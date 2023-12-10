« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 852037 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,291
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14880 on: December 10, 2023, 09:31:23 pm »
Good point.
EU did not do enough.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,404
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14881 on: December 10, 2023, 09:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 10, 2023, 09:31:23 pm
Good point.
EU did not do enough.

I didnt say EU, I said Europe ;)
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,784
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14882 on: December 11, 2023, 12:23:20 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 10, 2023, 09:11:52 pm
Does it not take 60 votes to pass the Senate because of a ridiculous, undemocratic, unconstitutional Senate rule?
Not for everything. Most Senate votes need be approved with >50%. Laws are a different story, but then there are not many laws approved since the 90s
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14883 on: December 11, 2023, 01:00:06 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 11, 2023, 12:23:20 am
Not for everything. Most Senate votes need be approved with >50%. Laws are a different story, but then there are not many laws approved since the 90s
As I understand it, in almost all Senate votes, 60 votes are required, and 60 votes were required for this Bill.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67637679
Quote
Senators - including every single Republican - voted 51 to 49 against advancing the bill, with 60 votes needed. The vote throws uncertainty into the future of aid for Ukraine and sends lawmakers back to the negotiating table just days before Congress has scheduled its winter break.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14884 on: December 11, 2023, 01:07:30 pm »
I know recently that Kamala Harris broke the record for the most tie-break casting votes in the Senate. The Republicans are just trying to stonewall everything they absolutely can.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14885 on: December 11, 2023, 01:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 11, 2023, 01:07:30 pm
I know recently that Kamala Harris broke the record for the most tie-break casting votes in the Senate. The Republicans are just trying to stonewall everything they absolutely can.

(for the avoidance of doubt, the partially obscured word is "Democrat")
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,784
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14886 on: December 11, 2023, 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 11, 2023, 01:00:06 pm
As I understand it, in almost all Senate votes, 60 votes are required, and 60 votes were required for this Bill.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67637679
In the last several years, and I don't remember who started that stupid practice, Republicans or Democrats, they invoked "the nuclear option" several times. Basically, what it means is that if you have a simple majority (below 60 votes) the Senate can vote to bypass the 60 vote rule and then vote on whatever with simple majority. IIRC, Trump's Supreme Court nominees were accepted that way because Democrats had 48 votes. Before that Democrats invoked the rule to vote on a budget. I don't recall when the first instance happened, but it's just dumb to bypass a rule that is in place to protect democracy from partisanship.

I'm not into political studies and might be wrong on the following, but in my view, the extreme partisanship started with the election of Bill Clinton. Ross Perot was credited for taking away a lot more Republican vote than Democrat (he appealed to the young people). In his first election, every 5th American voter voted for him (18-19%) and he had nothing to show for it. Not a single representative due to the Electoral College rule (majority required to carry a state). Tell every 5th American who voted for him that their vote mattered!... IIRC, Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the House, and he implemented the extreme "with me or against me" policy. Since then, with extraordinarily rare exceptions, everyone in Congress and Senate votes as their party requires; the first who blinks loses. Presidents don't sign many laws since then, they run the country with Executive Orders, which are temporary laws by definition, but are thrown out when the next president from the opposite party comes in and writes his own. Just my interpretation.

Sadly, this debate in the US Congress and Senate is not about Russia or Ukraine, it's multifaceted debate mainly around money. Increased border security is part of it, Israel-Hamas war is part of it, etc. Why not vote in individual issues so the voters see who stands for what? Had this bill been about Ukraine alone, I think it would have passed.

I have to give it to Putin though, he knows how to push knobs. I wouldn't be surprised if he pushed Iran to push Hamas to do the atrocities, wouldn't be surprised if he pushed Venezuela to start another conflict with Guyana... Now suddenly the Western world is defocused. It's what he wanted.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14887 on: December 11, 2023, 06:06:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 11, 2023, 01:43:34 pm

(for the avoidance of doubt, the partially obscured word is "Democrat")

Wouldn't surprise me if those two dumb fucks died during Covid because masks were communist.

