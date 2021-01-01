Nothing mental about blaming Russia for a Ukrainian defence missile hitting Polish soil when it was attempting to shoot down missiles launched at Ukrainian civilians by Russia.



No. But saying it was done deliberately and that it absolutely couldn't be a coincidence it happened due to G20 is a bit mental.Russia launching missiles because they've been humiliated on the ground is not new. The only surprising thing is that this didn't happen sooner.In the immediate aftermath people were jumping to conclusions, partially driven by social media and the MSM, but also revealing the stress and inner fears most are feeling over the whole war. In such situations it is very important to wait for further evidence before drawing even preliminary conclusions. That's a lesson we need to learn going forward.Unless there is some blatant act of aggression that can be immediately and positively linked we need to do our best not to become vehicles of spreading guesswork and panic. I don't think that's an unreasonable conclusion to draw from what we have seen, so far.