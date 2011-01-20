« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 673363 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12360 on: March 18, 2023, 11:39:59 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on March 18, 2023, 11:35:17 pm
You mean like Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Heres a hypothetical question:

Would it have wrong to use a nuclear weapon against the Nazis?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12361 on: March 18, 2023, 11:41:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 18, 2023, 11:39:59 pm
Heres a hypothetical question:

Would it have been wrong to use a nuclear weapon against the Nazis?

In my opinion, yes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12362 on: March 18, 2023, 11:42:10 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on March 18, 2023, 11:35:17 pm
You mean like Hiroshima and Nagasaki
That didn't start a nuclear war though

Does the UK's firebombing Dresden in 1945 - likely meeting the modern definition of a war crime - also make it seem more likely it'd kick off a nuclear war with Russia?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12363 on: March 18, 2023, 11:43:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March 18, 2023, 11:42:10 pm
That didn't start a nuclear war though

If the Japanese had nukes it would have.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12364 on: March 18, 2023, 11:44:32 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 18, 2023, 11:43:58 pm
If the Japanese had nukes it would have.
Right, so you agree that it didn't (and couldn't) start a nuclear war then
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12365 on: March 18, 2023, 11:47:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March 18, 2023, 11:44:32 pm
Right, so you agree that it didn't (and couldn't) start a nuclear war then

I'm gonna back out.

The facts are, the Yanks are the ONLY nation to use nukes in anger.

But I'll leave you to it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12366 on: March 18, 2023, 11:53:03 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 18, 2023, 11:47:04 pm
I'm gonna back out.

I've always told myself not to argue with pedants.

The facts are, the Yanks are the ONLY nation to use nukes in anger.

But I'll leave you to it.
Yes that one's a fact, the thing before was a non sequitur - like saying if Hitler was assassinated in a french cinema in 1944, a lot of things in the war in 1945 wouldn't have happened

Don't leave on my account though, we don't need to discuss any further and wasn't looking to argue. You're welcome to equivocate over Russia/USA or anything else
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12367 on: March 18, 2023, 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March 18, 2023, 11:42:10 pm
That didn't start a nuclear war though

Does the UK's firebombing Dresden in 1945 - likely meeting the modern definition of a war crime - also make it seem more likely it'd kick off a nuclear war with Russia?
Only because no one else had a nuke.

Edit: and if the had, no one knew at that time what MAD meant.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12368 on: Yesterday at 12:00:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 18, 2023, 11:39:59 pm
Heres a hypothetical question:

Would it have wrong to use a nuclear weapon against the Nazis?
Yes it would have been wrong. In my opinion, there would have been no need. They were more or less beaten by conventional warfare
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12369 on: Yesterday at 12:03:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 18, 2023, 11:58:14 pm
Only because no one else had a nuke.

Edit: and if the had, no one knew at that time what MAD meant.
Hahah how have you both gone for this line minutes apart - apparently my sentence needs expanding upon.

"That didn't start a nuclear war though"... because it couldn't start a nuclear war, because Japan did not have nuclear weapons. And if Japan did have nuclear weapons, this would certainly have factored into their contemporaneous thinking

I'd have to disagree that military powers in the 1940s didn't understand that launching weapons at other military powers would likely elicit a response - but yes the name mutually assured destruction may not have been known to them
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12370 on: Yesterday at 12:10:41 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 12:00:30 am
Yes it would have been wrong. In my opinion, there would have been no need. They were more or less beaten by conventional warfare

What if the US had developed a nuclear weapon 3 years earlier?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12371 on: Yesterday at 01:01:34 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 18, 2023, 11:23:07 pm
Remember, the Yanks are the ONLY nation in the world that have used nuclear weapons in anger. (They've also used a lot of other really bad sh!t - like in Vietnam).

They scare me as much as the Russians.
Quote from: dirkster on March 18, 2023, 11:35:17 pm
You mean like Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Missing the point, pinning blame on the US for use of nukes in WWII. Anyone with nukes would have used them. Why not?

Nukes during and post-WWII are two completely different perspectives.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12372 on: Yesterday at 08:02:11 am »
That mad bastards checking out in person how much destruction he's inflicted on Mariupol 😡

Can't they send a drone to take him out whilst he's not on Russian soil?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12373 on: Yesterday at 08:27:54 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 18, 2023, 11:23:07 pm
Remember, the Yanks are the ONLY nation in the world that have used nuclear weapons in anger. (They've also used a lot of other really bad sh!t - like in Vietnam).

