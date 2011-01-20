« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14600 on: Yesterday at 12:41:02 pm
Aye. Crimea gives Russia command of the western edge of the black sea. Probably really helps their cruise missile attacks deep into Ukraine.

This is just another example of Ukraine stretching Russia's defences to breaking point. They've been launching attacks against Crimea for weeks, testing its defences, the disposition, the reaction times, understanding the chain of command. Now they've blown a huge hole in the air defences that Putin is going to have to try and plug when he's barely holding the line south of Robotyne. It's essentially become a whole new front line.

There's no way that Ukraine could launch a substantial amphibious invasion along the Crimean coast, but Russia has little choice but to tie up assets defending it.

Anybody seen the joke going around that Russia is losing the naval war to a country that doesn't have a navy? :D





Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • Not Italian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14601 on: Yesterday at 02:21:03 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:57:23 am
Does it look like Ukraine are making a concerted effort to retake Crimea, or am I adding 2 articles with comments of attacks on Crimea and making 100?
I think its more about making it untenable for Russia long term, than physically (boots on the ground), retaking it. A bit like they did on the Kherson counter offensive, towards the end. I doubt Putin will ever allow his troops to retreat from Crimea, like they did on that front though. So eventually, if Ukraine see retaking Crimea as theirs long term objective, they will have to launch a land offensive. Still a lot of work to be done before that though. And they will probably need ATACMS and Taurus to be pledged, before they even consider it.


Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14602 on: Yesterday at 03:13:33 pm
Ukraine might be trying to trigger an uprising in Crimea. I'm not sure that would be a good idea though. I get the feeling Russia would happily spill the blood of thousands.





Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,285
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14603 on: Yesterday at 03:24:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:13:33 pm
Ukraine might be trying to trigger an uprising in Crimea. I'm not sure that would be a good idea though. I get the feeling Russia would happily spill the blood of thousands.

Russia has also spent the last 8 years flooding Crimea with Russians to strengthen their grip there, that'll be another problem for Ukraine to deal with in the future.


Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14604 on: Yesterday at 03:34:20 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:24:34 pm
Russia has also spent the last 8 years flooding Crimea with Russians to strengthen their grip there, that'll be another problem for Ukraine to deal with in the future.

From what I've seen, a fair number have already packed up and left. Notwithstanding suddenly finding themselves in the midst of a battle zone, I daresay any number of them don't want to be there if Ukraine moves south enough to cut the bridges.





Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,873
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14605 on: Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm
What's the likely reaction if Little Rocket Man extends his aid to actually sending a detachment of troops to aid Putin?, can't really sanction North Korea any further, and NATO can't really do anything either, purely hypothetical of course.


WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14606 on: Yesterday at 06:22:01 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm
What's the likely reaction if Little Rocket Man extends his aid to actually sending a detachment of troops to aid Putin?, can't really sanction North Korea any further, and NATO can't really do anything either, purely hypothetical of course.


Blockade and destroy their railway.



Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14607 on: Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm
I doubt North Korea could spare the troops. And for all their fanaticism, how much combat experience can they have? In any case it would amount to NK declaring war on Ukraine, no different from Belarus sending a division in.





west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,041
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14608 on: Yesterday at 07:30:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm
I doubt North Korea could spare the troops. And for all their fanaticism, how much combat experience can they have? In any case it would amount to NK declaring war on Ukraine, no different from Belarus sending a division in.

Yeah, I dont think its anything to worry about if it happened. Theyve focused so much on their nuclear weapons and so fucked is the rest of the country I cant imagine their regular armed forces being particularly well equipped or trained. Take a look at their airforce as an example, other then a handful of Mig 29s and SU 25s (which are old enough as it is), most of their planes look like they date back to the 60s if not earlier.

Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14609 on: Yesterday at 07:46:59 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm
What's the likely reaction if Little Rocket Man extends his aid to actually sending a detachment of troops to aid Putin?, can't really sanction North Korea any further, and NATO can't really do anything either, purely hypothetical of course.

What would they be able to do? Repressive regimes tend to be wary of allowing their people contact with the outside world, so either they'd be stationed somewhere far from the front lines so they can't desert, or they'll need to be sufficiently guarded by reliable Russian troops to ensure this doesn't happen, which detracts from Russian manpower. Chechen troops aren't nearly as vulnerable to desertion, and they're mainly used for propaganda (the selfie army).

"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,285
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14610 on: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:46:59 pm
What would they be able to do? Repressive regimes tend to be wary of allowing their people contact with the outside world, so either they'd be stationed somewhere far from the front lines so they can't desert, or they'll need to be sufficiently guarded by reliable Russian troops to ensure this doesn't happen, which detracts from Russian manpower. Chechen troops aren't nearly as vulnerable to desertion, and they're mainly used for propaganda (the selfie army).

Speaking of the Chechens, looks like their leader is in a coma. Lots of speculation on the cause but sounds like the one thing they have ruled out is actual battle injuries, which will come as a surprise to absolutely no one.


stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,802
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14611 on: Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm
He looked awful when he had that meeting with Putin a few weeks/months ago. Was shocked to find out that that c*nt is younger than me. He looked like a 60 year old on his last legs. Would be interesting what happens if he croaks. Could be trouble for putin in Chechnya...


farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,108
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14612 on: Today at 05:07:06 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm
He looked awful when he had that meeting with Putin a few weeks/months ago. Was shocked to find out that that c*nt is younger than me. He looked like a 60 year old on his last legs. Would be interesting what happens if he croaks. Could be trouble for putin in Chechnya...
Ramzan Kadyrov is not a recognized Chechen leader, he was installed by Putin to help him "control extremists". Chechens, in general, are not pro-Russian, and a lot of Chechens are fighting in the war on the Ukrainian side. The same is with the Crimean Tatars, who don't consider themselves (Tatars) as separate ethnicity; they consider themselves as decedents of the Bulgars, who's kingdom occupied that area for centuries (http://www.bulgars.ru/stati/weblgar.htm).

There is a lot in the history that is not Russian, but the Russians take credit for. In fact, history, religion, language and alphabet, none of them is Russian. But they are the power of the day, so all credit taken... Hence, you have all these different-colored conflicts between Russians (whatever that means) and every nation, ethnicity, etc.

Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
