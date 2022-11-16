« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 606754 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11600 on: Yesterday at 12:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:10:24 pm
So wait, suddenly Zelensky is a villain and a liar, just as bad as Putin, because he made an error in stating that a missile that went off in Poland is not one of the several hundred fired by Russia at them.

This mistake has made him just as bad as Putin, and he is the sole person trying to drag the world into WW3

Except nobody said that. Denying logic without evidence to the contrary is a Putin manoeuvre. Thats all. Its not a good look on Zelensky. Hes better than this but isnt showing it.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11601 on: Yesterday at 12:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:14:23 pm
Except nobody said that. Denying logic without evidence to the contrary is a Putin manoeuvre. Thats all. Its not a good look on Zelensky. Hes better than this but isnt showing it.

You got that Easttytonered saying he is trying to drag NATO into the war, and making veiled comments around him not giving Oscar speech and the Azov Batalion, basically inferring that he has been found out for the evil guy he really is.

Which is exactly the work of Putin propoganda, that Zelensky is an evil leader (and thus he is justified in his attack)
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11602 on: Yesterday at 12:18:41 pm »
Meanwhile...

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63659370

Ukraine war: Gas plant hit in latest Russian strikes

More strikes have been reported across Ukraine, days after one of Russia's most intense bombardments of the war.

Officials say a gas production facility and a missile factory in Dnipro were among the latest targets and that at least four people died in one area.

In recent weeks, Russia has looked to target key Ukrainian energy infrastructure, following a series of battlefield setbacks.

Moscow has not yet commented on Thursday's alleged attacks.

Four people died as a result of an overnight strike on residential buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the president's office.

Meanwhile, missiles hit one of Ukraine's largest cities, Dnipro, said the regional head - causing a fire at an industrial facility and 14 injuries.

The prime minister added that the city's Pivdenmash factory - which produces missiles, among other products - had been bombed.

Nearby, 70 shells were said to have landed around the city of Nikopol, damaging infrastructure and leaving thousands of homes without power and water.

More infrastructure was targeted in the Odesa and Kharkiv regions, causing three injuries in each place, according to updates from officials.

The capital, Kyiv, was just one place where air raid sirens sounded. At about 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT), mobile phones started pinging with official warnings of a new nationwide missile attack.

Local air defences swung into action and military authorities reported that two cruise missiles and at least two Iranian-made drones had been shot down.

The head of the Lviv region said he did not yet have confirmation that air defences had been operating there as well.

Responding to Thursday's strikes across the country, the head of the president's office accused Russia of attempting a "strike in the back".

Andriy Yermak added that this was a "naïve tactic" that his compatriots were able to withstand... {continues}
Offline redwillow

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11603 on: Yesterday at 12:19:09 pm »
I thought it was common knowledge to take all Media with a pinch of salt, and some more than others, and some to completely disregard before even reading.

At the end of the day, go off of physical evidence, go off of video statements from officials etc and ignore the rest.

I don't think it is wrong for anyone to 'assume' or 'suspect' a missile that hit Poland, one of Ukraine's closest friend, come from a country that is firing thousands of rockets at Ukraine. Rightly so, NATO didn't over react and waited for the facts, media are now changing their line too but as learnt from COVID era, what gets more clicks or more views is the headline that gets published
Offline EastTyroneRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11604 on: Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:10:24 pm
So wait, suddenly Zelensky is a villain and a liar, just as bad as Putin, because he made an error in stating that a missile that went off in Poland is not one of the several hundred fired by Russia at them.

This mistake has made him just as bad as Putin, and he is the sole person trying to drag the world into WW3

How old are you?
If that's your take from it I cant be bothered anymore. Good luck.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11605 on: Yesterday at 12:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:17:40 pm
You got that Easttytonered saying he is trying to drag NATO into the war, and making veiled comments around him not giving Oscar speech and the Azov Batalion, basically inferring that he has been found out for the evil guy he really is.

Which is exactly the work of Putin propoganda, that Zelensky is an evil leader (and thus he is justified in his attack)

If Zelensky was trying to drag NATO I dont think it makes him evil. From the start he wanted a no fly zone etc and constantly called for allies to do more, so I dont think its thinly veiled. I think its misguided but not evil.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11606 on: Yesterday at 12:21:11 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 12:19:09 pm
I don't think it is wrong for anyone to 'assume' or 'suspect' a missile that hit Poland, one of Ukraine's closest friend, come from a country that is firing thousands of rockets at Ukraine. Rightly so, NATO didn't over react and waited for the facts, media are now changing their line too but as learnt from COVID era, what gets more clicks or more views is the headline that gets published
A good example of that from, of all sources, if I recall, the BBC (!), was a headline stating "Ukraine demands access to missile landing site...", whereas the follow up text said, "Ukraine today requested access...." <--- clickbait101.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11607 on: Yesterday at 12:21:43 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm
How old are you?
If that's your take from it I cant be bothered anymore. Good luck.