But then, they can't tell their communism from their Russian from their Democrat.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14888 on: December 11, 2023, 06:31:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 11, 2023, 04:47:01 pm
In the last several years, and I don't remember who started that stupid practice, Republicans or Democrats, they invoked "the nuclear option" several times. Basically, what it means is that if you have a simple majority (below 60 votes) the Senate can vote to bypass the 60 vote rule and then vote on whatever with simple majority. IIRC, Trump's Supreme Court nominees were accepted that way because Democrats had 48 votes. Before that Democrats invoked the rule to vote on a budget. I don't recall when the first instance happened, but it's just dumb to bypass a rule that is in place to protect democracy from partisanship.
As I recall, some exceptions on the required 60 votes always existed for some procedures. Yes, the Republicans changed the rule for some other area (I do not properly recall, but you may well correct, it was for Supreme Court nominees). To change the rule, it requires a simple majority. However, one or two of the usual suspect Democrats would not vote through a rule change, so they are stuck with the 60 votes requirement.
Quote
I'm not into political studies and might be wrong on the following, but in my view, the extreme partisanship started with the election of Bill Clinton. Ross Perot was credited for taking away a lot more Republican vote than Democrat (he appealed to the young people). In his first election, every 5th American voter voted for him (18-19%) and he had nothing to show for it. Not a single representative due to the Electoral College rule (majority required to carry a state). Tell every 5th American who voted for him that their vote mattered!... IIRC, Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the House, and he implemented the extreme "with me or against me" policy. Since then, with extraordinarily rare exceptions, everyone in Congress and Senate votes as their party requires; the first who blinks loses. Presidents don't sign many laws since then, they run the country with Executive Orders, which are temporary laws by definition, but are thrown out when the next president from the opposite party comes in and writes his own. Just my interpretation.
Not sure about that. I thought extreme partisanship goes back to the courting of Evangelicals by Republicans - and that goes back to the 1970s.
Quote
Sadly, this debate in the US Congress and Senate is not about Russia or Ukraine, it's multifaceted debate mainly around money. Increased border security is part of it, Israel-Hamas war is part of it, etc. Why not vote in individual issues so the voters see who stands for what? Had this bill been about Ukraine alone, I think it would have passed.
Is it even about money? Because there have been many instances where Republicans have demanded something to which they assumed Democrats would not agree. But when Democrats do agree, they backtrack. It is simple obstruction for the most part. I mean, if a Representative or Senator can support Putin, they do not give a flying fuck about any principles.
Quote
I have to give it to Putin though, he knows how to push knobs. I wouldn't be surprised if he pushed Iran to push Hamas to do the atrocities, wouldn't be surprised if he pushed Venezuela to start another conflict with Guyana... Now suddenly the Western world is defocused. It's what he wanted.
US politician apologists for Putin make me sick. If the US should end up in (direct) war with Russia, the one good thing is that these fuckers could be locked up or even executed for treason. It would almost make such a war worth it.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,404
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14889 on: December 11, 2023, 07:41:49 pm »
As soon as it kicked off in Israel and Palestine I said that Russia were pulling Hamass strings with Iran, their fingerprints are all over this, and it seems to have worked pretty well unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,850
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14890 on: December 11, 2023, 07:54:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 11, 2023, 07:41:49 pm
As soon as it kicked off in Israel and Palestine I said that Russia were pulling Hamass strings with Iran, their fingerprints are all over this, and it seems to have worked pretty well unfortunately.

Putin is playing the long game and hoping the west grow weary and to be honest im seeing signs of it already so lord knows what happens if Trump get's in next year. The response throughout Europe in general has been an utter embarrassment from our governments. There is a war on our doorstep and they aren't doing enough.

 Waits for the "but but but we gave them a few tanks and are training some pilots" crew to tell everyone how great Europe is.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,404
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14891 on: December 11, 2023, 08:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on December 11, 2023, 07:54:00 pm
Putin is playing the long game and hoping the west grow weary and to be honest im seeing signs of it already so lord knows what happens if Trump get's in next year. The response throughout Europe in general has been an utter embarrassment from our governments. There is a war on our doorstep and they aren't doing enough.

 Waits for the "but but but we gave them a few tanks and are training some pilots" crew to tell everyone how great Europe is.

As I said yesterday

Quote from: west_london_red on December 10, 2023, 09:30:20 pm
Id go one step further back and ask a more fundamental question, why cant Europe sort its own shit out without the US having to do all of the heavy lifting for us? Its been clear since the beginning of the Trump administration that we couldnt necessarily rely on the US to underwrite European security, 6 years later, 2 years since Putin started threatening and then invaded Ukraine and we still cant provide/produce enough weapons and supplies to compete with a crumbling shithole like Russia FFS
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,780
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14892 on: December 11, 2023, 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on December 11, 2023, 07:54:00 pm
Putin is playing the long game and hoping the west grow weary and to be honest im seeing signs of it already so lord knows what happens if Trump get's in next year. The response throughout Europe in general has been an utter embarrassment from our governments. There is a war on our doorstep and they aren't doing enough.

 Waits for the "but but but we gave them a few tanks and are training some pilots" crew to tell everyone how great Europe is.

The west isn't growing weary, the people in the west with ties to Putin are just becoming bolder. Western fatigue is another Russian propaganda effort.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,404
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14893 on: December 11, 2023, 09:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 11, 2023, 09:18:18 pm
The west isn't growing weary, the people in the west with ties to Putin are just becoming bolder. Western fatigue is another Russian propaganda effort.

