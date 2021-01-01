And UK and USA are best placed to tell Russia that. Lol. Hypocrites all round. None of them are angels Russia included. All death and destruction sadly. Just makes a change its not in Arab or Asian lands.



Think you'll find there was pretty widespread condemnation of Russia invading Ukraine from a lot of countries around the world, no need to obsess over just the UK & US. It seems like you viewing things through the lens of a two sided coin might have hampered your vision a bit.There's more out there in the world you know - try considering things from the perspective of Syrians or Ukrainians perhaps, for a startIt's kind of jarring hearing you say US and Russia is all 'death and destruction sadly', because it really doesn't sound sincere once you line it with your suggestion that Ukraine should be colonised used Russian empire rule, and used as a defensive buffer zone. Is it sad to you, or is it 'all fine because something something Nato something USA' - feels like you need to make your mind up