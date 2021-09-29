« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 605466 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11560 on: Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm »
on the mass graves that were discovered during the war so far, i notice from the news footage that there are always Crosses at each grave?  did the russians put the crosses there or were they erected after the graves were found. i dont understand why they put the crosses there?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11561 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm
on the mass graves that were discovered during the war so far, i notice from the news footage that there are always Crosses at each grave?  did the russians put the crosses there or were they erected after the graves were found. i dont understand why they put the crosses there?


I'd say the Ukrainians and possibly locals who survived the slaughter,but don't hold me to that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11562 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:11:39 am
Yeah mental how people assumed that a missile that hit near to Ukraine came from a Country that has been firing thousands of missiles at Ukraine.

I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11563 on: Today at 12:15:34 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
I get you but it’s more of a general point. For example I didn’t see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again I’m just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they aren’t bad actors but I think there’s at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isn’t reported.
If you search a few key words you'll see that one of biggest news companies in the world (Reuters), one of the most famous papers in the world (NY Times) and the third highest readership of UK papers (Evening Standard) all reporting on the things you've just said the MSM don't cover.

Out of interest, what intelligence reports are you suggesting? Do you just mean the Russian accusation? Because in case you aren't familiar with Russia's mainstream media, the UK is almost 'always blamed' for a whole spate of things. Difference is, in Russian and Chinese media you won't find stories like the ones we discussed above - at least not until there was an agreed propoganda line to take fed to them to angle things as the government wants
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11564 on: Today at 12:35:22 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:15:34 am
If you search a few key words you'll see that one of biggest news companies in the world (Reuters), one of the most famous papers in the world (NY Times) and the third highest readership of UK papers (Evening Standard) all reporting on the things you've just said the MSM don't cover.

Out of interest, what intelligence reports are you suggesting? Do you just mean the Russian accusation? Because in case you aren't familiar with Russia's mainstream media, the UK is almost 'always blamed' for a whole spate of things

Wow youve highlighted 3 news outlets vs the many mainstream outlets yesterday that falsely reported Russia was to blame to for the Poland incident with no actual proof it was them.

On your 2nd argument, whether or not its true is irrelevant to my point. As we saw yesterday, if something can be pinned on Russia, it will be pinned on them. Again let me clarify, my stance isnt to defend Russia in case you think I am, they are bad actors but  Im just saying I think some of the media position is a bit of a psyop.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11565 on: Today at 12:39:48 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.


The BBC ran the story are the MSM enough for you.

Hate people who give it MSM all the time when they don't report the total shite that the likes of fox and newsmax do,you know the NRFN sites (not really fucking news)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11566 on: Today at 12:49:32 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:39:48 am

The BBC ran the story are the MSM enough for you.

Hate people who give it MSM all the time when they don't report the total shite that the likes of fox and newsmax do,you know the NRFN sites (not really fucking news)

Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11567 on: Today at 12:57:02 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:49:32 am
Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.


It's a stupid fucking thing that crept over here from the nutters in the states & is used to dismiss anything that goes against anything the daft twats believe,that's why.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 07:14:33 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:57:02 am

It's a stupid fucking thing that crept over here from the nutters in the states & is used to dismiss anything that goes against anything the daft twats believe,that's why.


Legacy media is another beaut. The truth can only be found on the Internet now. Do your own research  etc

Fox tout this shite despite being as mainstream as you can get :butt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 07:23:17 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.

Not saying they aren't bad actors? They're fucking horrendous actors and nothing they say can ever be taken at face value.
Their bullshit line about the nordstream pipeline was reported everywhere. It's backed up by absolutely no proof as ever.
Their bullshit lies about the Malaysian Airlines passenger plane they shot down has been widely printed too. Including the legendary " it was a Cia plane loaded with cadavers " nonsense.

The fact that the truth about what's happened in Poland is actually being reported shows exactly the difference between normal countries and fascist shitholes who imprison and murder journalists.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11570 on: Today at 09:13:52 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:49:32 am
Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.
Such as?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11571 on: Today at 09:16:36 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:13:52 am
Such as?
I expect the response will be illuminating.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11572 on: Today at 09:23:54 am »
And apparently the bad deeds of "the west" are never reported.
Yep, never seen a criticism of the Iraq or Vietnam war. And it always amazes me how no one here ever has a bad word to say about the UK government.
If only we could have a free and open discourse like they have in Russia and China. Damn that oppressive main stream media.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11573 on: Today at 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:35:22 am
Wow youve highlighted 3 news outlets vs the many mainstream outlets yesterday that falsely reported Russia was to blame to for the Poland incident with no actual proof it was them.

On your 2nd argument, whether or not its true is irrelevant to my point. As we saw yesterday, if something can be pinned on Russia, it will be pinned on them. Again let me clarify, my stance isnt to defend Russia in case you think I am, they are bad actors but  Im just saying I think some of the media position is a bit of a psyop.

What a strange set of posts from you.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11574 on: Today at 09:49:42 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:35:22 am
Wow you’ve highlighted 3 news outlets vs the many mainstream outlets yesterday that falsely reported Russia was to blame to for the Poland incident with no actual proof it was them.

On your 2nd argument, whether or not it’s true is irrelevant to my point. As we saw yesterday, if something can be pinned on Russia, it will be pinned on them. Again let me clarify, my stance isn’t to defend Russia in case you think I am, they are bad actors but  I’m just saying I think some of the media position is a bit of a psyop.
It sounds like you might be misunderstanding the role of the media.

