Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11640 on: November 22, 2022, 03:00:54 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on November 22, 2022, 09:40:13 am
Israel seemingly offering (/threatening) to do likewise for Ukraine if Iran followed through with the offer may have stopped it.  I'm not sure how robust this source is so take with a pinch of salt: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/israel-may-transfer-high-precision-ballistic-missiles-to-ukraine-if-the-russian-federation-receives-iranian-ones-mass-media/

From the video updates it seems like the front line is now really fixed with marginal gains and losses each day, at best.  Russia have retreated their forces to more advantageous positions with shorter supply lines and with a steady flow of reinforcements.  It's a war of attrition and that seemingly suits Russia better as they can decimate Ukrainian civilian infrastructure whilst the 'good folks' back home in Russia are largely unaffected.  I guess further waves of conscription may alter public perception but probably not enough to trigger a revolution within Russia!

If it does enter into a stalemate on the frontlines then it will put a strain on the support for Ukraine, unfortunately.  It's certainly a difficult one for Ukraine.

A lot of previously safe Russian logistics lines just got put in range of Ukrainian artillery after Kherson city was taken, and they don't seem too keen to hold the land south of Kherson as it's mostly deserts and swamps. Ukraine's advance will potentially stop for a few weeks but they'll be hammering Russian logistics for those weeks like they did last time, I'd be surprised if Ukraine don't end up taking a lot more territory back.

If Ukraine can exploit the area between Kherson and Mariupol while hitting the supply lines coming from Crimea from range, a lot of the Russian frontline could collapse.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11641 on: November 23, 2022, 04:47:42 pm
BBC are reporting a DDOS attack on EU Parliament, just after it passes a motion declaring Russia a terrorist state (which it is) and on the same day the orcs launch 70 cruise missiles against civilians, schools, hospitals and power plants. Utter c*nts. Orcs must die.  :no

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-europe-63733673
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11642 on: November 23, 2022, 05:49:18 pm
The situation looks fairly grim at the moment with the bad weather arriving. I haven't really being following this for a few weeks now but are Ukraine getting the equipment they need to push Russia out of their country or not?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11643 on: November 23, 2022, 06:04:34 pm
They're bombing civilian infrastructure such as electricity stations and hospitals/medical facilities, don't they both constitute war crimes under the Geneva Convention?
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11644 on: November 23, 2022, 06:05:21 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 23, 2022, 06:04:34 pm
They're bombing civilian infrastructure such as electricity stations and hospitals/medical facilities, don't they both constitute war crimes under the Geneva Convention?
Yes - like they give a shit - they've been doing it for decades if not centuries. It's how they do things.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11645 on: November 23, 2022, 06:19:17 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 23, 2022, 06:04:34 pm
They're bombing civilian infrastructure such as electricity stations and hospitals/medical facilities, don't they both constitute war crimes under the Geneva Convention?

The international community allowed them to commit systematic war crimes in Syria. So did the usual crowd of apologists (@Stop-the-War) who thought the war had been stopped as soon as the House of Commons voted against a No-Fly Zone. What wankers. Putin therefore doesn't care. A sense of humanity might hold him back but we know he doesn't have that.

I wake up each morning hoping he has been assassinated. One day it might happen. Hopefully soon.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11646 on: November 23, 2022, 07:59:21 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on November 23, 2022, 05:49:18 pm
The situation looks fairly grim at the moment with the bad weather arriving. I haven't really being following this for a few weeks now but are Ukraine getting the equipment they need to push Russia out of their country or not?
Yes.  Putin is throwing bodies in the way to slow them down though with Wagner mercenaries bringing up the rear to shoot any soldiers not willing to die needlessly.

The updates from the front lines are mostly positive but it's the barrage of attacks on civilian infrastructure that are really hurting Ukraine.  From the bits I've gleaned the majority are being shot down but it only needs a few getting through each time to gradually decimate the infrastructure.

It feels like only the Russian populace can stop the war but they seem equal parts cowed by their government and sheltered from the effects of the war.
andy07

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11647 on: November 23, 2022, 09:02:33 pm
I dont think the average Russian is unaware of what is happening.  Maybe we are some way short of knowledge transcending into action.
Snow

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11648 on: November 23, 2022, 09:53:48 pm
Quote from: andy07 on November 23, 2022, 09:02:33 pm
I dont think the average Russian is unaware of what is happening.  Maybe we are some way short of knowledge transcending into action.

