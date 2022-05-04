« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:36:28 am
[new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:45:03 am
Not that I'm defending the guy but that was written/said in May wasn't it? Maybe once he's in office he'll get a few more facts

I think the facts were clear in May.

Another apologist for dictatorships.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:48:57 am
[new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:45:03 am
Not that I'm defending the guy but that was written/said in May wasn't it? Maybe once he's in office he'll get a few more facts

If he couldn't figure out what was transpiring in May then he shouldn't be anymore near the reigns of power. People will excuse it as ignorance or stupidity but it's a lot more evil than that.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:51:04 am
Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:25:24 am
What an absolute prick the new Brazilian president is  :wanker


https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-lula-says-zelenskiy-as-responsible-putin-ukraine-war-2022-05-04/

Would you have preferred the other guy win then??

He's not perfect (none of us are) but, he's a million times more preferable than Bolsonaro.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:51:24 am
Looks like Russia have backed down and grain transportation is allowed again. Can't bully Turkey like they can Ukraine in the Black Sea it would seem.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:15:56 am
Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:51:04 am
Would you have preferred the other guy win then??

He's not perfect (none of us are) but, he's a million times more preferable than Bolsonaro.

He may be the lesser of two evils but he needs to be careful not to give support to a dictator who is worse than Bolansaro.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:17:46 am
Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:51:04 am
Would you have preferred the other guy win then??

He's not perfect (none of us are) but, he's a million times more preferable than Bolsonaro.

Of course not. I'd rather someone who wasn't a complete prick though. to be honest the more i learn about politicians the more i learn they are all snakes.
Egyptian36

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:24:14 pm
Red Berry on November  1, 2022, 09:22:18 am
I'm not as articulate or as informed as others in here, but I'm going to take a crack at this.

The fact that you posted this without comment or response to any of the counter points raised by people responding to your posts tells me you're not really interested in discourse. You have your POV and are not interested in having it challenged.

That's fine. We shouldn't waste pages of discussion on issues where nobody is changing anybody else's mind.

I'm assuming you are Egyptian based on your user name, and therefore may have some direct experience of Western intervention in your country's politics.  If your opinion of American intervention is shaped by your personal experience then I understand the negativity. But you will see from any number of discussions on here that there is little love for American politics and their interventionist policies. The fact that US/Western support for Ukraine against Russia is considered a non-issue in here should be telling for you, as typically we're only too happy to criticise if we think it's warranted.

Your experience with the West won't be the same as that of a Ukrainian, or a Georgian.  This isn't a pile on of America=good and Russia=bad. This about one evil man and his cohorts looking to annex an independent sovereign state as they suppress protest at home and murder opposition figures.

In this one instance, the belief is we're on the right side for once.

Every country who can should support Ukraine against this criminal now but I truly believe that if the US backed off long time ago or at least smarter the outcome won't be this bad and this situation could have been avoided. And I agree I shouldn't have said as guilty as Russia and explained my point of view better but like you said my negativity and hate  towards American politics and what it caused before took control.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:00:51 pm
Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 01:24:14 pm
Every country who can should support Ukraine against this criminal now but I truly believe that if the US backed off long time ago or at least smarter the outcome won't be this bad and this situation could have been avoided. And I agree I shouldn't have said as guilty as Russia and explained my point of view better but like you said my negativity and hate  towards American politics and what it caused before took control.

Again, I don't know whether you are Egyptian or Arab or Muslim etc and I'm not certain it even matters. But don't you remember Russian behaviour in Syria and Afghanistan? Not to mention Chechnya and its other imperial possessions in the Muslim world?
Bobsackamano

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:03:02 pm
Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 01:24:14 pm
Every country who can should support Ukraine against this criminal now but I truly believe that if the US backed off long time ago or at least smarter the outcome won't be this bad and this situation could have been avoided. And I agree I shouldn't have said as guilty as Russia and explained my point of view better but like you said my negativity and hate  towards American politics and what it caused before took control.

What do you mean "if the US backed off". Backed off from what?
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm
Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 01:24:14 pm
Every country who can should support Ukraine against this criminal now but I truly believe that if the US backed off long time ago or at least smarter the outcome won't be this bad and this situation could have been avoided.

The only reason entire Europe is not like Russia is because of US/NATO. That's Putin's plan for Europe.
And seriously, if you haven't lived in Europe/Russia or at least you haven't visited them, then you are in no position to talk about them.

USSR collapsed, Ukraine split up and had a post-cold war hangover for about 25 years and slowly (and reluctantly) adopted the western capitalist mindset that has seen them move further away from Russian influence because that's what they wanted. Basically, anything that wasn't Soviet Russia. Nobody gave a shit about what Russia wanted until now, and Putin has ensured that nobody will give a shit either. If Ukraine wants to join NATO, that's their right as an independent nation. They need not adjust their national interests and national security to the whims and fancies of anyone, leave alone the insecurities of that Moscow midget. He has ensured that he will die as a war criminal and the more he yields to the sunken cost fallacy, the exponential damage it will be to his legacy (if at all any).

