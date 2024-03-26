« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 383 384 385 386 387 [388]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 936431 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15480 on: March 26, 2024, 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: kavah on March 26, 2024, 03:03:52 pm
The Russians giving awards to the soldiers that tortured the IS terrorists. They are the Mafia

(Warning - The article is brutal read)


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/25/russian-officials-lauding-torture-was-unthinkable-now-it-is-proud-to-do-so


"As a result of the attack, some Russian MPs have called for the reinstitution of the death penalty. There has been a moratorium on executions since 1996"


I had to laugh ironically when I read that bit
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,386
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15481 on: March 27, 2024, 12:54:58 am »
Anyone watch Enemy in the Woods?

Its a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Ukrainian Berlingo Battalion who are defending a section of a railway line that runs through a forest that lies north-west of Kupyansk. Their aim is to stop the Russian army controlling the railway.

Its a bleak, depressing and brutal insight which shows the utter pointlessness of war. The soldiers on either side face a desperate battle under extreme conditions and stress whilst the likes of Putin sits many miles away in safety.

Like most conflict documentaries I was left with the question of what is it all about and why so many young men and women put their lives on the line for no real benefit. Yes Ukraine people are fighting to save their country but on the Russian side its just a conveyor of wasted lives. Russia may win but how does this serve the country and why do so many people have to lose their precious lives? Putin cannot be turfed out through democratic means and that allows him to do whatever he wants and to abuse his freedom and power.

Logged
#JFT97

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15482 on: March 27, 2024, 12:57:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 26, 2024, 04:52:54 pm

"As a result of the attack, some Russian MPs have called for the reinstitution of the death penalty. There has been a moratorium on executions since 1996"


I had to laugh ironically when I read that bit

Flip flop will be buzzing.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15483 on: April 2, 2024, 03:32:41 pm »
Ukraine just hit a Russian drone factory 1200km away... with a drone.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1bts3oh/shahed_drone_factory_in_russias_tatarstan_over/

Apparently it's a small plane converted into a drone, hence the big boom.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15484 on: April 2, 2024, 03:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on April  2, 2024, 03:32:41 pm
Ukraine just hit a Russian drone factory 1200km away... with a drone.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1bts3oh/shahed_drone_factory_in_russias_tatarstan_over/

Apparently it's a small plane converted into a drone, hence the big boom.
The downside of having the biggest country in the world!  There must be so many holes in the Russian air defences - they almost certainly couldn't withstand the same scale of attacks that they're launching on Ukraine.

Apparently all of those 12 individuals injured in the drone attack were "students"  ::)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15485 on: April 2, 2024, 03:47:52 pm »
Russia seems to be using their supply of Iranian drones to overwhelm Ukrainian air defences so they can lob missiles at them. I've been a bit concerned about Russia's increasing use of ballistic missiles against targets in Ukraine.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15486 on: April 2, 2024, 04:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  2, 2024, 03:47:52 pm
Russia seems to be using their supply of Iranian drones to overwhelm Ukrainian air defences so they can lob missiles at them. I've been a bit concerned about Russia's increasing use of ballistic missiles against targets in Ukraine.

They've been saving these missiles for a very long time so they can drop them all at once, so the hope is that they run out pretty quickly and go back to saving them up again.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15487 on: April 2, 2024, 04:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on April  2, 2024, 04:03:30 pm
They've been saving these missiles for a very long time so they can drop them all at once, so the hope is that they run out pretty quickly and go back to saving them up again.

I hope so. Missiles are far more complicated to make than artillery shells. Ukraine are struggling badly with these saturation attacks.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,417
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15488 on: April 2, 2024, 04:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on April  2, 2024, 03:32:41 pm
Ukraine just hit a Russian drone factory 1200km away... with a drone.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1bts3oh/shahed_drone_factory_in_russias_tatarstan_over/

Apparently it's a small plane converted into a drone, hence the big boom.
How does that work? Small plane, small charge, small factory, big boom...  ;D

More of those please!

EDIT: You know what, the strike was at a distance that covers pretty much all of Iran. Strike the fucking source of the problem! I wouldn't think many Western nations will be too opposed... (I know I'm talking nonsense, but I probably would be inclined to do that).
« Last Edit: April 2, 2024, 05:02:02 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15489 on: April 2, 2024, 05:57:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April  2, 2024, 04:57:21 pm
How does that work? Small plane, small charge, small factory, big boom...  ;D

More of those please!

EDIT: You know what, the strike was at a distance that covers pretty much all of Iran. Strike the fucking source of the problem! I wouldn't think many Western nations will be too opposed... (I know I'm talking nonsense, but I probably would be inclined to do that).

