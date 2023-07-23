« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14040 on: July 23, 2023, 09:59:22 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14041 on: July 23, 2023, 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2023, 06:19:52 pm
He actually has said it, I watched a news report by DW right before I posted it?, do I believe him?, probably not, but Poland still have years of Soviet occupation agitating them, could be they see this as a perfect opportunity to settle some scores, or reclaim that Russia exclave Kaliningrad.

Who knows?


Or it could be that the massively pro Russian Belarusian president  is running interference by suggesting a Polish offensive.

Who knows?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14042 on: July 23, 2023, 10:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on July 23, 2023, 10:03:16 pm

Or it could be that the massively pro Russian Belarusian president  is running interference by suggesting a Polish offensive.

Who knows?


He also claimed that he was holding back the mutineers who are desperate to attack Poland.

Good luck with that you c*nts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14043 on: July 23, 2023, 10:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2023, 06:19:52 pm
He actually has said it, I watched a news report by DW right before I posted it?, do I believe him?, probably not, but Poland still have years of Soviet occupation agitating them, could be they see this as a perfect opportunity to settle some scores, or reclaim that Russia exclave Kaliningrad.

Who knows?

Poland is a bit of a wild card, and I've previously speculated that they might get involved - but only if Belarus joined the war against Ukraine.

It's utterly dumb for Putin to allow this war to spill over into other countries. Russia can barely contain Ukraine as backed by NATO. Belarus, even with Wagner leading the line, are not equipped to handle Poland, so it's insane to provoke them.

I realise Article 5 is about a response in the event of a NATO nation being attacked, but there's no sense in trying to encourage a pre-emptive attack. The only twisted sense it might make is diverting military resources from Ukraine by calculating NATO won't get involved if Poland attacks unilaterally. That's a bad estimation in my opinion. But like I said earlier, it only takes a few errors of judgement for the dominoes to start falling.

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 23, 2023, 09:59:22 pm
Russians saying they have advanced another 5km on top of the current advance. That would be nearly 10km in the space of 24hrs if true. Probably not but im not liking the positive sounds coming out of Russian telegram channels in general the last few days.


Wake me when Russia reclaim the 200 square km that Ukraine have gained since they started their offensive.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14044 on: July 23, 2023, 11:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 23, 2023, 10:45:42 pm


Wake me when Russia reclaim the 200 square km that Ukraine have gained since they started their offensive.

All they're doing (if true) is retaking a well established kill zone  ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14045 on: July 23, 2023, 11:17:38 pm »
Regarding Wagner, there's is a lot of unknown and I've monitoring with great interest any news about them to learn more. But I think they are like a defanged snake right now. They no longer have access to major Russian hardware (not that they were ever provided by Russia ::)), and they no longer have access to state or oligarch-distributed funds. But Wagner do hold an important for Russia position in Africa, and they simply cannot be eliminated. (But no, Russia has nothing to do with Wagner!) The most curious bit for me was Lukashenko's statement "But of course, I am keeping them in central Belarus, like we agreed." I think that this bit is critical to understanding their role. My take is that Wagner are there to train Belarussian soldiers until their fate is decided by Putin. He doesn't want to eliminate them and become a victim to a military coup himself. I think that Putin leverages Wagner against Shoigu and the rest, who know that Prigozhin is a threat to them. Putin also doesn't want to escalate the conflict to the west (re: Poland-Belarus), hence agreed to keep Wagner in the center. There they are also a fake threat to a second front to Kyiv, which will never open but will keep the Ukrainians on their toes. I just see Wagner as a shadow of the threat they were before.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14046 on: July 23, 2023, 11:22:03 pm »
The Midget was talking about nationalising them a few weeks before the "uprising".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14047 on: July 23, 2023, 11:26:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on July 23, 2023, 11:17:38 pm
Regarding Wagner, there's is a lot of unknown and I've monitoring with great interest any news about them to learn more. But I think they are like a defanged snake right now. They no longer have access to major Russian hardware (not that they were ever provided by Russia ::)), and they no longer have access to state or oligarch-distributed funds. But Wagner do hold an important for Russia position in Africa, and they simply cannot be eliminated. (But no, Russia has nothing to do with Wagner!) The most curious bit for me was Lukashenko's statement "But of course, I am keeping them in central Belarus, like we agreed." I think that this bit is critical to understanding their role. My take is that Wagner are there to train Belarussian soldiers until their fate is decided by Putin. He doesn't want to eliminate them and become a victim to a military coup himself. I think that Putin leverages Wagner against Shoigu and the rest, who know that Prigozhin is a threat to them. Putin also doesn't want to escalate the conflict to the west (re: Poland-Belarus), hence agreed to keep Wagner in the center. There they are also a fake threat to a second front to Kyiv, which will never open but will keep the Ukrainians on their toes. I just see Wagner as a shadow of the threat they were before.

