Reports of around 15 explosions in Mariupol (Russian occupied Ukrainian city that was turned into a military base more or less). It's out of range of normal HIMARS strikes but it sounds like Ukraine have hit it with something else they haven't had access to before.If true and there are more strikes to come, it's a huge problem for Russia as having that kind of range means Ukraine can strike all the way up to the coast for a large portion of the front line along the south, and can hit the bridges between Crimea and the rest of Ukraine.The suggestion is that it might be GLSDB's. They're made by taking bombs usually dropped from planes (which the US has 20,000+ of and will need to retire eventually) and attaching rockets to them (which the US also have thousands of available), allowing them to be launched from ground launchers Ukraine already have access to. Supposedly the problem with supplying them to Ukraine was that production of them simply doesn't exist yet, but it seems like that might have changed.