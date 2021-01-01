This is a mental take mate. Its a Ukrainian missile fired from Ukrainian soil and two civilians in a NATO country are dead.
That's a very weird viewpoint to take, one I'm quite sure Poland and NATO won't be taking as that would lead to them declaring war on... Ukraine.
The trigger for Ukraine firing the missile (assuming they did) was to shoot down aggressor missiles. Had the aggressor not been firing missiles into Ukraine then Ukraine wouldn't have fired the missile that ended up in Poland (again, assuming they did).
If it's some conspiracy theory that Ukraine deliberately fired a missile into Poland then I think they would have used something less identifiable as one of their own!
At least, for the time being, there doesn't appear to be an escalation. There was a point yesterday evening where it sounded like Poland, Latvia and Estonia were gearing up for mobilisation and who knows where that escalation would have led.