It is interesting to see how the Ukrainians will proceed once they have their own drones indeed. The current strikes may work against them because they lost the element of surprise. A massive attack later on would have been far more destructive to the Russian air forces. But they will certainly be looking for drones from now on.
Depends on the reason why their attack worked really, if they made it through because Russia have moved a lot of their anti-air to the frontlines then Russia might be stuck either way, move it back and risk drone attacks in occupied territory, or leave it where it is and risk more attacks on home soil.
I think Ukraine had to make a move regardless, Russia was gathering enough resources to launch 150-200 missiles, which probably would've caused a huge amount of damage to the Ukrainian power grid. Reports from the RfU
channel that gets posted in here a lot suggested that the Ukrainian power infrastructure was close to being too broken to share and allocate power correctly, which would've been a huge problem.
The most interesting thing for me is that give or take a bit, the distance from Ukraine to Engles where the drone attack took place is about the same as Ukraine to Moscow.
I can't imagine Ukraine attacking Moscow as it would give Putin an excuse to mobilise more, but I'm sure it'll make it harder for the bloated little gnome to sleep at night.