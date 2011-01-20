Of course, the flip side is ending up with an extremely effective, well equipped and battle hardened army in Europe. And Ukraine hasn't received anything that could be described as truly state of the art yet, although it's proved more than a match for Russian equipment.



I'm not really sure that would be that big am issue for the Chinese. It's not like they would be invading Ukraine next week if the war ended today. Add to that that they are way smarter about increasing their sphere of influence. War is no real use for them, because sanctions would hit them very hard and no matter how dependant Europe or the west are on them, there would be sanctions. They are a growing economy and the people in China have reached a level where disruption could become an issue for the Chinese leaders unlike in Russia or even North Korea, where sanctions are less of an issue, because a majority of the people still live under dire circumstances.The Chinese seem to be more about expanding their sphere of influence with their economic power.The war in Ukraine is good for them in two ways I think. They can make Russia their bitch and get cheap natural resources from them. And I'm addition to that the "west" are distracted and don't follow up on the conclusions that were drawn during covid, I. E. The need to become more independant of China. So, I think that's why they would probably want to keep that war going without exposing themselves to much by sending now shitloads of arms for example or even getting involved in the Russian side.