So explain to me then, when you are saying Zelensky won't be giving Oscar speeches anymore, and you are making comments about the Azov Batalion, what message are you trying to give. What is your take?
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11608 on: Yesterday at 12:23:01 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm
I cant be bothered anymore.
See ya then...
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11609 on: Yesterday at 12:30:22 pm »
I try to follow a general rule on the internet now, if I'm having a discussion with someone and they've shown no inclination to reconsider their argument within 3 replies, I stop responding and move on with my life.

Some of you should try it.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11610 on: Yesterday at 12:30:55 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63659824

***TRIGGER WARNING - descriptions of torture***

Ukraine war: Bodies found amid reports of Russian atrocities in Kherson

By James Waterhouse
BBC Ukraine correspondent, Kherson

Ukraine says it has found the bodies of 63 civilians bearing signs of torture near the recently liberated city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities in its invasion. But in Kherson, the BBC spoke to two people who said they were held for more than a month in what are being described as "torture chambers".

At one police station in recently liberated Kherson, each cell tells its own story.

Some have clothes strewn everywhere, one has a burnt-out bed, another has dog bowls and rubbish strewn everywhere. In one, a Russian flag lies in the centre of the floor.

In cell number six is Anzhela's story.

It was here she spent 31 days with four other women after being captured by Russian soldiers in June.

Before the invasion of Ukraine in February, Anzhela, 49, was a TV presenter on a Telethon channel. By early March, armoured Russian convoys were entering her home city of Kherson.

As Russia's grip tightened around the regional capital, demonstrations were gradually crushed, and freedoms were eroded. In June, armed men entered Anzhela's home, separated her from her boyfriend, put a bag over her head and loaded her on to a bus.

It was from there Anzhela was taken to cell number six.

"On the third floor, men were beaten," she recalls. "When the person is being tortured with electricity, you hear it. It is a peculiar sound.

"Men were screaming in pain."

After the Russians took Kherson, investigators say they rounded up people with connections to the Ukrainian military or partisans who'd protested against their occupation.

They claim to have found 11 illegal prisons and four torture chambers in Kherson after it was liberated. More than 700 people have been reported as missing.

It's feared they are either dead or have been illegally taken to Russian-occupied territories, or Russia itself.

And now Ukraine has announced the discovery of dozens of bodies with signs of torture near the city. Interior minister Denys Monastyrsky said the investigation into crimes there had only just begun, "so many more dungeons and burial places will be uncovered".

Anzhela calmly describes being psychologically tortured for more than a month. She often saw bodies wrapped in plastic taken out after "interrogations went too far".

Then she draws breath and describes the scars she still bears.

"There are some triggers," she says. "When they opened the gates, they made a specific sound. It meant more people were arriving to be interrogated."

The journalist says she couldn't fall asleep because the lights were always on. Once released, she found she couldn't go to bed in the dark.

What Anzhela didn't know was that her boyfriend was being held at the police station too.

Oleksandr Maksimenko, 69, shared a room with 15 other men, who he claims were relentlessly beaten and tortured. Some were electrocuted.

"It's horrible," he remembers. "One guy who was brought to the cell after his interrogation came back with a black tongue. It was so swollen it couldn't go back in his mouth."

Oleksandr says he shared painkillers with his cell mates. Temperatures often reached 40C and they were made to learn the Russian national anthem.

"One man was so bruised, he was almost fully blue from his head to his legs. It took him eight days to be able to stand up," he says.

Investigators say prisoners were often forced to confess to being a Ukrainian collaborator to be freed.

In Oleksandr's case, he had to appear on Russian state TV.

As the tide of Russian occupation once again recedes in Ukraine, Moscow is again accused of committing war crimes.

Russia continues to deny deliberately targeting civilians, despite overwhelming evidence.

In liberated Kherson, the damage isn't so much structural, instead a place where everyone has a tale of vivid struggle.

It seems like a city the Russians especially wanted to portray as their own.

They hoped targeting people like Oleskandr and Anzhela would help them in that goal.


Additional reporting by Anastasia Levchenko, Daria Sipigina, Moose Campbell, Alex Milner, Leisha Santorelli and Dave Bull.
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11611 on: Yesterday at 12:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:19:53 pm
If Zelensky was trying to drag NATO I dont think it makes him evil. From the start he wanted a no fly zone etc and constantly called for allies to do more, so I dont think its thinly veiled. I think its misguided but not evil.

Absolutely. It's entirely understandable (and not a recent development, as you point out), that Zelensky is going to advocate for the best interests of his country and its ongoing survival.

