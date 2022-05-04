Every country who can should support Ukraine against this criminal now but I truly believe that if the US backed off long time ago or at least smarter the outcome won't be this bad and this situation could have been avoided.



The only reason entire Europe is not like Russia is because of US/NATO. That's Putin's plan for Europe.And seriously, if you haven't lived in Europe/Russia or at least you haven't visited them, then you are in no position to talk about them.USSR collapsed, Ukraine split up and had a post-cold war hangover for about 25 years and slowly (and reluctantly) adopted the western capitalist mindset that has seen them move further away from Russian influence because that's what they wanted. Basically, anything that wasn't Soviet Russia. Nobody gave a shit about what Russia wanted until now, and Putin has ensured that nobody will give a shit either. If Ukraine wants to join NATO, that's their right as an independent nation. They need not adjust their national interests and national security to the whims and fancies of anyone, leave alone the insecurities of that Moscow midget. He has ensured that he will die as a war criminal and the more he yields to the sunken cost fallacy, the exponential damage it will be to his legacy (if at all any).You may hate the USA and are looking to blame them for everything that went wrong. You may blame them for Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and 1000 others. But Ukraine? 100% Russian fault. Not 99%, not 99.99%, 100%!