Oh I would just love it if Iran declared war on Ukraine. As if they'd have the fucking gonads for that!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,700
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15490 on: Yesterday at 07:14:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  2, 2024, 05:57:41 pm
Oh I would just love it if Iran declared war on Ukraine. As if they'd have the fucking gonads for that!

Hi, for the politically ignorant, can you expand on that?
Would Iran just get pummelled by Ukraine?  Would other countries see that as the green light to go in where they haven't had good enough cause to so far?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15491 on: Yesterday at 08:14:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:14:23 am
Hi, for the politically ignorant, can you expand on that?
Would Iran just get pummelled by Ukraine?  Would other countries see that as the green light to go in where they haven't had good enough cause to so far?

It was a tongue in cheek comment based around Iran preferring to pull the strings from the shadows rather than pushing it's intent openly. They wouldn't openly declare war against any country if they can obtain their objectives via other means.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,700
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15492 on: Yesterday at 09:12:25 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:14:48 am
It was a tongue in cheek comment based around Iran preferring to pull the strings from the shadows rather than pushing it's intent openly. They wouldn't openly declare war against any country if they can obtain their objectives via other means.
Thanks RB.  I was well and truly whooshed :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15493 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:12:25 am
Thanks RB.  I was well and truly whooshed :)
TBF, I was whooshed too. And I suspect most here were 'whooshed' by Red Beret's comment.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15494 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 am »
I would really like to know though, how one heavily sanctioned country is able to supply so many fucking drones to another heavily sanctioned country. Who the fuck is supplying Iran? China? Africa?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15495 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:49:10 am
I would really like to know though, how one heavily sanctioned country is able to supply so many fucking drones to another heavily sanctioned country. Who the fuck is supplying Iran? China? Africa?

A lot of the components for things like drones aren't under sanction as they're quite basic and can be used for commercial purposes too. It seems like Russia are finding ways around sanctions too, either by funneling items through countries like Kazakhstan or by setting up their own businesses in other countries and bringing components in through those.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,700
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15496 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:57:52 am
A lot of the components for things like drones aren't under sanction as they're quite basic and can be used for commercial purposes too. It seems like Russia are finding ways around sanctions too, either by funneling items through countries like Kazakhstan or by setting up their own businesses in other countries and bringing components in through those.

I've never understood the phrase "virtue signalling". Is that effectively what sanctions are?
A signal to the world theat 'hey , we're not sending weapons, nor weapon compenents to Russia" , yet "We're still allowing our businesses make millions while turning a blind eye"
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15497 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:01:06 am
I've never understood the phrase "virtue signalling". Is that effectively what sanctions are?
A signal to the world theat 'hey , we're not sending weapons, nor weapon compenents to Russia" , yet "We're still allowing our businesses make millions while turning a blind eye"

The sanctions have had an impact, but the invasion has been going on for a long time so Russia are slowly finding ways around them. It's still harder for them to get what they need and it costs a lot more as a result it's just not  stopping them completely.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15498 on: Yesterday at 01:25:50 pm »
I had not realised that more civilians have died in Gaza than in the Ukraine (albeit a similar number)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15499 on: Yesterday at 01:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:25:50 pm
I had not realised that more civilians have died in Gaza than in the Ukraine (albeit a similar number)

Gaza having no air defence and being incredibly densely populated causes that. The Israelis can just rain hell down on them with no real threat to themselves.

Ukraine air defence has actually done very well. Without it most cities in Ukraine would be wrecked with a few hundred thousand dead.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15500 on: Yesterday at 01:57:02 pm »
The Navalny Storyville programme on BBC is worth watching, few years old and very sad given events.


Helps us understand Russia a bit more
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15501 on: Yesterday at 03:48:29 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 01:32:01 pm
Gaza having no air defence and being incredibly densely populated causes that. The Israelis can just rain hell down on them with no real threat to themselves.

Ukraine air defence has actually done very well. Without it most cities in Ukraine would be wrecked with a few hundred thousand dead.

Targetting those civilians (little girl who had to hide under dead relatives) & AID workers (three separate rockets killed 7 yesterday) causes that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,296
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15502 on: Yesterday at 04:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:25:50 pm
I had not realised that more civilians have died in Gaza than in the Ukraine (albeit a similar number)
That's not for want of trying though.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,272
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15503 on: Today at 08:25:39 am »
A huge spike in conscription numbers for Russia over the last month. Wonder what could have influenced that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 383 384 385 386 387 [388]   Go Up
« previous next »
 