The "Institutions" have only given $5b of military aid but Germany alone have given $17b, more is needed but those Christofascist c*nts are the reason why they've been struggling.



The issue is though that the EU doesn't have a military and they have limited responsibility in terms of defence or military. That is all with the individual member states. It was the same with Covid. EU just have not authority to make decisions about health issues, that's mostly down to the individual member states. That's why you had a clusterfuck of regulations across Europes and even borders being closed again. The EU did what they could do during Covid and that was try and coordinate what's going on between countries and try to get them all together in various efforts like vaccine development and later vaccine purchase. It's the same with defence. The EU has a coordinating role, but they don't do the "military stuff". They don't buy ammunition, tanks or planes for an army. That's down to the individual states. They're trying to start initiatives like increasing ammunition/military production in the EU, but at the end of the day, the responsibility is still with the member states. They know best what they can and want to send to Ukraine and the EU has no power to make them do anything. Which is why the EU is focussing on what they can actually do, which is support Ukraine financially.