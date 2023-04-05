« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 684107 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12480 on: April 5, 2023, 12:37:45 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April  4, 2023, 06:12:09 pm
Dannat was, from 2006 to 2009, Chief of the General Staff - ie the top guy in the British Army.
On paper, it was completely understandable why he was asked to interview.
Ahhh, meritocracy  :o

As for "Godders" Bloom he's just a rent-a-gob that thinks throwing out contrarian views on subjects like gender equality (against) and climate change (denier) is a sport.  I don't think he's even smart enough to have got himself on the Russian payroll before spouting that nonsense about Finland.
Offline 24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12481 on: April 5, 2023, 12:58:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April  5, 2023, 12:37:45 pm
Ahhh, meritocracy  :o

As for "Godders" Bloom he's just a rent-a-gob that thinks throwing out contrarian views on subjects like gender equality (against) and climate change (denier) is a sport.  I don't think he's even smart enough to have got himself on the Russian payroll before spouting that nonsense about Finland.
If history should be teaching anyone anything about Finns, it's that they should never be underestimated. Mistakes made by Sweden, Germany, Russia and now some British 'expert'...
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12482 on: April 6, 2023, 08:36:35 am »
Quote from: RJH on April  4, 2023, 06:12:09 pm
Dannat was, from 2006 to 2009, Chief of the General Staff - ie the top guy in the British Army.
On paper, it was completely understandable why he was asked to interview.


Quote from: RJH on April  4, 2023, 06:12:09 pm
Dannat was, from 2006 to 2009, Chief of the General Staff - ie the top guy in the British Army.
On paper, it was completely understandable why he was asked to interview.



I hope he was better at his job 15 years ago. Seems a shocking statement from ex very senior officer. Fully reserve population and masses of artillery. Whats not to love. Welcome Finland.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12483 on: April 6, 2023, 12:34:01 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-65198757
Macron counting on Xi to 'bring Russia to senses'

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to use his influence to help stop Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses," he told Mr Xi at the start of talks in Beijing.
Blue sky thinking from Macron  :o
Offline 24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12484 on: April 6, 2023, 12:39:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April  6, 2023, 12:34:01 pm
Blue sky thinking from Macron  :o
More like pie in the sky, not so much thinking.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12485 on: April 6, 2023, 01:41:06 pm »
Zelensky handled Xi's "peace plan" really well by inviting him to Ukraine to discuss it. If Xi refuses to go to the victim of the invasion, which presumably he never had any intention to, to discuss a peace plan involving that victim, then it shows his plan is nothing but bluster.
Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12486 on: April 6, 2023, 03:27:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April  6, 2023, 12:34:01 pm
Blue sky thinking from Macron  :o
Will Macron commission some more photos of him in his office on the phone, to celebrate the latest in this preening twats imagined successes? the putin ones were funny as fuck
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12487 on: April 6, 2023, 07:08:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on April  6, 2023, 03:27:16 pm
Will Macron commission some more photos of him in his office on the phone, to celebrate the latest in this preening twats imagined successes? the putin ones were funny as fuck
He's a prick; but I cannot get that exited by anything he does because he's not Le Pen.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12488 on: April 6, 2023, 07:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  6, 2023, 07:08:00 pm
He's a prick; but I cannot get that exited by anything he does because he's not Le Pen.

Yes. Definitely the lesser of two weevils. ;D
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12489 on: April 10, 2023, 09:25:11 pm »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12490 on: April 10, 2023, 10:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 10, 2023, 09:25:11 pm
Hero:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/10/defiant-kremlin-critic-vladimir-kara-murza-likens-his-case-to-stalins-show-trials
I am all but certain that I do not possess the kind of bravery demonstrated by Vladimir Kara-Murza. And, fortunately for me, it is also all but certain that I never will be tested in this way. That Kara-Murza knowingly put himself in such jeopardy is truly heroic.

On the other hand, we have the moral cowards and apologists in the democratic West who are more than willing to provide cover for and assistance to Putin for their own pathetic needs and benefit.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12491 on: April 10, 2023, 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 10, 2023, 10:13:42 pm
I am all but certain that I do not possess the kind of bravery demonstrated by Vladimir Kara-Murza. And, fortunately for me, it is also all but certain that I never will be tested in this way. That Kara-Murza knowingly put himself in such jeopardy is truly heroic.

On the other hand, we have the moral cowards and apologists in the democratic West who are more than willing to provide cover for and assistance to Putin for their own pathetic needs and benefit.


Whilst accusing others of doing it,for an intelligent species we sure as shit vote to put a lot of dumb and morally bankrupt bastards in charge.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12492 on: April 11, 2023, 07:15:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 10, 2023, 10:48:58 pm

Whilst accusing others of doing it,for an intelligent species we sure as shit vote to put a lot of dumb and morally bankrupt bastards in charge.
Speak for yourself! ;D I think most of us at RAWK manage to avoid doing this. Wider society is generally shit at politics and evaluating who will make good political leaders.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12493 on: Today at 07:46:25 pm »
The UAE is on team Russia in war against Ukraine Column

The United Arab Emirates helps secure key transactions for the Russian offensive against Ukraine, while Dubai has become a haven for oligarchs targeted by Western sanctions.

On February 25, 2022, the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) Security Council voted on a Western draft resolution calling for the "immediate withdrawal" of Russian troops. Eleven members of the Council approved the document, which was rejected because Russia predictably vetoed it. Surprisingly, however, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with China and India, abstained from the vote.

Five days later, undoubtedly due to American pressure, the UAE voted at the UN General Assembly for a resolution "demanding that Russia immediately cease the use of force against Ukraine." But UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) did not alter his supposedly "neutral" stance in the Ukrainian crisis. In actual fact, his country now enables key financial transactions in support of the Russian military campaign, all the while becoming a coveted haven for oligarchs who find themselves targeted by Western sanctions.

Arming and laundering

Any lingering doubts about the UAE's "neutrality" were dispelled in February, during the IDEX international arms fair held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Indeed, the Kremlin used the venue to exhibit armored vehicles, combat helicopters and anti-aircraft missiles, all combat-tested in Ukraine and intended for export. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who opened his country's pavilion, welcomed the fact that the UAE has become Russia's chief partner in the Arab world, with "trade up 68% in 2022."

Jean-Pierre Filiu - Historian and professor at Sciences Po Paris

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/russia/article/2023/04/02/uae-is-on-team-russia-in-war-against-ukraine_6021450_140.html
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12494 on: Today at 08:25:35 pm »
These are the people fans want owning their football clubs.  :butt
