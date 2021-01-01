« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:00:54 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:40:13 am
Israel seemingly offering (/threatening) to do likewise for Ukraine if Iran followed through with the offer may have stopped it.  I'm not sure how robust this source is so take with a pinch of salt: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/israel-may-transfer-high-precision-ballistic-missiles-to-ukraine-if-the-russian-federation-receives-iranian-ones-mass-media/

From the video updates it seems like the front line is now really fixed with marginal gains and losses each day, at best.  Russia have retreated their forces to more advantageous positions with shorter supply lines and with a steady flow of reinforcements.  It's a war of attrition and that seemingly suits Russia better as they can decimate Ukrainian civilian infrastructure whilst the 'good folks' back home in Russia are largely unaffected.  I guess further waves of conscription may alter public perception but probably not enough to trigger a revolution within Russia!

If it does enter into a stalemate on the frontlines then it will put a strain on the support for Ukraine, unfortunately.  It's certainly a difficult one for Ukraine.

A lot of previously safe Russian logistics lines just got put in range of Ukrainian artillery after Kherson city was taken, and they don't seem too keen to hold the land south of Kherson as it's mostly deserts and swamps. Ukraine's advance will potentially stop for a few weeks but they'll be hammering Russian logistics for those weeks like they did last time, I'd be surprised if Ukraine don't end up taking a lot more territory back.

If Ukraine can exploit the area between Kherson and Mariupol while hitting the supply lines coming from Crimea from range, a lot of the Russian frontline could collapse.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:47:42 pm
BBC are reporting a DDOS attack on EU Parliament, just after it passes a motion declaring Russia a terrorist state (which it is) and on the same day the orcs launch 70 cruise missiles against civilians, schools, hospitals and power plants. Utter c*nts. Orcs must die.  :no

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-europe-63733673
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:49:18 pm
The situation looks fairly grim at the moment with the bad weather arriving. I haven't really being following this for a few weeks now but are Ukraine getting the equipment they need to push Russia out of their country or not?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:04:34 pm
They're bombing civilian infrastructure such as electricity stations and hospitals/medical facilities, don't they both constitute war crimes under the Geneva Convention?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:05:21 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:04:34 pm
They're bombing civilian infrastructure such as electricity stations and hospitals/medical facilities, don't they both constitute war crimes under the Geneva Convention?
Yes - like they give a shit - they've been doing it for decades if not centuries. It's how they do things.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:19:17 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:04:34 pm
They're bombing civilian infrastructure such as electricity stations and hospitals/medical facilities, don't they both constitute war crimes under the Geneva Convention?

The international community allowed them to commit systematic war crimes in Syria. So did the usual crowd of apologists (@Stop-the-War) who thought the war had been stopped as soon as the House of Commons voted against a No-Fly Zone. What wankers. Putin therefore doesn't care. A sense of humanity might hold him back but we know he doesn't have that.

I wake up each morning hoping he has been assassinated. One day it might happen. Hopefully soon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:59:21 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:49:18 pm
The situation looks fairly grim at the moment with the bad weather arriving. I haven't really being following this for a few weeks now but are Ukraine getting the equipment they need to push Russia out of their country or not?
Yes.  Putin is throwing bodies in the way to slow them down though with Wagner mercenaries bringing up the rear to shoot any soldiers not willing to die needlessly.

The updates from the front lines are mostly positive but it's the barrage of attacks on civilian infrastructure that are really hurting Ukraine.  From the bits I've gleaned the majority are being shot down but it only needs a few getting through each time to gradually decimate the infrastructure.

It feels like only the Russian populace can stop the war but they seem equal parts cowed by their government and sheltered from the effects of the war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:02:33 pm
I dont think the average Russian is unaware of what is happening.  Maybe we are some way short of knowledge transcending into action.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:53:48 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:02:33 pm
I dont think the average Russian is unaware of what is happening.  Maybe we are some way short of knowledge transcending into action.

And maybe a proportion may support the war, as long as it doesnt affect them.
