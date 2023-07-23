My comment was a little tongue in cheek.
But these are much like any weapon, really. They might be used on the battlefield or in civilian areas. And although I understand the reasons for the international agreement (and I support it in general terms), Ukraine wishing to use them on their own territory, on the battlefield, to drive out the invading enemy, is quite different to an invading force (Russia) dropping them in a city with a civilian population.
Everything you say is correct. But as with many subjects, it's not black and white. I support their use in this specific circumstance, but I don't have to like it.
EDIT: as a sidebar, I watched a video yesterday about an aircraft called the AT-802U Sky Warden. It's basically a heavily modified "air-tractor", that's typically used for crop dusting and and firefighting. But there is a military version that can be equipped with cannons, machine guns, missiles, gattling guns etc, with some decent armour.
It's relatively slow, but very rugged. It can take off and land in fields, and doesn't need a long take off run. It's like a pound shop A-10.
Unfortunately there's not that many in service; the US is hoping to have 75 initially by 2029. It's a shame because I think it would have been ideal for Ukraine. Doesn't need months of training, can stand up to a fair bit of ground fire, and could likely dominate the low airspace on a localised battlefield. Drones are excellent, but a dozen of these types of aircraft could really hit trenches and artillery units hard.
They're probably too slow and fly too low for Russian jets, and might not even give off enough heat for a missile lock. In any case, the missile probably costs a lot more than each individual aircraft. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_Tractor-L3Harris_AT-802U_Sky_Warden