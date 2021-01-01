Also, looks like Ukraine are on track to receive GLSDB's this autumn. These are kits that can be used to combine rockets and glide bombs, both of which the US has huge stockpiles of they'll never use, so they can be ground launched from HIMARS other similar systems. Ukraine received some of these earlier in the year but they were never mass produced before now so supplies were limited, however it looks like they're being produced now for both Ukraine and Taiwan.



They have enough range to reach the coastline from the southern front, so hopefully this just means Ukraine can step up their destruction of equipment behind the front lines even more. It'll be interesting to see what sort of difference they can make given that Russia won't be able to move their storage beyond the range that Ukraine can reach any more.