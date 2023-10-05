« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14720 on: October 5, 2023, 10:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  5, 2023, 09:34:35 pm
Half a dozen jetski's is all the navy they need apparently.

Can't work out which would be the better soundtrack for half a dozen jetski's bearing down on the Crimean coast - Flight of the Valkyries, ala Apocalypse now, or the theme from Hawaii Five Oh? :D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14721 on: October 5, 2023, 10:20:12 pm »
Reading on the BBC of missile attacks on a funeral and a market I think. Both very much civilian targets. Russia should be treated as a terrorist organisation, although I doubt it makes much difference now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14722 on: October 5, 2023, 10:30:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  5, 2023, 10:20:12 pm
Reading on the BBC of missile attacks on a funeral and a market I think. Both very much civilian targets. Russia should be treated as a terrorist organisation, although I doubt it makes much difference now.
They pretty much already are, given the arrest warrant issued by the ICC for Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14723 on: October 9, 2023, 12:14:08 am »

"The stork flew to say goodbye to the Hero 💔

The bird followed the ceremony till the cemetery and then flew away high in the sky."


https://www.twitter.com/AlexBondODUA/status/1710965701433762076

Truly got emotional watching that bird's behavior. 

 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14724 on: October 9, 2023, 01:23:42 am »
^ gosh, right  :'(   
« Reply #14725 on: October 9, 2023, 08:22:55 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mSmwiA5HEMM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mSmwiA5HEMM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14726 on: October 9, 2023, 04:13:17 pm »
Ukrainian intelligence reporting that Russia gave trophy weapons that they have claimed from Ukraine during the invasion to Hamas, in an attempt to claim that Ukraine were complicit in the attack on Israel.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14727 on: October 9, 2023, 06:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2023, 04:13:17 pm
Ukrainian intelligence reporting that Russia gave trophy weapons that they have claimed from Ukraine during the invasion to Hamas, in an attempt to claim that Ukraine were complicit in the attack on Israel.

Hmmm. Sounds like a plot from a Tom Clancy book but lets see what the Israelis say.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14728 on: October 9, 2023, 07:09:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October  9, 2023, 06:59:47 pm
Hmmm. Sounds like a plot from a Tom Clancy book but lets see what the Israelis say.

Russian sources have already been circulating proof of western weapons in the hands of Hamas. Given that Iran seem to be supporting both Hamas and Russia it's not much of a stretch, Russia has been pushing hard to erode the relationship between Ukraine and the west.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14729 on: October 9, 2023, 07:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2023, 07:09:11 pm
Russian sources have already been circulating proof of western weapons in the hands of Hamas. Given that Iran seem to be supporting both Hamas and Russia it's not much of a stretch, Russia has been pushing hard to erode the relationship between Ukraine and the west.

And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14730 on: October 9, 2023, 07:32:18 pm »
Perun has made a video on the current Ukrainian strategy, it repeats what some other sources have been saying, that Ukraine's goal is attrition of Russian forces and equipment. As usual it's very long but gives a good assessment of the current situation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vjf_vAkaBS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vjf_vAkaBS8</a>

A few points from it:
- Russia are prioritising losing as little territory as possible, rather than using their multiple lines of defence as intended (fall back, draw enemy in, counter). It's good for propaganda purposes but they run the risk of expending so much equipment and manpower that they won't be able to defend the deeper lines of defence.
- Ukraine conversely are prioritising the destruction of Russian equipment and trying to minimise losses.
- Some of the minefields laid by Russia are literally thousands of times more dense than would typically be expected. Certain areas in the south have five mines per square metre on average.
- Visually confirmed losses of artillery put the ratio at 5:1 in favour of Ukraine. Additionally, Ukraine are primarily losing older Soviet era artillery rather than western equipment.
- Russia still have more artillery and are firing more, but that advantage is being eroded.
- Given the Ukrainian offensive isn't highly mechanised like some anticipated, it'll likely continue through winter.

He didn't offer any insight into which side is likely to break first in terms of losses, his next video is on that topic, but I doubt we'll get anything conclusive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14731 on: October 9, 2023, 07:32:58 pm »
Quote from: stoa on October  9, 2023, 07:13:33 pm
And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.

