quote
Military personnel from various regions in Russia were allegedly tricked into undergoing a medical examination in Rostov and then forcibly sent to an assault company in Ukraine. They claim that despite having medical conditions that should exempt them from service, they were taken to the front lines. The men describe the conditions as inhumane, with some being referred to as "meat" and subjected to psychological pressure.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15922 on: June 15, 2024, 09:34:49 am
Quote from: farawayred on June 15, 2024, 12:38:28 am
That's what Zelenskiy and the whole world have been waiting for - peace! Guaranteed by Russia ::) Having the same weight as the pact under which Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons in exchange for guarantees for non-aggression and territorial integrity.

A historic quote worth a mention:
"Do not expect that once taking advantage of Russia's weakness, you will receive dividends forever. Russian has always come for their money. And when they come - do not rely on an agreement signed by you, you are supposed to justify. They are not worth the paper it is written. Therefore, with the Russian is to play fair, or do not play."
- Otto von Bismarck

Yeah it's been clear for a long time now that no agreement with Russia is worth anything, the only thing they respect is force. If they did go for peace it would be to consolidate their gains and regather their forces before another attack in a few years, the NATO requirement is proof of that.

It's likely an attempt to interfere with the upcoming peace summit Zelensky is attending and Putin wasn't invited to.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15923 on: June 15, 2024, 09:55:26 am
Putin's peace proposal: "Give us everything that we want, and don't join NATO - so we can come back and take the rest when we've sorted our military out."

Paraphrasing Gandalf: that's a lot to ask for where one must fight many a war to gain.

Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15924 on: June 15, 2024, 09:59:13 am
I said upcoming peace summit, it's actually happening already. It looks like an agreement has been made to loan $50 billion to Ukraine, with the interest on the loan covered by the interest generated from seized Russian assets.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cllldqyg19ro

Momentum does seem to be swinging back towards Ukraine in all areas, the only big cloud really hanging over them now is the orange one.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15925 on: June 15, 2024, 10:10:07 am
Quote from: Schmidt on June 15, 2024, 09:59:13 am


Momentum does seem to be swinging back towards Ukraine in all areas, the only big cloud really hanging over them now is the orange one.

I said a few pages back, with Russia on the offensive (well, what passes for an offensive with that shower anyway) in several areas, would it be possible that successful counter attacks by Ukraine allow them to exploit gaps in the Russian lines?

I mean, you can't be defensive and offensive at the same time, right? You need gaps in your own lines to feed your troops and equipment through. It's not like being able to dig in with defensive layers waiting for the enemy to attack. Or is that too simplistic?
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15926 on: June 15, 2024, 03:31:03 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 15, 2024, 10:10:07 am
I said a few pages back, with Russia on the offensive (well, what passes for an offensive with that shower anyway) in several areas, would it be possible that successful counter attacks by Ukraine allow them to exploit gaps in the Russian lines?

I mean, you can't be defensive and offensive at the same time, right? You need gaps in your own lines to feed your troops and equipment through. It's not like being able to dig in with defensive layers waiting for the enemy to attack. Or is that too simplistic?

There'll be tiny opportunities for counter attacks and Ukraine have been doing that and regaining some ground, but being on the offensive tends to incur more losses than being defensive, so beyond recapturing recently lost strategic positions I don't think they'll retake a huge amount any time soon. The territory lost in Kharkiv isn't vast and is too close to the border anyway.

I think the plan for Ukraine will be to hold the line and use their range advantage to keep picking away at Russia's rear until something breaks. Whether it's the front that breaks, the economy, Putin's stranglehold on the country, or something else entirely I have no idea.
TSC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15927 on: Yesterday at 07:23:01 pm
LFCEmpire

  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15928 on: Today at 01:17:09 am
It appears the orange c*nt aka Putin's little lapdog will cut all aid to Ukraine immediately if reelected.

https://www.politico.eu/article/donald-trump-ukraine-russia-war-threatens-cut-aid-election-2024/

What scares me the most is that he will likely become president again. At least he has a great chance according to the polls.
TSC

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15929 on: Today at 07:12:25 am
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 01:17:09 am
It appears the orange c*nt aka Putin's little lapdog will cut all aid to Ukraine immediately if reelected.

https://www.politico.eu/article/donald-trump-ukraine-russia-war-threatens-cut-aid-election-2024/

What scares me the most is that he will likely become president again. At least he has a great chance according to the polls.

