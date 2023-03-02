That is fantasy stuff, but also I don't think the West really want him getting removed because what comes after is likely to be just as bad if not worse.



Think the ability to take him out - whether individually, the space he's in, or the entire area - is well within the capabilities of Ukraine's allies.Judging his demise in ending the war, the players involved, what terms they can come to after, is what will need good analysis and forecasting. Don't know enough there beyond the articles we all have access to.There's a sense of Ukraine building up its capabilities - tanks, ammunition etc - gaining advantages through good battle tactics: all that's fine, but the key to all this is held by people making decisions a world away. When Blinken and Yellen say the US will be there for as long as it takes, in action, it means Blinken and Yellen will do that. They could die tomorrow, the Republicans could cause issues due to their lack of vision, competence, self-interest. These are the people with the power to make those decisions: competent operators mixed in with idiots.The Ukraine side need to be clear on that, not settle in. Take the opportunity while the window is there. They're not just battling Russia.