And maybe a proportion may support the war, as long as it doesnt affect them.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11649 on: November 24, 2022, 01:50:09 am
Quote from: thaddeus on November 23, 2022, 07:59:21 pm
Yes.  Putin is throwing bodies in the way to slow them down though with Wagner mercenaries bringing up the rear to shoot any soldiers not willing to die needlessly.

Stalin wrote the instructions manual on that during WWI - the Nazis were at the front line, NKVD at the back shooting people who turn around.
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11650 on: November 24, 2022, 07:55:19 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on November 23, 2022, 05:49:18 pm
The situation looks fairly grim at the moment with the bad weather arriving. I haven't really being following this for a few weeks now but are Ukraine getting the equipment they need to push Russia out of their country or not?
Seems pretty standard that after a big offensive the Ukrainians pause and spend time regrouping, destroying Russian logistics and probing their defenses.  That is happening South of Kherson.  Ukraine will have the advantage during the winter because they have better troops and higher morale, and most of the fighting is going to be in the South where the weather is less of a factor.

The battlefield situation should favour Ukraine from now until spring, which is why the Russians are attacking civilian infrastructure instead.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11651 on: November 24, 2022, 09:01:28 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b9C7dMXlSNI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b9C7dMXlSNI</a>
Not a very cheerful update.

I'm not sure an air defence system exists that can shoot down all the missiles/drones being fired into Ukraine.  I guess they'd need to be destroying them at source but considering they're being fired from within Russia and Belarussia that's easier said than done.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11652 on: November 24, 2022, 09:22:03 am
Quote from: thaddeus on November 24, 2022, 09:01:28 am
Not a very cheerful update.

I'm not sure an air defence system exists that can shoot down all the missiles/drones being fired into Ukraine.  I guess they'd need to be destroying them at source but considering they're being fired from within Russia and Belarussia that's easier said than done.

It seems like volume of systems is the bigger factor, there are so many potential targets that they need as many systems as possible to cover as much airspace as possible.
darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11653 on: November 24, 2022, 11:17:09 pm
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 23, 2022, 04:47:42 pm
BBC are reporting a DDOS attack on EU Parliament, just after it passes a motion declaring Russia a terrorist state (which it is) and on the same day the orcs launch 70 cruise missiles against civilians, schools, hospitals and power plants. Utter c*nts. Orcs must die.  :no

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-europe-63733673

do you have to keep repeating the orcs must die line. its fuckin cringe.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11654 on: November 25, 2022, 07:22:26 am
Quote from: darragh85 on November 24, 2022, 11:17:09 pm
do you have to keep repeating the orcs must die line. its fuckin cringe.
It's used a lot where I am. It carries significance. I'll keep using it wherever it feels right to, unless told not to by Staff Room. Cringe away mate. There are far, far, far, far worse things going on than your "fuckin cringe".

Couldn't give a fuck about any video game (literally only just now found out that context, after googling to try and find out why you find it so "fuckin cringe") - this is very real for us. It also involves a lot of people putting their money where their mouths are. From the start. This is an article from, April. The phrase has become well-known locally for this reason.

https://news.err.ee/1608569350/estonian-angel-investor-sending-aid-convoys-to-ukraine-this-is-personal

Estonian angel investor sending aid convoys to Ukraine: This is personal



For Estonian IT entrepreneur and angel investor Ragnar Sass, the war in Ukraine is more personal than most. ERR News spoke to the Salto-X and Pipedrive co-founder about his efforts to take humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, his business interests there and the Estonian startup scene.

The satellite town of Bucha, on the outskirts Kyiv, has become infamous during Russia's two-month-long full-scale invasion of Ukraine for all the wrong reasons. But for Sass, who met his wife, Vitaliia, in the commuter several years ago, and whose mother-in-law lived there until late last year, the city also holds special memories.

So does the rest of Ukraine. The entrepreneur opened the second branch of startup accelerator Lift99 in the capital in 2017 and has invested in startups across the country, in other cities which have unfortunately fallen from the lips of the world's TV anchors in recent weeks: Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa.