Hed probably join these two, given he fawns over both

https://news.sky.com/story/putins-visit-to-north-korea-is-a-very-much-a-diplomatic-two-fingers-to-the-west-13154637
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15930 on: Today at 07:41:45 am
Of course Trump would cut aid. Zelensky wouldn't help him nail Joe Biden.
LFCEmpire

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15931 on: Today at 11:50:35 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:41:45 am
Of course Trump would cut aid. Zelensky wouldn't help him nail Joe Biden.

Ahh I forgot about that, makes sense. Dump is a relentless little prick.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15932 on: Today at 11:53:31 am
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 01:17:09 am
It appears the orange c*nt aka Putin's little lapdog will cut all aid to Ukraine immediately if reelected.

https://www.politico.eu/article/donald-trump-ukraine-russia-war-threatens-cut-aid-election-2024/

What scares me the most is that he will likely become president again. At least he has a great chance according to the polls.

All the more reason for Europe to pull their finger out then.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15933 on: Today at 12:05:53 pm
Ukraine support is popular in the US so hopefully that hurts him.
[new username under construction]

  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15934 on: Today at 12:09:33 pm
Imagine picking North fucking Korea and the place you go to to try look big and hard on the world stage
LFCEmpire

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15935 on: Today at 09:58:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:31 am
All the more reason for Europe to pull their finger out then.

It would be mad to leave Ukraine for the sharks.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15936 on: Today at 10:02:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:31 am
All the more reason for Europe to pull their finger out then.
Yeah, but it would take a decade for Europe just to consider the possibility...

Europe needs to stand up to the US and make their own defense unit within NATO or not.
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15937 on: Today at 10:02:38 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 09:58:39 pm
It would be mad to leave Ukraine for the sharks.

I think Kh means step up to the plate and ramp up their contribution. Not pull out.
LFCEmpire

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15938 on: Today at 10:06:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:38 pm
I think Kh means step up to the plate and ramp up their contribution. Not pull out.

I hope you are right.  :D
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15939 on: Today at 10:08:29 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 10:06:07 pm
I hope you are right.  :D
Is right. She's spoken about Europe pulling their finger out of their arse on a few occasions, and she's damn right.
LFCEmpire

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15940 on: Today at 10:08:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:02:23 pm
Yeah, but it would take a decade for Europe just to consider the possibility...

Europe needs to stand up to the US and make their own defense unit within NATO or not.

Absolutely. We can not rely on the US if they bring the orange monster back into power. About time Europe stepped up.
LFCEmpire

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15941 on: Today at 10:09:42 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:08:29 pm
Is right. She's spoken about Europe pulling their finger out of their arse on a few occasions, and she's damn right.

Haha fair enough. She is spot on!
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15942 on: Today at 10:18:48 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 10:08:40 pm
Absolutely. We can not rely on the US if they bring the orange monster back into power. About time Europe stepped up.

Problem is its probably too late for Europe to step up, it takes years to restart production lines for advanced weapons and ammunition (they usually make x thousand based on orders and then cease production, its not an ongoing production line), Europe has already depleted its stocks and the only ones with stocks and the means to manufacture more in many cases is the US.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15943 on: Today at 10:21:34 pm
Italy have just contributed long range missiles for the first time, and by the end of the year Europe should be producing 1.7 million artillery shells per year. Europe are also the ones providing F-16's, albeit with sign off from the US, and there are a lot of manufacturing and repair facilities being set up in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

The EU is contributing, it just doesn't have the stockpiles that the US does and so it's taking a while to ramp up production.

That said, the orange bellend does seem a bit less popular than he was last time, I think people have started to see through his bullshit and the novelty of a celebrity president has surely worn off.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15944 on: Today at 10:24:01 pm
I'm not convinced that the opportunity for Europe has passed. Regardless of how the war in Ukraine progresses, Putin's Russia has shown it is an untrustworthy neighbour and that Europe needs to rearm itself.

Equipment is still being manufactured and Ukraine is still receiving support from European nations. It would be blind idiocy if production wasn't ramped up over the next 12 months.
