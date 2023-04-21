« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 688360 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12520 on: April 21, 2023, 11:24:21 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on April 21, 2023, 11:05:40 pm
Well I hope so. I hope they get fucking blasted to bits out of there and Putin ends up in the Hague.

I just think it's going to be incredibly complicated to get those pieces of shit back to 2013 borders.


I agree with you but it is inevitable that they'll join as soon as the moment presents itself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12521 on: April 21, 2023, 11:27:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 21, 2023, 11:24:21 pm

I agree with you but it is inevitable that they'll join as soon as the moment presents itself.

I do hope so.

Do you think it's possible if they can't fully get the Russians out of there though?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12522 on: April 21, 2023, 11:33:13 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on April 21, 2023, 11:27:47 pm
I do hope so.

Do you think it's possible if they can't fully get the Russians out of there though?


All I know is that the Russians have shown themselves to be a toothless bear.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12523 on: April 21, 2023, 11:42:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 21, 2023, 11:33:13 pm

All I know is that the Russians have shown themselves to be a toothless bear.

I agree.

I fear they will be stubborn ticks though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12524 on: April 21, 2023, 11:53:20 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on April 21, 2023, 11:42:08 pm
I agree.

I fear they will be stubborn ticks though.

If they push Russia back close to the 2013 borders then Ukraine should be able to sit back and use their artillery range advantage to pick away at Russia and make their position in Ukraine untenable.

The bigger problem is what happens if Russia retreat behind their borders and then continue to launch missile and drone attacks regularly. I'm not sure NATO will be willing to bring in a new member who is still technically under attack, but since Ukraine can't use NATO equipment to attack Russia directly they'll be limited in their ability to prevent those attacks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12525 on: April 22, 2023, 12:47:04 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on April 21, 2023, 11:53:20 pm
If they push Russia back close to the 2013 borders then Ukraine should be able to sit back and use their artillery range advantage to pick away at Russia and make their position in Ukraine untenable.

The bigger problem is what happens if Russia retreat behind their borders and then continue to launch missile and drone attacks regularly. I'm not sure NATO will be willing to bring in a new member who is still technically under attack, but since Ukraine can't use NATO equipment to attack Russia directly they'll be limited in their ability to prevent those attacks.

I agree.

I don't see how anything other than a total Russian defeat allows Ukraine into NATO.

As bad as the Russian army is. I can't see them being 100% beaten in Ukraine. Unless NATO really step up supplies of top notch weapons.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12526 on: April 22, 2023, 12:47:33 am »
I saw in the NYT today that approximately 20% of the Russian prisoner soldiers have HIV and were told they had to fight if they wanted HIV medicine. Either die fast or die slow. Jesus
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12527 on: April 22, 2023, 12:53:29 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 22, 2023, 12:47:33 am
I saw in the NYT today that approximately 20% of the Russian prisoner soldiers have HIV and were told they had to fight if they wanted HIV medicine. Either die fast or die slow. Jesus

 Prigozhin should be in the electric chair. Along with Putin, Medvedev and many others.

It blows my mind they have been allowed to do and say what they have done. It's one sick country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12528 on: April 22, 2023, 12:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on April 21, 2023, 11:53:20 pm
If they push Russia back close to the 2013 borders then Ukraine should be able to sit back and use their artillery range advantage to pick away at Russia and make their position in Ukraine untenable.

The bigger problem is what happens if Russia retreat behind their borders and then continue to launch missile and drone attacks regularly. I'm not sure NATO will be willing to bring in a new member who is still technically under attack, but since Ukraine can't use NATO equipment to attack Russia directly they'll be limited in their ability to prevent those attacks.

I've been rolling the endgame of this around in my head for months.

Ukraine can't really pursue retreating Russian forces across the border, but they can't allow them to regroup and consolidate either. It will probably be a Korean style fortified DMZ; but Ukraine shouldn't have to sacrifice territory for that, and it's a HUGE land border. Only NATO membership may deter Russia from trying again after they've got their breath back and reconstituted their forces.

