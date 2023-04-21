I heard George Robertson (ex Labour minister of defence, ex general-secretary of NATO) speak last night on Ukraine. He was excellent, but slightly alarming too.



He doesn't think that Britain and Europe generally have been doing nearly enough to help Ukraine and intimidate Putin. He said we were "at war" with Russia and simply letting Ukraine do our fighting. This wasn't a call to get militarily involved but Robertson thought that we should be replenishing all the munitions we were sending to Ukraine, should be sending more and should have weekly debates on the progress of the war in the House of Commons. This was all part of his strategy for letting Putin know that we were treating this as "our war" too and were absolutely in it for the long term.



He was also disappointed that "the global South" seemed to think this was a "regional conflict" only and that there was no obvious principle at stake. At the same time he thought that the main principle was implicitly being absorbed - that's to say a nuclear-armed state can change the border of its non-nuclear neighbour. The lesson would be learned, he thought, and it would culminate in the shattering of the anti-nuclear proliferation treaty. States would draw the lesson from Ukraine unilaterally giving up its nukes in '94 (when it was the world's third largest nuclear power) and then being invaded and chopped up by Russia.



He was more optimistic on the potential desire - and power - of Russian elites to remove Putin. It wasn't so much the loss of money that hurt them (although those with overseas assets were suffering badly) but the possibility that they'd have to live the rest of their lives without visiting London, Italy and southern France ever again. Freedom of movement was a big thing for the post-Soviet generation.