Outlets didn't falsely report that Russia was to blame - they correctly reported that intelligence sources believed Russia was to blame. Given what Russia is doing to Ukraine (sending thousands upon thousands of bombs to infrastructure and civilian targets away from front lines), it seemed likely that it was Russia who launched it.

They have also now correctly reported that it almost certainly wasn't a Russian-launched missile, reporting the latest updates they've received from sources working on the investigation.

If your problem with western media is that they report information as they receive and verify it from sources (and update as it develops), as opposed to coming up with a single version of the truth at the outset that was and always remains the most accurate report on the incident - well I don't know what to tell you, but that's (rightfully) not something you should expect from journalists.

To declare western media as a psyop, and collusion takes place between them and their countries - while making no mention of Russian propaganda and the collusion the russian state has with blog posters/social media influencers and 'alternative' news sources seems like you aren't identifying the area of media most at risk of 'psyops'
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11575 on: Today at 10:01:55 am »
What is remarkable about, say, the BBC coverage of the Russian war on Ukraine is how careful its reporting is. It's extensive too, as you'd expect from one of the leading broadcasters in the world. But it is extremely careful. Right from the start, whenever reporting on claims of atrocities or numbers of deaths the BBC has ritually said "independent verification" is being sought, or words to that effect. I'd say it's exemplary.

Now I would like to know which news organisation or webpage or person Studgotelli has in mind when he/she says that there is much better, more balanced news coverage of the war out there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11576 on: Today at 10:04:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:01:55 am
What is remarkable about, say, the BBC coverage of the Russian war on Ukraine is how careful its reporting is. It's extensive too, as you'd expect from one of the leading broadcasters in the world. But it is extremely careful. Right from the start, whenever reporting on claims of atrocities or numbers of deaths the BBC has ritually said "independent verification" is being sought, or words to that effect. I'd say it's exemplary.

Now I would like to know which news organisation or webpage or person Studgotelli has in mind when he/she says that there is much better, more balanced news coverage of the war out there.
Their 'Open Source' team's articles are also very well constructed and take the approach you hope an institution like the Beeb would take.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11577 on: Today at 10:25:42 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:49:42 am
It sounds like you might be misunderstanding the role of the media.

Outlets didn't falsely report that Russia was to blame - they correctly reported that intelligence sources believed Russia was to blame. Given what Russia is doing to Ukraine (sending thousands upon thousands of bombs to infrastructure and civilian targets away from front lines), it seemed likely that it was Russia who launched it.

They have also now correctly reported that it almost certainly wasn't a Russian-launched missile, reporting the latest updates they've received from sources working on the investigation.

If your problem with western media is that they report information as they receive and verify it from sources (and update as it develops), as opposed to coming up with a single version of the truth at the outset that was and always remains the most accurate report on the incident - well I don't know what to tell you, but that's (rightfully) not something you should expect from journalists.

To declare western media as a psyop, and collusion takes place between them and their countries - while making no mention of Russian propaganda and the collusion the russian state has with blog posters/social media influencers and 'alternative' news sources seems like you aren't identifying the area of media most at risk of 'psyops'

Some of yesterday's front pages...

Daily Mirror - "Russian bombs hit Poland"

The S*n - "Putin bombs NATO"

Daily Express - "Russian missiles kill 2 in Poland"

There were plenty more. And I know what Russian media is like, that goes without saying. Point the other lad has is that there are issues with ours which some people just refuse to see.

Ps. BBC handled it very well I thought. Their live text didn't jump to conclusions like the majority of the rest.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11578 on: Today at 10:28:27 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 10:25:42 am
Some of yesterday's front pages...

Daily Mirror - "Russian bombs hit Poland"

The S*n - "Putin bombs NATO"

Daily Express - "Russian missiles kill 2 in Poland"

There were plenty more. And I know what Russian media is like, that goes without saying. Point the other lad has is that there are issues with ours which some people just refuse to see.

And ours will have corrected their initial rush to judgment.

And two of them you quoted will headline anything to take our eyes off the current Tory initiated shitstorm.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11579 on: Today at 10:31:36 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 10:25:42 am
Some of yesterday's front pages...

Daily Mirror - "Russian bombs hit Poland"

The S*n - "Putin bombs NATO"

Daily Express - "Russian missiles kill 2 in Poland"

There were plenty more. And I know what Russian media is like, that goes without saying. Point the other lad has is that there are issues with ours which some people just refuse to see.

Ps. BBC handled it very well I thought. Their live text didn't jump to conclusions like the majority of the rest.


You've just mentioned news sources that are openly hated and discredited by all here.
No one's suggesting all news sources in this part of the world are reliable.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11580 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 10:25:42 am
Some of yesterday's front pages...

Daily Mirror - "Russian bombs hit Poland"

The S*n - "Putin bombs NATO"

Daily Express - "Russian missiles kill 2 in Poland"

There were plenty more. And I know what Russian media is like, that goes without saying. Point the other lad has is that there are issues with ours which some people just refuse to see.

Ps. BBC handled it very well I thought. Their live text didn't jump to conclusions like the majority of the rest.
Yes, people on this site are constantly defending the reporting of the Mirror, the Express and... oh FFS...