"I have never in my life seen something which is so cruel and so black and white," he told ERR News earlier this month, speaking about the war which Russia started on February 24. "There is no way I could see or feel this any differently."

Asked how he and his wife are coping with the news from Bucha, he says: "We have trained ourselves [not to look]... You can go crazy if you look. It is very, very difficult for every Ukrainian but half of the country is still working."

On February 25, Sass sent 20,000 to the Ukrainian Army but quickly realized he wanted to do more. As with many Estonians, Russia's actions have yanked stories from the past back to the present.

"I remember stories from my granny when I was a small child, but I never focused on them and now I am like... this was all true... Russian soldiers have not changed in 81 years. And this is horrible. When the war started, I was in shock," he says

By the time he speaks to ERR News on April 19, the founder of Pipedrive has sent four convoys of vehicles, approximately 50, stuffed with humanitarian aid to Ukraine and a fifth one is being prepared as we speak. His vehicles have helped 28 army units so far across Ukraine.

Sass' interest in humanitarian aid was sparked in 2008 when he participated in an aid mission to Georgia following Russia's invasion so he knew it was possible to help now.

Colleagues on the ground in Ukraine said that while humanitarian aid is important, the military needs vehicles to operate. 

"We started to look into it more deeply and realized these are extremely motivated people but they are lacking almost everything. This is how we started the first [convoy] and this week convoy number four leaves [for Ukraine]," he says.

While some cars are donated, most are purchased. They are given a checkup first, then fixed or repainted and filled with aid such as medicine, warm clothes, food, even gasoline has been sent in the past, and drones that are "super needed." When aid is delivered photos are sent back to the organizers in Estonia to prove the help reached those in need.

Inspired by the news of convoys of vehicles being driven to Ukraine from Lithuania, each of the vehicles in the first convoy were driven to the Polish border but now, as things have progressed, cars are put on a vehicle carrier.

"It was pretty crazy," he said, recalling the first trip. "[I drank] Fourteen Red Bulls in 19 hours."



Speaking about the future and how Sass and the Estonian startup community will continue to help, he says this is up in the air at the moment.

"No one knows how long the war will last," he says, adding a fifth convoy will certainly be sent soon. "But we are talking already about how we can build the country up again /.../ In the future, we can discuss if cars are the most crucial thing or if there is something else we can do."

The small and close-knit startup community has already been asking itself how it can help and is trying to hire Ukrainians when possible, but it discovered early on that most people had no intention of leaving the country.

Sass isn't pulling his investments out either. He firmly believes the trends which were seen in Kyiv before the war will return. Lift99 has temporarily relocated to Lviv in western Ukraine, it is twice the size of Tallinn's office and was full before the war. "We saw that so many people wanted to visit Ukraine, to invest in Ukraine," he says.

He also speaks proudly about his own investments, including a company that teaches people to code in six months which is "life-changing." But in the future help may spread out in different sectors.

"That our aim should be to help even beyond startups now, just any company that wants to export beyond Ukraine and sell their products globally. This is something which we have discussed," he says.

He says Estonia and Ukraine have a lot of ground in common, including history, which makes working together easy: "We believe that our experience in Estonia is relative for them /.../ But at the same time we have so many more unicorns [a startup valued at over US$1 billion]  so something is off."




Estonia has been advising Ukraine on its e-governance for years and looking at the way the country has taken the lead in some areas, Sass believes the pupil can now show the teacher the way forward.

He mentions Ukraine leapfrogging Estonia by developing government services on mobile phones and legalizing cryptocurrencies:

"We are not there!" he says exasperatedly, "So Ukraine can lead us."
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11655 on: November 25, 2022, 11:22:03 am
https://news.err.ee/1608799774/spymaster-info-reaching-the-battlefield-weakness-of-russian-intelligence

Spymaster: Info reaching the battlefield weakness of Russian intelligence
NEWS
ERR
Today at 08.05
Kaupo Rosin.
Source: ERR

Ukraine's recent successes in reclaiming territory have relied on Kyiv and foreign intelligence, Estonia's new foreign intelligence chief Kaupo Rosin said. He described transfer of information as a weakness of Russian intelligence.

