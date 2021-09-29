« previous next »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 04:12:06 pm
How many Ukrainians have fled the regions though?
I see you beat me to it. :)
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 04:29:56 pm

When are you going to volunteer to fight alongside the Ukrainians, then? Or are you just being like Haig in Blackadder Goes Forth?

At present, Ukraine is in the ascendency. They've done brilliantly and are heores. There's no guarantee this ascendency will continue. A long and harsh winter approaches, and there've been warnings from both Ukraine and aid agencies. Thousands (at least) more are going to die, or starvation, cold and lack of medicines.  A compromise to end that would so bad?
FFS Nobby. All your interlocutors are suggesting is entirely inline with all official public pronouncements by Ukraine (and the vast majority of ordinary citizens too). Whereas, it is you, from the outside, wishing to dictate terms for Ukraine.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Ukraine's goal seems to be to regain their territory, including Crimea, and then join NATO. Both of these things should happen and we should be doing everything we can to support that outcome, aside from sending troops.

Something needs to be figured out regarding Russia's ability to attack from their own territory with impunity too. The issue seems to be that Ukraine can attack Russian soil with Ukrainian weapons, but not NATO weapons, so perhaps there's some scope there to help Ukraine with production of hardware that they can use to preempt these missile attacks.
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 04:29:56 pm

When are you going to volunteer to fight alongside the Ukrainians, then? Or are you just being like Haig in Blackadder Goes Forth?

At present, Ukraine is in the ascendency. They've done brilliantly and are heores. There's no guarantee this ascendency will continue. A long and harsh winter approaches, and there've been warnings from both Ukraine and aid agencies. Thousands (at least) more are going to die, or starvation, cold and lack of medicines.  A compromise to end that would so bad?

I'm not even going to dignify that with a response, other than read a history book.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:39:51 pm
FFS Nobby. All your interlocutors are suggesting is entirely inline with all official public pronouncements by Ukraine (and the vast majority of ordinary citizens too). Whereas, it is you, from the outside, wishing to dictate terms for Ukraine.

A bit like his views on climate chnage  ;)

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:53:13 pm
A bit like his views on climate chnage  ;)
And meat consumption!

We still love you, Nobby. ;D
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

It's clear Putin is punishing Ukrainian civilians in the hope that it'll force their leaders into talks. Putin knows hes lost the war.But currently I see no will from Ukraines People to give up anything. Neither should their be.

Biden is saying absolutely the right things and laying the groundwork for some sort of deal. How Putin and Russia can make a deal that saves face is beyond my pay grade however.
But its obvious that Ukraine need to join Nato now as no deal with Russia  means anything otherwise.  Brute force is their only language.


Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 04:29:56 pm

When are you going to volunteer to fight alongside the Ukrainians, then? Or are you just being like Haig in Blackadder Goes Forth?

At present, Ukraine is in the ascendency. They've done brilliantly and are heores. There's no guarantee this ascendency will continue. A long and harsh winter approaches, and there've been warnings from both Ukraine and aid agencies. Thousands (at least) more are going to die, or starvation, cold and lack of medicines.  A compromise to end that would so bad?


When are you ?
This will go on for some time yet. It seems the collective West is happy to drip feed sufficient resources to keep Ukraine in the ascendency whilst continually degrading Russian fighting resources, the Russian economy and the will of the Russian people. 
