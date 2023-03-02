« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 664873 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12240 on: March 2, 2023, 05:23:02 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March  2, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.

The person(s) tasked with that would need to have some kind of nerve. Cant imagine getting dragged into the Pentagon or Vauxhall Cross and being told thats your job for the day.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12241 on: March 2, 2023, 05:58:38 pm »
Maybe some random tourist off to see the Russian equivalent of Salisbury can feed Vlad a polonium sandwich.
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12242 on: March 2, 2023, 06:02:19 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March  2, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.


That is fantasy stuff, but also I don't think the West really want him getting removed because what comes after is likely to be just as bad if not worse.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12243 on: March 2, 2023, 06:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on March  2, 2023, 06:02:19 pm
That is fantasy stuff, but also I don't think the West really want him getting removed because what comes after is likely to be just as bad if not worse.

What we need is someone who will end the war. But Putin's cohorts (ie anybody who might be in a position to kill him) are balls deep in this mess, so they're all equally culpable. So if the West wants the war to end, they have to be prepared to turn a blind eye to any new leader's involvement in this.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12244 on: March 2, 2023, 06:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on March  2, 2023, 06:02:19 pm
That is fantasy stuff, but also I don't think the West really want him getting removed because what comes after is likely to be just as bad if not worse.

Think the ability to take him out - whether individually, the space he's in, or the entire area - is well within the capabilities of Ukraine's allies.

Judging his demise in ending the war, the players involved, what terms they can come to after, is what will need good analysis and forecasting. Don't know enough there beyond the articles we all have access to.

There's a sense of Ukraine building up its capabilities - tanks, ammunition etc - gaining advantages through good battle tactics: all that's fine, but the key to all this is held by people making decisions a world away. When Blinken and Yellen say the US will be there for as long as it takes, in action, it means Blinken and Yellen will do that. They could die tomorrow, the Republicans could cause issues due to their lack of vision, competence, self-interest. These are the people with the power to make those decisions: competent operators mixed in with idiots.

The Ukraine side need to be clear on that, not settle in. Take the opportunity while the window is there. They're not just battling Russia.
Offline PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12245 on: March 2, 2023, 10:20:57 pm »
I guess you are right that the Ukrainians can destroy an area Putin is in, but I doubt they know at any time what area he is in without risking enough collateral damage for the Russian
propaganda  machine to make it really awkward. Also , possibly the element of better the devil you know.
They are probably looking to retake as much as they can before the Americans change tack with a view to negotiating a settlement to hold that in a worst case scenario.  Not sure if the European allies would hold together if the US pull out. I doubt they'd fill the void, but they might supply enough for Ukraine to hold their positions.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12246 on: March 3, 2023, 07:28:59 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March  2, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.

All well and good but have you heard some of the stuff coming out of those around him? You've got some of them asking for Europe to be nuked and calling for a full scale war and mobilisation. Sometimes it's better the devil you know.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12247 on: March 3, 2023, 10:30:12 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March  2, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.

Most likely one of his oligarch cronies would arrange it, if he couldnt be otherwise sidelined (Yeltsin style). I can only imagine that those around him either fear him too much or still see him as beneficial. It would be a bad move for an outside agency to assassinate him. Ideally it would come from his people rising against him, but that seems unlikely.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12248 on: March 3, 2023, 11:54:00 am »
Quote from: stoa on February 28, 2023, 10:27:44 am
Alex Jones has made millions by claiming Sandy Hook and loads of other mass shootings were fake using crisis actors and by peddling all other sorts of untruths. So, people like him have money as an incentive. Others like Republican nutjobs like Mike Flynn and others who actually hold an office, use stuff like that to gain support from voters or have a go at the Democrats or the "establishment". Same goes for extremist idiot parties in many other countries. And most of all, you have all those stupid fools following those kinds of people and taking everything they say at face value, because their own lives are shite and by claiming that they have seen the truth and everyone else is an idiot, they can feel better about themselves...

"do your own research" is possibly the scariest phrase in modern vernacular these days.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12249 on: March 3, 2023, 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March  3, 2023, 11:54:00 am

"do your own research" is possibly the scariest phrase in modern vernacular these days.
Particularly so when those uttering it have already seeded the internet with mass misinformation that has been further propagated by earlier disciples of "do your own research".
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12250 on: March 3, 2023, 12:22:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on March  3, 2023, 10:30:12 am
Most likely one of his oligarch cronies would arrange it, if he couldnt be otherwise sidelined (Yeltsin style). I can only imagine that those around him either fear him too much or still see him as beneficial. It would be a bad move for an outside agency to assassinate him. Ideally it would come from his people rising against him, but that seems unlikely.

A part of me thinks Putin has become relatively detached from reality, and this whole thing has been orchestrated by someone(s) behind the throne, playing him like a puppet. 

I'm not saying it's likely, but a man so paranoid must have blind spots that can be manipulated. And if it's true, then Putin's cohorts have no reason to remove him, as he's just the figurehead for blame.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12251 on: Today at 02:36:30 am »
Putin is quite literally the most paranoid, and ultimately cautious leader in world politics, some of his security measures are outrageous, so it's highly unlikely that anyone gets close to him that he doesn't trust implicitly.
