Regarding Wagner, there's is a lot of unknown and I've monitoring with great interest any news about them to learn more. But I think they are like a defanged snake right now. They no longer have access to major Russian hardware (not that they were ever provided by Russia), and they no longer have access to state or oligarch-distributed funds. But Wagner do hold an important for Russia position in Africa, and they simply cannot be eliminated. (But no, Russia has nothing to do with Wagner!) The most curious bit for me was Lukashenko's statement "But of course, I am" I think that this bit is critical to understanding their role. My take is that Wagner are there to train Belarussian soldiers until their fate is decided by Putin. He doesn't want to eliminate them and become a victim to a military coup himself. I think that Putin leverages Wagner against Shoigu and the rest, who know that Prigozhin is a threat to them. Putin also doesn't want to escalate the conflict to the west (re: Poland-Belarus), hence agreed to keep Wagner in the center. There they are also a fake threat to a second front to Kyiv, which will never open but will keep the Ukrainians on their toes. I just see Wagner as a shadow of the threat they were before.