« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 604622 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,591
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 09:20:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:22 am
To be fair he had just seen 100 rockets land on him so he probably was angry.
Fired at, not land on. But yeah the point remains that he's right - if there was no continuation of warfare, the rocket that hit Poland would not even have been fired, regardless of by whom or whence.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 10:07:39 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:14:03 am
Biden has said the missile unlikely came from Russia. He wouldn't have said this unless US intell was sure on the matter.

So most likely a stray Ukranian s-300 that was fired at Russian missiles.

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief now.

Christmas is back on.
Note that Biden said it wasn't fired 'from Russia', not that it wasn't fired 'by Russia'.  He was talking specifically about the trajectory at the time, not the source.

I do think that the US assessment is that it was a Ukrainian missile, but as Libertine says I don't think that makes a ton of difference.

It does mean at least that it likely wasn't done on purpose, which is some comfort.
Logged

Online EastTyroneRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 10:26:33 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:11:03 am
And even if it was from a defensive Ukrainian missile targeting the Russian ones, Putin is still entirely to blame for this.

This is a mental take mate. Its a Ukrainian missile fired from Ukrainian soil and two civilians in a NATO country are dead.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,846
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 10:35:17 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 10:26:33 am
This is a mental take mate. Its a Ukrainian missile fired from Ukrainian soil and two civilians in a NATO country are dead.
No it's not.

Caveat that nothing is confirmed yet about the missile, but do you really think that Ukraine would launch a missile into the sky in the vicinity of Poland if they weren't being bombarded with various weapons by Russia?

Ukraine has been independent since 1990 - can you refer me to an example where they've been responsible for a missile strike on a neighbour since then?

Feels logical to me that those responsible for the aerial bombardment of infrastructure and civilian targets are justifiably to blame, rather than those scrambling to defend against them. What exactly is your argument against their responsibility?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:38:07 am by Classycara »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,978
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 11:14:41 am »
It's almost certainly a glitch in the rockets themselves. When so many are being used, the chance of missiles going astray increases. It's probably a sign that the failure rate itself is rather low, given how many are being launched.

Interceptor missiles can fail too. If the missile was Ukranian, then it's probably been sold to them by either the EU or the US, so I'm not surprised if Biden is cagey on the matter.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 11:28:17 am »
Nothing mental about blaming Russia for a Ukrainian defence missile hitting Polish soil when it was attempting to shoot down missiles launched at Ukrainian civilians by Russia.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,978
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 11:39:20 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:28:17 am
Nothing mental about blaming Russia for a Ukrainian defence missile hitting Polish soil when it was attempting to shoot down missiles launched at Ukrainian civilians by Russia.

No. But saying it was done deliberately and that it absolutely couldn't be a coincidence it happened due to G20 is a bit mental.

Russia launching missiles because they've been humiliated on the ground is not new. The only surprising thing is that this didn't happen sooner.

In the immediate aftermath people were jumping to conclusions, partially driven by social media and the MSM, but also revealing the stress and inner fears most are feeling over the whole war. In such situations it is very important to wait for further evidence before drawing even preliminary conclusions. That's a lesson we need to learn going forward.

Unless there is some blatant act of aggression that can be immediately and positively linked we need to do our best not to become vehicles of spreading guesswork and panic. I don't think that's an unreasonable conclusion to draw from what we have seen, so far.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 11:44:02 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 10:26:33 am
This is a mental take mate. Its a Ukrainian missile fired from Ukrainian soil and two civilians in a NATO country are dead.
That's a very weird viewpoint to take, one I'm quite sure Poland and NATO won't be taking as that would lead to them declaring war on... Ukraine.

The trigger for Ukraine firing the missile (assuming they did) was to shoot down aggressor missiles.  Had the aggressor not been firing missiles into Ukraine then Ukraine wouldn't have fired the missile that ended up in Poland (again, assuming they did).

If it's some conspiracy theory that Ukraine deliberately fired a missile into Poland then I think they would have used something less identifiable as one of their own!

At least, for the time being, there doesn't appear to be an escalation.  There was a point yesterday evening where it sounded like Poland, Latvia and Estonia were gearing up for mobilisation and who knows where that escalation would have led.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 11:48:17 am »
Has Zelensky made any comment about the incident yet? He's usually quick enough to criticize the Russians, and quite rightly so, when they are targeting civilian areas.

Maybe he could have said something sooner if it was a Ukrainian missile and not let the tension rise as much as it did last night.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,591
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 11:49:17 am »
Stoltenberg giving a prezzer now...details to follow...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,591
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 11:55:16 am »
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-asia-63593855

Posted at 13:51
Stoltenberg says Ukrainian air defences the 'likely' cause of blast
Stoltenberg continues by saying the incident in Poland was "likely" caused by the activity of Ukraine's air defence systems - echoing the view of the Polish president.

