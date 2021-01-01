« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11560 on: Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm
on the mass graves that were discovered during the war so far, i notice from the news footage that there are always Crosses at each grave?  did the russians put the crosses there or were they erected after the graves were found. i dont understand why they put the crosses there?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11561 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm
darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm
on the mass graves that were discovered during the war so far, i notice from the news footage that there are always Crosses at each grave?  did the russians put the crosses there or were they erected after the graves were found. i dont understand why they put the crosses there?


I'd say the Ukrainians and possibly locals who survived the slaughter,but don't hold me to that.
Studgotelli

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11562 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:11:39 am
Yeah mental how people assumed that a missile that hit near to Ukraine came from a Country that has been firing thousands of missiles at Ukraine.

I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11563 on: Today at 12:15:34 am
Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
I get you but it’s more of a general point. For example I didn’t see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again I’m just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they aren’t bad actors but I think there’s at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isn’t reported.
If you search a few key words you'll see that one of biggest news companies in the world (Reuters), one of the most famous papers in the world (NY Times) and the third highest readership of UK papers (Evening Standard) all reporting on the things you've just said the MSM don't cover.

Out of interest, what intelligence reports are you suggesting? Do you just mean the Russian accusation? Because in case you aren't familiar with Russia's mainstream media, the UK is almost 'always blamed' for a whole spate of things. Difference is, in Russian and Chinese media you won't find stories like the ones we discussed above - at least not until there was an agreed propoganda line to take fed to them to angle things as the government wants
Studgotelli

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11564 on: Today at 12:35:22 am
Classycara on Today at 12:15:34 am
If you search a few key words you'll see that one of biggest news companies in the world (Reuters), one of the most famous papers in the world (NY Times) and the third highest readership of UK papers (Evening Standard) all reporting on the things you've just said the MSM don't cover.

Out of interest, what intelligence reports are you suggesting? Do you just mean the Russian accusation? Because in case you aren't familiar with Russia's mainstream media, the UK is almost 'always blamed' for a whole spate of things

Wow youve highlighted 3 news outlets vs the many mainstream outlets yesterday that falsely reported Russia was to blame to for the Poland incident with no actual proof it was them.

On your 2nd argument, whether or not its true is irrelevant to my point. As we saw yesterday, if something can be pinned on Russia, it will be pinned on them. Again let me clarify, my stance isnt to defend Russia in case you think I am, they are bad actors but  Im just saying I think some of the media position is a bit of a psyop.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11565 on: Today at 12:39:48 am
Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
I get you but its more of a general point. For example I didnt see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again Im just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they arent bad actors but I think theres at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isnt reported.


The BBC ran the story are the MSM enough for you.

Hate people who give it MSM all the time when they don't report the total shite that the likes of fox and newsmax do,you know the NRFN sites (not really fucking news)
Studgotelli

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11566 on: Today at 12:49:32 am
WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:39:48 am

The BBC ran the story are the MSM enough for you.

Hate people who give it MSM all the time when they don't report the total shite that the likes of fox and newsmax do,you know the NRFN sites (not really fucking news)

Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11567 on: Today at 12:57:02 am
Studgotelli on Today at 12:49:32 am
Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.


It's a stupid fucking thing that crept over here from the nutters in the states & is used to dismiss anything that goes against anything the daft twats believe,that's why.

EastTyroneRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11568 on: Today at 02:25:38 am
Studgotelli on Today at 12:49:32 am
Fair enough if they did, I stand corrected. Its 2022, there are news sources around that provide far more balanced and detailed information than the MSM dont see why that rubs you up the wrong way. Im just saying the news fed to the masses has an agenda and its to paint the West as the saviours of the world in almost all situations. At some level all these powers that be are bad actors in some way. But hey.

Bang on. The amount of false reporting in today's newspapers was shocking. Every major newspaper had a headline that said it was a Russian missile.
Somewhere along the way it became more important to sell newspapers/ catch eyeballs than accurately report sensitive events.
Is there not enough that Russia can be blamed on without making stuff up?
EastTyroneRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11569 on: Today at 02:32:33 am
didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:17:31 pm
Ah yes the Battalion that idiots who fall for Putins propaganda believe is justification for invading a sovereign country and commiting mass genocide and rape against civilians.

Yea that sits really uneasy with me too. Particularly because said battalion was formed in response to Russia invading Ukraine.  Facts eh?

Not once did I say anything remotely close to this.

It is OK to be critical of neonazism within Ukraine whilst at the same time condemning the unjustified invasion by Russia.
