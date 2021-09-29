Ukraine's goal seems to be to regain their territory, including Crimea, and then join NATO. Both of these things should happen and we should be doing everything we can to support that outcome, aside from sending troops.



Something needs to be figured out regarding Russia's ability to attack from their own territory with impunity too. The issue seems to be that Ukraine can attack Russian soil with Ukrainian weapons, but not NATO weapons, so perhaps there's some scope there to help Ukraine with production of hardware that they can use to preempt these missile attacks.