Didn't Russia also send most of the leaders responsible for training recruits into Ukraine in the early days of the invasion, assuming it would be a clean sweep, only for most of them to get slaughtered? I'd imagine Wagner are filling that gap because until now Belarus have been doing a lot of the training, and the Belarusian military is seemingly pretty shit.

Having Wagner train them might improve the proficiency of freshly mobilised soldiers, while also maintaining a Russian presence in Belarus, since pretty much all mobilised soldiers have now seemingly gone to the front.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14048 on: July 23, 2023, 11:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2023, 05:05:47 pm
The president of Belarus is now claiming that Poland are on the verge of invading them, my first question to that is why?,

That's easy. The President of Belarus is one fucking mad hatter.

I thought everyone knew that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14049 on: July 23, 2023, 11:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2023, 11:26:01 pm
Didn't Russia also send most of the leaders responsible for training recruits into Ukraine in the early days of the invasion, assuming it would be a clean sweep, only for most of them to get slaughtered? I'd imagine Wagner are filling that gap because until now Belarus have been doing a lot of the training, and the Belarusian military is seemingly pretty shit Russian.

Having Wagner train them might improve the proficiency of freshly mobilised soldiers, while also maintaining a Russian presence in Belarus, since pretty much all mobilised soldiers have now seemingly gone to the front.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14050 on: July 23, 2023, 11:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2023, 11:26:01 pm
Didn't Russia also send most of the leaders responsible for training recruits into Ukraine in the early days of the invasion, assuming it would be a clean sweep, only for most of them to get slaughtered? I'd imagine Wagner are filling that gap because until now Belarus have been doing a lot of the training, and the Belarusian military is seemingly pretty shit.

Having Wagner train them might improve the proficiency of freshly mobilised soldiers, while also maintaining a Russian presence in Belarus, since pretty much all mobilised soldiers have now seemingly gone to the front.
Yes, Wagner's origins are rooted in Ukraine (2014), and that's where they feel connected to the problem. They were very useful to Russi who "didn't have anything to do with local conflicts and self-organized militia". (We all know that's an indisputable fact! ::)) Then Wagnwer outgrew themselves in the usefulness to Russia for establishing a foothold in Africa, that led to local governments kicking out French, UN and other peace keeping forces. (But it wasn't Russia that did that, of course!) All that is in the balance now. Russia / Putin still want to use Wagner in Africa (I suppose), but they have to figure out how to do it while saving face.

Out in Belarus Wagner are "foreigners", out of place. Yes, they are helpful to Russia and Belarus by training soldiers there, no question. But that's all they can do. The training is overexaggerated without their access to military technology (which Russia never provided for them, of course.)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14051 on: July 24, 2023, 08:51:40 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 22, 2023, 11:58:19 pm
Take it easy, it's not just as black and white as you're making it out, I have a different opinion, not that different though when 200 or so countries prohibit their use.
Yeah. But your opinion is wrong. :)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14052 on: July 24, 2023, 09:03:41 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 24, 2023, 08:51:40 am
Yeah. But your opinion is wrong. :)

He's not wrong. They're despicable weapons. But there's a reason the rest of the world largely ditched them and the US and Russia didn't - and that's because in the immediate battle zone they're very effective at what they do.

The one good thing is that the treaty controls how widespread their use is. But in a war for your existence, niceties like treaties and conventions tend to go out the window. You end up throwing everything you can lay hands on at that enemy.

I can support Ukraine's use whilst hating what they are, because Russia has been using them almost from Day One and Ukraine holding back isn't going to encourage Putin to show some kind of respectful restraint. Two wrongs don't make a right, but at least we know Ukraine isn't deliberately targeting kids and homes with the things.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14053 on: July 24, 2023, 09:12:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 23, 2023, 10:45:42 pm
Wake me when Russia reclaim the 200 square km that Ukraine have gained since they started their offensive.

Sorry mate, turns out there was a clerical error it's mm not km
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14054 on: July 24, 2023, 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 24, 2023, 09:12:01 am
Sorry mate, turns out there was a clerical error it's mm not km

;D

I see Ukraine are expanding their brigde head across the river in the south. Positive news!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14055 on: July 24, 2023, 11:45:42 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 24, 2023, 09:03:41 am
He's not wrong. They're despicable weapons. But there's a reason the rest of the world largely ditched them and the US and Russia didn't - and that's because in the immediate battle zone they're very effective at what they do.

