He looked awful when he had that meeting with Putin a few weeks/months ago. Was shocked to find out that that c*nt is younger than me. He looked like a 60 year old on his last legs. Would be interesting what happens if he croaks. Could be trouble for putin in Chechnya...
Ramzan Kadyrov is not a recognized Chechen leader, he was installed by Putin to help him "control extremists". Chechens, in general, are not pro-Russian, and a lot of Chechens are fighting in the war on the Ukrainian side. The same is with the Crimean Tatars, who don't consider themselves (Tatars) as separate ethnicity; they consider themselves as decedents of the Bulgars, who's kingdom occupied that area for centuries (http://www.bulgars.ru/stati/weblgar.htm
There is a lot in the history that is not Russian, but the Russians take credit for. In fact, history, religion, language and alphabet, none of them is Russian. But they are the power of the day, so all credit taken... Hence, you have all these different-colored conflicts between Russians (whatever that means) and every nation, ethnicity, etc.