The situation looks fairly grim at the moment with the bad weather arriving. I haven't really being following this for a few weeks now but are Ukraine getting the equipment they need to push Russia out of their country or not?



Yes. Putin is throwing bodies in the way to slow them down though with Wagner mercenaries bringing up the rear to shoot any soldiers not willing to die needlessly.The updates from the front lines are mostly positive but it's the barrage of attacks on civilian infrastructure that are really hurting Ukraine. From the bits I've gleaned the majority are being shot down but it only needs a few getting through each time to gradually decimate the infrastructure.It feels like only the Russian populace can stop the war but they seem equal parts cowed by their government and sheltered from the effects of the war.