The one good thing is that the treaty controls how widespread their use is. But in a war for your existence, niceties like treaties and conventions tend to go out the window. You end up throwing everything you can lay hands on at that enemy.

I can support Ukraine's use whilst hating what they are, because Russia has been using them almost from Day One and Ukraine holding back isn't going to encourage Putin to show some kind of respectful restraint. Two wrongs don't make a right, but at least we know Ukraine isn't deliberately targeting kids and homes with the things.
My comment was a little tongue in cheek.

But these are much like any weapon, really. They might be used on the battlefield or in civilian areas. And although I understand the reasons for the international agreement (and I support it in general terms), Ukraine wishing to use them on their own territory, on the battlefield, to drive out the invading enemy, is quite different to an invading force (Russia) dropping them in a city with a civilian population.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14056 on: July 24, 2023, 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 24, 2023, 11:45:42 am
My comment was a little tongue in cheek.

But these are much like any weapon, really. They might be used on the battlefield or in civilian areas. And although I understand the reasons for the international agreement (and I support it in general terms), Ukraine wishing to use them on their own territory, on the battlefield, to drive out the invading enemy, is quite different to an invading force (Russia) dropping them in a city with a civilian population.

Everything you say is correct. But as with many subjects, it's not black and white. I support their use in this specific circumstance, but I don't have to like it.

EDIT: as a sidebar, I watched a video yesterday about an aircraft called the AT-802U Sky Warden. It's basically a heavily modified "air-tractor", that's typically used for crop dusting and and firefighting. But there is a military version that can be equipped with cannons, machine guns, missiles, gattling guns etc, with some decent armour.

It's relatively slow, but very rugged. It can take off and land in fields, and doesn't need a long take off run. It's like a pound shop A-10.

Unfortunately there's not that many in service; the US is hoping to have 75 initially by 2029. It's a shame because I think it would have been ideal for Ukraine. Doesn't need months of training, can stand up to a fair bit of ground fire, and could likely dominate the low airspace on a localised battlefield. Drones are excellent, but a dozen of these types of aircraft could really hit trenches and artillery units hard.

They're probably too slow and fly too low for Russian jets, and might not even give off enough heat for a missile lock. In any case, the missile probably costs a lot more than each individual aircraft.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_Tractor-L3Harris_AT-802U_Sky_Warden
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14057 on: July 24, 2023, 12:03:56 pm »
The ramping up of attacks on Odesa really worries me, Russia slowly but surely destroying everything that Ukraine needs to operate currently and post war. Its similar to how they've done in Mauripol and every other city they've tried to invade.

Meanwhile they use little attacks on the bridge and drones in Moscow as reason to bombard the Ukrainians. I'm still unsure if any of the Moscow drone attacks are even Ukrainians or false flag operations.

They need some big losses of their attack capabilities to reduce the continuous attacks or there will be nothing worth saving in Ukraine.

I've been ridiculed by some on here and that's fair enough we are all big boys/girls capable of our own thoughts but my concerns are justified I feel though, at the rate of support for them, as we see born out by how a winter of digging in has helped the Russians. Another year of finding ways around sanctions also helps Russia shore things up. They're not going home without being turfed out and i just don't see the west giving them the required hardware to do that. I'm beginning to think Putin's 3 day war could very well turn into a 5-10 year slog that completely destroys Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14058 on: July 24, 2023, 01:23:50 pm »
The attacks on Odesa are more about holding the world hostage over food than about harming Ukraine's war effort, Russian state TV admitted as much. If anything those attacks appear to have triggered a bit more urgency from the US in getting Ukraine set up with F-16's, and it feels like the supply of air defences has also ramped up, though it's hard to be certain of this without seeing actual quantities.

Ukraine have no interest in pulling a Russia and throwing their forces into a bloody offensive that would yield quick territory gains but cost a lot of human life to achieve. Instead they're gradually de-mining territory focusing on counter-battery to deteriorate Russia's ability to stop an offensive. All we can really do is be patient, and hope that eventually the constant chipping away at Russia's equipment will reach a breaking point, allowing Ukraine to really push forward.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14059 on: July 24, 2023, 01:57:59 pm »
We all know both sides will employ propaganda and try to big up their achievements and play down setbacks. But it's not in Ukraine's interest to flat out lie about what is going on, not to their people or the world at large.

Ukraine might not be "winning" this war outright, but Russia is certainly losing it. More military aid packages, some worth billions, are being agreed and assembled, even as we discuss this. The desperation from Russia in their actions and their words is plain to see.

