Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11560 on: Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm
on the mass graves that were discovered during the war so far, i notice from the news footage that there are always Crosses at each grave?  did the russians put the crosses there or were they erected after the graves were found. i dont understand why they put the crosses there?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11561 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm
on the mass graves that were discovered during the war so far, i notice from the news footage that there are always Crosses at each grave?  did the russians put the crosses there or were they erected after the graves were found. i dont understand why they put the crosses there?


I'd say the Ukrainians and possibly locals who survived the slaughter,but don't hold me to that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11562 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
Yeah mental how people assumed that a missile that hit near to Ukraine came from a Country that has been firing thousands of missiles at Ukraine.

I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11563 on: Today at 12:15:34 am
I get you but it’s more of a general point. For example I didn’t see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again I’m just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they aren’t bad actors but I think there’s at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isn’t reported.
If you search a few key words you'll see that one of biggest news companies in the world (Reuters), one of the most famous papers in the world (NY Times) and the third highest readership of UK papers (Evening Standard) all reporting on the things you've just said the MSM don't cover.

Out of interest, what intelligence reports are you suggesting? Do you just mean the Russian accusation? Because in case you aren't familiar with Russia's mainstream media, the UK is almost 'always blamed' for a whole spate of things. Difference is, in Russian and Chinese media you won't find stories like the ones we discussed above - at least not until there was an agreed propoganda line to take fed to them to angle things as the government wants
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11564 on: Today at 12:35:22 am
If you search a few key words you'll see that one of biggest news companies in the world (Reuters), one of the most famous papers in the world (NY Times) and the third highest readership of UK papers (Evening Standard) all reporting on the things you've just said the MSM don't cover.

Out of interest, what intelligence reports are you suggesting? Do you just mean the Russian accusation? Because in case you aren't familiar with Russia's mainstream media, the UK is almost 'always blamed' for a whole spate of things

Wow youve highlighted 3 news outlets vs the many mainstream outlets yesterday that falsely reported Russia was to blame to for the Poland incident with no actual proof it was them.

On your 2nd argument, whether or not its true is irrelevant to my point. As we saw yesterday, if something can be pinned on Russia, it will be pinned on them. Again let me clarify, my stance isnt to defend Russia in case you think I am, they are bad actors but  Im just saying I think some of the media position is a bit of a psyop.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11565 on: Today at 12:39:48 am
I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.


The BBC ran the story are the MSM enough for you.

Hate people who give it MSM all the time when they don't report the total shite that the likes of fox and newsmax do,you know the NRFN sites (not really fucking news)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11566 on: Today at 12:49:32 am
The BBC ran the story are the MSM enough for you.

Hate people who give it MSM all the time when they don't report the total shite that the likes of fox and newsmax do,you know the NRFN sites (not really fucking news)

Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11567 on: Today at 12:57:02 am
Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.


It's a stupid fucking thing that crept over here from the nutters in the states & is used to dismiss anything that goes against anything the daft twats believe,that's why.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11568 on: Today at 07:14:33 am
It's a stupid fucking thing that crept over here from the nutters in the states & is used to dismiss anything that goes against anything the daft twats believe,that's why.


Legacy media is another beaut. The truth can only be found on the Internet now. Do your own research  etc

Fox tout this shite despite being as mainstream as you can get :butt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11569 on: Today at 07:23:17 am
I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.

Not saying they aren't bad actors? They're fucking horrendous actors and nothing they say can ever be taken at face value.
Their bullshit line about the nordstream pipeline was reported everywhere. It's backed up by absolutely no proof as ever.
Their bullshit lies about the Malaysian Airlines passenger plane they shot down has been widely printed too. Including the legendary " it was a Cia plane loaded with cadavers " nonsense.

The fact that the truth about what's happened in Poland is actually being reported shows exactly the difference between normal countries and fascist shitholes who imprison and murder journalists.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11570 on: Today at 09:13:52 am
Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.
Such as?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11571 on: Today at 09:16:36 am
Such as?
I expect the response will be illuminating.
