I remember the sinking feeling when this bloody mess started and the dreaded sense of helplessness and inevitability that came with it. To be here a year later is a testament to Ukraine's resolve.



It's difficult to fight a protracted war when no country is on a war economy footing. This isn't the 1940s, where every factory in the country is churning out tanks, planes, guns and ammo, and shipyards are slaving around the clock. Modern weapons can't be thrown together like that, and we've seen that small drones can wreak havoc with multimillion dollar tanks.



Where we go from here I have no clue. I carry with me a dark sense of foreboding of what lies in store for the world if Putin remains in charge of Russia and Ukraine begins to drive them back. But I would rather that then watch him roll across yet another country as politicians the world over collectively piss themselves at the thought of their precious gravy train hitting the buffers.