I think your nuanced point about him overstretching on this one particular occasion (missile landing in Poland), and falling into the realms of using misinformation to try to achieve the (entirely noble) goal of greater international support for his country is totally fair.

I haven't caught his comments, but as you said it doesn't serve his best interests in the long run to (probably accidentally as opposed to deviously - he must be an exhausted shell of a man) slip from passionate advocacy on emotive but factual grounds into emotive advocacy on shaky factual grounds now that it seems very likely the missile wasn't russian-launched nor russia's target. hopefully he retracts asap and falls in line with international community (it's not advocacy that's going to convince the cool heads that work in NATO, and veering away from the so far very successful direct but truthful angled approach he's become known for.
Offline Ray K

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11612 on: Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm
How old are you?
If that's your take from it I cant be bothered anymore. Good luck.
You won't be missed.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11613 on: Yesterday at 01:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:19:53 pm
If Zelensky was trying to drag NATO I dont think it makes him evil. From the start he wanted a no fly zone etc and constantly called for allies to do more, so I dont think its thinly veiled. I think its misguided but not evil.

He has had plenty of time to retract his initial statement blaming Russia. Like I alluded to the other day, the cameras have never more than 5 minutes away from him since the start of the conflict. If anything the longer he leaves it to apologize the worse it looks for him. The west might see him in a worse light and Putin can use it it as further ammunition by calling him a liar.

If, of course, the truth is it was a Ukrainian missile.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11614 on: Yesterday at 01:02:45 pm »
Vseviov: Poland missile incident will not harm Ukraine relations with West
NEWS
ERR
Today at 10.26
Source: Johannes Voltri/ERR

Tuesday's missile impact in Poland, which killed two, will not negatively impact western attitudes towards Ukraine, even if it is indeed the case that the missile had been launched by Ukrainian forces, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov says.

Meanwhile, Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine, Kaimo Kuusk, said the ongoing investigation should ascertain exactly what happened in the incident.

Both President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the missile strike had not been the result of deliberate action and, based on early assessments, was likely an air defense missile Ukrainian forces had used to intercept an incoming Russian attack.

US President Joe Biden had stated Tuesday evening that it was unlikely the missile had been fired from inside Russian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has no doubt that Ukraine bore no culpability in the incident, adding that he has received confirmation from his senior commanders that the missile was not of Ukrainian forces' origin.

ERR journalists Kirke Ert and Sten Teppan, appearing on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" show Thursday morning, quizzed Secretary General Vseviov on why Zelenskyy is taking a different position than the leaders from NATO and allied nations.

Vseviov said: "In the initial hours after this event took place, plenty of noise was apparent in the public space. It is quite normal for something like that to happen in the first few hours. Now sufficient time has elapsed, an understanding has begun to develop among the allies about what transpired."

"It is indeed the case that the Ukrainians want to take an active part in this investigation now, and get a full conviction as to what this was all about," Vseviov added.

"I don't think there was any malice here, neither on the part of the allies, nor on the part of the Ukrainians. I don't think there was any malice intended during these initial reports either," he continued.

"I don't think western attitudes towards Ukraine will be affected by this incident. If anything, it will help to speed up those processes that we consider necessary to win the war."

Ambassador Kuusk responded to the same question in an appearance on ETV morning show "Terevisioon", albeit vaguely.

Kuusk said: "At the end of the day, this whole episode started when Russia starting its large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine."

"Ukraine tried to take down those cruise missiles. What exactly happened should be investigated going forward, because conclusions so far have initially been based on emotion, with logic only coming into play later. In fact, we should wait for the Poles. When they invite the Ukrainians and the Americans to take part in a joint investigation to establish what happened there and what, unfortunately, also resulted in victims," he went on.

"Different data sets are being compared. All intelligence information that planes, various sensors and tech can collect is being compared, and traces of the impact an explosion at the site, along with all fragments that have been found, are under investigation. I am convinced that if investigation procedures are carried out, these results will also be made public," Kuusk went on.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11615 on: Yesterday at 01:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
You won't be missed.

You say that, but maybe you'll hit him accidentally. Then we'll have to blame Putin.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11616 on: Yesterday at 01:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
You won't be missed.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:05:46 pm
You say that, but maybe you'll hit him accidentally. Then we'll have to blame Putin.
Happy to report that RAWK Radar is five-by-five, Captain!
Offline liverbloke

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11617 on: Yesterday at 01:29:38 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 01:10:03 pm
Happy to report that RAWK Radar is five-by-five, Captain!

i've just been banned - i was posting near to comments made by others

i am an international member of rawk so maybe it's a mistake?

who is responsible?
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11618 on: Yesterday at 01:33:04 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:29:38 pm
who is responsible?
We're currently looking for a user called "flippant" but he seems to have gone quiet. Can't track what's not moving, sorry Sir!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11619 on: Yesterday at 01:38:18 pm »
Household living  standards forecast to fall 7% in the next two years.  Back to 2013 levels. This is almost unprecedented
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11620 on: Yesterday at 01:41:38 pm »
Offline didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11621 on: Yesterday at 01:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:20:44 am
Erm the internet? Where do you think the BBC etc get their info from? Whilst some people knock it Twitter is also an excellent news source (if you follow the right reputable people).

