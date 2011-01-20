« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 09:54:18 am
Quote from: west_london_red on August 24, 2023, 09:15:31 am
You have to remember Nazi Germany was a war economy for 6 years, everything was dedicated to the war and just about every well known company thats still around was involved in some way or another, Siemens was involved in building gas chambers, the big car manufacturers built engines for bombers and military vehicles, some of pharmaceutical companies were involved in experiments using concentration camp prisoners, and they all benefited from forced labour.

And Coca Cola created Fanta, cause they couldn't get the ingredients into Germany, for Coke.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 10:00:39 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 24, 2023, 09:54:18 am
And Coca Cola created Fanta, cause they couldn't get the ingredients into Germany, for Coke.

That's nothing, If you want your mind blown look up "operation paperclip" All the leading NASA members who got the Americans to the moon were all Nazis.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 10:08:34 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on August 24, 2023, 10:00:39 am
That's nothing, If you want your mind blown look up "operation paperclip" All the leading NASA members who got the Americans to the moon were all Nazis.

Yeah, the capture of Werner Von Braun and his colleagues was a priority for the Americans towards the end of the war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 10:16:11 am
Quote from: west_london_red on August 24, 2023, 10:08:34 am
Yeah, the capture of Werner Von Braun and his colleagues was a priority for the Americans towards the end of the war.

It was a mad rush with the Russians to hire these people. It just shows that you could be scum of the earth but if you're in the top category of what you do there will always be a job for you somewhere.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 10:16:14 am
Quote from: Sangria on August 24, 2023, 09:23:15 am
Yeah, but those examples don't lend themselves to witticisms like "SS uniforms were boss."

Might explain why BMW and Mercedes drivers all seem to be jerks who think they own the road though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 10:22:51 am
Quote from: west_london_red on August 24, 2023, 09:15:31 am
You have to remember Nazi Germany was a war economy for 6 years, everything was dedicated to the war and just about every well known company thats still around was involved in some way or another, Siemens was involved in building gas chambers, the big car manufacturers built engines for bombers and military vehicles, some of pharmaceutical companies were involved in experiments using concentration camp prisoners, and they all benefited from forced labour.

This is very true.  All tarred with a particularly horrid brush.
According to wikipedia (I know, I know) Hugo himself was an early member of the Nazi party though.

(which got me wondering, was the party originally, generally speaking, ever 'ok' or was its doctrine always so against everything we now hold to be good).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 10:26:43 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on August 24, 2023, 10:00:39 am
That's nothing, If you want your mind blown look up "operation paperclip" All the leading NASA members who got the Americans to the moon were all Nazis.

Indeed.  The Nazis were way ahead of everyone, in regards to rocketry and flight.  Speaking from a purely technology, engineering and scientific point of view, I wonder where we would be, if they had won the war. 

They devised stealth tech too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 10:45:31 am
Todays update is understandably a bit of a banger.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4bC51Lo0PRE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4bC51Lo0PRE</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 11:22:27 am
I watched that this morning. Was indeed a banger.  8)

Noel Reports posted this on Twitter today:

Quote
"We have the ability to hit any part of temporarily occupied Crimea as of now. We can reach the enemy at absolutely any point. Those who have done stupid things, it is better for them to leave," head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement.

(NR hasn't updated his mastodon account in over a week, but is still sharing to twitter.)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 11:26:24 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 24, 2023, 10:26:43 am
Indeed.  The Nazis were way ahead of everyone, in regards to rocketry and flight.  Speaking from a purely technology, engineering and scientific point of view, I wonder where we would be, if they had won the war. 

They devised stealth tech too.

My dads ship, HMS Spartan, was sunk at the Anzio landings by a radio controlled glide bomb.

Not quite a cruise missile but definitely a predecessor.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 12:15:13 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 24, 2023, 01:04:57 am
Dmitry Utkin also on board. looks like a right bastard to be honest and was the co-founder of Wagner.

A lot of focus on Prigozhin but no one person runs something like this and taking our the leadership as a whole (there may be more) may have been the aim. Not clever to fly together.

Utkin was an admirer of Nazi Germany and had multiple Nazi tattoos, including Schutzstaffel (SS) insignia

Utkin also reportedly called himself Wagner after German composer Richard Wagner, because his work was greatly admired by Adolf Hitler and was appropriated bythe Nazis. Another torturer and murderer.

Looks like ye da on twitter, "love England, Chelsea and brexit, love me kids too but the wife took them to her sisters"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 12:27:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August 24, 2023, 10:22:51 am
This is very true.  All tarred with a particularly horrid brush.
According to wikipedia (I know, I know) Hugo himself was an early member of the Nazi party though.

(which got me wondering, was the party originally, generally speaking, ever 'ok' or was its doctrine always so against everything we now hold to be good).