They scare me as much as the Russians.


Quote from: dirkster on March 18, 2023, 11:35:17 pm
You mean like Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Really? This is the line you guys are going with?

Last I checked, America didn't start WW2. Trueman sacked Douglas MacArthur for, in part, wanting to use nukes in Korea.  They could have used nukes in Afghanistan - if they had wanted too.

Like I said, the US has done some dark shit in wartime, but while we can argue on the morality of bombing Japan, at least there is a case to be made for military necessity.

Putting the US on the same plate as Putin's Russia is plain daft.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12374 on: Yesterday at 08:52:32 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:27:54 am

Really? This is the line you guys are going with?

Last I checked, America didn't start WW2. Trueman sacked Douglas MacArthur for, in part, wanting to use nukes in Korea.  They could have used nukes in Afghanistan - if they had wanted too.

Like I said, the US has done some dark shit in wartime, but while we can argue on the morality of bombing Japan, at least there is a case to be made for military necessity.

Putting the US on the same plate as Putin's Russia is plain daft.
This is the angle I was trying to express really. The morality of the US, or any nation, deploying nukes. Personally don't think there should be a military necessity for using them. Not trying to put US on the same level of Putin at all. We all know he's an imbecile (albeit dangerous one) who seems to think he's some sort of tactical mastermind.
You're absolutely right about the US doing some pretty dark stuff though. Bush's invasion of Iraq on the false premise of WMD was obscene. Particularly as he dragged the UK (thanks to his pet poodle phoney Blair) into it too. But I digress.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12375 on: Yesterday at 09:33:31 am »
The yanks using nukes against Japan only further highlights the lies of the Russian fascists. It underlines just what folly attacking a nuclear power is. Pearl Harbour is the only example of what that looks like. 
Russian lies about their concerns of aggressive Nato expansion being their reason for the genocidal invasion of a sovereign democracy is laughable in a sick sort of way.  The world's biggest nuclear power has zero fears of an attack on its own soil. It's an impossibility that they're acutely aware of. It's what emboldens them to commit war crimes and assassinations across the globe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12376 on: Yesterday at 10:09:07 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 18, 2023, 11:23:07 pm
Remember, the Yanks are the ONLY nation in the world that have used nuclear weapons in anger. (They've also used a lot of other really bad sh!t - like in Vietnam).

They scare me as much as the Russians.
Why? When the US used nuclear weapons, there was no chance of world-destroying nuclear war. It is different now. I'm no defender of all the things the US has done, but there is no chance of them annexing Canada, Mexico, Central and South America and using nuclear weapons if they do not get their way.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12377 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:09:07 am
Why? When the US used nuclear weapons, there was no chance of world-destroying nuclear war. It is different now. I'm no defender of all the things the US has done, but there is no chance of them annexing Canada, Mexico, Central and South America and using nuclear weapons if they do not get their way.

Not 'annexed', but successive US Governments HAVE invaded several sovereign nations and have deployed some terrible weapons and tactics as things weren't going their way (I agree, not nukes - but napalm and other stuff).

They have also meddled in the politics of many more (including Central and South America).

[EDIT] I agree, Putin is whole other level of batsh!t - but still, I don't trust any US government to be the 'world police'.



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12378 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:02:11 am
That mad bastards checking out in person how much destruction he's inflicted on Mariupol 😡

Can't they send a drone to take him out whilst he's not on Russian soil?
That's not Putin but a double. Putin is safe in one of his bunkers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12379 on: Yesterday at 11:32:43 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:02:11 am
That mad bastards checking out in person how much destruction he's inflicted on Mariupol 😡

Can't they send a drone to take him out whilst he's not on Russian soil?


I bet he'll have been long gone before they released the news that he was there.

From the clips I've seen, it looks like he was going round in the middle of the night.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12380 on: Yesterday at 12:27:01 pm »
Pls keep this thread on focus. That is, remember that one nation is committing genocide against their neighbour and on our doorstep. Save the strokey beard history slash political science theory debates for the relevant threads.

Slava Ukraini. Orcs must die. 💙💛
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12381 on: Yesterday at 12:27:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 11:32:43 am

I bet he'll have been long gone before they released the news that he was there.

