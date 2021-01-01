Biden has said the missile unlikely came from Russia. He wouldn't have said this unless US intell was sure on the matter.



So most likely a stray Ukranian s-300 that was fired at Russian missiles.



Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief now.



Christmas is back on.



Note that Biden said it wasn't fired 'from Russia', not that it wasn't fired 'by Russia'. He was talking specifically about the trajectory at the time, not the source.I do think that the US assessment is that it was a Ukrainian missile, but as Libertine says I don't think that makes a ton of difference.It does mean at least that it likely wasn't done on purpose, which is some comfort.