Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 656826 times)

Renewables and fracking surely ☹️
You know China are priming up Russia to have a serious influence on where they will go long term. They are probably hoping for a mini collapse as who else can step in and fund the growth of that country's infrastructure and economy. Bit like what they are doing in Africa, China surely have their eyes on the natural resources in Russia.
Quote from: cdav on February 20, 2023, 10:44:29 pm
1) After 15 years of inward looking retrenchment following Iraq, I think Western politicians and populaces accept there is a need to re-arm and show leadership on the world stage to oppose dictatorships


Which dictatorships?

Just the ones we decide we don't like?

And let the 'friendly' dictatorships continue to deny their populations basic human rights, fund terrorist groups, and launch air strikes on neighbouring countries to murder thousands of women and children?

Remember that the US helped many of the dictatorships over the past 70/80 years take and keep power.



Quote from: cdav on February 20, 2023, 10:44:29 pm
2) I think the issue with gas supplies being weaponised will lead to a shift in global supply chains in key industries and probably an 'on shoring' of some manufacturing back from China. It is already happening in things like semi-conductors, but I think it will also happen in things like food, mining (rare earth metals, potentially steel and other building materials) and energy with increased renewables (and domestic manufacture of these such as solar, wind turbines, etc)

Podcast about that today but not in a way you would have thought. Chinese companies are building factories in Mexico to build closer to the US market. No shipping, no ports and free trade with USA. The Daily NYT podcast. Also lots of US firms moving production from China to USA as you describe.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 04:36:04 pm
You know China are priming up Russia to have a serious influence on where they will go long term. They are probably hoping for a mini collapse as who else can step in and fund the growth of that country's infrastructure and economy. Bit like what they are doing in Africa, China surely have their eyes on the natural resources in Russia.


China are pushing Russia forward because the more they do, the weaker both they and the west become.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:42:21 pm
Which dictatorships?

Just the ones we decide we don't like?

And let the 'friendly' dictatorships continue to deny their populations basic human rights, fund terrorist groups, and launch air strikes on neighbouring countries to murder thousands of women and children?

Remember that the US helped many of the dictatorships over the past 70/80 years take and keep power.

And certain sections of the west's population still hold a grudge over our efforts to topple one of those dictatorships. These protestors like to gripe about dictators' violation of basic human rights, etc., but get rid of a dictator that does all of these things, and they'll tell you, "Not in our name".
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:45:42 pm
China are pushing Russia forward because the more they do, the weaker both they and the west become.

It isn't a zero sum game. Just because the west is pouring some of its resources into Ukraine doesn't mean it gets weaker overall. The right strategic realignment can actually strengthen the west.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:03:23 pm
It isn't a zero sum game. Just because the west is pouring some of its resources into Ukraine doesn't mean it gets weaker overall. The right strategic realignment can actually strengthen the west.

Coupled with co-operation of nations
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:22:04 pm
Coupled with co-operation of nations

Pretty much everyone is getting away from Russia, and we're increasingly wary of China. We're finishing our realignment away from the former, and let's see what we'll do about the latter. Once that's done, it doesn't matter how much we pour into Ukraine: we'll still be strategically stronger, not weaker.
Reports of around 15 explosions in Mariupol (Russian occupied Ukrainian city that was turned into a military base more or less). It's out of range of normal HIMARS strikes but it sounds like Ukraine have hit it with something else they haven't had access to before.

If true and there are more strikes to come, it's a huge problem for Russia as having that kind of range means Ukraine can strike all the way up to the coast for a large portion of the front line along the south, and can hit the bridges between Crimea and the rest of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1628144888540790784
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71DV7tKuvq4

The suggestion is that it might be GLSDB's. They're made by taking bombs usually dropped from planes (which the US has 20,000+ of and will need to retire eventually) and attaching rockets to them (which the US also have thousands of available), allowing them to be launched from ground launchers Ukraine already have access to. Supposedly the problem with supplying them to Ukraine was that production of them simply doesn't exist yet, but it seems like that might have changed.