My main worry is if Putin decides that if he can't have Ukraine, than neither will NATO.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12529 on: April 22, 2023, 03:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 22, 2023, 12:49:20 pm
I've been rolling the endgame of this around in my head for months.

Ukraine can't really pursue retreating Russian forces across the border, but they can't allow them to regroup and consolidate either. It will probably be a Korean style fortified DMZ; but Ukraine shouldn't have to sacrifice territory for that, and it's a HUGE land border. Only NATO membership may deter Russia from trying again after they've got their breath back and reconstituted their forces.

My main worry is if Putin decides that if he can't have Ukraine, than neither will NATO.

Not just the land border, but also the Russian ships to the south, meaning Ukraine need a lot of anti-air. Ukraine have been developing their own tech during the war, long range drones, drone boats, missiles, etc. The hope is that if they can get control of their borders they can make heavy use of NATO intel to keep hitting any military assets in Russia that pose a threat.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12530 on: Yesterday at 10:04:44 am »
Oh, it's so on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NQLWE__W_II&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NQLWE__W_II&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12531 on: Yesterday at 11:09:16 am »
I'd expect that's more of a distraction to suck in Russian forces than anything.  Even at 20km long that is still an easy target for the Russian artillery, drones and airforce.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12532 on: Yesterday at 02:33:04 pm »
It's the gradual ramping up of pressure though. The Russians were already worried enough that they tried to preempt the attacks. There seems to be a fair bit of panic behind the scenes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 12:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:33:04 pm
It's the gradual ramping up of pressure though. The Russians were already worried enough that they tried to preempt the attacks. There seems to be a fair bit of panic behind the scenes.
Yes, hopefully it's just one of many flanks that Ukraine are opening up.  The video you linked suggests that's the case but it's hard to know what remaining capabilities Russia has.

As much as I hate to see any infrastructure destroyed I would happily make an exception to see the Crimean bridge collapse into the sea.  As well as largely cutting off Russia from Crimea it would be such a symbolic moment in the war.

If the expected drone/missile bombardment from Ukraine does come it could be a pivotal moment in the war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm »
Interesting....


@ZelenskyyUa
I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 01:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:10:26 pm
Interesting....


@ZelenskyyUa
I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.

I guess, seeing how badly this invasion has gone for Russia so far, China is now hedging its bets.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 02:13:24 pm »
I heard George Robertson (ex Labour minister of defence, ex general-secretary of NATO) speak last night on Ukraine. He was excellent, but slightly alarming too.

He doesn't think that Britain and Europe generally have been doing nearly enough to help Ukraine and intimidate Putin. He said we were "at war" with Russia and simply letting Ukraine do our fighting. This wasn't a call to get militarily involved but Robertson thought that we should be replenishing all the munitions we were sending to Ukraine, should be sending more and should have weekly debates on the progress of the war in the House of Commons. This was all part of his strategy for letting Putin know that we were treating this as "our war" too and were absolutely in it for the long term.

He was also disappointed that "the global South" seemed to think this was a "regional conflict" only and that there was no obvious principle at stake. At the same time he thought that the main principle was implicitly being absorbed - that's to say a nuclear-armed state can change the border of its non-nuclear neighbour. The lesson would be learned, he thought, and it would culminate in the shattering of the anti-nuclear proliferation treaty. States would draw the lesson from Ukraine unilaterally giving up its nukes in '94 (when it was the world's third largest nuclear power) and then being invaded and chopped up by Russia.

He was more optimistic on the potential desire - and power - of Russian elites to remove Putin. It wasn't so much the loss of money that hurt them (although those with overseas assets were suffering badly) but the possibility that they'd have to live the rest of their lives without visiting London, Italy and southern France ever again. Freedom of movement was a big thing for the post-Soviet generation.