Were going off on a tangent to the main topic but, no their hate was pretty much always the same, they didnt talk about extermination in the early days but hatred to Jews and Communism, the racial superiority of the Germans was there from the beginning. But its also wrong to think that these ideas were originally thought up by the Nazis, anti-Semitism goes way further back in Germany, Martin Luther was a rabid Jew hater and specifically Antisemitic political parties existed in at least the 1860s if not before.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 01:05:21 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on August 24, 2023, 09:15:31 am
You have to remember Nazi Germany was a war economy for 6 years, everything was dedicated to the war and just about every well known company thats still around was involved in some way or another, Siemens was involved in building gas chambers, the big car manufacturers built engines for bombers and military vehicles, some of pharmaceutical companies were involved in experiments using concentration camp prisoners, and they all benefited from forced labour.

You'd be shocked how many HUGE companies in the UK are still buying from and selling to Russia through proxy countries.

This country aren't assed about what actually happens, everything comes down to £ and fake appearances
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 03:24:31 pm
Seen a few snippets doing the rounds. I take it all with a pinch of salt mind.

Suggestions of some turmoil in Moscow. A lot of nationalists unhappy over Prigozhin's accident.

Some online "leaks suggesting all the bodies at the crash site are headless. Now, it's a plane crash - missing heads won't be unusual.  But it got me thinking  - were any of these fuckers even alive when they got on that plane?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 03:31:47 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 24, 2023, 03:24:31 pm
Seen a few snippets doing the rounds. I take it all with a pinch of salt mind.

Suggestions of some turmoil in Moscow. A lot of nationalists unhappy over Prigozhin's accident.

Some online "leaks suggesting all the bodies at the crash site are headless. Now, it's a plane crash - missing heads won't be unusual.  But it got me thinking  - were any of these fuckers even alive when they got on that plane?

Yeah it crossed my mind yesterday when people were saying how silly it was for so many high ranking guys to all get on a plane together, that there's a decent chance they were all dead already.

That's assuming they were even on the plane, fuck knows really.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 04:07:46 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August 24, 2023, 09:23:15 am
Yeah, but those examples don't lend themselves to witticisms like "SS uniforms were boss."
They quite literally were "Boss", made by Hugo Boss.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 04:10:18 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on August 24, 2023, 03:31:47 pm
Yeah it crossed my mind yesterday when people were saying how silly it was for so many high ranking guys to all get on a plane together, that there's a decent chance they were all dead already.

That's assuming they were even on the plane, fuck knows really.

Well I saw this on a Discord server I'm in, just in the news section - it doesn't focus on this sort of stuff.

Quote
Open at your own risk (I wouldn't recommend it), but Igor Sushko's reporting a leak from an apparent investigator who has video of the crash site and is saying multiple bodies have no heads

Not going to post a direct link actually, feels icky, but reporter's username is ||@igorsushko || for those with a strong stomach

Make of it what you will. It's perfectly possible, though, that there wasn't even a pilot on this plane. I imagine it's easy enough to install an auto system and remote fly it to a point where it could be shot down.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 04:28:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 24, 2023, 04:10:18 pm
Well I saw this on a Discord server I'm in, just in the news section - it doesn't focus on this sort of stuff.

Make of it what you will. It's perfectly possible, though, that there wasn't even a pilot on this plane. I imagine it's easy enough to install an auto system and remote fly it to a point where it could be shot down.

They'd still need to keep the autopilot inflated though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 04:30:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August 24, 2023, 09:23:15 am
Yeah, but those examples don't lend themselves to witticisms like "SS uniforms were boss."
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 24, 2023, 04:07:46 pm
They quite literally were "Boss", made by Hugo Boss.
I think that's what they call a 'whoosh'. ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 04:37:49 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 24, 2023, 03:24:31 pm
Seen a few snippets doing the rounds. I take it all with a pinch of salt mind.

Suggestions of some turmoil in Moscow. A lot of nationalists unhappy over Prigozhin's accident.

Some online "leaks suggesting all the bodies at the crash site are headless. Now, it's a plane crash - missing heads won't be unusual.  But it got me thinking  - were any of these fuckers even alive when they got on that plane?


They were supposed to beheading to St.Petersburg say Russian authorities
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 04:44:07 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 24, 2023, 04:37:49 pm

They were supposed to beheading to St.Petersburg say Russian authorities

Maybe they took a detour to Saudi?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 04:49:38 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 24, 2023, 04:30:50 pm
I think that's what they call a 'whoosh'. ;D
What the fuck would you know?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 06:25:36 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 24, 2023, 04:49:38 pm
What the fuck would you know?
:wave Love you too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 09:05:44 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on August 24, 2023, 10:45:31 am
Todays update is understandably a bit of a banger.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4bC51Lo0PRE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4bC51Lo0PRE</a>

Bloody hell, I bet that Russian pilot had one hell of a shock! Interesting use of Brimstone II as well as I was thinking it could be risky using it on the front line close to your own forces who use the same types of tanks. The Ukrainian's seem to be masters of innovation and it is no surprise that previously it was actually the Soviet Union's centre of Engineering and Manufacturing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 24, 2023, 09:30:12 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:08:49 am
The criminals keep stealing and exporting grain illegally to help fund their occupation. This needs to get more reporting and gain more publicity:
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2023/08/21/russias-ghost-ships-and-the-evolution-of-a-grain-smuggling-operation/