But the Nato chief makes it clear to all, especially the RAWK poster known as EastTyroneRed, that "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine" and he should perhaps stick to the GoT/LoTR threads for a while before casually throwing around words like "mental".

Posted at 13:50
No indication Poland missile was deliberate - Stoltenberg
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg says there is "no indication" the missile explosion in Poland was the result of "a deliberate attack".

"There is no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against Nato," he says.

He adds that the investigation is ongoing and the outcome must be awaited.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:57:13 am by 24∗7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:39:20 am
No. But saying it was done deliberately and that it absolutely couldn't be a coincidence it happened due to G20 is a bit mental.

Russia launching missiles because they've been humiliated on the ground is not new. The only surprising thing is that this didn't happen sooner.

In the immediate aftermath people were jumping to conclusions, partially driven by social media and the MSM, but also revealing the stress and inner fears most are feeling over the whole war. In such situations it is very important to wait for further evidence before drawing even preliminary conclusions. That's a lesson we need to learn going forward.

Unless there is some blatant act of aggression that can be immediately and positively linked we need to do our best not to become vehicles of spreading guesswork and panic. I don't think that's an unreasonable conclusion to draw from what we have seen, so far.

I was responding to a poster who said this was a mental take:

Quote
And even if it was from a defensive Ukrainian missile targeting the Russian ones, Putin is still entirely to blame for this.

Nothing in there about conspiracy theories or coincidences, just that Russia are to blame even if it was a defensive Ukrainian missile that landed in Poland.

I probably should have quoted them to make it clearer.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11532 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:55:16 am
But the Nato chief makes it clear to all, especially the RAWK poster known as EastTyroneRed, that "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine" and he should perhaps stick to the GoT/LoTR threads for a while before casually throwing around words like "mental".
;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,591
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 12:26:05 pm »
Posted at 14:09
Post update
Asked about Ukrainian claims yesterday that the missile explosion in Poland was a "Russian conspiracy theory," and how different Nato's preliminary findings are, Stoltenberg again says the investigation is not finally concluded, but based on what they know so far, it was "most likely" a Ukrainian air defence missile.

He goes to Ukraine's defence, however, stating that the incident was "not Ukraine's fault".

"Russia bears responsibility for what happened in Poland yesterday," he says, because it was a "direct result" of the ongoing war and wave of attacks on Ukraine by Russia.

Asked what his reaction to the missile explosion was, he says though he was saddened by reports that there were two casualties, Nato is constantly preparing to handle such situations in a "calm" and "resolute" manner.

Posted at 14:06
Post update
Continuing to answer reporters' questions, Jens Stoltenberg says Nato's "top priority" is to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems against Russian attacks.

He re-states that Ukraine has a right to self-defence in the wake of February's invasion by Moscow - but reiterates that Nato itself is not a "party" in the war between the neighbours.

Stoltenberg is again careful to point out that a missile which landed in Poland late on Tuesday - killing two civilians - does not appear to have been fired by Russia, according to the findings of an investigation so far.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:55:16 am


But the Nato chief makes it clear to all, especially the RAWK poster known as EastTyroneRed, that "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine" and he should perhaps stick to the GoT/LoTR threads for a while before casually throwing around words like "mental".



Tyrone. Not one of them any good
Logged
YNWA

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 01:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:12 pm
;D


Good to see NATO taking a firm stance against these rogue states posters
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11536 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:44:02 am
That's a very weird viewpoint to take, one I'm quite sure Poland and NATO won't be taking as that would lead to them declaring war on... Ukraine.
Not least because it was probably a NATO country that gave them the faulty missile!
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,591
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11537 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Summary, courtesy of ERR's English language portal:

NATO, Poland: No signs of deliberate attack in Tuesday's missile strike
NEWS
ERR, ERR News
Today at 15.24

A missile strike which killed two people in eastern Poland on Tuesday was not deliberate, both that country's president, Andrzej Duda, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg say.

President Duda says that the missile was likely an S-300 type  a missile series first built by the Soviet Union and in current use by both Ukrainian and Russian forces  adding there was no evidence it was fired by Russian forces, nor that it had intentionally targeted Poland.

The missile landed in the village of Przewodów, just a few kilometers from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has added that triggering NATO Article 4, referring to consultations between member states, may not be necessary, ERR reports, citing Reuters.

However, Poland is to continue to conduct investigations in case anything more comes to light which affects that decision.

NATO member states' senior representatives also met on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. to discuss the matter further.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg concurred that investigations have provided evidence that the missile had strayed into Polish territory after being deployed by Ukrainian forces, who were under heavy and constant attack in the West of the country at the time, adding Ukraine was not culpable.

