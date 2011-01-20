« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 24, 2023, 04:33:51 pm
Quote from: stara on February 24, 2023, 03:21:34 pm
Yes.

The last three words in that title are fairly superfluous.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 24, 2023, 05:30:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 24, 2023, 09:58:58 am
The end game? No idea. Does anyone know?

In many ways Ukraine is better placed to resist now than it was a year ago. But so long as Russian Fascism is able to keep feeding thousands of young men into the mincing machine it's hard to see how it ends. I still feel that the Putin regime is less stable than the Ukrainian government. People, including appeasers of course, talk about stalemate. But I think Ukraine is better suited to a long war of attrition than Russia - certainly in terms of morale and international support. And I still wouldn't completely rule out a February 1917 situation developing in Russia eventually. Most dictatorships look absolutely solid until a few weeks, or even days, before they disappear.

But who would be on the sealed train from the Finland station?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 24, 2023, 06:13:05 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February 24, 2023, 05:30:31 pm
But who would be on the sealed train from the Finland station?

Hopefully no one. We want a February revolution, not an October one!

Although it's more likely to be an October one I suppose. A coup d'etat followed by a great terror, followed by the whole bloody vicious imperialist cycle yet again. From Tsar to the Bolsheviks to Putin to whichever Despot comes next. The Russians don't seem to get on with your actual democracy and civil liberty.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 24, 2023, 06:46:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 24, 2023, 09:58:58 am
The end game? No idea. Does anyone know?

In many ways Ukraine is better placed to resist now than it was a year ago. But so long as Russian Fascism is able to keep feeding thousands of young men into the mincing machine it's hard to see how it ends. I still feel that the Putin regime is less stable than the Ukrainian government. People, including appeasers of course, talk about stalemate. But I think Ukraine is better suited to a long war of attrition than Russia - certainly in terms of morale and international support. And I still wouldn't completely rule out a February 1917 situation developing in Russia eventually. Most dictatorships look absolutely solid until a few weeks, or even days, before they disappear.

I think youve got it a bit arse about face there. International support is pretty meaningless, the only support that matters to the Ukrainians really is Uncle Sam. If the Americans lose interest, the Europeans between them cant organise a defensive piss up in a brewery lets be honest, thats an incredibly precarious situation for Ukraine and the rest of Europe to be in. The war needs to be over by the end of next year at the latest, otherwise everything is in the hands of the US electorate and at that point all bets are off unfortunately, I dont even want to think what Trump or De Santis will or wont do.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 24, 2023, 07:05:53 pm
I remember the sinking feeling when this bloody mess started and the dreaded sense of helplessness and inevitability that came with it. To be here a year later is a testament to Ukraine's resolve.

It's difficult to fight a protracted war when no country is on a war economy footing. This isn't the 1940s, where every factory in the country is churning out tanks, planes, guns and ammo, and shipyards are slaving around the clock. Modern weapons can't be thrown together like that, and we've seen that small drones can wreak havoc with multimillion dollar tanks.

Where we go from here I have no clue. I carry with me a dark sense of foreboding of what lies in store for the world if Putin remains in charge of Russia and Ukraine begins to drive them back. But I would rather that then watch him roll across yet another country as politicians the world over collectively piss themselves at the thought of their precious gravy train hitting the buffers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 24, 2023, 07:55:33 pm
OSCE in Austria is a fucking disgrace - thankfully many others agreed, including this guy.....

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-64752483

"Latvian MP swears at Russia in Ukraine protest walkout

Latvian MP Rihards Kols swore at the Russian delegate at a parliamentary session of the European security body in Vienna.

During a meeting at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), there was a mass walkout after a Russian representative was given the floor to speak."

It truly beggars belief that these c*nts were given visas to travel.  :wanker :no
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 24, 2023, 09:37:09 pm
^^^ well at least they got a good measure of vitriol and shade thrown at them. Their nation is a pariah, and it's good they be reminded of it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 24, 2023, 10:45:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 24, 2023, 09:37:09 pm
^^^ well at least they got a good measure of vitriol and shade thrown at them. Their nation is a pariah, and it's good they be reminded of it.

Good point. Theyll have been spoon fed propaganda in Russia and seeing the vitriol from other countries may give them some food for thought - maybe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 12:34:04 am
BBC shouldn't censor the words, let all hear them! Hear them on Twitter. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 12:36:28 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 24, 2023, 12:55:57 pm
Iran, North Korea or China supplying significant weapons is where it would get difficult. They have huge stocks and between them can bring more to the table than the Western nations can afford to part with.