Yeah it's fucking stupid, but there are a lot of stupid people out there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14732 on: October 9, 2023, 07:48:58 pm »
I've seen suggestions that Russia is trying to build an entirely new rail link as far behind the existing lines as possible, in anticipation of the current positions being overrun; trying to forestall a logistical collapse that enables Ukraine to roll up the lines.

If only the Tories could have built HS2 so easily!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14733 on: October 9, 2023, 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  9, 2023, 07:48:58 pm
I've seen suggestions that Russia is trying to build an entirely new rail link as far behind the existing lines as possible, in anticipation of the current positions being overrun; trying to forestall a logistical collapse that enables Ukraine to roll up the lines.

If only the Tories could have built HS2 so easily!

Yeah I saw the same, the rail they use currently runs through Tokmak, which is getting hit by Ukraine pretty consistently. Ukraine reaching Tokmak would put the coast in HIMARS range so it's not much of a fallback strategy. Holding Tokmak is imperative for Russia, which is why they have their best assault forces and their still under capacity new units all on the front sat in trenches right now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14734 on: October 9, 2023, 08:00:01 pm »
Quote from: stoa on October  9, 2023, 07:13:33 pm
And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.
And it makes equally as much sense for Western countries to support Hamas... Especially the US...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14735 on: October 9, 2023, 08:05:12 pm »
I get that the Ukrainian president is himself Jewish, but this is rank hypocrisy from both him and the US, Ukraine under invasion themselves coming out in support of other invaders, fucking hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14736 on: October 9, 2023, 08:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2023, 07:57:29 pm
Yeah I saw the same, the rail they use currently runs through Tokmak, which is getting hit by Ukraine pretty consistently. Ukraine reaching Tokmak would put the coast in HIMARS range so it's not much of a fallback strategy. Holding Tokmak is imperative for Russia, which is why they have their best assault forces and their still under capacity new units all on the front sat in trenches right now.

And yet they're still getting their asses handed to them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14737 on: October 9, 2023, 10:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October  9, 2023, 08:05:12 pm
I get that the Ukrainian president is himself Jewish, but this is rank hypocrisy from both him and the US, Ukraine under invasion themselves coming out in support of other invaders, fucking hell.

Iran have been supplying large quantities of drones to Russia and have helped Russia to set up their own drone factory. Iran also seem to be assisting Hamas and have potentially provided Ukrainian weapons to Hamas, resulting in Russian propaganda about western weapons being involved in the attack.

Russia wants the west distracted and divided on supporting Ukraine. It's not a shock to see them standing by Israel, particularly as Israel has at least offered some support to Ukraine during the invasion and potentially could offer more.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14738 on: October 10, 2023, 09:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2023, 10:55:07 pm
Iran have been supplying large quantities of drones to Russia and have helped Russia to set up their own drone factory. Iran also seem to be assisting Hamas and have potentially provided Ukrainian weapons to Hamas, resulting in Russian propaganda about western weapons being involved in the attack.

Russia wants the west distracted and divided on supporting Ukraine. It's not a shock to see them standing by Israel, particularly as Israel has at least offered some support to Ukraine during the invasion and potentially could offer more.
I honestly think the Middle East is a bigger issue than Ukraine/Russia at the moment, there's potential for several other actors in the region to get involved in this crisis, Lebanon are already in the mix, the Jordanians, Syrians and Egyptians have been holding demonstrations in support of Palestine/Hamas, it could spiral badly out of control.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14739 on: October 10, 2023, 11:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 10, 2023, 09:38:44 pm
I honestly think the Middle East is a bigger issue than Ukraine/Russia at the moment, there's potential for several other actors in the region to get involved in this crisis, Lebanon are already in the mix, the Jordanians, Syrians and Egyptians have been holding demonstrations in support of Palestine/Hamas, it could spiral badly out of control.

Conversely, Russia succeeding in Ukraine gives them further control of grain and rare metal supplies, and perhaps emboldens China to try the same with Taiwan, ditto for nations in the middle east.