Its funny. These same guys arguing for how fair our media report things it would be bashing the media if there was a story falsely written about something Liverpool related for example I.e sources say Salah wants to leave, talking about how corrupt the media is and not reporting the facts.

I can't  believe that I  need to point out that erm " the Internet " is not a source.

And the false equivacy with football gossip and actual serious media is frankly weird.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11622 on: Yesterday at 01:54:47 pm »
So if the MSN  are reporting that a stray Ukrainian defense missile killed two people in Poland, should I find a source on the Internet for the real story?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11623 on: Yesterday at 02:27:38 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 11:25:40 am
Advice that extends beyond this conflict. And you don't know he's lying......wait for some more facts before making value judgements like that. it's entirely feasible that he simply is not in possession of sufficient information to declare it a mistake. NOBODY credible is talking in absolutes. Except people like you. On the internet. Bravo mate.
Maybe someone should point out to ETR that Russians are orcs and he may grasp the situation.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11624 on: Yesterday at 02:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
You won't be missed.

Except by the Tolkien Estate. :D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11625 on: Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm »
And a reminder of how careless Russia and their militias are with their anti aircraft missiles;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63637625
Offline didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11626 on: Yesterday at 03:04:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm
And a reminder of how careless Russia and their militias are with their anti aircraft missiles;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63637625

An event they continue to lie about.  They tried several conflicting lies to explain it. An assassination attempt on Putin and a  CIA plane full of cadavers are two particular beauties. The killers are safely tucked away in Russia of course.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11627 on: Yesterday at 03:31:37 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 12:18:41 pm
Meanwhile...

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63659370

Ukraine war: Gas plant hit in latest Russian strikes


For a "special operation", these attacks seem fairly broad and, dare I say it, indiscriminate?
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11628 on: Yesterday at 04:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:31:37 pm
For a "special operation", these attacks seem fairly broad and, dare I say it, indiscriminate?

They are not indiscriminate, they are deliberately targeted at civilian infrastructure.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11629 on: Yesterday at 04:19:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:27:38 pm
Maybe someone should point out to ETR that Russians are orcs and he may grasp the situation.



He ignored it  ;D



Quote from: 24∗7 on November 16, 2022, 09:01:35 pm
That's okay - I'll do it.

EastTyroneLad, you on a fuckin wind up, mate? 6 years you've been on this site - you know how it works - you don't just drop one-liners into tense conversations and get away with it. That's two you've done today. One more and I'll boot you out meself. Seriously, stick to the Got/LoTR pages or bitching about not getting tickets. And no, just in case you think it, I'm not being flippant - your little grenades there about "the West catching on" to Zlenskyy, or casually dropping in an Azov reference about, hmmm let's see, six months too late in that particular debate (you do know most of them were slaughtered by Orcs under war crime conditions, don't you?) - you're the one being flippant.


Always amazes me when a so called Red tries to explain to us that we shouldn't take news at face value,like we don't know.

Makes my piss boil when they then use rags that aren't even read by us as a way to explain away their idiocy.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11630 on: Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:01:45 pm
They are not indiscriminate, they are deliberately targeted at civilian infrastructure.

I was being sarcastic. If you're allegedly "liberating" civilians from a nazi regime, keeping infrastructure intact might be considered kind of important.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11631 on: Yesterday at 05:03:54 pm »
I doubt they've got many "smart" missiles left,they've been ripping chips out of just about everything they can & must be running out of things they can cannibalise.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11632 on: Yesterday at 06:02:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:03:54 pm
I doubt they've got many "smart" missiles left,they've been ripping chips out of just about everything they can & must be running out of things they can cannibalise.

Last I heard they were trying to get Iran to supply them with cruise missiles, I'm not sure if that went through or not though.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11633 on: Today at 03:22:00 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:03:54 pm
I doubt they've got many "smart" missiles left,they've been ripping chips out of just about everything they can & must be running out of things they can cannibalise.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:02:15 pm
Last I heard they were trying to get Iran to supply them with cruise missiles, I'm not sure if that went through or not though.
One of the reasons the whole world is short of chips is because Russia have been stock piling millions of them for the last few years.
Also the rare earth minerals used in IR targeting and guidance systems, have been mined and stockpiled primarily by China and after them Russia for at least ten years, the rest of the world are miles behind...
 ( which is why Taiwan has become so important to the US these last few months)   
As for Iran I'm wondering what upgrade in weapons the Russians have given them recently. ?