Rosin said on the "Esimene stuudio" evening talk show that Western intelligence services have likely offered Ukraine plenty of help in the war.

"My feeling is that it has been quite extensive. Ukraine clearly has capable intelligence organs, but every bit of foreign aid  as other countries sport different approaches  is a great help. There is, I believe, enough of it today," Rosin said.

The new head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS) added that Ukraine's recent victories have also relied heavily on intelligence. "Ukraine's recent successes  Kherson, Kharkiv  they did not go on the offensive on a whim. They had some kind of intelligence info, whether Ukrainian, foreign or a combination of the two. I dare say that modern warfare without intelligence would come to a quick and grizzly end."

Rosin said that this does not mean Russian intelligence could be underestimated.

"They are keeping busy on the strategic level. They have the numbers, they are aggressive, trained and persistent. Rather, their problem might be information moving between their own structures. In other words, it seems that information sourced often fails to reach the people on the battlefield, whether out of reluctance or inability to share it. This facet of command and control seems weak on the Russian side," Rosin said.

The intelligence chief said that when he was still working as deputy director of the intelligence and security division of NATO Headquarters, full-blown war breaking out was expected before February 24, adding that Russia has achieved its strategic goal in Ukraine, while it has failed to do so on the battlefield.

"Working at NATO Headquarters, we were convinced there would be full-blown war some time before February 24. That there would be attacks from multiple directions, from Belarus, eastern and western flanks. That there would be an offensive on Odessa etc. Putting all of it on a map, it looks unbelievable. They look like World War II maneuvers, which no one has seen for a long time, and it doesn't seem to make sense. But it happened because the decision had been made. The plan might not have worked on the battlefield, while strategically speaking, Ukraine has taken a massive hit  millions of refugees, economy destroyed  so there is a strategic effect."

Rosin said that the main conclusion one can draw from the Ukraine war is that Estonia must develop its defense in peacetime.

"We know that the Russians are capable of making foolish decisions, but at the end of the day, they will still be counting tanks  everything our NATO allies have prepositioned in the region, NATO plans etc. The other side is always watching and trying to figure out how serious all of it is. And if we take ourselves seriously, then the enemy will take us seriously, which can help avoid all manner of miscalculations," Rosin offered.

The war must end in a Ukrainian victory as a pause would otherwise simply see it continue a few years from now. A Russian victory or break in the fighting would also send aggressors everywhere the signal that war is worth it. "War must not be allowed to pay off," Rosin said.

He said that were Russia to win, Estonia's efforts to ramp up defenses would have to be all the more urgent. The spymaster said that while Estonia has made the right calls, its Western allies should come along.

Enemy plans need to be known as soon as they're drawn up

The aim of the foreign intelligence service is to know the enemy's plans as soon as they're laid.

"This is not easy, while it would provide us with the longest advance warning. We saw in Ukraine that it can come well in advance. The question is whether to believe the information or not. Our task is to source information to cover various indicators to be sure in our decisions and assessments as too sudden or early advance warning that proves false wastes resources, should we decide to mobilize, while warning that comes too late is completely useless as there won't be time to mobilize," Rosin said.

He also said that the human factor will always remain key in intelligence. "The role of human contacts is not going anywhere. Every intelligence discipline has its advantages and disadvantages. The pro of human contacts is that having sources in the right place allows one to get an idea of intention, who has decided what and where. Technical methods can help detect activities and processes. A modern intelligence service must use different disciplines to put together the puzzle pieces," Rosin remarked.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11656 on: November 25, 2022, 02:05:57 pm
Life in Kiev without electricity. I like this. There's something intimate and authentic about it:

https://twitter.com/Mylovanov/status/1596050892327129090

PS Orcs must die.
stanleyparkmudonmyboots

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11657 on: November 25, 2022, 05:39:09 pm
My family in Ukraine only have about two hours of power a day, they have no idea when it will come on or how long it will last. Yesterday they only had half an hour and this was at 5am. They rely on electricity for their water supply, as their is no mains system like here (UK). Some of their heating also relies on electricity too. They charge their phones via the car charger. No hot water for washing or bathing, clean clothes are a thing of the past. They had their first snowfall this week and the nightime temp is below freezing, proper winter weather has yet to kick in. They are by no means alone, millions of their country men are in the same position. The situation will only get worse, yes things are going better on the battlefield but millions suffer in their own homes. Our niece who has three children, has breast cancer, for which she needs an operation, no foreseeable date can be arranged for this.
                  I know this post is dour, but unfortunately this is the reality, I don't look at it with rose tinted glasses, warm feelings of community and how it might have been like this in past times. Yes we send military aid and they're very grateful for it, but they need more help to survive this coming winter, heating and power are a must or people will die through deprivation. I'm not exaggerating, when they video call I can see the change in them, immune systems compromised, stress written across their faces. Please give little help what you can, anything. It will make a difference
filopastry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11658 on: November 25, 2022, 06:30:44 pm
Quote from: stanleyparkmudonmyboots on November 25, 2022, 05:39:09 pm
My family in Ukraine only have about two hours of power a day, they have no idea when it will come on or how long it will last. Yesterday they only had half an hour and this was at 5am. They rely on electricity for their water supply, as their is no mains system like here (UK). Some of their heating also relies on electricity too. They charge their phones via the car charger. No hot water for washing or bathing, clean clothes are a thing of the past. They had their first snowfall this week and the nightime temp is below freezing, proper winter weather has yet to kick in. They are by no means alone, millions of their country men are in the same position. The situation will only get worse, yes things are going better on the battlefield but millions suffer in their own homes. Our niece who has three children, has breast cancer, for which she needs an operation, no foreseeable date can be arranged for this.
                  I know this post is dour, but unfortunately this is the reality, I don't look at it with rose tinted glasses, warm feelings of community and how it might have been like this in past times. Yes we send military aid and they're very grateful for it, but they need more help to survive this coming winter, heating and power are a must or people will die through deprivation. I'm not exaggerating, when they video call I can see the change in them, immune systems compromised, stress written across their faces. Please give little help what you can, anything. It will make a difference

With the horrible humanitarian situation developing there, I don't think we can avoid another refugee wave this winter, and that is assuming people can actually get out
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11659 on: Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm
Mariupol at the start fo this year. They had no idea what was about to some. https://twitter.com/IrynaVoichuk/status/1598371689670316045
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11660 on: Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
Seems that the Ukrainian march South from Zaporizhzhia is beginning...
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11661 on: Today at 03:23:14 pm
Sudden flurry of diplomatic activity.

First Biden says he'd be happy to meet for talks with Putin.

Putin says he's also be willing to meet - if the annexations are internationally recognised.

I think we may be nearing the beginning of the end. But the big hurdle will be the annexed land.

I agree with Biden that Ukrine shouldn't be lent on to go for a settlement it doesn't agree with. But there needs to be some pragmatism. Much of the annexed regions has majority Russian populations. Even if Ukraine drove Russian forces out of the Ukraine borders, what happens to the majority Russian people, who will be antagonistic toward the Ukrainian government/people? And Russia is not going to relinquich the base of its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

Can't just give these away, obviously, but reparations and an acceptance by Russia that Ukraine becomes, say, a NATO protectorate, would perhaps be an acceptable compromise to end the war.

Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11662 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm
No scenario where Russia gets a handful of ukrainian soil and does not pay for reparations is even remotely acceptable. Everyone would like for this war to end, but not with Putin getting a way out to claim victory. No fucking way.
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11663 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm
No way Ukraine accepts their territory being stolen. Putin will just do it all again in another five years. He'll gobble them up a piece at a time - him, or whoever comes after him, as he's not a well man.

The only way Ukraine accepts anything is if the West/NATO threatens to cut them loose on military supplies, but I can't see the Eastern nations like Poland going along with that.
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11664 on: Today at 03:53:40 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 03:40:55 pm
No way Ukraine accepts their territory being stolen. Putin will just do it all again in another five years. He'll gobble them up a piece at a time - him, or whoever comes after him, as he's not a well man.

The only way Ukraine accepts anything is if the West/NATO threatens to cut them loose on military supplies, but I can't see the Eastern nations like Poland going along with that.


Which is why a compromise along the lines I said - Reparations and Ukraine coming under the formal protection of NATO - would need to be agreed by Putin.

CharityChristmasMooseMousse

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11665 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm
SO basically give them the land they illegally annexed and the remaining land joins NATO?