Ukraine is also the clearest cut situation, they have a world renowned leader, have lots of similar ideals to the west and are aiming to join both NATO and the EU, which would make them a strong ally and put NATO right along another section of Russia's border. They're also the ones in need of actual support right now, there's very little that can be done in the middle east militarily as far as I'm aware.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14740 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 am »
Bloody hell.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nZxku2U_SxE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nZxku2U_SxE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14741 on: Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:53:04 am
Bloody hell.

Over 100 armored vehicles destroyed by Ukraine according to todays daily report. It usually takes them time to gather that data too so we could see high numbers tomorrow as well.

Russian artillery losses are way down the past couple of days, possibly/probably due to bad weather.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14742 on: Yesterday at 01:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:53:04 am
Bloody hell.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nZxku2U_SxE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nZxku2U_SxE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
It emphasises how difficult it is for either side to make any substantial progress.  The Ukrainian approach of disrupting logistics and gradually eroding Russian equipment does seem the right one, albeit Russia - at the moment at least - appears to have an almost infinite capacity to absorb losses.

In the context of war and people dying of course it's not funny but I did chuckle at the footage of the tank slowly falling off a bridge and the driver of the one behind thinking "fuck this - I'm going home" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxku2U_SxE&t=156s).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14743 on: Yesterday at 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Over 100 armored vehicles destroyed by Ukraine according to todays daily report. It usually takes them time to gather that data too so we could see high numbers tomorrow as well.

Russian artillery losses are way down the past couple of days, possibly/probably due to bad weather.

I noticed that too. I'd wondered if Russia had shifted some ammo to this planned attack and reduced artillery assaults in other areas as preparation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14744 on: Yesterday at 02:17:27 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:38:54 pm
It emphasises how difficult it is for either side to make any substantial progress.  The Ukrainian approach of disrupting logistics and gradually eroding Russian equipment does seem the right one, albeit Russia - at the moment at least - appears to have an almost infinite capacity to absorb losses.

In the context of war and people dying of course it's not funny but I did chuckle at the footage of the tank slowly falling off a bridge and the driver of the one behind thinking "fuck this - I'm going home" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxku2U_SxE&t=156s).

Russia wants us to think their resources are infinite but right now nobody really knows.

Their rate of artillery fire has decreased ten-fold since the early days of the invasion, which is good as Ukraine claimed that artillery accounted for 80% of their losses at the time, so it seems clear that ammo is a problem for them and the two sides are almost firing at parity (Russia still firing slightly more but Ukraine has better range and accuracy).

Some people covering the war have in the past crowdfunded up to date pictures of Russian hardware storage and tried to estimate their remaining stocks are at but it's really difficult. They have huge numbers of equipment that has been left out in the elements for decades, while the maintenance budget likely gets embezzled by the people in charge, so as a result they have lots of equipment but in unknown condition. The assumption is that the equipment in the best condition is being refurbished first and sent into Ukraine, so the longer their losses continue the harder it gets to replenish, but again that's unknown, possibly even to Putin himself.

It seems as though Russia right now is hoping to hold until western support for Ukraine begins to degrade, while Ukraine is hoping to attrite Russian equipment until a catastrophic collapse of the Russian defence happens. It's difficult to see an outcome other than years of war right now, particularly if Russia can build more minefields behind the current defensive lines, though a combination of F-16's and western shell production scaling up might be what turns the tide.

Perun's next video is on the topic of attrition so hopefully he has some insights into how long Russia can sustain these losses. He usually takes a few weeks to put each one out.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14745 on: Today at 07:22:25 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:38:54 pm
It emphasises how difficult it is for either side to make any substantial progress.  The Ukrainian approach of disrupting logistics and gradually eroding Russian equipment does seem the right one, albeit Russia - at the moment at least - appears to have an almost infinite capacity to absorb losses.

In the context of war and people dying of course it's not funny but I did chuckle at the footage of the tank slowly falling off a bridge and the driver of the one behind thinking "fuck this - I'm going home" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxku2U_SxE&t=156s).

The videos keep coming. It seems like this is more or less verified now that theyve sent an entire battalions worth of vehicles down a winding road and into the minefields. Its reminiscent of the column seen east of Kyiv at the beginning of the war.