Noel Reports is fairly balanced over what is happening https://mstdn.social/@noelreports

Lukashenko seems to have got a bit cocky since Wagner turned up in his country, but if he thinks his goading of Poland counts as brinkmanship then he's been hanging around his yes-men too long. Even if Poland unilaterally gets involved without NATO backing, opening a second front would be catastrophic for Putin. And honestly, I think NATO would be ready to accept an Article 5 situation where it looks obvious that a pre-emptive strike against Belarus' forces is necessary.

If Wagner attacks Poland, Lukashenko can't throw up his hands and say it's nothing to do with the Belarusian military - he can't offer a plausible deniability excuse. My best guess is he's trying to spook Poland into thinking it needs to hold onto equipment they plan to give to Ukraine. I don't think he realises just how tough the Polish military are.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14060 on: July 24, 2023, 02:06:27 pm »
If Wagner attacks Poland it would be a massacre for them. I can't see them being that stupid but who knows. There's no logic to anything the Russian's do at present.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14061 on: July 24, 2023, 02:26:36 pm »
It's clear that Putin has offered Belarus to Wagner instead of the coup, give it a few months / maybe a year and there will be a military coup in Belarus. Putin is aware the public in Belarus aren't as easily fooled as his own
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14062 on: July 24, 2023, 04:32:45 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on July 24, 2023, 02:26:36 pm
It's clear that Putin has offered Belarus to Wagner instead of the coup, give it a few months / maybe a year and there will be a military coup in Belarus. Putin is aware the public in Belarus aren't as easily fooled as his own

You think he's offered them the country of Belarus?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14063 on: July 24, 2023, 04:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 24, 2023, 04:32:45 pm
You think he's offered them the country of Belarus?

Yep. Or should i say offered Belarus to Prigozhin
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14064 on: Yesterday at 08:43:28 am
« Reply #14064 on: Yesterday at 08:43:28 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wIyKVk4OiiA&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wIyKVk4OiiA&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>

A general update video on the entire front. Russian forces on the offensive in the northeast seem to be grinding forward at best. They can't afford to be methodical or conservative in their attacks as Ukraine are because the lines to the south and south east are creaking badly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14065 on: Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm
« Reply #14065 on: Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm »
The British MoD has reported that the missile attacks on Ukraine's grain infrastructure were largely conducted with AS-4/Kh-22 missiles which are anti-ship missiles from the 60's. I had been assuming that Russia had managed to produce and stockpile new cruise missiles for the attack but it looks like instead they're plundering and repurposing more reserves.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14066 on: Yesterday at 05:30:55 pm
« Reply #14066 on: Yesterday at 05:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm
The British MoD has reported that the missile attacks on Ukraine's grain infrastructure were largely conducted with AS-4/Kh-22 missiles which are anti-ship missiles from the 60's. I had been assuming that Russia had managed to produce and stockpile new cruise missiles for the attack but it looks like instead they're plundering and repurposing more reserves.

Feels like this is both good and bad. Good, because Russia seems to be running out of their good, more advanced weaponry. Bad, because they just have so much shit stockpiled that they can repurpose you have to wonder if they're ever really going to run out of anything sufficiently enough to make an impact.

I only saw the headline, but Noel Reports linked to a Politico article yesterday showing how China has been covertly selling Russia military equipment. This is the kind of thing that will keep Russia in the game.

https://www.politico.eu/article/china-firms-russia-body-armor-bullet-proof-drones-thermal-optics-army-equipment-shanghai-h-win/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14067 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
« Reply #14067 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 24, 2023, 02:06:27 pm
If Wagner attacks Poland it would be a massacre for them. I can't see them being that stupid but who knows. There's no logic to anything the Russian's do at present.

Yep, Poland has been arming itself up good and proper after massive investment in its armed forces, all south Korean hardware so its better than anything belarus/wagner/Russia can currently muster up
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14068 on: Today at 01:29:29 am
« Reply #14068 on: Today at 01:29:29 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 24, 2023, 02:06:27 pm
If Wagner attacks Poland it would be a massacre for them. I can't see them being that stupid but who knows. There's no logic to anything the Russian's do at present.

With Wagner I often get the feeling that they are built up into that mysterious elite fighting unit that will just destroy everybody, when they seem to be more like a group of thugs (admittedly a lot of them with  a military background), who haven't really had to fight a modern army before they came to Ukraine last year. And whenever they somehow have faced one, they've been fucked. They seem like a schoolyard bully  who likes to steal first graders' money, but gets his arse kicked whenever he's up against someone who's the same size as him.
