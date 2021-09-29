Wow you’ve highlighted 3 news outlets vs the many mainstream outlets yesterday that falsely reported Russia was to blame to for the Poland incident with no actual proof it was them.



On your 2nd argument, whether or not it’s true is irrelevant to my point. As we saw yesterday, if something can be pinned on Russia, it will be pinned on them. Again let me clarify, my stance isn’t to defend Russia in case you think I am, they are bad actors but I’m just saying I think some of the media position is a bit of a psyop.

It sounds like you might be misunderstanding the role of the media.Outlets didn't falsely report that Russia was to blame - they correctly reported that intelligence sources believed Russia was to blame. Given what Russia is doing to Ukraine (sending thousands upon thousands of bombs to infrastructure and civilian targets away from front lines), it seemed likely that it was Russia who launched it.They have also now correctly reported that it almost certainly wasn't a Russian-launched missile, reporting the latest updates they've received from sources working on the investigation.If your problem with western media is that they report information as they receive and verify it from sources (and update as it develops), as opposed to coming up with a single version of the truth at the outset that was and always remains the most accurate report on the incident - well I don't know what to tell you, but that's (rightfully) not something you should expect from journalists.To declare western media as a psyop, and collusion takes place between them and their countries - while making no mention of Russian propaganda and the collusion the russian state has with blog posters/social media influencers and 'alternative' news sources seems like you aren't identifying the area of media most at risk of 'psyops'