Speaking at a press conference after Wednesday's meeting, Stoltenberg said: "This is not Ukraine's fault. It is the fault of Russia, which continues in its illegal war against Ukraine."

Ukraine has the right to down any missiles fired at it, the secretary general added, while the incident did not say anything one way or another about NATO member states' own air defense systems, mainly because their early warning systems monitor missiles which demonstrate signs of likely attack  which he said was absent in this case.

At least one NATO plane in any case had tracked the missile's trajectory, which also provided evidence that it had not been fired from inside Russia itself.

NATO's priority is now the additional supply of air defense systems to Ukraine, Stoltenberg added, while the best way to avoid such incidents in the future is for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, he said.

Of other member states, Germany has said that strengthened air defenses are necessary, but no escalation should take place, meaning a no-fly zone over Ukraine is off the cards.

Wednesday's NATO meeting did not take place within the framework of Article 4, a German foreign ministry spokesperson added.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who recently visited Estonia, also told Reuters that it was: "Only natural that a proposal to strengthen the air defense of the countries on the border will likely be put on the table," following the incident.

Meanwhile Belgium's Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced on her social media account on Wednesday morning that the incident in Poland involved fragments of both a Russian missile and a Ukrainian missile, implying the latter was intercepting the former.

Estonia's defense minister, Hanno Pevkur, had earlier on Wednesday also said the missile in question may well have been an S-300.

The missile strike also prompted an emergency G7 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, involving POTUS Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and the heads of government of the other G7 nations, all of whom were attending the G20 summit there.

President Biden said at that time he thought it unlikely the missile had been fired from inside the Russian Federation, due to its trajectory.

https://news.err.ee/1608790528/nato-poland-no-signs-of-deliberate-attack-in-tuesday-s-missile-strike

Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,978
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11538 on: Today at 01:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:00:44 pm
I was responding to a poster who said this was a mental take:

Nothing in there about conspiracy theories or coincidences, just that Russia are to blame even if it was a defensive Ukrainian missile that landed in Poland.

I probably should have quoted them to make it clearer.

No worries, I should have paid more attention reading. Both our points are valid though! My chief concern was the overreaction to the initial incident, and why it's important to wait until we have as much information to hand before drawing conclusions. :thumbup
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11539 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm »
aw man - just got a fallout shelter for 0.99p off ebay

now i've still got to pay the £35,000 delivery costs for nothing  :butt

oh well maybe next time  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11540 on: Today at 02:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:26:59 pm
Not least because it was probably a NATO country that gave them the faulty missile!
Huh. It is a Russian/Ukrainian built missile. But, it would seem, has too short a range for the Russians to have fired it. But it is used by the Ukrainians as part of their air defense system against Russian missiles.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11541 on: Today at 02:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:42:41 pm
Huh. It is a Russian/Ukrainian built missile. But, it would seem, has too short a range for the Russians to have fired it. But it is used by the Ukrainians as part of their air defense system against Russian missiles.
I have no idea where the missile originated, but Ukraine are using a lot of soviet era kit that was donated by the eastern NATO members.  So, it's entirely possible that the missile was Russian built but donated from a NATO member.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11542 on: Today at 03:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:55:17 pm
I have no idea where the missile originated, but Ukraine are using a lot of soviet era kit that was donated by the eastern NATO members.  So, it's entirely possible that the missile was Russian built but donated from a NATO member.

So it could be Polish in origin? :o
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,591
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11543 on: Today at 03:11:58 pm »
The line appears to be this:
The missile was launched within Ukrainian territory by Ukrainian air defence forces in response to an ongoing attack by Russian forces who are illegally invading and occupying sovereign lands.

It doesn't matter where it came from or who sold it to whom or who manufactured it - or even if it originated from Poland itself - this is all largely irrelevant - what's important to understand is:
a) why it was launched
b) why it landed in Poland

I think we can all agree on the answer to a) - it was launched by a nation defending itself from aggression by an invading nation's forces who were committing war crimes by targeting civilian sites and sites of critical infrastructure.

The harder part is answering b) - and if any of us were related to the poor people in Poland who were killed by the missile, or its fragments, or even the combined wreckage of the initial missile and any other missile it happened to take out at least partially, then we'd be looking for some clear answers too.

Let's not be diverted though from the painfully simple fact that had Russia not invaded Ukraine in the first place, this missile would never have been launched, let alone take out civilians in a neighbouring ally's territory.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11544 on: Today at 03:20:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:11:36 pm
So it could be Polish in origin? :o
I was putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with 100 to be honest ;D 

Poland sent a lot of tanks and planes and other stuff, from what I can tell though they don't use S-300 missiles.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,591
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11545 on: Today at 03:22:24 pm »
https://news.err.ee/1608790597/former-air-force-commander-poland-had-no-chance-of-taking-down-missile

Former Air Force commander: Poland had no chance of taking down missile

For Poland to have been able to neutralize the missile to strike some ten kilometers inland from its border with Ukraine on Tuesday night, it would have had to intervene in Ukrainian airspace already, said Brig. Gen. Jaak Tarien, former commander of the Estonian Air Force. A NATO member state refraining from direct military action, however, couldn't have done so.

