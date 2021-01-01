I get you but it’s more of a general point. For example I didn’t see MSM cover reports of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion potentially being carried out by the UK according to some intelligence reports. Again I’m just noting how Russia and China are always blamed. Not saying they aren’t bad actors but I think there’s at least some level of collusion between all these countries but in many cases the West are made to be the saviours when we also do some shady stuff, and even antagonise, that isn’t reported.



If you search a few key words you'll see that one of biggest news companies in the world (Reuters), one of the most famous papers in the world (NY Times) and the third highest readership of UK papers (Evening Standard) all reporting on the things you've just said the MSM don't cover.Out of interest, what intelligence reports are you suggesting? Do you just mean the Russian accusation? Because in case you aren't familiar with Russia's mainstream media, the UK is almost 'always blamed' for a whole spate of things. Difference is, in Russian and Chinese media you won't find stories like the ones we discussed above - at least not until there was an agreed propoganda line to take fed to them to angle things as the government wants