I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.
Not saying they aren't bad actors? They're fucking horrendous actors and nothing they say can ever be taken at face value.
Their bullshit line about the nordstream pipeline was reported everywhere. It's backed up by absolutely no proof as ever.
Their bullshit lies about the Malaysian Airlines passenger plane they shot down has been widely printed too. Including the legendary " it was a Cia plane loaded with cadavers " nonsense.
The fact that the truth about what's happened in Poland is actually being reported shows exactly the difference between normal countries and fascist shitholes who imprison and murder journalists.