Russia can mostly supply itself with the calibre of weapons that Iran, North Korea and China can supply. What Russia needs are more modern weaponry, which is pretty much exclusive to the western bloc. The only way Russia can get access to the materials for those is via 3rd parties like Turkey, and you can bet they'll mark up the prices accordingly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 12:42:35 am
Quote from: Sangria on February 25, 2023, 12:36:28 am
Russia can mostly supply itself with the calibre of weapons that Iran, North Korea and China can supply. What Russia needs are more modern weaponry, which is pretty much exclusive to the western bloc. The only way Russia can get access to the materials for those is via 3rd parties like Turkey, and you can bet they'll mark up the prices accordingly.
Not sure that's true. What materials would Russia lack? They have pretty big and diverse natural resources. Remember the SR-71 Blackbird story? The US doesn't have titanium, and set up 10 fake companies all over the country to import it from Russia, and that was at the height of the Cold War. The Blackbird was built with Russian metal.

As for the electronics, they are made in China.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 12:46:14 am
Quote from: farawayred on February 25, 2023, 12:42:35 am
Not sure that's true. What materials would Russia lack? They have pretty big and diverse natural resources. Remember the SR-71 Blackbird story? The US doesn't have titanium, and set up 10 fake companies all over the country to import it from Russia, and that was at the height of the Cold War. The Blackbird was built with Russian metal.

As for the electronics, they are made in China.

Wrong side of the straits.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 12:48:41 am
Quote from: Sangria on February 25, 2023, 12:46:14 am
Wrong side of the straits.
Taiwan's pretty good in that, but Apple made China advance in leaps and bounds. And so did the car manufacturers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 01:03:07 am
Quote from: farawayred on February 25, 2023, 12:48:41 am
Taiwan's pretty good in that, but Apple made China advance in leaps and bounds. And so did the car manufacturers.
All using Western equipment.  The West have an effective monopoly on all sorts of high tech manufacturing. Things like jet engines, silicon lithography etc. They can't replicate that stuff in the short to medium term.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 01:14:43 am
Quote from: 24/7 on February 24, 2023, 07:55:33 pm
It truly beggars belief that these c*nts were given visas to travel.  :wanker :no

Visas had to be given to them as Austria is obligated to let people in, if they were invited by OSCE as their headquarter is located in Vienna and there's an agreement between the state and OSCE. The EU even have included exceptions in their sanctions for cases like that. The only way to not have the Russians there would have been by OSCE not inviting them or telling them to stay away. Then again, Lavrov was allowed to go to New York to give a speech at the United Nations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 05:51:06 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qt3WVHLywto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qt3WVHLywto</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 06:13:13 pm
Quote from: Lusty on February 25, 2023, 01:03:07 am
All using Western equipment.  The West have an effective monopoly on all sorts of high tech manufacturing. Things like jet engines, silicon lithography etc. They can't replicate that stuff in the short to medium term.
The Chinese have dramatically improved their military technology without using Western equipment. They make their electronics for aerospace and defense. Some of their companies have capabilities on par with those in the US. (Maybe not all.) if it was all down to the Russians, Id be more relaxed, but the Chinese supplying them is a game changer., I think.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 07:13:01 pm
Quote from: farawayred on February 25, 2023, 06:13:13 pm
The Chinese have dramatically improved their military technology without using Western equipment. They make their electronics for aerospace and defense. Some of their companies have capabilities on par with those in the US. (Maybe not all.) if it was all down to the Russians, Id be more relaxed, but the Chinese supplying them is a game changer., I think.

it's still difficult and time consuming to mass produce technologically advanced weaponry. And we're now in an age where an $80m tank can be crippled by a $250k drone.

And I suspect this will be more about the Russians bringing mothballed equipment back into service asap, rather than them looking to build units from scratch.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 07:36:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 25, 2023, 07:13:01 pm
it's still difficult and time consuming to mass produce technologically advanced weaponry. And we're now in an age where an $80m tank can be crippled by a $250k drone.

And I suspect this will be more about the Russians bringing mothballed equipment back into service asap, rather than them looking to build units from scratch.
Yeah, I agree that this is likely the first step. But I fear that the war will not be ending soon and arsenal has to be replenished. That's probably already started.