From the clips I've seen, it looks like he was going round in the middle of the night.

The clip I saw appeared to show him driving a car but there was no movement of the steering wheel nor any movement from the dashboard indicators.

Actually looked like the car was on a trailer. :D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12382 on: Yesterday at 12:29:54 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 12:00:30 am
Yes it would have been wrong. In my opinion, there would have been no need. They were more or less beaten by conventional warfare

But that conventional bombing was killing as many people as died in Hiroshima or Nagasaki.

And they were still preparing to die in their millions to repel an invasion.

Edit - Just seen 24/7 comment.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12383 on: Yesterday at 01:01:28 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 12:27:01 pm
Pls keep this thread on focus. That is, remember that one nation is committing genocide against their neighbour and on our doorstep. Save the strokey beard history slash political science theory debates for the relevant threads.

Slava Ukraini. Orcs must die. 💙💛

Understood.  :thumbup
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12384 on: Yesterday at 02:04:41 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 08:52:32 am
This is the angle I was trying to express really. The morality of the US, or any nation, deploying nukes. Personally don't think there should be a military necessity for using them. Not trying to put US on the same level of Putin at all. We all know he's an imbecile (albeit dangerous one) who seems to think he's some sort of tactical mastermind.
You're absolutely right about the US doing some pretty dark stuff though. Bush's invasion of Iraq on the false premise of WMD was obscene. Particularly as he dragged the UK (thanks to his pet poodle phoney Blair) into it too. But I digress.....

The US is guilty of many things. Needlessly deploying nukes is not one of them. People often argue about the necessity of using them on Japan, but it wasn't needless. There was, at least, a sound military strategy behind using them, even if it was ultimately a political act to deter the Soviets.

As I said before, Russian nuclear doctrine is first use, but "first use" is an ambiguous term in the hands of someone like Putin. If Russia's borders are threatened, they're not supposed to wait. But if nukes end up getting used in Ukraine, then all the propaganda bullshit about reunification with brother Russians goes out the window. It will be Putin saying, "if I can't have Ukraine and its grain, than neither can anyone else."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12385 on: Yesterday at 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 09:33:31 am
The yanks using nukes against Japan only further highlights the lies of the Russian fascists. It underlines just what folly attacking a nuclear power is. Pearl Harbour is the only example of what that looks like. 
Russian lies about their concerns of aggressive Nato expansion being their reason for the genocidal invasion of a sovereign democracy is laughable in a sick sort of way. 

The world's biggest nuclear power has zero fears of an attack on its own soil. It's an impossibility that they're acutely aware of. It's what emboldens them to commit war crimes and assassinations across the globe.

I think what Russia's nutjob leadership fears is a cultural invasion, where the people experience a social revolution of sorts. It's a touch xenophobic to say the least, but I believe their mindset is that, what the West could not take by force, they will corrupt inch by inch, with their notions of freedom, equality, representation, etc

(it's absurdly ironic, given what communism was supposed to give the Soviet people.)

Of course, the truth is they're a gang of corrupt rich bastards who have been screwing their people for decades and need bogeymen to unite the people and distract them from being screwed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12386 on: Today at 11:16:00 pm »
There have been a few of these forays behind enemy lines, would it be too much to think - it is as a result of the training our SAS boys may have been giving the Ukrainians. I sure would hope so.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65021987


An explosion in the north of occupied Crimea has destroyed Russian missiles being transported by rail, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

The Russian-installed head of the city of Dzhankoi said the area had been attacked by drones.

Ukraine announced the explosions but, as is normal, did not explicitly say it was behind the attack.

If confirmed, it would be a rare foray by Ukraine's military into Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014.

"The [explosions] continue the process of Russia's demilitarisation and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation," the defence ministry statement said.

Kyiv said the missiles were intended for use by Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Ihor Ivin, the Russia-installed administrator, said a 33-year-old man was hospitalised after suffering a shrapnel injury from a downed drone.

Russia's state news agency TASS quoted Mr Ivin as saying on Krym-24 TV that several buildings had caught fire, and the power grid was damaged.

Ukraine said the Russian Kalibr-KN cruise missiles it destroyed had an operational range of more than 2,500km (1,550 miles) on land and 375km at sea.
