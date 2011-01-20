There have been a few of these forays behind enemy lines, would it be too much to think - it is as a result of the training our SAS boys may have been giving the Ukrainians. I sure would hope so.An explosion in the north of occupied Crimea has destroyed Russian missiles being transported by rail, Ukraine's defence ministry said.The Russian-installed head of the city of Dzhankoi said the area had been attacked by drones.Ukraine announced the explosions but, as is normal, did not explicitly say it was behind the attack.If confirmed, it would be a rare foray by Ukraine's military into Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014."The [explosions] continue the process of Russia's demilitarisation and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation," the defence ministry statement said.Kyiv said the missiles were intended for use by Russia's Black Sea fleet.Ihor Ivin, the Russia-installed administrator, said a 33-year-old man was hospitalised after suffering a shrapnel injury from a downed drone.Russia's state news agency TASS quoted Mr Ivin as saying on Krym-24 TV that several buildings had caught fire, and the power grid was damaged.Ukraine said the Russian Kalibr-KN cruise missiles it destroyed had an operational range of more than 2,500km (1,550 miles) on land and 375km at sea.