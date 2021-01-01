To avoid going down that rabbit hole, I will limit my comments to Putin/Russia. Russia has been positioning in Africa in the last 10 years, mostly through Wagner. OK, strictly speaking Wagner are not Russia / Putin, but they are their tool. Putin tolerated Wagner, provided financing, armed them, but (of course) the official line was that they are private organization, not representing the state. And even though the story with Wagner changed after Prigozhin, Wganer are still in Africa. All you need to do is look at what's happened in Sahel for the last 10 years, and how Russia is replacing the French influence there. There are other conflicts in Africa that the African states have to resolve themselves. And many countries are vying for influence. South Africa is a major player and wants to further increase their status even beyond Africa. Hence they joined BRICS. With Russian invite and support, of course. And South Africa ignored the ICJ warrant for Putin when he visited there.



Bottom line, I'm trying to say that Russia's (and China's) repositioning in the world in the last 10 years, especially in Africa, has been undergoing in collusion with South Africa in particular. Russia is considered the Champion of many African countries, but they see South Africa as their chief representative of their global interests, and not only in Africa. Remember also that BRICS is trying to position themselves as a new World Power, but two of the key players - India and China - are not and will never be under Russian control, and even Brazil will flip depending on their current president. Russia needs pawns, and South Africa is an important one.



I don't disagree with any of that I'd liken Wagner to the East India Company very much a colonial enterprise However I can also see why African Nations might not want to deal with the "Western" nations who historically pillaged their continent.Now we may see it as out of the frying pan into the fire but they like Ukraine have a right to choose their own economic partners, like China for example who've actually bothered to invest in Africa with their infrastructure programs like railways, roads ports etc while "The west " have relied on a take take take mantra with minimum investment and maximum profit for the last century or so. Which brings us back to my original point...Why would they want to bite the hand that feeds them not only literally but economically too ? The priority for any Gov in any country is to put food on the table or at least it should be Neither the US or EU can feed Africa.As for the ICJ didn't the US threaten to sanction and arrest members of the court when they where investigating warcrimes in Afgan and Iraq and lets face it neither Bush, Bliar or the Butcher himself are ever going to be arrested and brought to justice are they.So how do you think the rest of the World view these blatant hypocrisy's ?And why should the rest of the world take any notice of an arrest warrant for Vlad da bad ?Unfortunately the ICJ rulings have been reduced to nothing more than a symbolic or moral judgement and "The west" is as much to blame as anyone for that...As for Russia itself I agree BDS is the way to go but unfortunately to rest of the World it makes us look like racist hypocrites.