In an interview with ERR's Madis Hindre on Wednesday, Tarien said that the S-300 anti-aircraft system is a missile system that was developed in the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 70s.

"It's a sort of midrange plus system  up to 100 kilometers, but with Soviet systems, you never know whether there's reason to believe them or not," he said. "Pretty powerful missiles  8-10 meters long, just under a meter in diameter, with a 150-kilogram warhead."

The officer noted that anti-aircraft missiles are rarely capable of hitting their target, be it a plane or a cruise missile. "It has to explode near it and generate a cloud of shrapnel that will damage the flying object and prevent it from reaching its target," he explained.

According to Tarien, it's impossible to prevent an S-300 from striking somewhere you don't want it to.

"Not all missiles hit, that much is clear," he said. "Missiles produced in the West should self-destruct in the air before hitting the ground. I don't know whether such a self-destruct [mechanism] is built into the S-300  it probably is, or else we'd hear more about such incidents. But does it always work? We can say that it's difficult to guarantee 100 percent reliability. Capacitors, for example, will dry out in around a decade, for example."

For Poland to have been able to neutralize the missile to strike Polish territory just inside its border with Ukraine on Tuesday night, killing two, it would have had to intervene in Ukrainian airspace already.

"I'm assuming that Poland doesn't maintain such readiness," the former Air Force commander said. "Right now, when NATO states are physically staying out of the Ukraine conflict, Poland had no way of defending itself. In this particular case, there are very few weapons that can hit such a fast moving object. Ten kilometers is such a short distance that you don't have time to react within it anymore."
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11546 on: Today at 07:05:15 pm »
Got to say its a bit stupid of Zelensky to carry on the lie that it wasnt a Ukrainian missile that landed in Poland. Conspiracy theories dont win friends when youve just killed 2 people in a neighbouring country, even if it wasnt deliberate. Give it up eh?
Logged

Online EastTyroneRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11547 on: Today at 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:05:15 pm
Got to say its a bit stupid of Zelensky to carry on the lie that it wasnt a Ukrainian missile that landed in Poland. Conspiracy theories dont win friends when youve just killed 2 people in a neighbouring country, even if it wasnt deliberate. Give it up eh?

I feel like the West are catching on to him. Can't see him doing a speech at the Oscars this year.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11548 on: Today at 07:19:32 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 07:17:49 pm
I feel like the West are catching on to him. Can't see him doing a speech at the Oscars this year.

Catching on to him?

Is he the baddie in this?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11549 on: Today at 07:36:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:19:32 pm
Catching on to him?

Is he the baddie in this?


Head Nazi isn't he ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11550 on: Today at 07:38:49 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 07:17:49 pm
I feel like the West are catching on to him. Can't see him doing a speech at the Oscars this year.

Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 10:26:33 am
This is a mental take mate.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11551 on: Today at 07:46:11 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 07:17:49 pm
I feel like the West are catching on to him. Can't see him doing a speech at the Oscars this year.
::)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,978
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11552 on: Today at 08:32:43 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11553 on: Today at 08:35:05 pm »
Fuck sake there's brainwashed conspiracy theory dickheads everywhere 🤦
Logged

Online EastTyroneRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11554 on: Today at 08:53:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:36:32 pm

Head Nazi isn't he ?

No of course not, don't be flippant. Stuff like the Azov regiment sits uneasy me. Do you disagree?
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
  • Not Italian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11555 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm »
Wow, the Azov battalion. Haven't heard that one used in a while. Are there even some of those guys left anyway?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11556 on: Today at 08:58:25 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 08:53:26 pm
No of course not, don't be flippant. Stuff like the Azov regiment sits uneasy me. Do you disagree?


I'm currently unable to tell you what I really think ET.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,591
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11557 on: Today at 09:01:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:58:25 pm

I'm currently unable to tell you what I really think ET.
That's okay - I'll do it.

EastTyroneLad, you on a fuckin wind up, mate? 6 years you've been on this site - you know how it works - you don't just drop one-liners into tense conversations and get away with it. That's two you've done today. One more and I'll boot you out meself. Seriously, stick to the Got/LoTR pages or bitching about not getting tickets. And no, just in case you think it, I'm not being flippant - your little grenades there about "the West catching on" to Zlenskyy, or casually dropping in an Azov reference about, hmmm let's see, six months too late in that particular debate (you do know most of them were slaughtered by Orcs under war crime conditions, don't you?) - you're the one being flippant.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:51 pm by 24∗7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 