What's interesting to me is that India is a major Russian weapons importer, and they keep neutrality, in part, to preserve this status. Are the Russians still exporting there? if so, the point of their domestic production is moot really...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 07:48:55 pm
Quote from: farawayred on February 25, 2023, 06:13:13 pm
The Chinese have dramatically improved their military technology without using Western equipment. They make their electronics for aerospace and defense. Some of their companies have capabilities on par with those in the US. (Maybe not all.) if it was all down to the Russians, Id be more relaxed, but the Chinese supplying them is a game changer., I think.
If you look at their supply chains though, you will find Western countries down there at the bottom. There is a reason the US are targeting their chip makers with sanctions, they need Western (US or Dutch) equipment else the whole military production house of cards will fall down.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 07:56:21 pm
Quote from: stoa on February 25, 2023, 01:14:43 am
Visas had to be given to them as Austria is obligated to let people in, if they were invited by OSCE as their headquarter is located in Vienna and there's an agreement between the state and OSCE. The EU even have included exceptions in their sanctions for cases like that. The only way to not have the Russians there would have been by OSCE not inviting them or telling them to stay away. Then again, Lavrov was allowed to go to New York to give a speech at the United Nations.
This is all known - the point being though that 'obligation' to obey law is not something Russia gives a flying fuck about yet we're expected to toe the line? Also fuckin annoyed me when the Orc c*nt interrupted the minute's silence to gaslight the entire room about the preciousness of ALL lives - the sanctimonious fucknugget.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 10:38:44 pm
Quote from: farawayred on February 25, 2023, 06:13:13 pm
The Chinese have dramatically improved their military technology without using Western equipment. They make their electronics for aerospace and defense. Some of their companies have capabilities on par with those in the US. (Maybe not all.) if it was all down to the Russians, Id be more relaxed, but the Chinese supplying them is a game changer., I think.
It's common knowledge that China didn't really develop their new military technology, they stole the information through espionage and reverse engineered captured Western military technologies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 25, 2023, 11:53:22 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on February 25, 2023, 10:38:44 pm
It's common knowledge that China didn't really develop their new military technology, they stole the information through espionage and reverse engineered captured Western military technologies.
I know, mate... The person who built their space program is a former JPL-er. The US didn't grant him permanent residency...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 26, 2023, 12:04:19 am
Another update.  The Russians once again resort to blunt force tactics.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ypRNl6AjxW8&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ypRNl6AjxW8&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 26, 2023, 12:16:03 am
Quote from: Red Beret on February 26, 2023, 12:04:19 am
Another update.  The Russians once again resort to blunt force tactics.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ypRNl6AjxW8&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ypRNl6AjxW8&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>

Some promising update there too that the blunt force attack has seemingly been too slow with the rainy season coming, making it much harder to attack, and by the time it ends Ukraine should be ready for a counter offensive.

Perhaps the best window for Russia's current tactics and momentum to work may have just closed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 26, 2023, 07:16:22 am
So, despite having super advanced weapons; weather and elevation are still key factors!

I have no idea what emotions parents must feel when their children are old enough to join the army and decide to go. A sense of pride and utter fear.
The deveststaion recently in Turkey and Syria is hard to read about, but this is man made.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:51:58 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on February 25, 2023, 07:56:21 pm
This is all known - the point being though that 'obligation' to obey law is not something Russia gives a flying fuck about yet we're expected to toe the line? Also fuckin annoyed me when the Orc c*nt interrupted the minute's silence to gaslight the entire room about the preciousness of ALL lives - the sanctimonious fucknugget.

I have no idea why they aren't expelled out of all organizations. Russian delegates and diplomats they go to those meetings only for trolling purpose.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:53:37 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 01:51:58 pm
I have no idea why they aren't expelled out of all organizations. Russian delegates and diplomats they go to those meetings only for trolling purpose.
There lies part of the problem - most of the worldwide organizations are archaic, with structures based on post WWII. The UN, EU, NATO, World Bank, etc., are barely functioning organizations on life supply. The UN Security Council has Russia and China as permanent members, Chine was the Chair of the Human Rights Committee... What's next, North Korea?...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm
Fucking dickheads need kidnapping, blindfolding and flown out to the frontline, then see how much conspiracy shite they'll spout.

BBC News - Ukraine war: Viral conspiracy theories falsely claim the war is fake
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64789737
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:21:04 am
How does anyone outside Russia benefit from denial?
I've not watched TV news in ages. Is there a lack of film footage? I don't recall much from Iraq or Afghanistan though that's as likely to be my piss poor memory as anything .
