Completely possible, depends how desperate Vlad is and ultimately how much more pressure and progress the Ukrainians make. Ultimately none of us know, weíre trying to rationalise and guess the potential actions of someone whose completely irrational.



Yeah mate. I'm not saying Putin won't try it, he's certainly desperate enough. I'm just saying it's my belief the tactical gains would be minimal, and the losses so catastrophic it could politically destabilise regions at home that Putin no longer has the forces to keep in line. That's why I say I think the point where this tactic may have been effective has passed.We saw in Bakhmut that Ukraine will cede ground if it turns an area into a Russian meat grinder. Then when Russia runs out of bodies Ukraine just counter attacks. And any new troops will be coming under attack long before they get to the front.Russia already tried a counter attack against a weak area of the Ukrainian front. It fizzled out. And it seems they had to strip the front of troops to make that attack.I don't know anything about warfare beyond the odd Tom Clancy book, but it seems to me that Russian lines are overextended. But Putin's ego prevents them from being shortened to something more manageable, as that would mean ceding yet more territory.