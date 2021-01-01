« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:20:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:22 am
To be fair he had just seen 100 rockets land on him so he probably was angry.
Fired at, not land on. But yeah the point remains that he's right - if there was no continuation of warfare, the rocket that hit Poland would not even have been fired, regardless of by whom or whence.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:07:39 am
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:14:03 am
Biden has said the missile unlikely came from Russia. He wouldn't have said this unless US intell was sure on the matter.

So most likely a stray Ukranian s-300 that was fired at Russian missiles.

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief now.

Christmas is back on.
Note that Biden said it wasn't fired 'from Russia', not that it wasn't fired 'by Russia'.  He was talking specifically about the trajectory at the time, not the source.

I do think that the US assessment is that it was a Ukrainian missile, but as Libertine says I don't think that makes a ton of difference.

It does mean at least that it likely wasn't done on purpose, which is some comfort.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:26:33 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:11:03 am
And even if it was from a defensive Ukrainian missile targeting the Russian ones, Putin is still entirely to blame for this.

This is a mental take mate. Its a Ukrainian missile fired from Ukrainian soil and two civilians in a NATO country are dead.