You may hate the USA and are looking to blame them for everything that went wrong. You may blame them for Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and 1000 others. But Ukraine? 100% Russian fault. Not 99%, not 99.99%, 100%!
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:15:25 pm
Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 01:24:14 pm
Every country who can should support Ukraine against this criminal now but I truly believe that if the US backed off long time ago or at least smarter the outcome won't be this bad and this situation could have been avoided. And I agree I shouldn't have said as guilty as Russia and explained my point of view better but like you said my negativity and hate  towards American politics and what it caused before took control.

I'm really not sure what you mean by this? What should the US have done differently in regards to Ukraine?  What did the US do that ultimately prompted Putin to invade Ukraine?

The reason these nations want to be out of the Russian sphere of influence is because when they were within the Russian sphere of influence they were treated like dogshit. As I said earlier, it was called the Iron Curtain for a reason. We're talking about nations routinely invaded by Russian-Soviet forces whenever they tried to break free.

Russia was poisoning Ukrainian presidents and trying to install puppet governments long before it got to this situation. The worst thing the West has done is encourage Ukraine to seek its own destiny. It isn't the West's fault that these former Soviet states hate Russia.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm
ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm
The only reason entire Europe is not like Russia is because of US/NATO. That's Putin's plan for Europe.
And seriously, if you haven't lived in Europe/Russia or at least you haven't visited them, then you are in no position to talk about them.

USSR collapsed, Ukraine split up and had a post-cold war hangover for about 25 years and slowly (and reluctantly) adopted the western capitalist mindset that has seen them move further away from Russian influence because that's what they wanted. Basically, anything that wasn't Soviet Russia. Nobody gave a shit about what Russia wanted until now, and Putin has ensured that nobody will give a shit either. If Ukraine wants to join NATO, that's their right as an independent nation. They need not adjust their national interests and national security to the whims and fancies of anyone, leave alone the insecurities of that Moscow midget. He has ensured that he will die as a war criminal and the more he yields to the sunken cost fallacy, the exponential damage it will be to his legacy (if at all any).

You may hate the USA and are looking to blame them for everything that went wrong. You may blame them for Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and 1000 others. But Ukraine? 100% Russian fault. Not 99%, not 99.99%, 100%!

Didnt the USSR supply the North Vietnamese with large supplies of modern weapons?

Using Egyptians logic you could blame Russia for giving the NV the means to fight and therefore continue the war.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:06:33 pm
So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm
Didnt the USSR supply the North Vietnamese with large supplies of modern weapons?

Using Egyptians logic you could blame Russia for giving the NV the means to fight and therefore continue the war.

I can only surmise it's the angle of why is it okay for one side to have a sphere of influence and get involved in other countries' business but the other side isn't?  Personally, I don't think the Middle East would have done much better under Soviet/Russian influence than it has under Western influences.  And it's not like they didn't try. If anything, if you look at the likes of Qatar and Saudi, the influence goes the other way.

Both sides have looked to out manoeuvre the other as they sought to limit the one another's influence. This is undeniable. But that has nothing to do with Ukraine. They've seen how other former Soviet states have fared, joining the EU and NATO and wanted in for economic peace of mind and to secure their borders.  Putin took it as a personal insult, as the progress of all these former vassal states showed what an awful job Russia did with them.
bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:27:23 am
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:00:51 pm
Again, I don't know whether you are Egyptian or Arab or Muslim etc and I'm not certain it even matters. But don't you remember Russian behaviour in Syria and Afghanistan? Not to mention Chechnya and its other imperial possessions in the Muslim world?
I'm sure he can speak for himself but it might be the reason why in a wider context he see's parallels between the two.
 I can remember Russia's own War on Terror when they invaded Chechnya and Dagestan ( remember Beslan  ? ) and Syria. In all three they were fighting the same Al-qaida Jihadis and their various offshoots and they still are to this day.
You could even say Chechnya was a bit like when we Invading Afgan to get the 2,500 Al-qaida hiding out there .

Btw 100 dead in Mogadishu other day, all the same poisoned ideology.

Now I like how we  can talk of the right to sovereignty, agency, self determination and standing with the oppressed and never the oppressor, especially against facist who indiscriminately kill men, women and children ... Theyre all  worthy goals don't you think, something we should all aspire to, agree with and promote.

Speaking of which... I see your boy is back with his new protégé and the Palestinians say hi...No i'm not going to call you any kind of apologist, as it'd be water off a ducks back and like an old Huddersfield Terrior, you're too old to learn new tricks... ;)     