Disagree, there is a weariness in governments, probably more to do with spending money rather and outright weariness of will lets say, and also an inability for people both in the public and governments to concentrate on more then one thing at a time.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,784
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14894 on: December 11, 2023, 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 11, 2023, 09:18:18 pm
The west isn't growing weary, the people in the west with ties to Putin are just becoming bolder. Western fatigue is another Russian propaganda effort.
I'm not certain about that, I agree with the long game shouts. In the early 90s, I heard a lecture by a professor from NYU (forget his name), who was comparing European and US political approaches. He compared the US one to poker, where you can have strong cards or you can bluff, and EU one to chess, where the long-term strategy was more important. I'm no political expert and don't have the necessary qualifications to scrutinize that view, but all American adventures abroad fit that picture and all European strategies seem to adhere to such rules. Russia has always had similar approach to the European one; things were never short-term. They could take a loss, a hit, but then they will recover and gradually push for whatever they want. Marginal gains is the name of the game for them. Think even about the internals reforms Putin has made, any reform done now would probably not stand a chance if it was done 4-5 years earlier. Gradual push...

I think this is what he is doing with China, Iran, Hamas, Venezuela... China hasn't moved much, but hasn't gone away either. I wouldn't put it past him if he stirs something in Cuba next.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,780
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14895 on: Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm »
Ukraine and Moldova both given the go-ahead to open EU accession talks. The first step in what I'm guessing is a very long process but a substantial one nonetheless.

https://twitter.com/CharlesMichel/status/1735350188883968000

Interesting that Orban has condemned it as a bad idea but apparently left the room when the vote happened. Not sure if he's been bribed or what but very obviously not a decision he wanted and yet he hasn't vetoed it.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14896 on: Yesterday at 09:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm
Ukraine and Moldova both given the go-ahead to open EU accession talks. The first step in what I'm guessing is a very long process but a substantial one nonetheless.

https://twitter.com/CharlesMichel/status/1735350188883968000

Interesting that Orban has condemned it as a bad idea but apparently left the room when the vote happened. Not sure if he's been bribed or what but very obviously not a decision he wanted and yet he hasn't vetoed it.
There'll be plenty in it for him somewhere along the line.  He knows he'll have further chances to veto Ukraine membership so he'll be back for his pound of flesh at each stage.

Even still though, it's good optics for the EU and Ukraine.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14897 on: Today at 09:20:51 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lkMJ5V_v0uY&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lkMJ5V_v0uY&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14898 on: Today at 12:27:07 pm »
Can the EU not suspend Hungary?

I mean, Orban's fascist government has ignore EU rules/conventions about an impartial judiciary, free press, personal freedoms, etc.

Just blow-up the charges and get this Putin's bitch scumbag sidelined.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14899 on: Today at 12:57:30 pm »
I have absolutely had it with fucking vetos.

A veto is such a dangerous political tool and is anti-democratic. Unless you have a mechanism to override a veto, don't bloody include one in your rules/constitution.

Don't get me wrong - when used correctly it's a necessary piece of legislation that can protect a minority. But when was the last time a veto was ever used properly?

Quote
Hungary can stop Ukrainian accession later, Orbán says

Speaking on Hungarian state radio this morning, Hungarys prime minister, Viktor Orbán, said he tried for hours to convince European leaders not to sign off on launching accession negotiations with Kyiv.

Orbán said the leaders had several arguments he had to take into account:

    They are 26, and Im alone.

    They want to give Ukraine through this decision the encouragement needed to continue the war, and they asked that I dont obstruct them in this.

    But their decisive argument was that Hungary doesnt lose anything with this  If we dont want Ukraine to be a member of the European Union, then the Hungarian parliament votes it down. And until the issue gets to the parliaments, its a very, very long process, and as they counted and I did, there are about 75 occasions when the Hungarian government can stop this process. And they said that if during the negotiations there is something which hurts Hungarys interests, I stop it.

Orbán also reiterated that Hungary did not want to take part in the bad decision and that is why he left the room while leaders made the decision to open accession talks.

Later we can stop this process, if needed we pull the handbrake, he said.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:43 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14900 on: Today at 01:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:57:30 pm
I have absolutely had it with fucking vetos.

A veto is such a dangerous political tool and is anti-democratic. Unless you have a mechanism to override a veto, don't bloody include one in your rules/constitution.

Don't get me wrong - when used correctly it's a necessary piece of legislation that can protect a minority. But when was the last time a veto was ever used properly?
As the veto does exist though it's a shame, in hindsight, that no country used their veto to stop Hungary joining in 2003.  I guess nobody really expected Orban to come back into power off the back of the global financial crisis and then to take a stranglehold over Hungary.  Arguably the EU have slowed Hungary's slide into dictatorship but Hungary is undoubtedly far less democratic now than they were when they joined the EU two decades ago and they would not meet the criteria to join if they applied today.
Logged

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14901 on: Today at 02:12:15 pm »
A local councillor in Western Ukraine lobs 3 hand grenades into a council meeting, injuring 26 (himself included)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67729343

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Up
« previous next »
 