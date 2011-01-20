Aye. Crimea gives Russia command of the western edge of the black sea. Probably really helps their cruise missile attacks deep into Ukraine.This is just another example of Ukraine stretching Russia's defences to breaking point. They've been launching attacks against Crimea for weeks, testing its defences, the disposition, the reaction times, understanding the chain of command. Now they've blown a huge hole in the air defences that Putin is going to have to try and plug when he's barely holding the line south of Robotyne. It's essentially become a whole new front line.There's no way that Ukraine could launch a substantial amphibious invasion along the Crimean coast, but Russia has little choice but to tie up assets defending it.Anybody seen the joke going around that Russia is losing the naval war to a country that doesn't have a navy?